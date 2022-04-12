Today in High Prairie: April 13, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 13, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Workshop – Heart & Stroke Part 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard. Must be double-vaccinated to attend.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Craft: Planters & Chocolate Confetti Eggs.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Youth Drop-in Group meets at Falher Centre Chevaliers.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Group [5-11 years] meets at Faust Fire Hall. Egg Hunt.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Managing Diabetes Part 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

6:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Managing Stress Part 1 of 2 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meeting in council chambers.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 13, 2022

1570 – Guy Fawkes, “Gunpowder Plot” conspirator

1771 – Richard Trevithick, Steam locomotive inventor

1852 – Frank W. Woolworth, Founder of Woolworth Co.

1866 – Butch Cassidy, American desperado

1880 – Charles Christie, Canadian film studio owner

1892 – Robert Watson-Watt, Developer of radar

1899 – Alfred Moser Butts, Scrabble inventor

1916 – Phyllis Fraser, Co-founder of Beginner Books

1919 – Madalyn O’Hair, Opposed prayer in school

1923 – Don Adams, Get Smart actor

1931 – Jon Stone, Co-creator of Sesame Street

1935 – Lyle Waggoner, Carol Burnett Show actor

1937 – Edward Fox, The Day of the Jackal actor

1942 – Bill Conti, Composed Rocky IV music

1943 – Eve Graham, The New Seekers singer

1944 – Jack Casady, Jefferson Airplane bassist

1945 – Tony Dow, Leave it to Beaver actor

1950 – Riff West, Molly Hatchet bassist

1950 – Ron Perlman, Quest for Fire actor

1954 – Jimmy Destri, Blondie keyboardist

1957 – Saundra Santiago, Miami Vice actress

1963 – Gary Kasparov, Russian chess master

1964 – Page Hannah, Fame actress

This Day in Local History – April 13, 2022

April 13, 1969: Fire breaks out at Buchanan Lumber as a pile of logs catches fire, but owners put out the blaze with the help of a bulldozer.

April 13, 1969: Donnelly’s Norm Maisonneuve is elected president of the Winagami Lake Beach Association.

April 13, 1972: The visiting Dawson Creek Canucks defeat the High Prairie Regals 8-5 in the first game of the Coachways Cup series. Regals player Jim McLean is honoured for his contributions to the club after the second period.

April 13, 1973: George Shaw, 62, dies after the car he is a passenger in collides with one driven by Lloyd Babcock 12 1/2 miles north of Groaurd.

April 13, 1974: Prestige Flowers celebrates its grand opening with Kay and Idella McLean as new owners.

April 13, 1977: The entire board of the High Prairie Child Care Society is replaced after elections at the annual meeting.

April 13, 1980: The Grouard Northernlites win the P&E Flyers Easter Hockey Tournament defeating Alexis 7-6 in the final.

April 13, 1983: South Peace News reports under the direction of Neil Deas, the E.W. Pratt band wins an award at the Festival of Tulips in The Netherlands.

April 13, 1988: High Prairie town council votes to seek a second medical clinic for the community.

April 13, 1988: High Prairie town council agrees to turn over the campsite on the east end of town to the Lions.

April 13, 1991: An engineer inspects the Grouard water treatment plant after citizens suffer skin rashes and diarrhea from the water.

April 13, 1991: Brian Panasiuk is named the High Prairie Regals’ MVP at their annual awards banquet.

April 13, 1993: The I.D. moves into its new administration building on land previously owned by John Kryzalka.

April 13, 1994: Gloria Charrois’ rink from Joussard wins first place at a regional floor curling tournament in High Prairie.

April 13, 1999: Donald and Rose Cox open Bim’s Car Wash in the town’s east end.

April 13, 2001: An earthquake rattles the Peace Country at 8:21 p.m. registering a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale. Its epicentre is near Clayhurst, B.C.

April 13, 2005: Laura Ellefson writes High Prairie town council complaining of the terrible condition of the McCue Cemetery. Council promises to act to remedy the problem.

April 13, 2005: High Prairie town council decides to not proceed with a census believing the town’s population has not grown enough to warrant the cost.

April 13, 2005: South Peace News reports that Kentucky Fried Chicken attains Champion Club Winner status for the second straight year. KFC received ten 100 per cent CHAMP scores in a row.

April 13, 2005: M.D. of Big Lakes councillors agree something has to be done to ease the stress from their contractors about rising fuel prices. Administration is directed to look at various options to bring back to council.

April 13, 2005: High Prairie is shocked to learn of the death of David Patrick Louis O’Rourke, 25. Cause is not known.

April 13, 2010: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont says its time to study the possibility of going to Lesser Slave Lake for water.

April 13, 2010: Three people are caught with ecstacy and charged after RCMP complete an investigation at Driftpile.

April 13, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes discusses a regional water system which would supply water to all regions in the west end of Lesser Slave Lake. Two studies are approved: one for Kinuso and one for Grouard.

April 13, 2012: East Prairie Actress Roseanne Supernault is nominated for her third straight Rosie Award in the Best Performance by an Alberta Actress category.

April 13, 2014: Bob Rohloff wins a barbecue in a raffle held by the Coyote Acres 4-H Club.

April 13, 2016: South Peace News features the black knot disease and its devastating effects on town trees.

April 13, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to meet with its regional municipal partners, including First Nations, before proceeding on a regional water upgrade.

April 13, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to spend $107,600 on eight new highway welcome signs and $42,750 for five hamlet welcome signs.

April 13, 2018: The St. Andrew’s School team named People of the North wins the Junior-Senior Division at the 12thannual Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Hand Games tournament in Peace River.

This Day in World History – April 13, 2022

837 – Best view of Halley’s Comet in 2,000 years.

1668 – John Dryden, 36, appointed first English poet laureate.

1741 – Dutch people protest poor quality of bread.

1796 – First elephant arrives in US from India.

1840 – William Henry Lane perfects tap dance.

1842 – Lord Rosse successfully casts 72” mirror for a telescope.

1860 – First Pony Express reaches Sacramento, California.

1869 – Steam power brake patented by George Westinghouse.

1919 – Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea established.

1928 – First trans-Atlantic flight Europe to US occurs.

1940 – Cornelius Warmerdam becomes first man to pole vault 15 feet.

1941 – Pact of neutrality between the USSR and Japan is signed.

1945 – Canadian army liberates Teuge & Assen, Netherlands.

1949 – Cortisone discovered to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

1954 – Robert Oppenheimer accused of being a communist.

1959 – Vatican edict forbids Roman Catholics from voting for communists.

1960 – France becomes fourth nuclear nation exploding an A-Bomb in Sahara.

1961 – UN General Assembly condemns South-Africa’s apartheid.

1964 – New Zealander Colin Bosher shears a record 565 sheep in 1 work day.

1970 – Apollo 13 announces, “OK, Houston, we’ve had a problem here.”

1979 – Longest doubles ping-pong match ends after 101 hours.

1980 – US and its allies boycott the Summer Olympics in Moscow.

1986 – Spanish Grand Prix decided by 0.014 of a second.

1987 – Portugal signs agreement to return Macau to China in 1999.

1992 – Crystal Pepsi begins test marketing in five US cities.

1994 – Asteroid discovered; named after Star Trek actor George Takei.

1997 – The Hartford Whalers play their last NHL game.

2012 – North Korean long range rocket testing ends in failure.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 13, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you could discover a talent for investment, real estate, or other form of money management you never thought you had. The opportunity to make an investment or cash in on one could enable you to take strides toward making your money grow. This might be a good time to buy or sell any type of property. You might also want to do some reading on future investment opportunities!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might wake up today feeling a little grumpy and out of sorts. You could aspire to nothing more strenuous than spending the day without any distractions other than a good book. However, by the middle of the day a warm and loving letter or phone call is likely to snap you out of your reclusive mood. You could spend the evening strolling through your community, visiting shops or restaurants. Enjoy!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some pretty heavy soul searching could reveal the time has come to make use of a talent you may have always had but never developed. This could involve nothing more than a little practice, or you could decide to get some formal training in the skill. This is a positive sign, but your determination could waver over the next few days. Do not hesitate – stay with it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are looking good and your social skills are at their peak. Therefore, social events and group activities you might attend today could well be the most satisfying and beneficial you have known in a long time. People you meet should be impressed with you, and you could make a lot of new friends. If you are not romantically involved now, a new love could come your way!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you could find yourself brainstorming a way to put your inventiveness and ingenuity to work so you can advance your career by leaps and bounds and increase your income. You could also become involved in artistic projects of some kind. Do not be surprised if great ideas come to you with little effort. You are very intuitive today, Leo, so enjoy it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An intense study of philosophy, religion, or some other exalted school of thought could find you involved with a group that shares your interest in the subject. You could make a new friend today, or if you are not currently romantically involved, meet a potential romantic partner. This should be a very satisfying day on both mental and emotional levels. Remember how it all came about, and enjoy yourself!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Sex and romance should be at the top of your priority list today. You should be feeling especially warm, loving, and passionate. Romantic novels and movies could be especially appealing, as could an intimate evening with a lover! Career and money matters look fairly strong and stable at this time, although it might take a little effort to keep them that way. Go for the gold!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A lack of communication on the part of your mate or perhaps a business partner can cause you to feel uncertainty about the relationship. Do not fall into this trap. Use your warmth and understanding to open up the communication between you. You will probably find all is basically well. Your partner just needs some space. Take some space for yourself, too! A little solitude might do you some good!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The right moment to ask for a raise or apply for a promotion or new job could come your way today, but you better make use of it or the opportunity could pass you by. A chance for a romantic encounter or fun evening with friends could also come up. Whatever pleasant things arise today are not sure things, so do not let them escape. They could be significant milestones for you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Love and romance are definitely on the agenda for today, and you should be feeling warm, passionate, and particularly sexy. You are likely to be looking quite attractive, too, and romantic partners or potential partners could seem especially attractive to you. This is a wonderful day to shop for new clothes, have your hair styled, or prepare a candlelit dinner for someone very special. Go for it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A friend or family member could be feeling rather grim, taciturn, and not open to communication. He or she could have you wondering if you have done something wrong, or they are angry with you. If you use your warmth and generosity of spirit to induce this person to open up, you will probably find the issues have nothing to do with you. You might even help relieve them! Tonight, prepare everyone’s favourite meal!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A warm, loving phone call or letter could come your way today from a lover or close friend who is presently out of town. You will wish with all your heart he or she could be home! In the meantime, you are likely to keep yourself quite busy. Creative projects, activities in your community, or both could keep you too busy to miss anyone too much. Tonight, spend some time alone!