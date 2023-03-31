Today in High Prairie: April 1, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 1, 2023

April Fool’s Day! Be wary of pransters!

Kinuso Logger’s Bonspiel – Day 3 of 3.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Enilda Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 1, 2023

1578 – William Harvey, Found blood circulation

1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German chancellor

1875 – Edgar Wallace, Creator of King Kong

1883 – Lon Chaney, “Man of a 1000 faces” actor

1930 – Grace Lee Whitney, Star Trek actress

1932 – Debbie Reynolds, Singin’ in the Rain actress

1932 – Gordon Jump, WKRP actor

1933 – Stan Weston, Had concept for G.I. Joe

1942 – Phil Margo, Lion Sleeps Tonight singer

1944 – Rusty Staub, Montreal Expo

1946 – John Barbata, Turtles drummer

1952 – Annette O’Toole, Superman III actress

1953 – Barry Sonnenfeld, Men in Black director

1954 – Jeff Porcaro, Toto drummer/percussionist

1961 – Mark White, ABC guitarist

1969 – Traci Lin-Tavi, Ryan’s Hope actress

1980 – Randy Orton, American pro wrestler

This Day in Local History – April 1, 2023

April 1, 1956: All Indian Schools in Canada become the property of the Department of Indian Affairs.

April 1, 1970: Alberta increases its minimum wage to $1.40 per hour from $1.25 per hour for employees 18 years of age and over.

April 1, 1972: A horned Hereford owned by J.B. Peyre and Sons of High Prairie wins Reserve Senior Champion at the Canadian Western Stock Show and Sale in Edmonton.

April 1, 1973: The Grouard Northern Lites win the Native Provincial title in Edmonton. They defeat Standoff 10-0, Blackfoot 7-0, Gleichen 3-2 in overtime and the Edmonton Native Sons 8-1 in the final. Brian Calahasen is named Best Goaltender and Randy Gauthier Best Defenceman.

April 1, 1975: Leonard and Celia Lind take over management of Denny’s Drive-Inn.

April 1, 1976: Weather forecasts are reported in the Metric System for the first time.

April 1, 1976: A hardtop covering for the High Prairie Airport goes to tender.

April 1, 1978: The Alberta government takes over operating Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

April 1, 1982: Marcel Ouellet decides to re-open the Park Theatre after a five-month closure, not to make money but to meet expenses.

April 1, 1983: The High Prairie Hospital begins charging patients for slings, splints and meals.

April 1, 1984: The Alberta Sport Council is created to promote and develop amateur sport in the province.

April 1, 1985: Marian Porisky and Debbie Jones are honoured by High Prairie Ringette for their work during the season.

April 1, 1987: Tony and Shirley Matula take over as the new managers at High Prairie Turbo.

April 1, 1989: Fred Korol Auto Centre moves to Polar Industrial and Automotive.

April 1, 1990: Provost defeats host High Prairie 10-7 in the final game at the Alberta Bantam B Provincials.

April 1, 1992: Peavine Lumber Co. begins operations under the management of Arnold Gauchier.

April 1, 1992: Faust singer Harry Davies and his band The Quicksilver Express, record their first album at Sunshine recordings in Winnipeg.

April 1, 1995: The High Prairie Agricultural Society celebrates the official opening of the $1 million Agriplex.

April 1, 1996: High Prairie Pharmacy changes its name to The Medicine Shoppe after Dave Heggie sells to Vien Truong.

April 1, 1997: AVC becomes a board-governed college.

April 1, 2001: Ken Melnyk begins his duties as High Prairie’s new fire chief.

April 1, 2003: Carey Unsworth purchases Dads ‘n’ Lads.

April 1, 2003: South Peace News publishes three phony stories on the front page for its April Fool’s Day issue. A dam at the Narrows, the installation of cameras to catch litterbugs at the post office and a plan to ban gambling and drinking in High Prairie are all published.

April 1, 2004: Former M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Helen Henderson is appointed to the Northern Alberta Development Council.

April 1, 2004: The month begins with thousands of geese using the High Prairie Airport strip as a resting place and causing a safety hazard. Propane cannons are used to scare the geese away.

April 1, 2005: Anadarko closes its High Prairie office.

April 1, 2009: Alberta Health Services goes smoke-free on all its properties in the Peace Country region.

April 1, 2018: The Whitefish Lake Lakers win the Ladies title, the Whitefish Lake Oilers the Men’s title, and the Sucker Creek Capitals the Legends title, at the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – April 1, 2023

1748 – Ruins of Pompeii rediscovered by Rocque Joaquin de Alcubierre.

1778 – New Orleans businessman Oliver Pollock creates the “$” symbol.

1792 – Gronings feminist Etta Palm demands woman’s right to divorce.

1853 – Cincinnati is first US city to employ fulltime professional firefighters.

1867 – Singapore become British crown colony.

1873 – White Star steamship Atlantic sinks off Nova Scotia, 547 die.

1876 – First official NL baseball game: Boston 6, Philadelphia 5.

1889 – First dishwashing machine marketed in Chicago.

1891 – London-Paris telephone connection opens.

1891 – The Wrigley Company is founded in Chicago.

1905 – SOS is first adopted as a Morse distress signal.

1910 – Dumitru Dan [Romania] completes a 100,000-km walk.

1924 – Hitler sentenced to five years labour for “Beer Hall Putsch.”

1924 – The Royal Canadian Air Force is formed.

1927 – First automatic record changer introduced.

1929 – Louie Marx introduces Yo-Yo toy.

1931 – Jackie Mitchell became the first female in pro baseball.

1934 – Bonnie & Clyde kill two police officers.

1938 – Nescafé introduces their flagship brand in Switzerland.

1941 – Nazis forbid Jews access to cafés.

1945 – US ground forces invade Okinawa during World War II.

1946 – Tsunamis generated by quake in Aleutian Trench strike Hawaii.

1952 – Big Bang theory proposed by Alpher, Bethe & Gamow.

1954 – Earthquake/tsunami ravage Aleutians, 200 killed.

1957 – World’s biggest glass oven used.

1960 – US census: resident population 179,245,000.

1960 – First weather satellite launched [TIROS 1].

1970 – John Lennon & Yoko Ono release hoax they are having dual sex change.

1973 – John Lennon & Yoko Ono form new country with no laws called Nutopia.

1976 – Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs found Apple Computer.

1979 – Iran proclaimed an Islamic Republic following fall of Shah.

1980 – Wayne Gretzky breaks Bobby Orr’s record with 103rd assist.

1981 – Daylight saving time is introduced in the USSR.

1982 – US formally transfers Canal Zone to Panama.

1990 – Now illegal in Salem, Oregon to be within 2 feet of nude dancers.

1991 – Warsaw Pact officially dissolves.

1992 – NHL players begin 1st strike in 75-year history.

1992 – World’s seven wealthiest nations agree on $24B aid for former USSR.

1997 – Gordie Howe, 69, begins playing AHL game with Syracuse Crunch.

1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory.

2001 – Netherlands is first country in world to make same-sex marriage legal.

2002 – Netherlands legalizes euthanasia, is first nation in world to do so.

2004 – Google introduces Gmail.

2013 – The world’s first smelling TV screen is unveiled in Japan.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 1, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Look for answers to your question today. The good news is the answers are now out there and easily accessible. Seek the truth and you will find it. Make sure you probe more deeply than you might think to do. Instead of just asking for the answer, seek to find the full mechanics behind the problem. In this way, you are much more likely to find ultimate success.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may not necessarily approve of the behaviour of the people around you, but that does not mean you need to make their lives miserable. Be more accepting of others. Do not feel like you need to teach people a lesson simply because you do not understand their ways of life. You may be jumping to conclusions without taking the time to understand the situation.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have an extra amount of physical vitality to work with now, so take advantage of it to give your body a good workout. Eat well and avoid fatty, salty foods. Fuel yourself with carbohydrates, protein, and fresh fruits and vegetables. With high energy, you can get a tremendous amount accomplished. Be aware that your emotional side may be extra sensitive, so be careful of conflict.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may keep having the same thoughts over and over in your head. Each day you may work out a different scenario for the way it comes to an end. You know you will get to this critical decision at some point in your life, so why not experiment with all the solutions now? Stay calm and turn to others when you get into a bind along the way.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel like you are on the run in some way or other today. It may even seem like someone is chasing you. They are right on your heels and you are doing everything in your power to stay one step ahead. Have confidence in yourself. You will accomplish everything you need to do and still finish in front of the pack. There is a great deal of high energy coming your way.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Every day is a new start and new chance. Do not get upset or angry over past events. Do not dwell on things you can not change. Your whole life can turn around in a day, so start every morning with a positive outlook. As you wash your face in the morning, think of it as a renewal. Clean off the debris from yesterday while welcoming the freshness of a new day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are apt to move in and out of sync with people today. At first it may seem quite natural and easy to be in your situation, then the next minute you feel alone and uncomfortable. Understand it is fine to have two conflicting feelings at the same time. Learn to relate to and embrace both frames of mind. Recognize them as important parts of your personality.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel as if you are the only one who picks up on the nuances of conversations and actions around you. Your reaction to things is more than likely quite strong and will have a much greater impact on you now. Use this day to turn things around. It is time for you to create a stir. Be more dynamic and outer directed so you have a chance to release some of that inner energy.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel emotionally on fire today. One conversation with someone will suddenly spark a discussion of some sort that proves extremely valuable to you in the long run. Expand your mind. You can learn a great deal by opening yourself up to the truth. Making connections with others will help pave the way toward your success.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Bring more of your feelings into the open today. Do not be so paranoid about what other people think. At times you may feel as if you are in some sort of spy movie with you playing the lead role. The people around you are other players in the game, and you may feel that sometimes they can not be trusted. Maybe they are working for the enemy. It is time to dismiss these thoughts from your mind.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Have fun today, but make sure you are always professional and polite. Appearance and a good-natured demeanour will get you far. Avoid rude comments or dirty jokes when in large groups of people. You may get a chuckle from those around you, but realize this sort of behaviour is not always looked upon kindly. Perform noble deeds to help build your character.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today may be filled with conflict when your legs carry you one way while your heart tugs you in a completely different direction. Do not get caught in an uncomfortable situation like this. If you move around on automatic pilot all the time, you may end up missing out on the things your heart truly longs for.