Today in High Prairie: April 14, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 14, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Workshop – Managing Diabetes Part 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at the Homesteaders’ Hall. Bring lunch and a project!

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Play With Lego Time.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Group [12-17 years] meets at Faust Fire Hall. Egg Hunt.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Teen at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 14, 2022

1629 – Christian Huygens, Discovered Saturn’s rings

1866 – Anne Sullivan, Educated Helen Keller

1907 – Francois Duvalier, Dictator of Haiti

1913 – John Howard, My Three Sons actor

1932 – Loretta Lynn, US country singer

1941 – Julie Christie, Doctor Zhivago actress

1941 – Pete Rose, Disgraced baseballer

1945 – Ritchie Blackmore, Deep Purple guitarist

1948 – Larry Ferguson, Hot Chocolate keyboardist

1960 – Brian Forster, Partridge Family drummer

1960 – Brad Garrett, Everybody Loves Raymond actor

1968 – Anthony Hall, Breakfast Club actor

1971 – Greg Zaun, Former SportsNet analyst

1975 – Anderson Silva, Brazilian MMA champ

This Day in Local History – April 14, 2022

April 14, 1914: Fire breaks out in an abandoned building on Grouard’s Main Street but firemen put out the blaze before a good part of the town burns.

April 14, 1919: Felix Willier is elected chief of the Lesser Slave Lake Indian Band. This pleases Joussard St. Bruno Mission School officials because Willier wants all children to attend the school.

April 14, 1971: Police suspect arson as the High Prairie home of John Janelle is destroyed by fire.

April 14, 1978: The NPHL meets and votes Clint Fystro in for a two-year term as president.

April 14, 1980: Alberta nurses vote to strike prompting the High Prairie Hospital to make plans for a slow down.

April 14, 1982: South Peace news reports Fracmaster decides to relocate to Peace River. Eight jobs are lost.

April 14, 1988: Jazz dance parents meet and decide to form a society so the cost of lessons can be lowered. A society can hold bingos and generate revenue.

April 14, 1995: Simone Helene Fors, 41, dies in an accident near Triangle in a head-on crash in snowy and rainy conditions.

April 14, 1999: South Peace News reports MP Dave Chatters won’t sell Reform party leader Preston Manning’s United Alternative concept.

April 14, 1999: South Peace News features a report on the proposed walking trails in town.

April 14, 2001: Grouard Grade 4 students Dinnika Sutherland and Adam Mirus win a best birdhouse building contest sponsored by Alberta Environment and Sustainable Resource Development.

April 14, 2001: The Peavine Novice Rangers win the Alberta native hockey title winning six straight games in Edmonton.

April 14, 2007: Sheila Ruth Hiron dies at the age of 59 years in Grande Prairie from cancer. She was the long-time commander of the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron.

April 14, 2007: Hartly Jackson, 73, of Triangle, wins the Summer Fun Dream Cabin Sweepstakes. The draw is made at the High Prairie Emergency Services Ball. He says in an interview later he will likely sell the big prize.

April 14, 2007: John McDermott is named High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the High Prairie Emergency Services Ball.

April 14, 2008: A High Prairie provincial court judge hears from a mother who pleads to court she wants her daughter in rehab. The presiding judge placed her on probation with an order to get her into treatment.

April 14, 2008: Alex Zelman dies at the age of 80 years.

April 14, 2008: Greg Radstaak begins his job as executive director of the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Development Alliance.

April 14, 2010: High Prairie town council agrees to change the name of a portion of 48 Street leading from Highway 2 to the Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds Rodeo Drive.

April 14, 2010: The High Prairie Friendship Centre and town peace officers announce a graffiti cleanup campaign will begin in early May.

April 14, 2013: Sisters Ramona and Naomi Bokhout raise $530 for the Canadian Cancer Society at the Greatest Stars Talent Show at Triangle.

April 14, 2015: High Prairie town council announces plans to reduce taxes. Spending decreases by 1.03 per cent which prompts a residential mill rate decrease of 13.95 per cent and a non-residential mill rate decrease of 3.36 per cent. A bylaw confirming the reduction occurs at a budget meeting May 20.

April 14, 2016: The High Prairie Golden Age Club hosts an open house to celebrate it 40th anniversary.

April 14, 2018: Norman “Buzzie” Cunningham passes away at the age of 79 years. He worked as an operator with Home Oil Company and Federated Pipeline and farmed.

April 14, 2018: Luci Martinson wins the High Prairie Fire Department’s Firefighter-of-the-Year award.

April 14, 2019: The ATM is stolen from High Prairie RX Drug Mart during the early morning hours. The culprit[s] dragged the ATM through the front window and away. By year’s end, no arrest was made.

This Day in World History – April 14, 2022

1536 – English King Henry VIII expropriates minor monasteries.

1611 – Word “telescope” is first used by Prince Federico Cesi.

1828 – British 18-gun sloop HMS Acorn sinks off Halifax.

1828 – First American Dictionary: author Noah Webster registers copyright.

1841 – First detective story published, Poe’s “Murders in Rue Morgue.”

1849 – Hungary declares itself independent of Austria.

1863 – William Bullock patents continuous-roll printing press.

1871 – Canada sets denominations of currency as dollars, cents, & mills.

1872 – Dominion Lands Act passed: Canada’s Homestead Act.

1894 – First public showing of Thomas Edison’s moving pictures.

1902 – J.C. Penney opens his first store in Wyoming.

1903 – Dr. Harry Plotz discovers vaccine against typhoid.

1912 – RMS Titanic hits an iceberg off Newfoundland, later sinks.

1914 – Stacy G. Carkhuff patents non-skid tire pattern.

1923 – Etienne Oehmichen sets helicopter distance record of 358 meters.

1927 – The first Volvo car premieres in Sweden.

1940 – RCA demonstrates its new electron microscope in Philadelphia.

1948 – A flash of light is observed in crater Plato on moon.

1956 – Ampex Corp demonstrates first commercial videotape recorder.

1958 – Sputnik 2 [with dog Laika] burns up in atmosphere.

1960 – Record company Motown, founded by Berry Gordy Jr., is incorporated.

1961 – First live TV broadcast from Soviet Union.

1961 – US element 103 [Lawrencium] discovered.

1969 – First MLB game outside US played in Montreal.

1981 – First Space Shuttle, Columbia 1, returns to Earth.

1986 – Desmond Tutu elected Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town.

1989 – The 1.1 billionth Chinese born.

1992 – Court throws out Apple’s lawsuit against Microsoft.

2010 – Icelandic volcano erupts from the top crater in centre of glacier.

2013 – Justin Trudeau elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 14, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might want to straighten up the house this morning. Some unexpected visitors could drop by. With no warning, you could be serving lunch or dinner to a group of ten! Do not panic. Take-out was created for just such an occasion. Pull out the linens from the back of the closet, make a few calls to your favourite bakery or restaurant, and voilà! The meal is served!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Friends or work colleagues could introduce you to a field of study that captures your interest. You are ready for something new in your life, and the lecture series that has been suggested to you could turn out to provide just the stimulation that you need. Your creative juices are flowing and you will want to make good use of them. Writing, painting, and photography are all good choices for today!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Travel is in store today. It could be a spur-of-the-moment trip with a friend. More likely, it will be a series of short trips closer to home. You could visit friends or take advantage of sales and do some shopping. Your active mind will pick up on all sorts of ideas for improving your home. Once the errands are done, go home and look at your space with a fresh eye. There is a lot you can do to improve it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are likely to receive news today that brightens your future outlook. It could be your boss calls you at home and hints at a pending promotion, or your partner could receive a raise or unusually large bonus. Whatever the news, know your financial picture will begin to look dramatically better than it has been. Start making plans for how you will improve your lifestyle. A vacation may just be in order!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You can expect your life to change in a fairly dramatic way today. The change could be subtle at first, but with time and distance you are likely to look back on this day as pivotal. You could receive an intriguing piece of news that sets your head spinning with ideas. Perhaps you have been thinking of starting your own business, and today you have an idea. Maybe you meet someone who helps your career. Keep your mind open to the possibilities!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today could have you itching for a change. The difficulty is figuring out what you really want to do with your life. A good first step would be to talk to people. Find out what they do and do not like about their careers. Use the library and the Internet. Take a profile test, such as Myers-Briggs, to see what types of careers mesh with your personality. Once you have done this, you are bound to have a clearer vision of where you want to go!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are going to be busy but happy today. It is likely a project you have been working on for a long time suddenly yields positive results. You can not help but be delighted, as this achievement comes at a time when you have been questioning your abilities. Question no more. It is clear you are right for this particular job. Social activities are also highlighted, so treat your team to lunch to celebrate!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could be invited on a last-minute adventure today. By all means, seize the chance! You are certainly ready for a change, and this opportunity could turn out to be just what you have been hoping for. Adventure calls, and whether it is a journey or a lecture, you will find it enlarges your world in just the way you had hoped. Today promises to be stimulating as well as fun. Enjoy it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you have been thinking about making a career change, today is a good day to do some research on professions that interest you. It may be you are ready to take the leap and start a business of your own. Ideally, you would have an able partner to help with the planning and execution. Get out your address book and college directory. It is likely you already know the perfect person for the job!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Technology is going to play a big role in your life today and in the immediate future. It could be your office is upgrading its systems and you are in charge of getting everyone up to speed on the new equipment. Or it is possible you will decide to take a class to increase your technical knowledge. One thing is clear – you are likely to achieve extraordinary success through the use of technology!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might find yourself unexpectedly busy today. It could be you had planned to spend the day tidying up and reorganizing your home. A change of plans could mean you spend most of the day at the office handling one crisis after another. Perhaps a friend calls in need of your help. You could find it difficult to switch gears, but by the end of the day you will be happy you could help!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is hard to imagine a world without computers. Technology has been key to your professional life, and it is likely to be even more important in the future. Expect your income to increase dramatically this year as a result of a technological innovation. You could play a part in developing it, or more likely, find a creative use for it. Eat well and rest up, because you will need a lot of energy soon!