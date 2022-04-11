Today in High Prairie: April 12, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 12, 2022

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Parent & Tots meets at Falher Fieldhouse.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Active Seniors Club meets for free Bowling at Smoky River Lanes.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – Play & Learn [under 6 yrs] at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

1:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Heart & Stroke Part 2 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Video Games Activity.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Group [12-17 years] meets at Faust Fire Hall. Bunny Socks.

5:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Weight Management Tier 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

6:30 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly council meeting in chambers.

7:30 p.m. – HP Elks & HP Royal Purple meet at Downtown Elks Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 12, 2022

1899 – Chief Thundercloud, The Lone Ranger actor

1919 – Billy Vaughn, US singer, bandleader

1925 – Evelyn Berezin, invented the first word processor

1932 – Tiny Tim, US musician

1936 – Charles Napier, Rambo actor

1942 – Frank Bank, Leave it to Beaver actor

1946 – Ed O’Neill, Married with Children actor

1947 – David Letterman, Late night TV host

1947 – Tom Clancy, Hunt for Red October actor

1950 – David Cassidy, Partridge Family actor

1950 – Tom Werner, Roseanne producer

1954 – Pat Travers, Canadian rock guitarist

1956 – Doris Baaten, Sesame Street actress

1957 – Vince Gill, US country singer

1960 – Ron MacLean, Hockey Night in Canada host

1971 – Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1979 – Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon a Time actress

1980 – Erik Mongrain, Canadian guitarist

This Day in Local History – April 12, 2022

April 12, 1977: Tenders open for the paving of the highway south of Kinuso to Swan Hills.

April 12, 1989: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Soccer Association may sue the High Prairie Recreation Board for $409 over lost equipment.

April 12, 1990: Plans the I.D. had of purchasing the Lions campsite and building an administration building are shunned after public opinion is voiced regarding the plan.

April 12, 1991: Eaglesham’s Steve Mazurkewich attends the NPHL’s spring meeting to discuss the possibility of Eaglesham entering the league.

April 12, 1995: High Prairie town council considers publishing the names of litterbugs in South Peace News but the idea eventually dies at the next meeting.

April 12, 1995: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to go to tender on a $310,000 project to upgrade the Joussard water treatment plant.

April 12, 2000: South Peace News reports on Buchanan Lumber’s announcement the beehive burner will be replaced by a hot oil treatment facility in 2001, thus eliminating the constant fly ash problem.

April 12, 2000: South Peace News reports on farmer Arthur Perye’s concerns salt from the highway maintenance yard is damaging his land and crops.

April 12, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to name Phase 2 of the walking trails after community builder Stan Kozie.

April 12, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes nominates the Sam Wiley family as its Farm Family-of-the-Year.

April 12, 2001: Muriel Carifelle begins her job as the High Prairie Friendship Centre’s executive director.

April 12-13, 2003: High Prairie’s second annual Gun Show sees a huge increase in attendance over the previous year.

April 12, 2006: South Peace News reports on the oil boom that is fueling the region’s growing economy. Featured is a plant developed by Great Plains on the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake.

April 12, 2006: South Peace News publishes a story on eagles preying on Ken Kroetch’s cattle at his farm north of High Prairie.

April 12, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Myler Savill says the region needs “a new voice in cabinet” after Premier Ralph Klein announces his retirement.

April 12, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to spend $50,000 for engineering and design relating to the expansion of its administration building.

April 12, 2010: Students and staff move into the new Peavine Bishop Routhier School for its first day of classes.

April 12, 2012: A delegation from the Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association arrives in High Prairie and informs citizens the local centre will remain open despite its difficulties.

April 12, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes offers the job of fire chief to Leo J. Tobin, who brings 32 years of experience to the job. He later accepts.

April 12, 2016: Miss Rodeo Canada and former student at St. Andrew’s School, Samantha Stokes, visits students.

April 12, 2017: HPE School News writers welcome Shelley Griffiths as the school’s new librarian.

April 12, 2017: Joussard School wins the Handgames Tournament in High Prairie. It is their second straight win.

April 12, 2017: Big Lakes County receives a $180,850 grant to spearhead the Inter-Municipal Broadband Discovery Project.

April 12, 2018: Rodney Allen Stewart passes away at his home at the age of 73 years. He built roads, hauled gravel and worked for Big Lakes County operating a grader.

April 12, 2018: Over $8,000 is raised at the annual HPE Spell-a-Thon. Most of the proceeds will be used to pay for an in-line skating course at the school later in the year.

This Day in World History – April 12, 2022

1606 – England adopts the Union Flag, replaced in 1801 by Union Jack.

1857 – Gustave Flaubert’s “Madame Bovary” published.

1869 – North Carolina legislature passes anti-Ku Klux Klan Law.

1872 – Jesse James gang robs bank in Kentucky: 1 dead, $1,500 stolen.

1877 – Catcher’s mask is first used in a baseball game.

1892 – George C. Blickensderfer patents portable typewriter.

1905 – French Dufaux brothers test helicopter.

1927 – Chiang Kai-shek begins counter revolution in Shanghai.

1931 – Spanish voters reject the monarchy.

1935 – Royal Proclamation sets design of Canada’s Jubilee Silver Dollar.

1945 – Canadian troops liberate Nazi concentration camp in Holland.

1945 – US President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies in office.

1946 – Syria gains independence from France.

1954 – Bill Haley and the Comets record “Rock Around the Clock.”

1955 – Polio vaccine tested by Dr. Jonas Salk announced to be “safe.”

1960 – First “exploding scoreboard” unveiled at Chicago’s Comiskey Park.

1961 – Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes first person to orbit Earth.

1966 – First B-52 bombing on North Vietnam.

1980 – US endorses a boycott of the Moscow Olympic Games.

1980 – Terry Fox begins his “Marathon of Hope” at St. John’s, Newfoundland.

1987 – Texaco files for bankruptcy.

1988 – Harvard University patents a genetically engineered mouse.

1991 – 2,500th episode of Entertainment Tonight airs.

1994 – Canter & Siegel post the first commercial mass Usenet spam.

1999 – US President Bill Clinton is cited for contempt of court.

2013 – A man-made 32-foot monument [2000 BC] discovered in Sea of Galilee.

2014 – New drug announced, ABT-450, 90-95% success treating Hepatitis C.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 12, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could be overwhelmed with information today, as you receive more phone calls and email messages than you can possibly answer. Be clear about your priorities and stick with them. Otherwise, you are likely to spend the day being batted around the court like a tennis ball. Take a lot of deep breaths throughout the day and make an effort to keep your temper in check!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your mind is like a sponge today, eager to absorb all sorts of information. Take care the information you are absorbing is accurate. There is a high likelihood that the fascinating news you hear is mostly a mix of fantasy and fiction. Go to the source and get the facts before acting on this information. If necessary, do your own research online or in the library!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you are not careful, there is a strong possibility you will overindulge today. Your career frustrations may manifest in the form of overeating, excess drinking, or reckless spending. These are just symptoms masking the real problem. If you can take some time to meditate, you will calm your nerves and reveal the root of your frustration. Once you have the facts, it will be easier to devise an effective solution!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are too hard on yourself. If things have not gone exactly as planned over the last few days, there is no sense in berating yourself over it. As long as you did the best you could, what is the problem? It is likely you have experienced a delay and not a cancellation. All signs indicate your goals will come to fruition even though it might take longer than you had anticipated!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are especially intuitive today. If this is a fairly new occurrence for you, you could be at a loss as to how to make the most of this gift. Only you can know for sure, but one suggestion is to reflect on changes that you would like to make at work. Pitch them to your boss. With today’s keen insight, you will almost be able to read his or her mind and anticipate any objections!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today’s planetary aspects indicate this is likely to be a day of excess, some of it good, some of it not so good. Take care not to overindulge in food and drink. You could be merely acting out your stress with such behaviour. You would be better served to meditate and get to the root of the problem. On the other hand, money could come your way, possibly a lot of it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You should make an effort to be patient and tolerant, especially at the office, even though you might not feel like it. You will likely take a lot of deep breaths as projects get delayed and meetings drag on. There is not much you can do about it. Stay focused and trust that everything will be resolved by day’s end. In the meantime, do not step on anyone’s toes. Your colleagues’ nerves are raw!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This could be a day of inner turmoil. You will rethink some of your fundamental values, unsure if they are still relevant to your life. It is clear some soul searching is needed. There are no right or wrong answers, only what is in your heart. If your goal is to live authentically, then you will need to make some big changes in your life. Do not act rashly. Think things through before taking steps!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You need to pull yourself up by the bootstraps. Why not take a few steps back and try to look at your life more objectively? Regardless of what you might be thinking at the moment, you do have a terrific life. Stop and count your blessings. Make a list and keep it in your wallet to refer to at low moments. Force yourself to be festive tonight. It will do you good to get out!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A particularly tricky situation could occur at work. If you are not careful, you could lose your cool. Make a concerted effort to keep your wits about you. It could be a colleague is baiting you, but that is no reason to take it. Keep to yourself as much as possible today. Close your office door. At home, go to bed early. Relax with a good book. All will be calmer tomorrow!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Boy, your life seems seriously out of balance, doesn’t it? Today provides an opportunity to rethink what is truly important. Consider exercise as one way to improve your health and manage your stress level. Once you get started with a healthy regimen, you will see how it helps you gain perspective. It is likely the cause of all this stress can be eliminated when viewed through a different lens.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You like to feel needed, but today you might throw up your hands and say, “Enough!” You have given so much of yourself for so long that friends and loved ones tend to think of your generosity as a right rather than a privilege. Today, remind them of their error. Take a day off from indentured servitude. Go to a fancy restaurant and enjoy being waited on. Do not forget to leave a big tip!