Today in High Prairie: April 10, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – April 10, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

Bible Reading Marathon Begins [ends April 14].

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meets at Enilda Mud Bowl.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 10, 2022

1583 – Hugo Grotius, Father of international law

1797 – Claude Seurat, “The Human Skeleton”

1827 – Lewis Wallace, Ben-Hur author

1829 – William Booth, Salvation Army founder

1865 – Jack Miner, Canadian naturalist

1902 – Lili Darvas, Cimmaron actress

1912 – Roy Hofheinz, Houston Astrodome engineer

1915 – Harry Morgan, M*A*S*H actor [Col. Potter]

1921 – Sheb Wooley, Hee Haw vocalist

1926 – Junior Samples, Hee Haw singer

1929 – Max Von Sydow, Exorcist actor

1932 – Omar Sharif, Lawrence of Arabia actor

1936 – John Madden, CBS/FOX sportscaster

1936 – Bobby Smith, Spinners singer

1938 – Don Meredith, Monday Night Football

1951 – Steven Seagal, Hard to Kill actor

1959 – Brian Setzer, Stray Cats guitarist

1959 – Yvan Loubier, Bloc Québécois co-founder

1960 – Katrina Leskanich, Katrina & the Waves singer

1961 – Olivia Brown, Miami Vice actress

1969 – Orlando Jones, 7-Up spokesman

1984 – Zoe, First frozen-embryo child

This Day in Local History – April 10, 2022

April 10, 1970: About 100 local fishermen attend a meeting in Grouard to discuss a fish processing and packing plant.

April 10, 1972: Mary Goede is elected for a second term at the High Prairie Association for the Mentally Retarded annual meeting.

April 10, 1975: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to lobby for a truck stop on the outskirts of town so big trucks won’t park in the downtown area.

April 10, 1976: An estimated $500,000 in damages results after a train derails north of McLennan. The cause was a washout.

April 10, 1976: Mr. and Mrs. William Willier celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at Grouard.

April 10, 1980: A 13-year-old girl jumps through a window at the High Prairie Group Home for foster children prompting a police investigation into harassment and sexual molestation.

April 10, 1983: The High Prairie Oilers win a fun hockey tournament at the Sports Palace defeating the McLennan Red Wings 8-6 in the final.

April 10, 1988: Polly Stokes, Misty Carpentier and David Vandermeulen all win medals at the Rocky Mountain Invitational Figure Skating Competition in Hinton.

April 10, 1989: The High Prairie Recreation Board gives Supt. Bob Guertin the green light to apply for grants to upgrade the Sports Palace.

April 10, 1989: High Prairie Regals’ coach Jim McLean is named then NPHL’s best coach while defenceman Ed Fudali makes the first all-star team as the league announces its award winners.

April 10, 1991: South Peace News reports Monopros Ltd. is looking for diamonds in northern Alberta.

April 10, 1991: Faust I.D. Councillor Albert Burger suggests council sue AGT after work completed doesn’t meet approval.

April 10, 1991: The I.D. council approves isolation status for Faust paving the way for possible improvements.

April 10, 1991: High Prairie town council gives full support to he Ag Society’s plans to construct the Agriplex.

April 10, 1992: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president Jeff Burgar resigns citing lack of support from the Town of High Prairie and I.D.

April 10, 1994: The Sucker Creek Capitals win the Alberta Native Peewee hockey championships in Calgary after defeating Kikino 14-7 in the final.

April 10, 1997: RCMP report a Driftpile resident is charged with drug crimes after 1,400 pills are seized during an arrest but release no other details.

April 10, 1998: Amanda Pickels a.k.a. Hoskins, 9, dies in a single motor vehicle accident 18 km west of town.

April 10, 2001: A breakwater is completed at the Faust harbour giving a better look and much-needed upgrade to the facility.

April 10, 2002: Banana Belt Councillor William Marx criticizes the M.D. of Big Lakes’ snow clearing policy after receiving complaints from residents in the Banana Belt. A heavy snowfall during the Easter weekend March 29-31 left some citizens stranded.

April 10, 2002: The Town of High Prairie approaches the M.D. of Big Lakes seeking their permission to purchase John Kryzalka’s property just west of the town borders. The M.D. council tables the issue.

April 10, 2002: High Prairie Councillor Rick Dumont calls the nearly completed water plant the “Cadillac” of water plants in Alberta.

April 10, 2002: Salt Prairie trapper Dave Donahue takes exception to being compared to Weibo Ludwig. Donahue protests logging practices that are destroying the area’s boreal forest.

April 10, 2002: The M.D. of Big Lakes council hears that the Falher Alberta Agriculture office will close but High Prairie’s will remain open.

April 10, 2002: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to spend $136,614.82 to upgrade Railway Avenue in Faust.

April 10, 2006: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says she will run in the next provincial election despite Premier Ralph Klein stepping down. “I’m still young and I still have that fire in my belly,” she says.

April 10, 2010: The High Prairie and District Museum features an exhibit called ‘Making Their Mark’ which denotes the contributions of surveyors. Barlow Surveying’s employees attend to give a talk as does David Leonard, author and historian.

April 10, 2011: Archie Augustine Meyers passes away at the age of 94 years. He worked at the lumber mill in Peavine, as a mailman in Grouard, and as a farmhand in the region.

April 10, 2013: South Peace News reports that Josh Jamieson, a customer service representative at the TD Bank, wins the TD Vision in Action Award of Distinction. It’s the bank’s highest individual employee recognition award.

April 10, 2013: Town of High Prairie CAO Keli Tamaklo comes under fire from council, who questions the hours he works. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being picked on,” he says.

April 10, 2013: High Prairie town council takes less than two minutes to waive the High Prairie Seed Co-op’s taxes. Citing they received new information, the matter is not debated. A delegation from the co-op was at the meeting to state its case.

April 10, 2013: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Ken Bosman touts the construction of a transloader facility east of town. By year’s end, construction on the facility begins.

This Day in World History – April 10, 2022

1710 – The first law regulating copyright is issued in Great Britain.

1790 – US Patent system forms.

1815 – Mount Tambora in East Indies erupts; causes global volcanic winter.

1825 – First hotel in Hawaii opens.

1849 – Safety pin patented by Walter Hunt; sold rights for $400.

1866 – American SPCA forms.

1877 – First human cannonball act performed in London.

1912 – Titanic sets sail from Southampton for first and last voyage.

1916 – First professional golf tournament held.

1916 – The Professional Golfers Association [PGA] is founded.

1923 – Adolf Hitler demands “hatred & more hatred” in Berlin.

1924 – Tubular steel golf club shafts approved for championship play.

1925 – Tsaritsyn renamed Stalingrad [now Volgograd].

1930 – Thiokol synthetic rubber is first produced.

1938 – Austria becomes a state of Germany.

1942 – Cigarettes and candy rationed in Holland.

1945 – Canadian troops conquer Deventer.

1953 – “House of Wax” is first colour 3-D movie, premieres in New York.

1963 – USS Thresher, a nuclear powered submarine, sinks east of Boston.

1970 – Paul McCartney officially announces the split of The Beatles.

1978 – Formation of Major Indoor Soccer League announced.

1981 – Computer glitch keeps Space Shuttle Columbia grounded.

1981 – Jailed IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands elected to British Parliament.

1985 – Leo Sites, 80, becomes oldest bowler to score a 300 game.

1986 – Benazir Bhutto returns to Pakistan.

1991 – LA King Wayne Gretzky scores NHL record 93rd playoff goal.

1991 – Last automat [coin operated cafeteria] closes in New York.

1996 – Fastest wind speed recorded [not a tornado] 408 kph.

2012 – Apple Inc. claims a value of $600 billion; largest in the world.

2014 – The Council of Europe suspends Russia’s right to vote.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 10, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are you considering moving to a new residence, redecorating, or making some home improvements? If so, this is a good time to do it. These types of projects promise to go well, so do not let doubt get in your way. Explore every possibility, consider all the pros and cons, and then if it looks like it is going to work, go for it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might need to make a lot of phone calls and get through some lingering paperwork today. A business partner or friend could be instrumental in helping clear up some loose ends that have been left hanging. Be sure you get any leftover work out of the way, because soon you will probably be even busier. If you get bored, remember that success lies ahead. Good luck!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you have been worrying about having spent too much recently, the astral configuration indicates you should be able to put those worries behind you. There are plenty of opportunities that could bring increased income, possibly a new job, even a new career. A lot of phone calls, emails, or other communications could bring news of these possibilities your way. Be sure to record the ones that seem most promising!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Communication takes a prominent place in your life today. Your practical, direct, and down-to-Earth manner can be very impressive. You are known for succeeding where others have failed. This is not lost on those above you on the hierarchical ladder. And they know you are not easily fooled. Expect steady personal and professional progress and a great boost to your self-confidence!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You could be surrounded by secrets. A number of colleagues might be leaving to pursue new opportunities, and you could wonder if there is a reason for it that escapes you. It might even have you re-evaluating whether or not you should stay put! However, do not panic because others leave. If there are things about your job that bother you, by all means consider your options!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A phone call or email from a friend could open up new career possibilities for you, perhaps involving the communications industry. Tales of people who have hit it big in this field could be circulating widely, but you should carefully consider all the aspects of any new option before jumping in. You do not want to have any regrets about your decision later. Think about it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Communication of all sorts could be vital to you today. You might spend much of the day on the phone organizing an important event or perhaps clearing up a misunderstanding. This could make it a rather stressful day. It might be one of those days you just need to get through. Give yourself a bit of solitary downtime tonight to counterbalance the busy energy of the day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your outlook is apt to be optimistic, enthusiastic, and practical! You have both creative and workable ideas. They are likely to lead to success, although it could take considerable time and effort to make it happen. Communication with colleagues is likely to be open, honest, and very dynamic as projects and enterprises take on a life of their own. Work hard, make it happen, and enjoy the journey!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Tending to paperwork could take up much of your time today. A lot could be riding on your careful planning and projections, so you are probably taking it very seriously. Nonetheless, do not be intimidated. Trust your instincts. You know what you are doing. Be very thorough, check everything over carefully, then put your plan into action and wait for it to bear fruit!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Communication between you and either a business or romantic partner should get a fresh start today. You have gotten to know each other better and feel more comfortable being honest and open with each other than before. All signs are any partnerships begun, renewed, or confirmed today are likely to be successful and profitable. Bear this in mind in future months when you hit the rough spots!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have been juggling career, romance, and creative interests for the past year. This is apt to continue. However, you could find yourself building a new career involving writing or speaking, perhaps in addition to your current career. You are also apt to develop a vigorous interest in improving your health. You could make a powerful effort to change your diet and exercise habits. Good luck with it all!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Ingenuity blossoms when you make the effort to do a little writing, perhaps technical manuals or other professionally oriented projects. This could represent a new stage in your professional life. You are apt to do well and attract considerable attention from higher-ups. Do not get too caught up in the need to revise, edit, then revise and edit again. It will only take up time, and it is possible to do too much rewriting!