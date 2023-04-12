Today in High Prairie: April 13, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 13, 2023

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall. Bring lunch and your project.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 13, 2023

1570 – Guy Fawkes, “Gunpowder Plot” conspirator

1771 – Richard Trevithick, Steam locomotive inventor

1852 – Frank W. Woolworth, Founder of Woolworth Co.

1866 – Butch Cassidy, American desperado

1880 – Charles Christie, Canadian film studio owner

1892 – Robert Watson-Watt, Developer of radar

1899 – Alfred Moser Butts, Scrabble inventor

1916 – Phyllis Fraser, Co-founder of Beginner Books

1919 – Madalyn O’Hair, Opposed prayer in school

1923 – Don Adams, Get Smart actor

1931 – Jon Stone, Co-creator of Sesame Street

1935 – Lyle Waggoner, Carol Burnett Show actor

1937 – Edward Fox, The Day of the Jackal actor

1942 – Bill Conti, Composed Rocky IV music

1943 – Eve Graham, The New Seekers singer

1944 – Jack Casady, Jefferson Airplane bassist

1945 – Tony Dow, Leave it to Beaver actor

1950 – Riff West, Molly Hatchet bassist

1950 – Ron Perlman, Quest for Fire actor

1954 – Jimmy Destri, Blondie keyboardist

1957 – Saundra Santiago, Miami Vice actress

1963 – Gary Kasparov, Russian chess master

1964 – Page Hannah, Fame actress

This Day in Local History – April 13, 2023

April 13, 1969: Fire breaks out at Buchanan Lumber as a pile of logs catches fire, but owners put out the blaze with the help of a bulldozer.

April 13, 1969: Donnelly’s Norm Maisonneuve is elected president of the Winagami Lake Beach Association.

April 13, 1973: George Shaw, 62, dies after the car he is a passenger in collides with one driven by Lloyd Babcock 12 1/2 miles north of Groaurd.

April 13, 1974: Prestige Flowers celebrates its grand opening with Kay and Idella McLean as new owners.

April 13, 1980: The Grouard Northernlites win the P&E Flyers Easter Hockey Tournament defeating Alexis 7-6 in the final.

April 13, 1983: South Peace News reports under the direction of Neil Deas, the E.W. Pratt band wins an award at the Festival of Tulips in The Netherlands.

April 13, 1988: High Prairie town council votes to seek a second medical clinic for the community.

April 13, 1988: High Prairie town council agrees to turn over the campsite on the east end of town to the Lions.

April 13, 1991: An engineer inspects the Grouard water treatment plant after citizens suffer skin rashes and diarrhea from the water.

April 13, 1993: The I.D. moves into its new administration building on land previously owned by John Kryzalka.

April 13, 1999: Donald and Rose Cox open Bim’s Car Wash in the town’s east end.

April 13, 2001: An earthquake rattles the Peace Country at 8:21 p.m. registering a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale. Its epicentre is near Clayhurst, B.C.

April 13, 2005: Laura Ellefson writes High Prairie town council complaining of the terrible condition of the McCue Cemetery. Council promises to act to remedy the problem.

April 13, 2005: High Prairie town council decides to not proceed with a census believing the town’s population has not grown enough to warrant the cost.

April 13, 2005: South Peace News reports that Kentucky Fried Chicken attains Champion Club Winner status for the second straight year. KFC received ten 100 per cent CHAMP scores in a row.

April 13, 2005: High Prairie is shocked to learn of the death of David Patrick Louis O’Rourke, 25. Cause is not known.

April 13, 2010: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont says its time to study the possibility of going to Lesser Slave Lake for water.

April 13, 2010: Three people are caught with ecstacy and charged after RCMP complete an investigation at Driftpile.

April 13, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes discusses a regional water system which would supply water to all regions in the west end of Lesser Slave Lake. Two studies are approved: one for Kinuso and one for Grouard.

April 13, 2012: East Prairie Actress Roseanne Supernault is nominated for her third straight Rosie Award in the Best Performance by an Alberta Actress category.

April 13, 2016: South Peace News features the black knot disease and its devastating effects on town trees.

April 13, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to meet with its regional municipal partners, including First Nations, before proceeding on a regional water upgrade.

April 13, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to spend $107,600 on eight new highway welcome signs and $42,750 for five hamlet welcome signs.

April 13, 2018: The St. Andrew’s School team named People of the North wins the Junior-Senior Division at the 12thannual Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Hand Games tournament in Peace River.

This Day in World History – April 13, 2023

837 – Best view of Halley’s Comet in 2,000 years.

1668 – John Dryden, 36, appointed first English poet laureate.

1741 – Dutch people protest poor quality of bread.

1796 – First elephant arrives in US from India.

1840 – William Henry Lane perfects tap dance.

1842 – Lord Rosse successfully casts 72” mirror for a telescope.

1860 – First Pony Express reaches Sacramento, California.

1869 – Steam power brake patented by George Westinghouse.

1919 – Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea established.

1928 – First trans-Atlantic flight Europe to US occurs.

1940 – Cornelius Warmerdam becomes first man to pole vault 15 feet.

1941 – Pact of neutrality between the USSR and Japan is signed.

1945 – Canadian army liberates Teuge & Assen, Netherlands.

1949 – Cortisone discovered to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

1954 – Robert Oppenheimer accused of being a communist.

1959 – Vatican edict forbids Roman Catholics from voting for communists.

1960 – France becomes fourth nuclear nation exploding an A-Bomb in Sahara.

1961 – UN General Assembly condemns South-Africa’s apartheid.

1964 – New Zealander Colin Bosher shears a record 565 sheep in 1 work day.

1970 – Apollo 13 announces, “OK, Houston, we’ve had a problem here.”

1979 – Longest doubles ping-pong match ends after 101 hours.

1980 – US and its allies boycott the Summer Olympics in Moscow.

1986 – Spanish Grand Prix decided by 0.014 of a second.

1987 – Portugal signs agreement to return Macau to China in 1999.

1992 – Crystal Pepsi begins test marketing in five US cities.

1994 – Asteroid discovered; named after Star Trek actor George Takei.

1997 – The Hartford Whalers play their last NHL game.

2012 – North Korean long range rocket testing ends in failure.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 13, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your level of physical and mental energy is high today. You may have been overindulging in food and drink lately, and so you could spend much of the day working out at the gym. Take a good book to read in the sauna, because you will also want the mental stimulation. At the end of the day you will feel good about yourself and ready to overindulge some more!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A memory, dream, vision, or meditation could trigger a rush of spiritual energy. As a result, you might want to jot your experiences down so you will not forget them. Try not to dwell on it too much. This is not the time to be reclusive! The process will not stop. The insights should continue to come. Keep up your studies and meditation and you will go on growing indefinitely.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A message from a friend could make your day. The good news may involve travel, money, or a love relationship. There could also be an intellectual matter you are anxious to look into, perhaps for the purpose of writing or teaching. A journey, possibly related to education, could be in the offing, perhaps with friends. A busy and stimulating day is definitely ahead.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The planetary energy leaves you in a contemplative mood. A lot of different possibilities have opened up for you recently, and you are trying to figure out which is the most appropriate now. Sometimes it is better to let things churn around in your subconscious for a while, and this could be one of those times. Forget it for now and have fun.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Talk of traveling to distant and exotic places could come up at a gathering of family and friends. Some of the talk is pure fantasy, but there are a few people among you who are genuinely serious about their plans. Are you considering going away for a while? If so, you might listen to what your friends have to say. It would certainly be fun if all of you went together!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Career matters may be put on hold for a few days, but your professional future probably will not be far from your thoughts, even in the midst of time spent with family and friends. You want to improve your financial situation, and a number of possibilities have come up. Do not mull them over too much now. You do not want to neglect your loved ones. Relax and enjoy their company today.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – So many fascinating ideas have come your way over the past few days that your mind is spinning. Some of what you have heard could be so radical it will take some time to make sense of it. You could also want to memorialize your thoughts, perhaps by making some notes or writing an article. Watching TV might get your mind off it all and help you relax a little. Go to it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A deep, intimate conversation could take place today between you and a romantic interest. If this is a casual relationship, it may suddenly become more. If you are involved but not committed, you could reach an understanding. If you are already committed, there may even be talk of marriage. The end result of this conversation should be happiness for both of you. Celebrate tonight at home.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This morning you may wake up from a dream with many inspiring new ideas. If you are into creative activity of any kind, you will want to jot these ideas down, as well as possibilities for bringing them to the rest of the world. This could be through music, painting, writing, or any kind of art form. Do not be surprised if your style changes a little. If nothing else, this demonstrates versatility!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A few extra things need to be done around the house today. A few more letters need to be written, a few more cleaning chores should be done, and you might still want to dress the place up a little. Your mood is very positive, and you should speed through these tasks with little energy drain. You will have plenty left for socializing tonight.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Children may be a part of your day today. You might attend a party for children or a larger gathering that includes them. At some point you might even be telling them a story. This will probably be as much fun for you as for your audience, who are likely to be very appreciative. Do not be afraid to ham it up a little – they will love it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Books you may have received as gifts could have you thinking deeply about spiritual or philosophical matters today. Your mind is quicker than usual, so you can probably grasp some rather complex ideas. Your practical side could bring up doubts as to the applicability of what you are learning, but do not worry about that. This should become clear to you eventually.