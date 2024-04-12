Today in High Prairie: April 13, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 13, 2024

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Peace River Spring Trade Show at Baytex Energy Centre.

1 – 6 p.m. – Family Sober Dance at Joussard Community Hall. More info (780) 507-1047.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 13, 2024

1570 – Guy Fawkes, “Gunpowder Plot” conspirator

1771 – Richard Trevithick, Steam locomotive inventor

1852 – Frank W. Woolworth, Founder of Woolworth Co.

1866 – Butch Cassidy, American desperado

1880 – Charles Christie, Canadian film studio owner

1892 – Robert Watson-Watt, Developer of radar

1899 – Alfred Moser Butts, Scrabble inventor

1916 – Phyllis Fraser, Co-founder of Beginner Books

1919 – Madalyn O’Hair, Opposed prayer in school

1923 – Don Adams, Get Smart actor

1931 – Jon Stone, Co-creator of Sesame Street

1935 – Lyle Waggoner, Carol Burnett Show actor

1937 – Edward Fox, The Day of the Jackal actor

1942 – Bill Conti, Composed Rocky IV music

1943 – Eve Graham, The New Seekers singer

1944 – Jack Casady, Jefferson Airplane bassist

1945 – Tony Dow, Leave it to Beaver actor

1950 – Riff West, Molly Hatchet bassist

1950 – Ron Perlman, Quest for Fire actor

1954 – Jimmy Destri, Blondie keyboardist

1957 – Saundra Santiago, Miami Vice actress

1963 – Gary Kasparov, Russian chess master

1964 – Page Hannah, Fame actress

This Day in Local History – April 13, 2024

April 13, 1969: Fire breaks out at Buchanan Lumber as a pile of logs catches fire, but owners put out the blaze with the help of a bulldozer.

April 13, 1969: Donnelly’s Norm Maisonneuve is elected president of the Winagami Lake Beach Association.

April 13, 1973: George Shaw, 62, dies after the car he is a passenger in collides with one driven by Lloyd Babcock 12 1/2 miles north of Groaurd.

April 13, 1974: Prestige Flowers celebrates its grand opening with Kay and Idella McLean as new owners.

April 13, 1980: The Grouard Northernlites win the P&E Flyers Easter Hockey Tournament defeating Alexis 7-6 in the final.

April 13, 1983: South Peace News reports under the direction of Neil Deas, the E.W. Pratt band wins an award at the Festival of Tulips in The Netherlands.

April 13, 1988: High Prairie town council votes to seek a second medical clinic for the community.

April 13, 1988: High Prairie town council agrees to turn over the campsite on the east end of town to the Lions.

April 13, 1991: An engineer inspects the Grouard water treatment plant after citizens suffer skin rashes and diarrhea from the water.

April 13, 1993: The I.D. moves into its new administration building on land previously owned by John Kryzalka.

April 13, 1999: Donald and Rose Cox open Bim’s Car Wash in the town’s east end.

April 13, 2001: An earthquake rattles the Peace Country at 8:21 p.m. registering a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale. Its epicentre is near Clayhurst, B.C.

April 13, 2005: Laura Ellefson writes High Prairie town council complaining of the terrible condition of the McCue Cemetery. Council promises to act to remedy the problem.

April 13, 2005: High Prairie town council decides to not proceed with a census believing the town’s population has not grown enough to warrant the cost.

April 13, 2005: South Peace News reports that Kentucky Fried Chicken attains Champion Club Winner status for the second straight year. KFC received ten 100 per cent CHAMP scores in a row.

April 13, 2005: High Prairie is shocked to learn of the death of David Patrick Louis O’Rourke, 25. Cause is not known.

April 13, 2010: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont says its time to study the possibility of going to Lesser Slave Lake for water.

April 13, 2010: Three people are caught with ecstacy and charged after RCMP complete an investigation at Driftpile.

April 13, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes discusses a regional water system which would supply water to all regions in the west end of Lesser Slave Lake. Two studies are approved: one for Kinuso and one for Grouard.

April 13, 2012: East Prairie Actress Roseanne Supernault is nominated for her third straight Rosie Award in the Best Performance by an Alberta Actress category.

April 13, 2016: South Peace News features the black knot disease and its devastating effects on town trees.

April 13, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to meet with its regional municipal partners, including First Nations, before proceeding on a regional water upgrade.

April 13, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to spend $107,600 on eight new highway welcome signs and $42,750 for five hamlet welcome signs.

April 13, 2018: The St. Andrew’s School team named People of the North wins the Junior-Senior Division at the 12thannual Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Hand Games tournament in Peace River.

This Day in World History – April 13, 2024

837 – Best view of Halley’s Comet in 2,000 years.

1668 – John Dryden, 36, appointed first English poet laureate.

1741 – Dutch people protest poor quality of bread.

1796 – First elephant arrives in US from India.

1840 – William Henry Lane perfects tap dance.

1842 – Lord Rosse successfully casts 72” mirror for a telescope.

1860 – First Pony Express reaches Sacramento, California.

1869 – Steam power brake patented by George Westinghouse.

1919 – Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea established.

1928 – First trans-Atlantic flight Europe to US occurs.

1940 – Cornelius Warmerdam becomes first man to pole vault 15 feet.

1941 – Pact of neutrality between the USSR and Japan is signed.

1945 – Canadian army liberates Teuge & Assen, Netherlands.

1949 – Cortisone discovered to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

1954 – Robert Oppenheimer accused of being a communist.

1959 – Vatican edict forbids Roman Catholics from voting for communists.

1960 – France becomes fourth nuclear nation exploding an A-Bomb in Sahara.

1961 – UN General Assembly condemns South-Africa’s apartheid.

1964 – New Zealander Colin Bosher shears a record 565 sheep in 1 work day.

1970 – Apollo 13 announces, “OK, Houston, we’ve had a problem here.”

1979 – Longest doubles ping-pong match ends after 101 hours.

1980 – US and its allies boycott the Summer Olympics in Moscow.

1986 – Spanish Grand Prix decided by 0.014 of a second.

1987 – Portugal signs agreement to return Macau to China in 1999.

1992 – Crystal Pepsi begins test marketing in five US cities.

1994 – Asteroid discovered; named after Star Trek actor George Takei.

1997 – The Hartford Whalers play their last NHL game.

2012 – North Korean long range rocket testing ends in failure.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 13, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Friends or work colleagues could introduce you to a field of study that captures your interest. You are ready for something new in your life, and the lecture series that has been suggested to you could turn out to provide just the stimulation that you need. Your creative juices are flowing and you will want to make good use of them. Writing, painting, and photography are all good choices for today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Travel is in store today. It could be a spur-of-the-moment trip with a friend. More likely, it will be a series of short trips closer to home. You could visit friends or take advantage of sales and do some shopping. Your active mind will pick up on all sorts of ideas for improving your home. Once the errands are done, go home and look at your space with a fresh eye. There is a lot you can do to improve it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are likely to receive news today that brightens your future outlook. It could be your boss calls you at home and hints at a pending promotion, or your partner could receive a raise or unusually large bonus. Whatever the news, know that your financial picture will begin to look dramatically better than it has been. Start making plans for how you will improve your lifestyle. A vacation may just be in order.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You can expect your life to change in a fairly dramatic way today. The change could be subtle at first, but with time and distance you are likely to look back on this day as pivotal. You could receive an intriguing piece of news that sets your head spinning with ideas. Perhaps you have been thinking of starting your own business, and today you have an idea. Maybe you meet someone who helps your career. Keep your mind open to the possibilities.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today could have you itching for a change. The difficulty is figuring out what you really want to do with your life. A good first step would be to talk to people. Find out what they do and do not like about their careers. Use the library and the Internet. Take a profile test, such as Myers-Briggs, to see what types of careers mesh with your personality. Once you have done this, you are bound to have a clearer vision of where you want to go.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are going to be busy but happy today. It is likely a project you have been working on for a long time suddenly yields positive results. You can not help but be delighted, as this achievement comes at a time when you have been questioning your abilities. Question no more. It is clear you are right for this particular job. Social activities are also highlighted, so treat your team to lunch to celebrate.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You could be invited on a last-minute adventure today. By all means, seize the chance! You are certainly ready for a change, and this opportunity could turn out to be just what you have been hoping for. Adventure calls, and whether it is a journey or a lecture, you will find it enlarges your world in just the way you had hoped. Today promises to be stimulating as well as fun. Enjoy it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you have been thinking about making a career change, today is a good day to do some research on professions that interest you. It may be that you are ready to take the leap and start a business of your own. Ideally, you would have an able partner to help with the planning and execution. Get out your address book and college directory. It is likely you already know the perfect person for the job.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Technology is going to play a big role in your life today and in the immediate future. It could be your office is upgrading its systems and you are in charge of getting everyone up to speed on the new equipment. Or it is possible you will decide to take a class to increase your technical knowledge. One thing is clear – you are likely to achieve extraordinary success through the use of technology.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might find yourself unexpectedly busy today. It could be you had planned to spend the day tidying up and reorganizing your home. A change of plans could mean you spend most of the day at the office handling one crisis after another. Perhaps a friend calls in need of your help. You could find it difficult to switch gears, but by the end of the day you will be happy you could help.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is hard to imagine a world without computers. Technology has been key to your professional life, and it is likely to be even more important in the future. Expect your income to increase dramatically this year as a result of a technological innovation. You could play a part in developing it, or more likely, find a creative use for it. Eat well and rest up, because you will need a lot of energy soon.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might want to straighten up the house this morning. Some unexpected visitors could drop by. With no warning, you could be serving lunch or dinner to a group of ten! Do not panic. Take-out was created for just such an occasion. Pull out the linens from the back of the closet, make a few calls to your favourite bakery or restaurant, and voilà! The meal is served!