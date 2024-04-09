Today in High Prairie: April 10, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 10, 2024

9 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in Falher in council chambers.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Northland School.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 10, 2024

1583 – Hugo Grotius, Father of international law

1797 – Claude Seurat, “The Human Skeleton”

1827 – Lewis Wallace, Ben-Hur author

1829 – William Booth, Salvation Army founder

1865 – Jack Miner, Canadian naturalist

1902 – Lili Darvas, Cimmaron actress

1912 – Roy Hofheinz, Houston Astrodome engineer

1915 – Harry Morgan, M*A*S*H actor [Col. Potter]

1921 – Sheb Wooley, Hee Haw vocalist

1926 – Junior Samples, Hee Haw singer

1929 – Max Von Sydow, Exorcist actor

1932 – Omar Sharif, Lawrence of Arabia actor

1936 – John Madden, CBS/FOX sportscaster

1936 – Bobby Smith, Spinners singer

1938 – Don Meredith, Monday Night Football

1951 – Steven Seagal, Hard to Kill actor

1959 – Brian Setzer, Stray Cats guitarist

1959 – Yvan Loubier, Bloc Québécois co-founder

1960 – Katrina Leskanich, Katrina & the Waves singer

1961 – Olivia Brown, Miami Vice actress

1969 – Orlando Jones, 7-Up spokesman

1984 – Zoe, First frozen-embryo child

This Day in Local History – April 10, 2024

April 10, 1970: About 100 local fishermen attend a meeting in Grouard to discuss a fish processing and packing plant.

April 10, 1975: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and decides to lobby for a truck stop on the outskirts of town so big trucks won’t park in the downtown area.

April 10, 1976: An estimated $500,000 in damages results after a train derails north of McLennan. The cause was a washout.

April 10, 1976: Mr. and Mrs. William Willier celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at Grouard.

April 10, 1980: A 13-year-old girl jumps through a window at the High Prairie Group Home for foster children prompting a police investigation into harassment and sexual molestation.

April 10, 1988: Polly Stokes, Misty Carpentier and David Vandermeulen all win medals at the Rocky Mountain Invitational Figure Skating Competition in Hinton.

April 10, 1989: High Prairie Regals’ coach Jim McLean is named the NPHL’s best coach while defenceman Ed Fudali makes the first all-star team as the league announces its award winners.

April 10, 1991: South Peace News reports Monopros Ltd. is looking for diamonds in northern Alberta.

April 10, 1991: Faust I.D. Councillor Albert Burger suggests council sue AGT after work completed doesn’t meet approval.

April 10, 1991: The I.D. council approves isolation status for Faust paving the way for possible improvements.

April 10, 1991: High Prairie town council gives full support to the High Prairie Ag Society’s plans to construct the Agriplex.

April 10, 1992: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president Jeff Burgar resigns citing lack of support from the Town of High Prairie and I.D.

April 10, 1994: The Sucker Creek Capitals win the Alberta Native Peewee hockey championships in Calgary after defeating Kikino 14-7 in the final.

April 10, 1997: RCMP report a Driftpile resident is charged with drug crimes after 1,400 pills are seized during an arrest but release no other details.

April 10, 2001: A breakwater is completed at the Faust harbour giving a better look and much-needed upgrade to the facility.

April 10, 2002: Banana Belt Councillor William Marx criticizes the M.D. of Big Lakes’ snow clearing policy after receiving complaints from residents in the Banana Belt. A heavy snowfall during the Easter weekend March 29-31 left some citizens stranded.

April 10, 2002: The Town of High Prairie approaches the M.D. of Big Lakes seeking their permission to purchase John Kryzalka’s property just west of the town borders. The M.D. council tables the issue.

April 10, 2002: High Prairie Councillor Rick Dumont calls the nearly completed water plant the “Cadillac” of water plants in Alberta.

April 10, 2002: Salt Prairie trapper Dave Donahue takes exception to being compared to Weibo Ludwig. Donahue protests logging practices that are destroying the area’s boreal forest.

April 10, 2002: The M.D. of Big Lakes council hears that the Falher Alberta Agriculture office will close but High Prairie’s will remain open.

April 10, 2006: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says she will run in the next provincial election despite Premier Ralph Klein stepping down. “I’m still young and I still have that fire in my belly,” she says.

April 10, 2011: Archie Augustine Meyers passes away at the age of 94 years. He worked at the lumber mill in Peavine, as a mailman in Grouard, and as a farmhand in the region.

April 10, 2013: Town of High Prairie CAO Keli Tamaklo comes under fire from council, who questions the hours he works. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being picked on,” he says.

April 10, 2013: High Prairie town council takes less than two minutes to waive the High Prairie Seed Co-op’s taxes. Citing they received new information, the matter is not debated. A delegation from the co-op was at the meeting to state its case.

April 10, 2013: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Ken Bosman touts the construction of a transloader facility east of town. By year’s end, construction on the facility begins.

This Day in World History – April 10, 2024

1710 – The first law regulating copyright is issued in Great Britain.

1790 – US Patent system forms.

1815 – Mount Tambora in East Indies erupts; causes global volcanic winter.

1825 – First hotel in Hawaii opens.

1849 – Safety pin patented by Walter Hunt; sold rights for $400.

1866 – American SPCA forms.

1877 – First human cannonball act performed in London.

1912 – Titanic sets sail from Southampton for first and last voyage.

1916 – First professional golf tournament held.

1916 – The Professional Golfers Association [PGA] is founded.

1923 – Adolf Hitler demands “hatred & more hatred” in Berlin.

1924 – Tubular steel golf club shafts approved for championship play.

1925 – Tsaritsyn renamed Stalingrad [now Volgograd].

1930 – Thiokol synthetic rubber is first produced.

1938 – Austria becomes a state of Germany.

1942 – Cigarettes and candy rationed in Holland.

1945 – Canadian troops conquer Deventer.

1953 – “House of Wax” is first colour 3-D movie, premieres in New York.

1963 – USS Thresher, a nuclear powered submarine, sinks east of Boston.

1970 – Paul McCartney officially announces the split of The Beatles.

1978 – Formation of Major Indoor Soccer League announced.

1981 – Computer glitch keeps Space Shuttle Columbia grounded.

1981 – Jailed IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands elected to British Parliament.

1985 – Leo Sites, 80, becomes oldest bowler to score a 300 game.

1986 – Benazir Bhutto returns to Pakistan.

1991 – LA King Wayne Gretzky scores NHL record 93rd playoff goal.

1991 – Last automat [coin operated cafeteria] closes in New York.

1996 – Fastest wind speed recorded [not a tornado] 408 kph.

2012 – Apple Inc. claims a value of $600 billion; largest in the world.

2014 – The Council of Europe suspends Russia’s right to vote.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 10, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Happiness reigns in the home as friends and family members gather for a long-awaited reunion. Or you could be hosting a gathering of friends and acquaintances interested in the arts or psychic or metaphysical matters. Discussions should be intense but fascinating nonetheless. A young visitor could come up with some unexpected insights and revelations that blow everybody away. Write down whatever impresses you the most. Enjoy your evening!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Group activities, perhaps with a social, ecological, or humanitarian focus, could take place today somewhere in your neighbourhood. You might decide to attend with your romantic partner. You could encounter some friends in the process, and all of you could well be caught up in the excitement generated by those in the spotlight. Listen well and think about what you learn today. It might make a difference in your future.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your values could undergo a complete turnaround today. Recent developments in the world, your community, among your circle of friends, and within you could make you realize, like it or not, you and everyone around you is going through a transformation. This might be a little disconcerting, but it is a positive development. Take things one day at a time and see where they go. You will probably like it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Spiritual and psychic matters come to the forefront today. You could be greatly inspired to express yourself creatively. You could also be quite surprised at the wisdom you find within yourself. A gathering of friends, perhaps for the purpose of discussing metaphysical subjects, could bring this to your attention so blatantly that it becomes hard to ignore. Do not cling to the shore. Flow with the current.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Are you contemplating a move of some kind? Perhaps you are thinking about relocating to be closer to members of a group with which you are affiliated. You might also be considering a move to a community where spiritual and metaphysical values are not only discussed but also lived. Make a list of your options, if that helps. You are in a transitional period right now. You need to be practical.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Communication with friends, siblings, and neighbours should be open, congenial, and supportive today. A gathering could open the door to new friendships, interesting discussions, and other group activities that you might enjoy. The only downside could involve mental overload. You might learn so much today you can not keep track of it all. Take notes so you can maintain a record of everything that particularly impresses you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Career matters could not be going better right now, especially if you are in one of the communication fields, including writing, publishing, teaching, the Internet, or mass media. Your financial situation is probably improving very quickly, and you are making contact with congenial, intriguing people who share your interests. You are also becoming more aware of the changes going on in the world and doing your part to help them along. Bravo!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Have you been planning a trip by air, perhaps to a distant place associated with a specific spiritual tradition? Warm places like Egypt, Mexico, or Israel could be especially appealing now. You could be going with a group of friends. If you have not been considering such a journey, think about it. You might receive some surprising insights and revelations from such a trip. Start planning it now. Go for it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some vivid, inspiring, and intense dreams or visions could come your way today. They could involve paranormal figures, such as angels. Make sure you keep a record of them, as your higher self is trying to tell you something. Make a list of all the images you can remember and analyze what these images symbolize to you. You could come up with some profound insights about the world and yourself.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Love and romance should be flying high for you now. If you are single, you could soon form an incredible relationship. If you are already involved, the spiritual and emotional bonds between you and your beloved should grow by leaps and bounds. The lines of communication are wide open. Make use of them and you may find the kind of love of which most people can only dream.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You should be feeling physically strong, healthy, and energetic today, although you could also be a little lightheaded. You could experience the sensation of wandering around in a daze with your feet on the ground and your head in the clouds. Achieving balance will not be easy, but you should be able to manage it today. Concentrate on activities that involve spiritual or imaginative faculties today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – In future years, you might remember today as one of the best days of your life. Romance should be going beautifully. You could exchange deeply felt words of love with your partner. The future looks bright, and you should be full of enthusiastic plans for pursuing what you really want to do. You should also be feeling especially strong, energetic, healthy, and ready to try anything. A journey could be coming up soon.