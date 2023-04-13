Today in High Prairie; April; 14, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 14, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 14, 2023

1629 – Christian Huygens, Discovered Saturn’s rings

1866 – Anne Sullivan, Educated Helen Keller

1907 – Francois Duvalier, Dictator of Haiti

1913 – John Howard, My Three Sons actor

1932 – Loretta Lynn, US country singer

1941 – Julie Christie, Doctor Zhivago actress

1941 – Pete Rose, Disgraced baseballer

1945 – Ritchie Blackmore, Deep Purple guitarist

1948 – Larry Ferguson, Hot Chocolate keyboardist

1960 – Brian Forster, Partridge Family drummer

1960 – Brad Garrett, Everybody Loves Raymond actor

1968 – Anthony Hall, Breakfast Club actor

1971 – Greg Zaun, Former SportsNet analyst

1975 – Anderson Silva, Brazilian MMA champ

This Day in Local History – April 14, 2023

April 14, 1914: Fire breaks out in an abandoned building on Grouard’s Main Street but firemen put out the blaze before a good part of the town burns.

April 14, 1919: Felix Willier is elected chief of the Lesser Slave Lake Indian Band. This pleases Joussard St. Bruno Mission School officials because Willier wants all children to attend the school.

April 14, 1980: Alberta nurses vote to strike prompting the High Prairie Hospital to make plans for a slow down.

April 14, 1982: South Peace News reports Fracmaster decides to relocate to Peace River. Eight jobs are lost.

April 14, 1988: Jazz dance parents meet and decide to form a society so the cost of lessons can be lowered. A society can hold bingos and generate revenue.

April 14, 1995: Simone Helene Fors, 41, dies in an accident near Triangle in a head-on crash in snowy and rainy conditions.

April 14, 1999: South Peace News features a report on the proposed walking trails in High Prairie.

April 14, 2001: Grouard Grade 4 students Dinnika Sutherland and Adam Mirus win a best birdhouse building contest sponsored by Alberta Environment and Sustainable Resource Development.

April 14, 2001: The Peavine Novice Rangers win the Alberta native hockey title winning six straight games in Edmonton.

April 14, 2007: Sheila Ruth Hiron dies at the age of 59 years in Grande Prairie from cancer. She was the long-time commander of the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron.

April 14, 2007: Hartly Jackson, 73, of Triangle, wins the Summer Fun Dream Cabin Sweepstakes. The draw is made at the High Prairie Emergency Services Ball. He says in an interview later he will likely sell the big prize.

April 14, 2007: John McDermott is named High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the High Prairie Emergency Services Ball.

April 14, 2008: A High Prairie provincial court judge hears from a mother who pleads to court she wants her daughter in rehab. The presiding judge placed her on probation with an order to get her into treatment.

April 14, 2008: Greg Radstaak begins his job as executive director of the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Development Alliance.

April 14, 2010: High Prairie town council agrees to change the name of a portion of 48 Street leading from Highway 2 to the Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds Rodeo Drive.

April 14, 2010: The High Prairie Friendship Centre and town peace officers announce a graffiti cleanup campaign will begin in early May.

April 14, 2015: High Prairie town council announces plans to reduce taxes. Spending decreases by 1.03 per cent which prompts a residential mill rate decrease of 13.95 per cent and a non-residential mill rate decrease of 3.36 per cent. A bylaw confirming the reduction occurs at a budget meeting May 20.

April 14, 2016: The High Prairie Golden Age Club hosts an open house to celebrate it 40th anniversary.

April 14, 2018: Norman “Buzzie” Cunningham passes away at the age of 79 years. He worked as an operator with Home Oil Company and Federated Pipeline and farmed.

April 14, 2018: Luci Martinson wins the High Prairie Fire Department’s Firefighter-of-the-Year award.

April 14, 2019: The ATM is stolen from High Prairie RX Drug Mart during the early morning hours. The culprit[s] dragged the ATM through the front window and away. By year’s end, no arrest was made.

This Day in World History – April 14, 2023

1536 – English King Henry VIII expropriates minor monasteries.

1611 – Word “telescope” is first used by Prince Federico Cesi.

1828 – British 18-gun sloop HMS Acorn sinks off Halifax.

1828 – First American Dictionary: author Noah Webster registers copyright.

1841 – First detective story published, Poe’s “Murders in Rue Morgue.”

1849 – Hungary declares itself independent of Austria.

1863 – William Bullock patents continuous-roll printing press.

1871 – Canada sets denominations of currency as dollars, cents, & mills.

1872 – Dominion Lands Act passed: Canada’s Homestead Act.

1894 – First public showing of Thomas Edison’s moving pictures.

1902 – J.C. Penney opens his first store in Wyoming.

1903 – Dr. Harry Plotz discovers vaccine against typhoid.

1912 – RMS Titanic hits an iceberg off Newfoundland, later sinks.

1914 – Stacy G. Carkhuff patents non-skid tire pattern.

1923 – Etienne Oehmichen sets helicopter distance record of 358 meters.

1927 – The first Volvo car premieres in Sweden.

1940 – RCA demonstrates its new electron microscope in Philadelphia.

1948 – A flash of light is observed in crater Plato on moon.

1956 – Ampex Corp demonstrates first commercial videotape recorder.

1958 – Sputnik 2 [with dog Laika] burns up in atmosphere.

1960 – Record company Motown, founded by Berry Gordy Jr., is incorporated.

1961 – First live TV broadcast from Soviet Union.

1961 – US element 103 [Lawrencium] discovered.

1969 – First MLB game outside US played in Montreal.

1981 – First Space Shuttle, Columbia 1, returns to Earth.

1986 – Desmond Tutu elected Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town.

1989 – The 1.1 billionth Chinese born.

1992 – Court throws out Apple’s lawsuit against Microsoft.

2010 – Icelandic volcano erupts from the top crater in centre of glacier.

2013 – Justin Trudeau elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 14, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are peerless when it comes to your ability to sway others to your point of view. Today you may be put on the spot and asked to defend a position in front of many people. You will do just fine, surprising everyone but you. You handle a microphone with ease and work an audience until they are putty in your hands. You could sell anything!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not be surprised if you get a sudden windfall today. It may come in the form of cash. More likely it will be an opportunity of some kind. Perhaps a business partner has suggested you branch into a more lucrative area. Perhaps you decide to go into business for yourself. Whatever it is, you are bound to succeed. From business and creative standpoints, this is a most auspicious time for you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have a quick mind, which you do not use to anywhere near its full capacity. Think of your brain as a thoroughbred horse, trained to run at high speed. This type of animal is miserable if kept penned up, unable to run and stretch. Your mind needs similar room to stretch and grow. If new challenges do not come your way, you may have to create some of your own. It is a shame to sit idle.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A day off is just what the doctor ordered. Try to get some rest. Spend time curled up with a good book. Only go out with friends if you are feeling absolutely stir crazy. You should do no work. Your body and spirit crave a break. Take care of your basic need to refresh yourself. Everything else will fall into place afterward.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – With today’s planetary energies, you can expect a lot of contact with friends. In fact, just when you thought you would never receive another invitation or attend another party, one comes your way. Even though you may feel partied out right now, resist the urge to decline. You are likely to meet a very interesting person at this next bash.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have a keen intellect and unparalleled persuasive powers. If you are not an attorney, you should be. All signs indicate your career is about to skyrocket. Career and financial success are pretty much guaranteed with today’s planetary configuration. If you have a mate to share this good fortune with, consider yourself doubly blessed.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mental powers should be especially acute today. Your mind will be quick and receptive and your communicative abilities exceptionally sharp. You feel on top of the world, as though you could sell anything to anybody! Make the most of this surge of intellectual power by beginning any new projects you have been considering.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your creativity will be high today, inspiring you to paint or write. If you are unable to take time to satisfy your muse, at least take some small steps to ensure your abilities do not lie fallow. How about signing up for a class or joining a writing group? The ongoing contact and support will give your talents a big boost.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you are going to want to shut out the world and be alone with your thoughts. You are caught up in the introspective energies at play. You may not be very cooperative, and may even wish to spend time on more solitary activities. Indulge yourself. You might want to take time alone to meditate. Listen to yourself. You are likely to be on the verge of a major self-discovery.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today indicates you can expect to make a leap in your career. Your intellect and communicative skills have served you well in the past months, paving the way for advancement. You may decide to try hard to be sure the promotion occurs. You might work extra hours and decide to commit to some new projects so the higher-ups can see how eager you are.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you have been considering a career in writing or teaching, this is an ideal day to put some plans into motion. Your imagination and inspiration are highlighted, as is your facility with words. This combination pretty much guarantees you could sell anything to anyone. If you are ready to pitch a book proposal to a publisher, do it now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are not one to put much stock in the meanings of dreams, but you may have had a dream recently that was so accurate in its prediction as to be almost scary. Certainly it was uncanny. Write down everything you remember about it and then discuss the images with a friend. Do not worry, your friend will not laugh at you. It is more than likely you will receive some telling insights.