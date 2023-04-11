Today in High Prairie: April 12, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 12, 2023

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in council chambers.

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

5 – 7 p.m. – HP Minor Soccer Registration at Freson Bros. (Also volunteers and coaches sign-up)

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – Joussard Homesteaders card games at the Homesteaders Hall.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 12, 2023

1899 – Chief Thundercloud, The Lone Ranger actor

1919 – Billy Vaughn, US singer, bandleader

1925 – Evelyn Berezin, invented the first word processor

1932 – Tiny Tim, US musician

1936 – Charles Napier, Rambo actor

1942 – Frank Bank, Leave it to Beaver actor

1946 – Ed O’Neill, Married with Children actor

1947 – David Letterman, Late night TV host

1947 – Tom Clancy, Hunt for Red October actor

1950 – David Cassidy, Partridge Family actor

1950 – Tom Werner, Roseanne producer

1954 – Pat Travers, Canadian rock guitarist

1956 – Doris Baaten, Sesame Street actress

1957 – Vince Gill, US country singer

1960 – Ron MacLean, Hockey Night in Canada host

1971 – Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1979 – Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon a Time actress

1980 – Erik Mongrain, Canadian guitarist

This Day in Local History – April 12, 2023

April 12, 1977: Tenders open for the paving of the highway south of Kinuso to Swan Hills.

April 12, 1989: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Soccer Association may sue the High Prairie Recreation Board for $409 over lost equipment.

April 12, 1990: Plans the I.D. had of purchasing the Lions campsite and building an administration building are shunned after public opinion is voiced regarding the plan.

April 12, 1991: Eaglesham’s Steve Mazurkewich attends the NPHL’s spring meeting to discuss the possibility of Eaglesham entering the league.

April 12, 1995: High Prairie town council considers publishing the names of litterbugs in South Peace News but the idea eventually dies at the next meeting.

April 12, 2000: South Peace News reports on Buchanan Lumber’s announcement the beehive burner will be replaced by a hot oil treatment facility in 2001, thus eliminating the constant fly ash problem.

April 12, 2000: South Peace News reports on farmer Arthur Perye’s concerns salt from the highway maintenance yard is damaging his land and crops.

April 12, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to name Phase 2 of the walking trails after community builder Stan Kozie.

April 12, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes nominates the Sam Wiley family as its Farm Family-of-the-Year.

April 12-13, 2003: High Prairie’s second annual Gun Show sees a huge increase in attendance over the previous year.

April 12, 2006: South Peace News reports on the oil boom that is fueling the region’s growing economy. Featured is a plant developed by Great Plains on the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake.

April 12, 2006: South Peace News publishes a story on eagles preying on Ken Kroetch’s cattle at his farm north of High Prairie.

April 12, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Myler Savill says the region needs “a new voice in cabinet” after Premier Ralph Klein announces his retirement.

April 12, 2010: Students and staff move into the new Peavine Bishop Routhier School for its first day of classes.

April 12, 2012: A delegation from the Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association arrives in High Prairie and informs citizens the local centre will remain open despite its difficulties.

April 12, 2016: Miss Rodeo Canada and former student at St. Andrew’s School, Samantha Stokes, visits students.

April 12, 2017: HPE School News writers welcome Shelley Griffiths as the school’s new librarian.

April 12, 2017: Joussard School wins the Handgames Tournament in High Prairie. It is their second straight win.

April 12, 2018: Rodney Allen Stewart passes away at his home at the age of 73 years. He built roads, hauled gravel and worked for Big Lakes County operating a grader.

April 12, 2018: Over $8,000 is raised at the annual HPE Spell-a-Thon. Most of the proceeds will be used to pay for an in-line skating course at the school later in the year.

This Day in World History – April 12, 2023

1606 – England adopts the Union Flag, replaced in 1801 by Union Jack.

1857 – Gustave Flaubert’s “Madame Bovary” published.

1869 – North Carolina legislature passes anti-Ku Klux Klan Law.

1872 – Jesse James gang robs bank in Kentucky: 1 dead, $1,500 stolen.

1877 – Catcher’s mask is first used in a baseball game.

1892 – George C. Blickensderfer patents portable typewriter.

1905 – French Dufaux brothers test helicopter.

1927 – Chiang Kai-shek begins counter revolution in Shanghai.

1931 – Spanish voters reject the monarchy.

1935 – Royal Proclamation sets design of Canada’s Jubilee Silver Dollar.

1945 – Canadian troops liberate Nazi concentration camp in Holland.

1945 – US President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies in office.

1946 – Syria gains independence from France.

1954 – Bill Haley and the Comets record “Rock Around the Clock.”

1955 – Polio vaccine tested by Dr. Jonas Salk announced to be “safe.”

1960 – First “exploding scoreboard” unveiled at Chicago’s Comiskey Park.

1961 – Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes first person to orbit Earth.

1966 – First B-52 bombing on North Vietnam.

1980 – US endorses a boycott of the Moscow Olympic Games.

1980 – Terry Fox begins his “Marathon of Hope” at St. John’s, Newfoundland.

1987 – Texaco files for bankruptcy.

1988 – Harvard University patents a genetically engineered mouse.

1991 – 2,500th episode of Entertainment Tonight airs.

1994 – Canter & Siegel post the first commercial mass Usenet spam.

1999 – US President Bill Clinton is cited for contempt of court.

2013 – A man-made 32-foot monument [2000 BC] discovered in Sea of Galilee.

2014 – New drug announced, ABT-450, 90-95% success treating Hepatitis C.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 12, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is going to present not only a continuation but also an intensification of the strong energies that have been pushing you toward self-discovery. If you have put up some resistance, you are going to be uncomfortable. Try to participate in the task. Question yourself. Why do you say and do certain things? If you are honest, the rewards will outweigh the growing pains.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you should be asking yourself a lot of important questions. The universe is pushing you on your journey of self-discovery. If you resist, you are not going to be in a very good mood. You might want to facilitate this period with yoga or meditation. You may start a dream journal. Try to listen to yourself intuitively. You will probably find out you already have the answers.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you are feeling unappreciated by the people around you, try going somewhere else. Begging for attention is unattractive, and so is strutting around trying to distract everyone with your gorgeous physique or charming wit. Go where you know you are appreciated, where your stories will make people laugh, where you feel at home. Know that if you stay where you are, nothing you try will work.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could be in an uncomfortable situation with friends today. There may be gossip going around about a mutual friend and you will be tempted to join in. Remember that repeated stories are rarely completely true. You would hate to lose a friendship if he or she found out you said something unflattering. Be careful. The people you are gossiping with may gossip about you later.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A close friend or colleague could receive special recognition for good works today. You are pleased with your friend’s success, and grateful for your own good fortune. It seems you also have achieved a long-term goal. While you may not be acknowledged in public like your friend, you know in your heart that you accomplished what you set out to. Your smile says it all.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may have heard a juicy story about a friend lately and be just dying to share it with your entourage. Be careful with this impulse! The party in question would not appreciate hearing about what you are doing. You could unnecessarily harm someone’s reputation. Think about how you would feel if the show was on the other foot!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It looks as though your ship is about to come in. It is likely you will receive a letter or call alerting you to good financial news. Your mind may immediately begin to spin with ways to spend this windfall. Take care not to go on any shopping sprees. If invested wisely, this money could last a lifetime.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you may find all your recent efforts rewarded. Your quick thinking and astute powers of observation have impressed others. Today you are likely to be recognized in some way. Do not be surprised if you end up in the spotlight, blushing at the acclaim. This is likely to give your confidence a big boost and cause you to consider other ways to advance your career.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you are a salesperson, expect orders to roll in today. You are unusually persuasive, making it virtually impossible for anyone to say no to you. All signs indicate you will be successful with whatever you undertake. Take advantage of this auspicious time. But be wary if you end up on the receiving end of a sales pitch. Opportunities that seem too good to be true usually are.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a good day to spend with your family, as you love to do. Try to get chores out of the way as quickly as possible and schedule something fun for the afternoon. Maybe you would enjoy an outing to a park or movie. Perhaps it would be fun to bake cookies. Whatever you decide, warmth and love will permeate the air and bring you closer together as you create wonderful memories.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today’s planetary energies may put spiritual matters in your mind. You may not be thinking in religious terms. Your focus is likely to be on the state of humanity and what you can do to help others less fortunate. Make some calls or do some research online. Find out how you can get involved. If you are short on time, a monetary gift can help you feel more connected and peaceful.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be thinking about political or social matters today, specifically, the deterioration of the planet. You may be worried about your future and that of your children. You might try to bring up the subject at a social gathering. Someone you meet there is bound to teach you something about the issue. If you need to get further involved raising people’s awareness of this issue, do it!