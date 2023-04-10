Today in High Prairie: April 11, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 11, 2023

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 – 8 p.m. – Dog Obedience & Agility Session at HP Agriplex. Questions? Email krisbond16@gmailcom

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 11, 2023

1888 – Donald Calthrop, Scrooge actor

1916 – Howard W. Koch, Frankenstein director

1917 – Danny Gallivan, Hockey sportscaster

1925 – Pierre Péladeau, Founder of Quebecor

1935 – Father Abraham, Smurf Song singer

1952 – Michael Shea, Huckleberry Finn Actor

1955 – Michele Scarabelli, Dallas actress

1966 – Goldust, US pro wrestler

1970 – Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canuck

1974 – Anton Glanzelius, My Life as a Dog actor

1974 – Tricia Helfer, Canadian model/actress

1978 – Tom Thacker, Canadian musician

1979 – Nazanin Afshin-Jam, Miss World Canada

1984 – Kelli Garner, Dreamland actress

This Day in Local History – April 11, 2023

April 11, 1914: The Grouard News reports Red Line Motor Company garage opens with Mr. Divison as manager.

April 11, 1971: Falher’s Vivian Saint-Pierre makes her TV debut. The talented singer was born in High Prairie.

April 14, 1971: South Peace News reports on the tender approved for paving on 11 miles of highway from east of Kinuso to Canyon Creek.

April 11, 1979: High Prairie town council receives a petition opposing the move of the MITAA Centre near St. Andrew’s School to the old Opportunity Corps building. Council eventually approves the move.

April 11, 1979: South Peace News reports East Prairie is considering building a hunting lodge.

April 11, 1979: South Peace News reports that Michelle Williscroft, Robin Savill, Mona Vickers, Tammy Bates and Tracy Hansen are all competing for the Indoor Rodeo Queen title.

April 11, 1983: The new Prairie River Junior High School opens.

April 11, 1983: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce starts a campaign against shoplifting by hiring a private security firm.

April 11, 1984: Ted Little of Drayton Valley says he will construct a new mobile home park in town with 120-140 lots.

April 11, 1984: South Peace News reports Elder Bryce Walt says the Kingdom Hall is for sale as Jehovah’s Witnesses plan to build a new and larger hall. The hall is eventually sold to a Guy farmer.

April 11, 1999: South Peace News reports Said’s Pet Shop opens under the ownership of Said Ajaleh. He also takes over operation of Nad’s New and Used Furniture.

April 11, 1994: Vernon-based Tolko Industries announces they are building a $100 million oriented strandboard mill five miles west of town.

April 11, 1996: Thane Tyler McRae, 17, of High Prairie, is involved in a motor vehicle accident rollover and dies the next day in an Edmonton hospital.

April 11, 2001: Keeweetinok RHA officials deny rumours it plans to move its head offices to Slave Lake from High Prairie.

April 11, 2005: A Grouard teenager, 16, who stabbed a fellow student at Northland School in Grouard Jan. 4, is sentenced to the rest of her days as a youth on probation.

April 11, 2007: High Prairie developer Nick Shybunia says no deal has been reached for the tender of the street leading into the High Prairie Hospital site, despite claims from Town of High Prairie CAO Larry Baran. Baran later says he is sorry for any misconceptions but is confident a deal is coming together.

April 11, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes council agrees intersection improvements at the Plains Marketing plant east of town do not address safety adequately. Alberta Transportation says the improvements meet safety standards.

April 11, 2008: A tragic accident just west of Kinuso claims three lives. Dead are Ricky Joseph Davis, 21, of Swan River First Nation, Tyler James Loyie, 17, of McLennan, and Brent Justin Credgeur, 22, of Wabasca.

April 11, 2009: High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Eric Kregel dresses as the Easter Bunny as part of an Easter Egg Hunt at the church.

April 11, 2010: Robert L’Herueux passes away in Edmonton at the age of 83 years. He drove the first school bus to High Prairie from Joussard and worked for Northern Utilities locally for many years.

April 11, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi announces at a town council meeting that the tendering process has opened for the new High Prairie Hospital.

April 11, 2017: High Prairie town council moves to enter into discussions with Big Lakes County to dissolve the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board.

This Day in World History – April 11, 2023

1713 – Treaty of Utrecht; France cedes Maritime provinces in North America to Britain.

1814 – Napoleon abdicates unconditionally; he is exiled to Elba.

1868 – The Shogunate is abolished in Japan.

1876 – Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks organizes in New York City.

1907 – New York Giant Roger Bresnahan becomes first catcher to wear shin guards.

1921 – KDKA in Pittsburgh broadcast the first radio sports event, a boxing match.

1929 – Loetafoon celluloid film system demonstrated in Amsterdam.

1950 – Prince Rainier III becomes ruler of Monaco.

1951 – US President Truman relieves Douglas McArthur of command in Korea.

1957 – Ryan X-13 Vertijet becomes the first jet to take-off & land vertically.

1976 – The Apple I computer, created by Steve Wozniak, is released.

1984 – Challenger astronauts complete first in space satellite repair.

1986 – Canadian 1921 50 cent piece auctioned in New York for $22,000.

1986 – Dodge Morgan sailed solo nonstop around world in 150 days.

1989 – First playoff goal scored by a goalie, Ron Hextall of Philadelphia.

2000 – Three new baseball stadiums open in San Francisco, Houston and Detroit.

2006 – Iranians announce they have successfully enriched uranium.

2012 – 8.6 magnitude earthquake and 8.2 aftershock occurs off Indonesia.

2012 – Billionaire Warren Buffett is diagnosed with prostate cancer.

2013 – Two women are beheaded for sorcery in Papua New Guinea.

2013 – Fossilized dinosaur eggs with embryos are discovered in China.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 11 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There could be a meeting in your community regarding some extensive changes in the not too distant future. The meeting could bring facts to your attention you should be aware of. The changes are likely to be positive in the end, but now they could be disruptive for all. Listen carefully to what everyone says, think about it, and then determine your position.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Career matters might prove frustrating today. You are aiming for a specific goal of some kind you are anxious to reach, but it seems to hit one setback after another. Hang in there! Persevere and keep pushing. Whatever it is you are trying to attain, you will get there. It is just going to require considerably more time and effort than you originally thought. Keep on pushing!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A new field of interest may require much of your concentration for the next several days. You could be studying a new spiritual discipline or perhaps an intellectual problem, such as the workings of the universe, or both. Your mind is especially sharp right now, so this is a good time to begin a new course of study. Take occasional breaks to avoid a sore back and eyestrain.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Are you interested in psychology? If so, you might discover some information that clues you in to your mental and emotional history. Such disciplines as past-life regression or rebirthing could be especially appealing. What you learn today could enable you to understand yourself better and release remnants of past traumas. The future will fill the gap with new, wonderful things!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your circle of friends is probably changing, perhaps too rapidly for your tastes. Some friends may be moving away, or different interests have caused you to form new friendships. Your life seems to be going well right now, but you may miss your old friends and go through temporary fits of nostalgia. Focus on the future and move ahead!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Although things may be going well for you at work, it is probably taking a physical and emotional toll on you. You may suffer from mild stress-related conditions like headaches. It might be time for a vacation. Even if you are unable to get away in the near future, just thinking about and planning a trip can help. Plan to go to a place where you know you will feel relaxed and have fun!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Are you working on something that requires in-depth research? If so, this is the day to dig in. Your mind and eyes are especially sharp right now, and you are likely to catch details you might miss under normal circumstances. Whatever you are doing, you will probably find it fascinating, like putting together pieces of a puzzle. Take occasional breaks or you risk eyestrain.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today, you might feel caught between the determination to reach a certain goal, probably financial, and a desire to stay home and work on your own projects, take care of your family, or both. You are clever and resourceful enough to have it both ways. Friends who know the ins and outs might be able to help you along these lines. Think carefully! You may be surprised by what you learn.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A social event could put you in contact with people who love to gossip. They might have some juicy tidbits to report, and you could be torn between curiosity and compassion for the person being discussed. If what you hear is good, relax and enjoy it. If it is vicious, do not be afraid to speak up. Someone has to express displeasure at the spreading of unkind rumours!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Over the past few months you may have thrown yourself into your work, accomplishing feats that ordinary people would never even try. Today you should give your brain a day off! Do not worry. Your successes have not gone unnoticed by higher-ups, and you can expect to reap the rewards that come with hard work. For now, you need to do something light and entertaining to recharge those batteries.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – For the past few days your mind has been primarily on the loftier side of romance – emotional support, a spiritual bond, the highest kind of love. Today your mind is likely to be on nothing more exalted than physical passion. You can expect to be obsessed with sex all day. Schedule some quality time alone with a lover.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A discussion could take place in your home between you, friends, and household members. A love partner may also be present. The conversation will concern controversial issues the people feel very strongly about, so expect to hear intense debate between opposing views. Your guests will take more of an intellectual than argumentative stance, so you can relax and learn. Have fun!