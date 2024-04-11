Today in High Prairie: April 12, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 12, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

4 – 9 p.m. – Peace River Spring Trade Show at Baytex Energy Centre.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 12, 2024

1899 – Chief Thundercloud, The Lone Ranger actor

1919 – Billy Vaughn, US singer, bandleader

1925 – Evelyn Berezin, invented the first word processor

1932 – Tiny Tim, US musician

1936 – Charles Napier, Rambo actor

1942 – Frank Bank, Leave it to Beaver actor

1946 – Ed O’Neill, Married with Children actor

1947 – David Letterman, Late night TV host

1947 – Tom Clancy, Hunt for Red October actor

1950 – David Cassidy, Partridge Family actor

1950 – Tom Werner, Roseanne producer

1954 – Pat Travers, Canadian rock guitarist

1956 – Doris Baaten, Sesame Street actress

1957 – Vince Gill, US country singer

1960 – Ron MacLean, Hockey Night in Canada host

1971 – Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1979 – Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon a Time actress

1980 – Erik Mongrain, Canadian guitarist

This Day in Local History – April 12, 2024

April 12, 1977: Tenders open for the paving of the highway south of Kinuso to Swan Hills.

April 12, 1989: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Soccer Association may sue the High Prairie Recreation Board for $409 over lost equipment.

April 12, 1990: Plans the I.D. had of purchasing the Lions campsite and building an administration building are shunned after public opinion is voiced regarding the plan.

April 12, 1991: Eaglesham’s Steve Mazurkewich attends the NPHL’s spring meeting to discuss the possibility of Eaglesham entering the league.

April 12, 1995: High Prairie town council considers publishing the names of litterbugs in South Peace News but the idea eventually dies at the next meeting.

April 12, 2000: South Peace News reports on Buchanan Lumber’s announcement the beehive burner will be replaced by a hot oil treatment facility in 2001, thus eliminating the constant fly ash problem.

April 12, 2000: South Peace News reports on farmer Arthur Perye’s concerns salt from the highway maintenance yard is damaging his land and crops.

April 12, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to name Phase 2 of the walking trails after community builder Stan Kozie.

April 12, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes nominates the Sam Wiley family as its Farm Family-of-the-Year.

April 12-13, 2003: High Prairie’s second annual Gun Show sees a huge increase in attendance over the previous year.

April 12, 2006: South Peace News reports on the oil boom that is fueling the region’s growing economy. Featured is a plant developed by Great Plains on the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake.

April 12, 2006: South Peace News publishes a story on eagles preying on Ken Kroetch’s cattle at his farm north of High Prairie.

April 12, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Myler Savill says the region needs “a new voice in cabinet” after Premier Ralph Klein announces his retirement.

April 12, 2010: Students and staff move into the new Peavine Bishop Routhier School for its first day of classes.

April 12, 2012: A delegation from the Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association arrives in High Prairie and informs citizens the local centre will remain open despite its difficulties.

April 12, 2016: Miss Rodeo Canada and former student at St. Andrew’s School, Samantha Stokes, visits students.

April 12, 2017: HPE School News writers welcome Shelley Griffiths as the school’s new librarian.

April 12, 2017: Joussard School wins the Handgames Tournament in High Prairie. It is their second straight win.

April 12, 2018: Rodney Allen Stewart passes away at his home at the age of 73 years. He built roads, hauled gravel and worked for Big Lakes County operating a grader.

April 12, 2018: Over $8,000 is raised at the annual HPE Spell-a-Thon. Most of the proceeds will be used to pay for an in-line skating course at the school later in the year.

This Day in World History – April 12, 2024

1606 – England adopts the Union Flag, replaced in 1801 by Union Jack.

1857 – Gustave Flaubert’s “Madame Bovary” published.

1869 – North Carolina legislature passes anti-Ku Klux Klan Law.

1872 – Jesse James gang robs bank in Kentucky: 1 dead, $1,500 stolen.

1877 – Catcher’s mask is first used in a baseball game.

1892 – George C. Blickensderfer patents portable typewriter.

1905 – French Dufaux brothers test helicopter.

1927 – Chiang Kai-shek begins counter revolution in Shanghai.

1931 – Spanish voters reject the monarchy.

1935 – Royal Proclamation sets design of Canada’s Jubilee Silver Dollar.

1945 – Canadian troops liberate Nazi concentration camp in Holland.

1945 – US President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies in office.

1946 – Syria gains independence from France.

1954 – Bill Haley and the Comets record “Rock Around the Clock.”

1955 – Polio vaccine tested by Dr. Jonas Salk announced to be “safe.”

1960 – First “exploding scoreboard” unveiled at Chicago’s Comiskey Park.

1961 – Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes first person to orbit Earth.

1966 – First B-52 bombing on North Vietnam.

1980 – US endorses a boycott of the Moscow Olympic Games.

1980 – Terry Fox begins his “Marathon of Hope” at St. John’s, Newfoundland.

1987 – Texaco files for bankruptcy.

1988 – Harvard University patents a genetically engineered mouse.

1991 – 2,500th episode of Entertainment Tonight airs.

1994 – Canter & Siegel post the first commercial mass Usenet spam.

1999 – US President Bill Clinton is cited for contempt of court.

2013 – A man-made 32-foot monument [2000 BC] discovered in Sea of Galilee.

2014 – New drug announced, ABT-450, 90-95% success treating Hepatitis C.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 12, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might wake up today feeling a little grumpy and out of sorts. You could aspire to nothing more strenuous than spending the day without any distractions other than a good book. However, by the middle of the day a warm and loving letter or phone call is likely to snap you out of your reclusive mood. You could spend the evening strolling through your community, visiting shops or restaurants. Enjoy!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some pretty heavy soul searching could reveal the time has come to make use of a talent you may have always had but never developed. This could involve nothing more than a little practice, or you could decide to get some formal training in the skill. This is a positive sign, but your determination could waver over the next few days. Do not hesitate – stay with it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are looking good and your social skills are at their peak. Therefore, social events and group activities you might attend today could well be the most satisfying and beneficial you have known in a long time. People you meet should be impressed with you, and you could make a lot of new friends. If you are not romantically involved now, a new love could come your way.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you could find yourself brainstorming a way to put your inventiveness and ingenuity to work so you can advance your career by leaps and bounds and increase your income. You could also become involved in artistic projects of some kind. Do not be surprised if great ideas come to you with little effort. You are very intuitive today, so enjoy it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An intense study of philosophy, religion, or some other exalted school of thought could find you involved with a group that shares your interest in the subject. You could make a new friend today, or if you are not currently romantically involved, meet a potential romantic partner. This should be a very satisfying day on both mental and emotional levels. Remember how it all came about, and enjoy yourself!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Sex and romance should be at the top of your priority list today. You should be feeling especially warm, loving, and passionate. Romantic novels and movies could be especially appealing, as could an intimate evening with a lover! Career and money matters look fairly strong and stable at this time, although it might take a little effort to keep them that way. Go for the gold!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A lack of communication on the part of your mate or perhaps a business partner can cause you to feel uncertainty about the relationship. Do not fall into this trap. Use your warmth and understanding to open up the communication between you. You will probably find all is basically well. Your partner just needs some space. Take some space for yourself, too! A little solitude might do you some good.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The right moment to ask for a raise or apply for a promotion or new job could come your way today, but you had better make use of it or the opportunity could pass you by. A chance for a romantic encounter or fun evening with friends could also come up. Whatever pleasant things arise today are not sure things, so do not let them escape. They could be significant milestones for you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Love and romance are definitely on the agenda for today, and you should be feeling warm, passionate, and particularly sexy. You are likely to be looking quite attractive, too, and romantic partners or potential partners could seem especially attractive to you. This is a wonderful day to shop for new clothes, have your hair styled, or prepare a candlelit dinner for someone very special. Go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A friend or family member could be feeling rather grim, taciturn, and not open to communication. He or she could have you wondering if you have done something wrong, or they are angry with you. If you use your warmth and generosity of spirit to induce this person to open up, you will probably find the issues have nothing to do with you. You might even help relieve them! Tonight, prepare everyone’s favourite meal.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A warm, loving phone call or letter could come your way today from a lover or close friend who is presently out of town. You will wish with all your heart that he or she could be home! In the meantime, you are likely to keep yourself quite busy. Creative projects, activities in your community, or both could keep you too busy to miss anyone too much. Tonight, spend some time alone.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you could discover a talent for investment, real estate, or other form of money management you never thought you had. The opportunity to make an investment or cash in on one could enable you to take strides toward making your money grow. This might be a good time to buy or sell any type of property. You might also want to do some reading on future investment opportunities.