Today in High Prairie: April 11, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 11, 2022

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Stitch ‘n’ Bit*h meets at McLennan Legion Hall.

1 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Managing Diabetes Part 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Games Outdoor Activity.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Group [5-11 years] meets at Faust Fire Hall. Bunny Socks.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Kids at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 11, 2022

1888 – Donald Calthrop, Scrooge actor

1916 – Howard W. Koch, Frankenstein director

1917 – Danny Gallivan, Hockey sportscaster

1925 – Pierre Péladeau, Founder of Quebecor

1935 – Father Abraham, Smurf Song singer

1952 – Michael Shea, Huckleberry Finn Actor

1955 – Michele Scarabelli, Dallas actress

1966 – Goldust, US pro wrestler

1970 – Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canuck

1974 – Anton Glanzelius, My Life as a Dog actor

1974 – Tricia Helfer, Canadian model/actress

1978 – Tom Thacker, Canadian musician

1979 – Nazanin Afshin-Jam, Miss World Canada

1984 – Kelli Garner, Dreamland actress

This Day in Local History – April 11, 2022

April 11, 1914: The Grouard News reports Red Line Motor Company garage opens with Mr. Divison as manager.

April 11, 1970: Shirley Halldorson is named Mother-of-the-Year at the High Prairie Minor Hockey awards banquet. Midget coach Ross Gordon presents the MVP award of his team to Dwayne Pollack and most popular player award to Tom Lysiak.

April 11, 1971: Falher’s Vivian Saint-Pierre makes her TV debut. The talented singer was born in High Prairie.

April 14, 1971: South Peace News reports on the tender approved for paving on 11 miles of highway from east of Kinuso to Canyon Creek.

April 14, 1971: Fire destroys a house owned by John Janelle. Arson is the suspected cause.

April 11, 1979: High Prairie town council receives a petition opposing the move of the MITAA Centre near St. Andrew’s School to the old Opportunity Corps building. Council eventually approves the move.

April 11, 1979: South Peace News reports East Prairie is considering building a hunting lodge.

April 11, 1979: South Peace News reports that Michelle Williscroft, Robin Savill, Mona Vickers, Tammy Bates and Tracy Hansen are all competing for the Indoor Rodeo Queen title.

April 11, 1983: The new Prairie River Junior High School opens.

April 11, 1983: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce starts a campaign against shoplifting by hiring a private security firm.

April 11, 1984: Ted Little of Drayton Valley says he will construct a new mobile home park in town with 120-140 lots.

April 11, 1984: South Peace News reports Elder Bryce Walt says the Kingdom Hall is for sale as Jehovah’s Witnesses plan to build a new and larger hall. The hall is eventually sold to a Guy farmer.

April 11, 1992: Stan Anderson and Nancy Cloutier are named Bowlers of the Year as Enilda Bowl hosts its annual awards banquet.

April 11, 1992: The Gift Lakers defeat Loon Lake 15-12, 15-13 to win first place and $600 at a volleyball tournament held in Grouard.

April 11, 1993: A team captained by Brian Martinson defeats Peavine 7-1 in the final of the Easter Classic Hockey Tournament.

April 11, 1999: South Peace News reports Said’s Pet Shop opens under the ownership of Said Ajaleh. He also takes over operation of Nad’s New and Used Furniture.

April 11, 1994: Vernon-based Tolko Industries announces they are building a $100 million oriented strandboard mill five miles west of town.

April 11, 1996: Thane Tyler McRae, 17, of High Prairie, is involved in a motor vehicle accident rollover and dies the next day in an Edmonton hospital.

April 11, 2001: Keeweetinok RHA officials deny rumours it plans to move its head offices to Slave Lake from High Prairie.

April 11, 2001: Prairie River Junior High School students Nathalie Lussier, Grade 9, and Danielle Halaburda, Grade 8, qualify for the Canada-wide Science Fair with their project entitled “Are You Right?”

April 11, 2005: A Grouard teenager, 16, who stabbed a fellow student at Northland School in Grouard Jan. 4, is sentenced to the rest of her days as a youth on probation.

April 11, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses a tax exemption request from the High Prairie Golf Club.

April 11, 2007: High Prairie developer Nick Shybunia says no deal has been reached for the tender of the street leading into the High Prairie Hospital site, despite claims from Town of High Prairie CAO Larry Baran. Baran later says he is sorry for any misconceptions but is confident a deal is coming together.

April 11, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes council agrees intersection improvements at the Plains Marketing plant east of town do not address safety adequately. Alberta Transportation says the improvements meet safety standards.

April 11, 2008: A tragic accident just west of Kinuso claims three lives. Dead are Ricky Joseph Davis, 21, of Swan River First Nation, Tyler James Loyie, 17, of McLennan, and Brent Justin Credgeur, 22, of Wabasca.

April 11, 2008: The federal government announces an $18,000 grant to the Lesser Slave North Country Community Association to run the North Country Fair.

April 11, 2009: High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Eric Kregel dresses as the Easter Bunny as part of an Easter Egg Hunt at the church.

April 11, 2010: Robert L’Herueux passes away in Edmonton at the age of 83 years. He drove the first school bus to High Prairie from Joussard and worked for Northern Utilities locally for many years.

April 11, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi announces at a town council meeting that the tendering process has opened for the new High Prairie Hospital.

April 11, 2013: Autumn Tulloch, Dwight Tulloch and Jace Gauchier win first in their categories at the Peavine Bishop Routhier School Science Fair.

April 11, 2017: High Prairie town council moves to enter into discussions with Big Lakes County to dissolve the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board.

April 11, 2018: Shaw’s Point Resort owners attend a Big Lakes County meeting asking for pavement into the popular resort.

This Day in World History – April 11, 2022

1713 – Treaty of Utrecht; France cedes Maritime provinces in North America to Britain.

1814 – Napoleon abdicates unconditionally; he is exiled to Elba.

1868 – The Shogunate is abolished in Japan.

1876 – Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks organizes in New York City.

1907 – New York Giant Roger Bresnahan becomes first catcher to wear shin guards.

1921 – KDKA in Pittsburgh broadcast the first radio sports event, a boxing match.

1929 – Loetafoon celluloid film system demonstrated in Amsterdam.

1950 – Prince Rainier III becomes ruler of Monaco.

1951 – US President Truman relieves Douglas McArthur of command in Korea.

1957 – Ryan X-13 Vertijet becomes the first jet to take-off & land vertically.

1976 – The Apple I computer, created by Steve Wozniak, is released.

1984 – Challenger astronauts complete first in space satellite repair.

1986 – Canadian 1921 50 cent piece auctioned in New York for $22,000.

1986 – Dodge Morgan sailed solo nonstop around world in 150 days.

1989 – First playoff goal scored by a goalie, Ron Hextall of Philadelphia.

2000 – Three new baseball stadiums open in San Francisco, Houston and Detroit.

2006 – Iranians announce they have successfully enriched uranium.

2012 – 8.6 magnitude earthquake and 8.2 aftershock occurs off Indonesia.

2012 – Billionaire Warren Buffett is diagnosed with prostate cancer.

2013 – Two women are beheaded for sorcery in Papua New Guinea.

2013 – Fossilized dinosaur eggs with embryos are discovered in China.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 11 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – In future years, you might remember today as one of the best days of your life. Romance should be going beautifully. You could exchange deeply felt words of love with your partner. The future looks bright, and you should be full of enthusiastic plans for pursuing what you really want to do. You should also be feeling especially strong, energetic, healthy, and ready to try anything. A journey could be coming up soon!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Happiness reigns in the home as friends and family members gather for a long-awaited reunion. Or you could be hosting a gathering of friends and acquaintances interested in the arts or psychic or metaphysical matters. Discussions should be intense but fascinating nonetheless. A young visitor could come up with some unexpected insights and revelations that blow everybody away. Write down whatever impresses you the most. Enjoy your evening!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Group activities, perhaps with a social, ecological, or humanitarian focus, could take place today somewhere in your neighbourhood. You might decide to attend with your romantic partner. You could encounter some friends in the process, and all of you could well be caught up in the excitement generated by those in the spotlight. Listen well and think about what you learn today. It might make a difference in your future!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your values could undergo a complete turnaround today. Recent developments in the world, your community, among your circle of friends, and within you could make you realize, like it or not, you and everyone around you is going through a transformation. This might be a little disconcerting, but it is a positive development. Take things one day at a time and see where they go. You will probably like it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Spiritual and psychic matters come to the forefront today. You could be greatly inspired to express yourself creatively. You could also be quite surprised at the wisdom you find within yourself. A gathering of friends, perhaps for the purpose of discussing metaphysical subjects, could bring this to your attention so blatantly it becomes hard to ignore. Do not cling to the shore. Flow with the current!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Are you contemplating a move of some kind? Perhaps you are thinking about relocating to be closer to members of a group with which you are affiliated. You might also be considering a move to a community where spiritual and metaphysical values are not only discussed but also lived. Make a list of your options, if that helps. You are in a transitional period right now. You need to be practical!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Communication with friends, siblings, and neighbours should be open, congenial, and supportive today. A gathering could open the door to new friendships, interesting discussions, and other group activities you might enjoy. The only downside could involve mental overload. You might learn so much today you can not keep track of it all. Take notes so you can maintain a record of everything that particularly impresses you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Career matters could not be going better right now, especially if you are in one of the communication fields, including writing, publishing, teaching, the Internet, or mass media. Your financial situation is probably improving very quickly, and you are making contact with congenial, intriguing people who share your interests. You are also becoming more aware of the changes going on in the world and doing your part to help them along. Bravo!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Have you been planning a trip by air, perhaps to a distant place associated with a specific spiritual tradition? Warm places like Egypt, Mexico, or Israel could be especially appealing now. You could be going with a group of friends. If you have not been considering such a journey, think about it. You might receive some surprising insights and revelations from such a trip. Start planning it now. Go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some vivid, inspiring, and intense dreams or visions could come your way today. They could involve paranormal figures, such as angels. Make sure you keep a record of them, as your higher self is trying to tell you something. Make a list of all the images you can remember and analyze what these images symbolize to you. You could come up with some profound insights about the world and yourself!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love and romance should be flying high for you now. If you are single, you could soon form an incredible relationship. If you are already involved, the spiritual and emotional bonds between you and your beloved should grow by leaps and bounds. The lines of communication are wide open. Make use of them and you may find the kind of love of which most people can only dream!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You should be feeling physically strong, healthy, and energetic today, although you could also be a little light-headed. You could experience the sensation of wandering around in a daze with your feet on the ground and your head in the clouds. Achieving balance will not be easy, but you should be able to manage it today. Concentrate on activities that involve spiritual or imaginative faculties today.