Today in High Prairie: April 14, 2024

What’s Happening Today – April 14, 2024

1 – 3 p.m. – So Grown Up Presentation at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 11 years & under. Board provided.

6:30 p.m. – Enilda & District Society for Rec & Culture meets at Enilda Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 14, 2024

This Day in Local History – April 14, 2024

April 14, 1914: Fire breaks out in an abandoned building on Grouard’s Main Street but firemen put out the blaze before a good part of the town burns.

April 14, 1919: Felix Willier is elected chief of the Lesser Slave Lake Indian Band. This pleases Joussard St. Bruno Mission School officials because Willier wants all children to attend the school.

April 14, 1980: Alberta nurses vote to strike prompting the High Prairie Hospital to make plans for a slow down.

April 14, 1982: South Peace News reports Fracmaster decides to relocate to Peace River. Eight jobs are lost.

April 14, 1988: Jazz dance parents meet and decide to form a society so the cost of lessons can be lowered. A society can hold bingos and generate revenue.

April 14, 1995: Simone Helene Fors, 41, dies in an accident near Triangle in a head-on crash in snowy and rainy conditions.

April 14, 1999: South Peace News features a report on the proposed walking trails in High Prairie.

April 14, 2001: Grouard Grade 4 students Dinnika Sutherland and Adam Mirus win a best birdhouse building contest sponsored by Alberta Environment and Sustainable Resource Development.

April 14, 2001: The Peavine Novice Rangers win the Alberta native hockey title winning six straight games in Edmonton.

April 14, 2007: Sheila Ruth Hiron dies at the age of 59 years in Grande Prairie from cancer. She was the long-time commander of the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron.

April 14, 2007: Hartly Jackson, 73, of Triangle, wins the Summer Fun Dream Cabin Sweepstakes. The draw is made at the High Prairie Emergency Services Ball. He says in an interview later he will likely sell the big prize.

April 14, 2007: John McDermott is named High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year at the High Prairie Emergency Services Ball.

April 14, 2008: A High Prairie provincial court judge hears from a mother who pleads to court she wants her daughter in rehab. The presiding judge placed her on probation with an order to get her into treatment.

April 14, 2008: Greg Radstaak begins his job as executive director of the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Development Alliance.

April 14, 2010: High Prairie town council agrees to change the name of a portion of 48 Street leading from Highway 2 to the Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds Rodeo Drive.

April 14, 2010: The High Prairie Friendship Centre and town peace officers announce a graffiti cleanup campaign will begin in early May.

April 14, 2015: High Prairie town council announces plans to reduce taxes. Spending decreases by 1.03 per cent which prompts a residential mill rate decrease of 13.95 per cent and a non-residential mill rate decrease of 3.36 per cent. A bylaw confirming the reduction occurs at a budget meeting May 20.

April 14, 2016: The High Prairie Golden Age Club hosts an open house to celebrate it 40th anniversary.

April 14, 2018: Norman “Buzzie” Cunningham passes away at the age of 79 years. He worked as an operator with Home Oil Company and Federated Pipeline and farmed.

April 14, 2018: Luci Martinson wins the High Prairie Fire Department’s Firefighter-of-the-Year award.

April 14, 2019: The ATM is stolen from High Prairie RX Drug Mart during the early morning hours. The culprit[s] dragged the ATM through the front window and away. By year’s end, no arrest was made.

This Day in World History – April 14, 2024

1536 – English King Henry VIII expropriates minor monasteries.

1611 – Word “telescope” is first used by Prince Federico Cesi.

1828 – British 18-gun sloop HMS Acorn sinks off Halifax.

1828 – First American Dictionary: author Noah Webster registers copyright.

1841 – First detective story published, Poe’s “Murders in Rue Morgue.”

1849 – Hungary declares itself independent of Austria.

1863 – William Bullock patents continuous-roll printing press.

1871 – Canada sets denominations of currency as dollars, cents, & mills.

1872 – Dominion Lands Act passed: Canada’s Homestead Act.

1894 – First public showing of Thomas Edison’s moving pictures.

1902 – J.C. Penney opens his first store in Wyoming.

1903 – Dr. Harry Plotz discovers vaccine against typhoid.

1912 – RMS Titanic hits an iceberg off Newfoundland, later sinks.

1914 – Stacy G. Carkhuff patents non-skid tire pattern.

1923 – Etienne Oehmichen sets helicopter distance record of 358 meters.

1927 – The first Volvo car premieres in Sweden.

1940 – RCA demonstrates its new electron microscope in Philadelphia.

1948 – A flash of light is observed in crater Plato on moon.

1956 – Ampex Corp demonstrates first commercial videotape recorder.

1958 – Sputnik 2 [with dog Laika] burns up in atmosphere.

1960 – Record company Motown, founded by Berry Gordy Jr., is incorporated.

1961 – First live TV broadcast from Soviet Union.

1961 – US element 103 [Lawrencium] discovered.

1969 – First MLB game outside US played in Montreal.

1981 – First Space Shuttle, Columbia 1, returns to Earth.

1986 – Desmond Tutu elected Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town.

1989 – The 1.1 billionth Chinese born.

1992 – Court throws out Apple’s lawsuit against Microsoft.

2010 – Icelandic volcano erupts from the top crater in centre of glacier.

2013 – Justin Trudeau elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

