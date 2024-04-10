Today in High Prairie; April 11, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 11, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 11, 2024

1888 – Donald Calthrop, Scrooge actor

1916 – Howard W. Koch, Frankenstein director

1917 – Danny Gallivan, Hockey sportscaster

1925 – Pierre Péladeau, Founder of Quebecor

1935 – Father Abraham, Smurf Song singer

1952 – Michael Shea, Huckleberry Finn Actor

1955 – Michele Scarabelli, Dallas actress

1966 – Goldust, US pro wrestler

1970 – Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canuck

1974 – Anton Glanzelius, My Life as a Dog actor

1974 – Tricia Helfer, Canadian model/actress

1978 – Tom Thacker, Canadian musician

1979 – Nazanin Afshin-Jam, Miss World Canada

1984 – Kelli Garner, Dreamland actress

This Day in Local History – April 11, 2024

April 11, 1914: The Grouard News reports Red Line Motor Company garage opens with Mr. Divison as manager.

April 11, 1971: Falher’s Vivian Saint-Pierre makes her TV debut. The talented singer was born in High Prairie.

April 14, 1971: South Peace News reports on the tender approved for paving on 11 miles of highway from east of Kinuso to Canyon Creek.

April 11, 1979: High Prairie town council receives a petition opposing the move of the MITAA Centre near St. Andrew’s School to the old Opportunity Corps building. Council eventually approves the move.

April 11, 1979: South Peace News reports East Prairie is considering building a hunting lodge.

April 11, 1979: South Peace News reports that Michelle Williscroft, Robin Savill, Mona Vickers, Tammy Bates and Tracy Hansen are all competing for the Indoor Rodeo Queen title.

April 11, 1983: The new Prairie River Junior High School opens.

April 11, 1983: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce starts a campaign against shoplifting by hiring a private security firm.

April 11, 1984: Ted Little of Drayton Valley says he will construct a new mobile home park in town with 120-140 lots.

April 11, 1984: South Peace News reports Elder Bryce Walt says the Kingdom Hall is for sale as Jehovah’s Witnesses plan to build a new and larger hall. The hall is eventually sold to a Guy farmer.

April 11, 1999: South Peace News reports Said’s Pet Shop opens under the ownership of Said Ajaleh. He also takes over operation of Nad’s New and Used Furniture.

April 11, 1994: Vernon-based Tolko Industries announces they are building a $100 million oriented strandboard mill five miles west of town.

April 11, 1996: Thane Tyler McRae, 17, of High Prairie, is involved in a motor vehicle accident rollover and dies the next day in an Edmonton hospital.

April 11, 2001: Keeweetinok RHA officials deny rumours it plans to move its head offices to Slave Lake from High Prairie.

April 11, 2005: A Grouard teenager, 16, who stabbed a fellow student at Northland School in Grouard Jan. 4, is sentenced to the rest of her days as a youth on probation.

April 11, 2007: High Prairie developer Nick Shybunia says no deal has been reached for the tender of the street leading into the High Prairie Hospital site, despite claims from Town of High Prairie CAO Larry Baran. Baran later says he is sorry for any misconceptions but is confident a deal is coming together.

April 11, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes council agrees intersection improvements at the Plains Marketing plant east of town do not address safety adequately. Alberta Transportation says the improvements meet safety standards.

April 11, 2008: A tragic accident just west of Kinuso claims three lives. Dead are Ricky Joseph Davis, 21, of Swan River First Nation, Tyler James Loyie, 17, of McLennan, and Brent Justin Credgeur, 22, of Wabasca.

April 11, 2009: High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Eric Kregel dresses as the Easter Bunny as part of an Easter Egg Hunt at the church.

April 11, 2010: Robert L’Herueux passes away in Edmonton at the age of 83 years. He drove the first school bus to High Prairie from Joussard and worked for Northern Utilities locally for many years.

April 11, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi announces at a town council meeting that the tendering process has opened for the new High Prairie Hospital.

April 11, 2017: High Prairie town council moves to enter into discussions with Big Lakes County to dissolve the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board.

This Day in World History – April 11, 2024

1713 – Treaty of Utrecht; France cedes Maritime provinces in North America to Britain.

1814 – Napoleon abdicates unconditionally; he is exiled to Elba.

1868 – The Shogunate is abolished in Japan.

1876 – Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks organizes in New York City.

1907 – New York Giant Roger Bresnahan becomes first catcher to wear shin guards.

1921 – KDKA in Pittsburgh broadcast the first radio sports event, a boxing match.

1929 – Loetafoon celluloid film system demonstrated in Amsterdam.

1950 – Prince Rainier III becomes ruler of Monaco.

1951 – US President Truman relieves Douglas McArthur of command in Korea.

1957 – Ryan X-13 Vertijet becomes the first jet to take-off & land vertically.

1976 – The Apple I computer, created by Steve Wozniak, is released.

1984 – Challenger astronauts complete first in space satellite repair.

1986 – Canadian 1921 50 cent piece auctioned in New York for $22,000.

1986 – Dodge Morgan sailed solo nonstop around world in 150 days.

1989 – First playoff goal scored by a goalie, Ron Hextall of Philadelphia.

2000 – Three new baseball stadiums open in San Francisco, Houston and Detroit.

2006 – Iranians announce they have successfully enriched uranium.

2012 – 8.6 magnitude earthquake and 8.2 aftershock occurs off Indonesia.

2012 – Billionaire Warren Buffett is diagnosed with prostate cancer.

2013 – Two women are beheaded for sorcery in Papua New Guinea.

2013 – Fossilized dinosaur eggs with embryos are discovered in China.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 11 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your mind is like a sponge today, eager to absorb all sorts of information. Take care the information you are absorbing is accurate. There is a high likelihood the fascinating news you hear is mostly a mix of fantasy and fiction. Go to the source and get the facts before acting on this information. If necessary, do your own research online or in the library.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you are not careful, there is a strong possibility you will overindulge today. Your career frustrations may manifest in the form of overeating, excess drinking, or reckless spending. These are just symptoms masking the real problem. If you can take some time to meditate, you will calm your nerves and reveal the root of your frustration. Once you have the facts, it will be easier to devise an effective solution.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are too hard on yourself. If things have not gone exactly as planned over the last few days, there is no sense in berating yourself over it. As long as you did the best that you could, what is the problem? It is likely you have experienced a delay and not a cancellation. All signs indicate your goals will come to fruition even though it might take longer than you had anticipated.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are especially intuitive today. If this is a fairly new occurrence for you, you could be at a loss as to how to make the most of this gift. Only you can know for sure, but one suggestion is to reflect on changes you would like to make at work. Pitch them to your boss. With today’s keen insight, you will almost be able to read his or her mind and anticipate any objections.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today’s planetary aspects indicate this is likely to be a day of excess, some of it good, some of it not so good. Take care not to overindulge in food and drink. You could be merely acting out your stress with such behaviour. You had be better served to meditate and get to the root of the problem. On the other hand, money could come your way, possibly a lot of it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You should make an effort to be patient and tolerant, especially at the office, even though you might not feel like it. You will likely take a lot of deep breaths as projects get delayed and meetings drag on. There is not much you can do about it. Stay focused and trust that everything will be resolved by day’s end. In the meantime, do not step on anyone’s toes. Your colleagues’ nerves are raw.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This could be a day of inner turmoil. You will rethink some of your fundamental values, unsure if they are still relevant to your life. It is clear some soul searching is needed. There are no right or wrong answers, only what is in your heart. If your goal is to live authentically, then you will need to make some big changes in your life. Do not act rashly. Think things through before taking steps.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You need to pull yourself up by the bootstraps. Why not take a few steps back and try to look at your life more objectively? Regardless of what you might be thinking at the moment, you do have a terrific life. Stop and count your blessings. Make a list and keep it in your wallet to refer to at low moments. Force yourself to be festive tonight. It will do you good to get out.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A particularly tricky situation could occur at work. If you are not careful, you could lose your cool. Make a concerted effort to keep your wits about you. It could be a colleague is baiting you, but that is no reason to take it. Keep to yourself as much as possible today. Close your office door. At home, go to bed early. Relax with a good book. All will be calmer tomorrow.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Boy, your life seems seriously out of balance, doesn’t it? Today provides an opportunity to rethink what is truly important. Consider exercise as one way to improve your health and manage your stress level. Once you get started with a healthy regimen, you will see how it helps you gain perspective. It is likely the cause of all this stress can be eliminated when viewed through a different lens.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You like to feel needed, but today you might throw up your hands and say, “Enough!” You have given so much of yourself for so long that friends and loved ones tend to think of your largesse as a right rather than a privilege. Today, remind them of their error. Take a day off from indentured servitude. Go to a fancy restaurant and enjoy being waited on. Do not forget to leave a big tip.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You could be overwhelmed with information today, as you receive more phone calls and email messages than you can possibly answer. Be clear about your priorities and stick with them. Otherwise, you are likely to spend the day being batted around the court like a tennis ball. Take a lot of deep breaths throughout the day and make an effort to keep your temper in check.