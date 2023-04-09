Today in High Prairie: April 10, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 10, 2023

Easter Monday!

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 10, 2023

1583 – Hugo Grotius, Father of international law

1797 – Claude Seurat, “The Human Skeleton”

1827 – Lewis Wallace, Ben-Hur author

1829 – William Booth, Salvation Army founder

1865 – Jack Miner, Canadian naturalist

1902 – Lili Darvas, Cimmaron actress

1912 – Roy Hofheinz, Houston Astrodome engineer

1915 – Harry Morgan, M*A*S*H actor [Col. Potter]

1921 – Sheb Wooley, Hee Haw vocalist

1926 – Junior Samples, Hee Haw singer

1929 – Max Von Sydow, Exorcist actor

1932 – Omar Sharif, Lawrence of Arabia actor

1936 – John Madden, CBS/FOX sportscaster

1936 – Bobby Smith, Spinners singer

1938 – Don Meredith, Monday Night Football

1951 – Steven Seagal, Hard to Kill actor

1959 – Brian Setzer, Stray Cats guitarist

1959 – Yvan Loubier, Bloc Québécois co-founder

1960 – Katrina Leskanich, Katrina & the Waves singer

1961 – Olivia Brown, Miami Vice actress

1969 – Orlando Jones, 7-Up spokesman

1984 – Zoe, First frozen-embryo child

This Day in Local History – April 10, 2023

April 10, 1970: About 100 local fishermen attend a meeting in Grouard to discuss a fish processing and packing plant.

April 10, 1975: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to lobby for a truck stop on the outskirts of town so big trucks won’t park in the downtown area.

April 10, 1976: An estimated $500,000 in damages results after a train derails north of McLennan. The cause was a washout.

April 10, 1976: Mr. and Mrs. William Willier celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at Grouard.

April 10, 1980: A 13-year-old girl jumps through a window at the High Prairie Group Home for foster children prompting a police investigation into harassment and sexual molestation.

April 10, 1988: Polly Stokes, Misty Carpentier and David Vandermeulen all win medals at the Rocky Mountain Invitational Figure Skating Competition in Hinton.

April 10, 1989: High Prairie Regals’ coach Jim McLean is named the NPHL’s best coach while defenceman Ed Fudali makes the first all-star team as the league announces its award winners.

April 10, 1991: South Peace News reports Monopros Ltd. is looking for diamonds in northern Alberta.

April 10, 1991: Faust I.D. Councillor Albert Burger suggests council sue AGT after work completed doesn’t meet approval.

April 10, 1991: The I.D. council approves isolation status for Faust paving the way for possible improvements.

April 10, 1991: High Prairie town council gives full support to the High Prairie Ag Society’s plans to construct the Agriplex.

April 10, 1992: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president Jeff Burgar resigns citing lack of support from the Town of High Prairie and I.D.

April 10, 1994: The Sucker Creek Capitals win the Alberta Native Peewee hockey championships in Calgary after defeating Kikino 14-7 in the final.

April 10, 1997: RCMP report a Driftpile resident is charged with drug crimes after 1,400 pills are seized during an arrest but release no other details.

April 10, 2001: A breakwater is completed at the Faust harbour giving a better look and much-needed upgrade to the facility.

April 10, 2002: Banana Belt Councillor William Marx criticizes the M.D. of Big Lakes’ snow clearing policy after receiving complaints from residents in the Banana Belt. A heavy snowfall during the Easter weekend March 29-31 left some citizens stranded.

April 10, 2002: The Town of High Prairie approaches the M.D. of Big Lakes seeking their permission to purchase John Kryzalka’s property just west of the town borders. The M.D. council tables the issue.

April 10, 2002: High Prairie Councillor Rick Dumont calls the nearly completed water plant the “Cadillac” of water plants in Alberta.

April 10, 2002: Salt Prairie trapper Dave Donahue takes exception to being compared to Weibo Ludwig. Donahue protests logging practices that are destroying the area’s boreal forest.

April 10, 2002: The M.D. of Big Lakes council hears that the Falher Alberta Agriculture office will close but High Prairie’s will remain open.

April 10, 2006: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says she will run in the next provincial election despite Premier Ralph Klein stepping down. “I’m still young and I still have that fire in my belly,” she says.

April 10, 2011: Archie Augustine Meyers passes away at the age of 94 years. He worked at the lumber mill in Peavine, as a mailman in Grouard, and as a farmhand in the region.

April 10, 2013: Town of High Prairie CAO Keli Tamaklo comes under fire from council, who questions the hours he works. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being picked on,” he says.

April 10, 2013: High Prairie town council takes less than two minutes to waive the High Prairie Seed Co-op’s taxes. Citing they received new information, the matter is not debated. A delegation from the co-op was at the meeting to state its case.

April 10, 2013: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Ken Bosman touts the construction of a transloader facility east of town. By year’s end, construction on the facility begins.

This Day in World History – April 10, 2023

1710 – The first law regulating copyright is issued in Great Britain.

1790 – US Patent system forms.

1815 – Mount Tambora in East Indies erupts; causes global volcanic winter.

1825 – First hotel in Hawaii opens.

1849 – Safety pin patented by Walter Hunt; sold rights for $400.

1866 – American SPCA forms.

1877 – First human cannonball act performed in London.

1912 – Titanic sets sail from Southampton for first and last voyage.

1916 – First professional golf tournament held.

1916 – The Professional Golfers Association [PGA] is founded.

1923 – Adolf Hitler demands “hatred & more hatred” in Berlin.

1924 – Tubular steel golf club shafts approved for championship play.

1925 – Tsaritsyn renamed Stalingrad [now Volgograd].

1930 – Thiokol synthetic rubber is first produced.

1938 – Austria becomes a state of Germany.

1942 – Cigarettes and candy rationed in Holland.

1945 – Canadian troops conquer Deventer.

1953 – “House of Wax” is first colour 3-D movie, premieres in New York.

1963 – USS Thresher, a nuclear powered submarine, sinks east of Boston.

1970 – Paul McCartney officially announces the split of The Beatles.

1978 – Formation of Major Indoor Soccer League announced.

1981 – Computer glitch keeps Space Shuttle Columbia grounded.

1981 – Jailed IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands elected to British Parliament.

1985 – Leo Sites, 80, becomes oldest bowler to score a 300 game.

1986 – Benazir Bhutto returns to Pakistan.

1991 – LA King Wayne Gretzky scores NHL record 93rd playoff goal.

1991 – Last automat [coin operated cafeteria] closes in New York.

1996 – Fastest wind speed recorded [not a tornado] 408 kph.

2012 – Apple Inc. claims a value of $600 billion; largest in the world.

2014 – The Council of Europe suspends Russia’s right to vote.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 10, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You should especially strong, motivated, and focused. Your ability to establish yourself in the world is enhanced by increased self-sufficiency. Your goals seem more attainable, and you find this encouraging. Relations with others should be warm, congenial, and cooperative, so if you have been thinking of starting some sort of enterprise with others, this is the day to start planning.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Sudden positive developments regarding the family could make a big difference to your future if you make the most of them. A family member could have a lucky break of some kind and need your support. You might be in the right place at the right time to meet the right person. These things can be wonderful, but they are fleeting. Take advantage of them now or they will disappear.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might want to leave the office early today to finish all those pressing errands. Phone calls could keep you busy, as could small tasks that still need tending around the house. At some point, financial paperwork might take up a lot of your time, but the evening shows promise. Expect to receive visitors or make some visits yourself.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A task that requires a lot of writing might have you discovering a new talent you never knew you had. You might be surprised, but you will want to develop this new skill. It could involve technology in some way, or it could entail working with money. A number of people could confer with you at some point during the day, perhaps asking advice about future business trends.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A new piece of equipment could be delivered to the workplace and make you feel like you have received a new toy. Resist the temptation to spend the afternoon playing! You should be feeling especially playful right now, so this is a good time to organize or attend a sporting event. Unusual happenings throughout the day could make your head spin, so you will need some fun in the evening!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Emotional reunions with friends or relatives you have not seen in a long time could take place today. Some of these might be unplanned and off the wall. You might meet your sixth-grade teacher at the mall, increasing the feeling of warmth and happiness you have been enjoying lately. An evening spent relaxing at home with loved ones increases your sense of security.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A quarrel with a friend might put you in the position of having to lay all your cards on the table and tell him or her exactly how you feel. It is not always easy to be so frank, but today the strength of your sincerity should impress your friend and make your friendship stronger. Your honesty can also prove beneficial when it comes to starting, working toward, or completing long-term goals.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A talent for writing you have not tapped may surface today. Perhaps using a computer, particularly one with voice activation, is making it possible. Your imagination is in full swing, and your work may be very entertaining. If you have been thinking about writing, this is the day to start. It is also a good day to handle paperwork relating to finances. You should breeze through it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could either be planning or preparing for a long journey by air. Your plans may still need to be confirmed. Today is the perfect day to do this. Spiritual matters might be very much on your mind right now, and you might read a lot about such subjects. Do not be surprised if it proves difficult to put them out of your mind.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Unexpected social invitations might find you meeting people in the healing professions – doctors, surgeons, nurses, or technicians. You might also rub shoulders with bankers and investment advisers. Take their contact information. They may prove valuable to you later. Financially beneficial news of some kind could come today. This is a good time to invest or start a new savings plan.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The vast social whirl of late might have overwhelmed you with new names and faces, all of which you want to remember. Today would be a good day to follow up with some of them by phone, postcard, or email. Your charisma and sincerity are likely to have made just as much of an impression on them as they did on you. Do not be shy.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your skills with computers and other forms of technology should be growing rapidly. This will greatly increase your efficiency with these tools and your marketability, should you be thinking of changing careers or simply be looking for a new position. This would be a good day to get your resume up to date so you can act when you learn of a job that seems right for you.