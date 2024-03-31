Today in High Prairie: April 1, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 1, 2024

April Fool’s Day! Be wary of pranksters!

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Triangle PTA meeting at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 1, 2024

1578 – William Harvey, Found blood circulation

1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German chancellor

1875 – Edgar Wallace, Creator of King Kong

1883 – Lon Chaney, “Man of a 1000 faces” actor

1930 – Grace Lee Whitney, Star Trek actress

1932 – Debbie Reynolds, Singin’ in the Rain actress

1932 – Gordon Jump, WKRP actor

1933 – Stan Weston, Had concept for G.I. Joe

1942 – Phil Margo, Lion Sleeps Tonight singer

1944 – Rusty Staub, Montreal Expo

1946 – John Barbata, Turtles drummer

1952 – Annette O’Toole, Superman III actress

1953 – Barry Sonnenfeld, Men in Black director

1954 – Jeff Porcaro, Toto drummer/percussionist

1961 – Mark White, ABC guitarist

1969 – Traci Lin-Tavi, Ryan’s Hope actress

1980 – Randy Orton, American pro wrestler

This Day in Local History – April 1, 2024

April 1, 1956: All Indian Schools in Canada become the property of the Department of Indian Affairs.

April 1, 1970: Alberta increases its minimum wage to $1.40 per hour from $1.25 per hour for employees 18 years of age and over.

April 1, 1972: A horned Hereford owned by J.B. Peyre and Sons of High Prairie wins Reserve Senior Champion at the Canadian Western Stock Show and Sale in Edmonton.

April 1, 1973: The Grouard Northern Lites win the Native Provincial title in Edmonton. They defeat Standoff 10-0, Blackfoot 7-0, Gleichen 3-2 in overtime and the Edmonton Native Sons 8-1 in the final. Brian Calahasen is named Best Goaltender and Randy Gauthier Best Defenceman.

April 1, 1975: Leonard and Celia Lind take over management of Denny’s Drive-Inn.

April 1, 1976: Weather forecasts are reported in the Metric System for the first time.

April 1, 1976: A hardtop covering for the High Prairie Airport goes to tender.

April 1, 1978: The Alberta government takes over operating Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

April 1, 1982: Marcel Ouellet decides to re-open the Park Theatre after a five-month closure, not to make money but to meet expenses.

April 1, 1983: The High Prairie Hospital begins charging patients for slings, splints and meals.

April 1, 1984: The Alberta Sport Council is created to promote and develop amateur sport in the province.

April 1, 1985: Marian Porisky and Debbie Jones are honoured by High Prairie Ringette for their work during the season.

April 1, 1987: Tony and Shirley Matula take over as the new managers at High Prairie Turbo.

April 1, 1989: Fred Korol Auto Centre moves to Polar Industrial and Automotive.

April 1, 1990: Provost defeats host High Prairie 10-7 in the final game at the Alberta Bantam B Provincials.

April 1, 1992: Peavine Lumber Co. begins operations under the management of Arnold Gauchier.

April 1, 1992: Faust singer Harry Davies and his band The Quicksilver Express, record their first album at Sunshine recordings in Winnipeg.

April 1, 1995: The High Prairie Agricultural Society celebrates the official opening of the $1 million Agriplex.

April 1, 1996: High Prairie Pharmacy changes its name to The Medicine Shoppe after Dave Heggie sells to Vien Truong.

April 1, 1997: AVC becomes a board-governed college.

April 1, 2001: Ken Melnyk begins his duties as High Prairie’s new fire chief.

April 1, 2003: Carey Unsworth purchases Dads ‘n’ Lads.

April 1, 2003: South Peace News publishes three phony stories on the front page for its April Fool’s Day issue. A dam at the Narrows, the installation of cameras to catch litterbugs at the post office and a plan to ban gambling and drinking in High Prairie are all published.

April 1, 2004: Former M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Helen Henderson is appointed to the Northern Alberta Development Council.

April 1, 2004: The month begins with thousands of geese using the High Prairie Airport strip as a resting place and causing a safety hazard. Propane cannons are used to scare the geese away.

April 1, 2005: Anadarko closes its High Prairie office.

April 1, 2009: Alberta Health Services goes smoke-free on all its properties in the Peace Country region.

April 1, 2018: The Whitefish Lake Lakers win the Ladies title, the Whitefish Lake Oilers the Men’s title, and the Sucker Creek Capitals the Legends title, at the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – April 1, 2024

1748 – Ruins of Pompeii rediscovered by Rocque Joaquin de Alcubierre.

1778 – New Orleans businessman Oliver Pollock creates the “$” symbol.

1792 – Gronings feminist Etta Palm demands woman’s right to divorce.

1853 – Cincinnati is first US city to employ fulltime professional firefighters.

1867 – Singapore become British crown colony.

1873 – White Star steamship Atlantic sinks off Nova Scotia, 547 die.

1876 – First official NL baseball game: Boston 6, Philadelphia 5.

1889 – First dishwashing machine marketed in Chicago.

1891 – London-Paris telephone connection opens.

1891 – The Wrigley Company is founded in Chicago.

1905 – SOS is first adopted as a Morse distress signal.

1910 – Dumitru Dan [Romania] completes a 100,000-km walk.

1924 – Hitler sentenced to five years labour for “Beer Hall Putsch.”

1924 – The Royal Canadian Air Force is formed.

1927 – First automatic record changer introduced.

1929 – Louie Marx introduces Yo-Yo toy.

1931 – Jackie Mitchell became the first female in pro baseball.

1934 – Bonnie & Clyde kill two police officers.

1938 – Nescafé introduces their flagship brand in Switzerland.

1941 – Nazis forbid Jews access to cafés.

1945 – US ground forces invade Okinawa during World War II.

1946 – Tsunamis generated by quake in Aleutian Trench strike Hawaii.

1952 – Big Bang theory proposed by Alpher, Bethe & Gamow.

1954 – Earthquake/tsunami ravage Aleutians, 200 killed.

1957 – World’s biggest glass oven used.

1960 – US census: resident population 179,245,000.

1960 – First weather satellite launched [TIROS 1].

1970 – John Lennon & Yoko Ono release hoax they are having dual sex change.

1973 – John Lennon & Yoko Ono form new country with no laws called Nutopia.

1976 – Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs found Apple Computer.

1979 – Iran proclaimed an Islamic Republic following fall of Shah.

1980 – Wayne Gretzky breaks Bobby Orr’s record with 103rd assist.

1981 – Daylight saving time is introduced in the USSR.

1982 – US formally transfers Canal Zone to Panama.

1990 – Now illegal in Salem, Oregon to be within 2 feet of nude dancers.

1991 – Warsaw Pact officially dissolves.

1992 – NHL players begin 1st strike in 75-year history.

1992 – World’s seven wealthiest nations agree on $24B aid for former USSR.

1997 – Gordie Howe, 69, begins playing AHL game with Syracuse Crunch.

1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory.

2001 – Netherlands is first country in world to make same-sex marriage legal.

2002 – Netherlands legalizes euthanasia, is first nation in world to do so.

2004 – Google introduces Gmail.

2013 – The world’s first smelling TV screen is unveiled in Japan.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 1, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Be careful about shutting yourself off from the rest of the world. You might hesitate to talk to people. You could have the feeling they are unworthy of your time. Perhaps you feel your problems are more important and that others are too concerned with superficial things to understand the true depth of your nature. Isolating yourself certainly is not going to remedy the situation. You really need to communicate more.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might talk as if you possess many lifetimes of wisdom. Perhaps you do, but that does not mean you should be arrogant about it. Your words might have the tone of a sage schooled in every subject. As a result, you could grow frustrated with others who act immature or uneducated. It is not your job to judge. Help others understand the bigger picture instead of assume they are unworthy or unwilling to learn.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Once you have made up your mind, it is doubtful anyone can change it. You are set in your ways and your plans are set in stone. Having this solid base to stand on will let others support you effectively. You are trustworthy and predictable. Others can depend on you and know where they stand in relation to you. Do not let self-doubt slip in. This is your time to stand tall and proud.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might be hard and cold when it comes to the facts, and you could come across as tough and rather harsh. In reality, this often just masks your sensitive interior. Perhaps you are insecure about your feelings and how you express yourself. People might never know this because you are so good at showing only the strong-willed, electric side of your personality. Be careful of being too stingy about sharing yourself with others.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are likely to be feeling a bit lonely, perhaps even isolated. Maybe you think no one else has your same wild thoughts running through their heads. You would be surprised to learn how many people do. It is unlikely, however, you will share these thoughts with anyone, especially now. Do not feel like you have to. Just know you are not alone and that you have a network of support at all times.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you have the opportunity to teach someone a lesson, feel free to do so. There is probably someone in your world who could use a bit of instruction now. You will have the patience and clarity of words to straighten things out and make the correct path obvious. Do not be stingy with your knowledge. The situation will improve for you and everyone else when you selflessly spread your wisdom to others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You could hesitate to take the initiative. Instead, you would rather wait and see how things pan out before you make a major move. Your movements are hindered in some way, although you may not be sure why. It is best to go with your intuition and not question too much. Just know you are better off taking the safer route rather than walking too far out on the thin ice.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could feel increasingly uncomfortable as the day goes on. Perhaps you are tongue-tied in conversations – quite rare for you. The problem is you simply do not know what to say, or if you do, you do not feel comfortable saying it in front of these people. Perhaps you feel you have lost your edge. Do not despair. This is only a passing phase. You should return to your full-blown communicative self before long.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could lapse into pessimism. Suddenly the glass appears half empty and everything looks bleak. You feel like you are going around in circles. You might ask yourself what you are doing it all for anyway. You can talk yourself out of this mood as easily as you talked yourself into it. It might not seem possible, but you must trust it is necessary in order to see the glass as half full again.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might be much more aware of yourself than usual and hyper-alert to every move you make today, especially around others. You are feeling self-conscious about your words, and you could be constantly wondering if you are saying the right thing to the right person at the right time. Too much self-analysis of could drive you completely insane if you are not careful. Try not to take everything so seriously.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your attitude is calm and matter-of-fact when talking to others. You tell it like it is while omitting the frills and fantasies. You have no reason to hide the truth, so you are happy to disclose information to any willing listener. Be careful, because you could get into someone else’s private business uninvited. If you hear some secret information, you could tell it to others who definitely should not hear it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are likely to have tremendous concentration that seems to have materialized out of nowhere. Use this to your advantage, because it may not last long. You are usually blown from one thing to another like a leaf in the wind, and it is hard for you to settle on one project or issue for an extended time. You may have to shut a few people out in order to finish some tasks, but that is fine. Do what you have to do.