Today in High Prairie: April 15, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – April 15, 2022

Good Friday!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 15, 2022

1452 – Leonardo da Vinci, Italian painter, sculptor

1469 – Guru Nanak, Founder of Sikhism

1841 – Joseph E. Seagram, Canadian distillery founder

1891 – Wallace Reid, “Screen’s Most Perfect Lover”

1894 – Bessie Smith, “Empress of Blues”

1894 – Nikita Khrushchev, First Secretary USSR Communist Party

1898 – Marian Jordan, Voice of Molly [Fibber McGee]

1912 – Kim Il-sung, Founder, dictator North Korea

1917 – Hans Conried, Bullwinkle Show actor

1929 – Adrian Cadbury, Cadbury chocolate maker

1933 – Elizabeth Montgomery, Bewitched actress

1933 – Roy Clark, Hee Haw singer

1938 – Claudia Cardinale, The Pink Panther actress

1947 – Linda Bloodworth, Murphy Brown producer

1959 – Kevin Lowe, Edmonton Oilers’ first draft pick

1968 – Ed O’Brien, Radiohead musician

1976 – Susan Ward, American actress

1990 – Emma Watson, Harry Potter series actress

1997 – Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones actress

This Day in Local History – April 15, 2022

April 15, 1913: W.R. McKenzie makes his mail run from Sawridge to Grouard in a record 12 1/2 hours.

April 15, 1964: More than 160 people attend a meeting at the Elks Hall chaired by Edmo Perry to discuss efforts to build a $54,000 seed cleaning plant in High Prairie.

April 15, 1969: Celia Harris is elected High Prairie Royal Purple Honoured Royal Lady.

April 15, 1970: South Peace News reports Weldon Newton is the new district agriculturist in town.

April 15, 1970: South Peace News reports AGT is spending $5,635 to provide an additional 100 four-party phone lines to rural High Prairie.

April 15, 1970: South Peace News reports on the construction of the town’s new water treatment plant.

April 15, 1970: South Peace News publishes an ad announcing Bob Langenhahn joins the sales team at General Service Garage.

April 15, 1971: The home of Ralph Halvorson of Sunset House is destroyed by fire.

April 15, 1973: The hometown Westlock Eagles defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-2 in second game of their Intermediate Provincial B series and sweep the series 2-0.

April 15, 1976: The visiting Fort St. John Flyers score five straight goals to begin the third period and defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-4 to win the Proctor and Gamble Cup. The Flyers had won the first game of the series 5-2 the previous night.

April 15, 1984: Neighbours rush to the aid of Alex and Julia Jabs as their farmyard catches fire. Several buildings and animals were lost.

April 15, 1984: Zone postmaster Laurie Savill’s rink wins the Canadian National Postal Curling Championships in Edmonton. Nick Ronsky skips the rink to the title.

April 15, 1989: Leanne Fowler, 24, of High Prairie, survives a three-storey fall from an apartment building.

April 15, 1990: The Sucker Creek Capitals defeat the Slave Lake Mudflaps 6-4 in the final to win the annual Easter Classic Hockey Tournament held in High Prairie.

April 15, 1992: The I.D. council refuses to install lights at the Highway 2 and Highway 750 intersection. An upset Grouard I.D. Councillor Peter Calahasen leaves the meeting calling council “a farce.”

April 15, 1998: Michael Turner, 27, dies on Highway 88 after his loaded tanker crashes into the ditch and rolls.

April 15, 2000: Donnelly’s Charles Doyle wins $72,113.90 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

April 15, 2000: Prairie River Junior High School wins its fifth HPSD badminton title in 10 years at Slave Lake.

April 15, 2005: Kelly Giroux wins his second straight Joussard Idol contest.

April 15, 2009: High Prairie Elementary School reports proceeds from their Spell-A-Thon reach $8,490.82.

April 15, 2011: The Government of Alberta announces that a deal has been reached with Peavine Metis Settlement to acquire land for the new High Prairie Hospital.

April 15, 2012: Four students from E.W. Pratt High School win medals at the Concordia Badminton Tournament. Kendall Carlson and Hope Sauvageau win gold medals in Women’s Under 18 Doubles. Sauvageau also wins a silver medal in Women’s Under 18 Singles. Sharlie Zabolotniuk wins a bronze medal in Women’s Under 16 Singles. In the consolation rounds, Carlson wins a gold medal in Women’s Under 18 Singles while Kyle Olansky wins a silver medal in Men’s Under 18 Singles.

April 15, 2012: A team calling itself the High Prairie Red Wings places first in the Canadian Hockey Enterprises Tournament in Las Vegas. The team wins four straight games.

April 15, 2012: Juanita Carol Beamish passes away at the age of 38 years. She was a former employee at the High Prairie Medical Clinic.

April 15, 2013: High Prairie marathon runner Craig Rederburg is only one block away from the bomb blasts that rock the Boston Marathon. He escapes unharmed.

April 15, 2015: South Peace News reports on West Fraser’s expansion plans, which include new office and equipment upgrades.

April 15, 2015: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre has lost over $3.75 million in operations since its opening Oct. 29, 2005.

April 15, 2015: South Peace News reports that HPE Grade 2 teacher Tannisha MacKenzie is HPSD’s Edwin Parr Award nominee.

April 15, 2015: Barbara Hindle passes away at the age of 66 years. She was a daughter of former MLA Roy Ells.

April 15, 2016: Joussard School wins the Elementary title and PRJH the Junior High title at the HPSD Hand Games Tournament at HPE.

April 15, 2016: Over 100 students attend the Robotics Tournament at Red Earth Creek School. Grouard Grade 1 students win best in their class.

April 15, 2019: Big Lakes County hires Brett Hawken as its intern under the Alberta Municipal Intern Program.

This Day in World History – April 15, 2022

1250 – Kublai is acclaimed the Great Khan by a Mongol Great Council.

1755 – Samuel Johnson’s “A Dictionary of the English Language” published.

1865 – Otto von Bismarck elevated to rank of Count of Bismarck.

1865 – Abraham Lincoln dies nine hours after he is shot.

1870 – Last day US silver coins allow to circulate in Canada.

1877 – First telephone installed [Boston].

1878 – Harley Procter introduces Ivory Soap.

1892 – General Electric Company formed.

1900 – An early 50-mile race is won by an electric car in over 2 hours.

1912 – Titanic sinks after hitting iceberg off Newfoundland.

1920 – New Canadian small cent coin is released.

1923 – First sound on film public performance shown in New York.

1923 – Insulin becomes generally available for diabetics.

1924 – Rand McNally publishes its first road atlas.

1931 – First backwards walk across American begins.

1941 – First helicopter flight of one hour duration occurs.

1955 – Ray Kroc opens first McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Illinois.

1959 – Fidel Castro begins US goodwill tour.

1962 – US national debt above $300 billion.

1964 – Chesapeake Bay Bridge opens [world’s longest].

1970 – Libyan leader Gadaffi launches “Green Revolution.”

1975 – First appearance of famous mascot San Diego Chicken.

1977 – First baseball game at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium.

1983 – Tokyo Disneyland opens.

1988 – Meteorite explode above Indonesia.

1989 – Students in Beijing pro-democracy protests occur.

1992 – Billionaire Leona Helmsly is sent to jail for tax evasion.

1997 – Baseball honours Jackie Robinson by retiring #42 for all teams.

2010 – Volcanic ash from eruption in Iceland closes airspace in Europe.

2013 – Boston Marathon bombings occur: 3 killed, 183 injured.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 15, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could be startled to find your artistic talents, although dormant for a while, are called into service today. A particular undertaking of those around you could benefit from your gift in this area. Do not panic, you will not be expected to do this alone. Others will pitch in and help. One thing to be careful of today is not let your emotions run away with you. It could spoil everything!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This could be a tough day for you emotionally. It might surprise you to find that some very old, deep-seated feelings get churned up in the course of investigating a subject of keen interest to you. It might be difficult to process these feelings. Do not try to intellectualize them too much. At the same time, be wary of situations that could trigger an emotional cyclone. Some words can be brutally painful. Try to avoid this at all costs!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things could be up and down for you today. You might experience some confusion as a result of communication snafus or computer glitches that affect financial issues you are trying to solve. Persevere and you will succeed. Do not be surprised if you are recruited to join a project that is totally new to you. You may be apprehensive at first, but you will do just fine. Go ahead and say yes!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might be feeling a little tense because you and your partner are grappling with some thorny financial issues right now. You could be frustrated because you need to postpone some purchases or investments until the cash starts flowing more freely again. The good news is this is a fine time to work out such a conflict to a satisfactory resolution. Both of you will need to be open-minded and look at all sides as you make your decisions!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This will be an exciting day for you intellectually. A number of intriguing concepts will catch your fancy, and you will be hungry to learn more about them right away. Your research could take you to a library or onto the Internet. The topics might relate to social or political issues. As irresistible as these new ideas are, do not forget to tend to the business of everyday life!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You will want to respond to your creative juices, which will be flowing freely today. Do not suppress the urge to sing, compose, paint, or write. You will be in the full flower of creativity, so make the most of it. You will be able to take care of your daily obligations and still make room for your creative expression. Listen to the messages you receive in your heart and let them burst forth!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Tugs on the home front could be pulling you away from attending an event with friends you have been looking forward to for some time. Try to be reasonable and sort out the needs of those at home with kindness in your heart. You might be able to address those issues and still have time to be with your friends later. Just remember to keep your priorities straight!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Cool heads will be needed today, as tempers may flare at work because of frustration with ongoing problems. You might need to take the lead in keeping everyone calm by facilitating clear and open communication. It will be important to keep emotions in check or words will fly that people may regret. This is a temporary situation. Everyone should be back on an even keel as soon as issues get properly aired!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you find yourself second-guessing plans you made earlier, perhaps for a plane trip, try to look objectively at your concerns. You do not have to cancel everything if you have money worries. Your fears will probably turn out to be unfounded. This could be a good time to look into learning more about modern technology, either by enrolling in a class or attending a lecture. Evaluate vacation plans or a class with an analytical eye!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might find yourself wrestling some ongoing, unresolved issues that could interfere with your ability to do your job. Be mindful you are a bit brittle today, particularly if you are working on financial matters. The last thing you want is a major battle with those around you, so do your best to keep a cool head. Do not let uncontrolled emotions rule the day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a possibility you will fall into a bit of a regression today as old feelings of anxiety or inadequacy surface. Although you have reached a good place in terms of self-confidence, some old childhood fears could resurface. The old emotions that bubble up could impede your interactions with your co-workers or friends today, so be mindful of what lies under the surface for you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – OK, up and at ‘em, Pisces! You might feel like you are walking through sand today, but you really need to shake your booty and get the blood flowing. If you do not get up and do something, you will be a slug all day. You need to clear your head and cast off that bloated feeling. Most importantly, you want to get a good start to the day so you can accomplish everything that awaits you!