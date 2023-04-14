Today in High Prairie: April 15, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 15, 2023

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show at Sports Palace, curling rink and GBRC.

7-11 p.m. – Jamboree at Triangle Hall. Music, dancing, socializing. Call (780) 523-5367 for details.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 15, 2023

1452 – Leonardo da Vinci, Italian painter, sculptor

1469 – Guru Nanak, Founder of Sikhism

1841 – Joseph E. Seagram, Canadian distillery founder

1891 – Wallace Reid, “Screen’s Most Perfect Lover”

1894 – Bessie Smith, “Empress of Blues”

1894 – Nikita Khrushchev, First Secretary USSR Communist Party

1898 – Marian Jordan, Voice of Molly [Fibber McGee]

1912 – Kim Il-sung, Founder, dictator North Korea

1917 – Hans Conried, Bullwinkle Show actor

1929 – Adrian Cadbury, Cadbury chocolate maker

1933 – Elizabeth Montgomery, Bewitched actress

1933 – Roy Clark, Hee Haw singer

1938 – Claudia Cardinale, The Pink Panther actress

1947 – Linda Bloodworth, Murphy Brown producer

1959 – Kevin Lowe, Edmonton Oilers’ first draft pick

1968 – Ed O’Brien, Radiohead musician

1976 – Susan Ward, American actress

1990 – Emma Watson, Harry Potter series actress

1997 – Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones actress

This Day in Local History – April 15, 2023

April 15, 1913: W.R. McKenzie makes his mail run from Sawridge to Grouard in a record 12 1/2 hours.

April 15, 1964: More than 160 people attend a meeting at the Elks Hall chaired by Edmo Perry to discuss efforts to build a $54,000 seed cleaning plant in High Prairie.

April 15, 1970: South Peace News reports AGT is spending $5,635 to provide an additional 100 four-party phone lines to rural High Prairie.

April 15, 1970: South Peace News reports on the construction of High Prairie’s new water treatment plant.

April 15, 1970: South Peace News publishes an ad announcing Bob Langenhahn joins the sales team at General Service Garage.

April 15, 1971: The home of Ralph Halvorson of Sunset House is destroyed by fire.

April 15, 1984: Neighbours rush to the aid of Alex and Julia Jabs as their farmyard catches fire. Several buildings and animals are lost.

April 15, 1984: Zone postmaster Laurie Savill’s rink wins the Canadian National Postal Curling Championships in Edmonton. Nick Ronsky skips the rink to the title.

April 15, 1990: The Sucker Creek Capitals defeat the Slave Lake Mudflaps 6-4 in the final to win the annual Easter Classic Hockey Tournament held in High Prairie.

April 15, 1992: The I.D. council refuses to install lights at the Highway 2 and Highway 750 intersection. An upset Grouard I.D. Councillor Peter Calahasen leaves the meeting calling council “a farce.”

April 15, 1998: Michael Turner, 27, dies on Highway 88 after his loaded tanker crashes into the ditch and rolls.

April 15, 2000: Donnelly’s Charles Doyle wins $72,113.90 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

April 15, 2000: Prairie River Junior High School wins its fifth HPSD badminton title in 10 years at Slave Lake.

April 15, 2011: The Government of Alberta announces that a deal has been reached with Peavine Metis Settlement to acquire land for the new High Prairie Hospital.

April 15, 2012: Four students from E.W. Pratt High School win medals at the Concordia Badminton Tournament. Kendall Carlson and Hope Sauvageau win gold medals in Women’s Under 18 Doubles. Sauvageau also wins a silver medal in Women’s Under 18 Singles. Sharlie Zabolotniuk wins a bronze medal in Women’s Under 16 Singles. In the consolation rounds, Carlson wins a gold medal in Women’s Under 18 Singles while Kyle Olansky wins a silver medal in Men’s Under 18 Singles.

April 15, 2012: Juanita Carol Beamish passes away at the age of 38 years. She was a former employee at the High Prairie Medical Clinic.

April 15, 2013: High Prairie marathon runner Craig Rederburg is only one block away from the bomb blasts that rock the Boston Marathon. He escapes unharmed.

April 15, 2015: South Peace News reports on West Fraser’s expansion plans, which include new office and equipment upgrades.

April 15, 2015: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre has lost over $3.75 million in operations since its opening Oct. 29, 2005.

April 15, 2015: South Peace News reports that HPE Grade 2 teacher Tannisha MacKenzie is HPSD’s Edwin Parr Award nominee.

April 15, 2015: Barbara Hindle passes away at the age of 66 years. She was a daughter of former MLA Roy Ells.

April 15, 2016: Joussard School wins the Elementary title and PRJH the Junior High title at the HPSD Hand Games Tournament at HPE.

April 15, 2019: Big Lakes County hires Brett Hawken as its intern under the Alberta Municipal Intern Program.

This Day in World History – April 15, 2023

1250 – Kublai is acclaimed the Great Khan by a Mongol Great Council.

1755 – Samuel Johnson’s “A Dictionary of the English Language” published.

1865 – Otto von Bismarck elevated to rank of Count of Bismarck.

1865 – Abraham Lincoln dies nine hours after he is shot.

1870 – Last day US silver coins allow to circulate in Canada.

1877 – First telephone installed [Boston].

1878 – Harley Procter introduces Ivory Soap.

1892 – General Electric Company formed.

1900 – An early 50-mile race is won by an electric car in over 2 hours.

1912 – Titanic sinks after hitting iceberg off Newfoundland.

1920 – New Canadian small cent coin is released.

1923 – First sound on film public performance shown in New York.

1923 – Insulin becomes generally available for diabetics.

1924 – Rand McNally publishes its first road atlas.

1931 – First backwards walk across American begins.

1941 – First helicopter flight of one hour duration occurs.

1955 – Ray Kroc opens first McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Illinois.

1959 – Fidel Castro begins US goodwill tour.

1962 – US national debt above $300 billion.

1964 – Chesapeake Bay Bridge opens [world’s longest].

1970 – Libyan leader Gadaffi launches “Green Revolution.”

1975 – First appearance of famous mascot San Diego Chicken.

1977 – First baseball game at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium.

1983 – Tokyo Disneyland opens.

1988 – Meteorite explode above Indonesia.

1989 – Students in Beijing pro-democracy protests occur.

1992 – Billionaire Leona Helmsly is sent to jail for tax evasion.

1997 – Baseball honours Jackie Robinson by retiring #42 for all teams.

2010 – Volcanic ash from eruption in Iceland closes airspace in Europe.

2013 – Boston Marathon bombings occur: 3 killed, 183 injured.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 15, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your inspiration and creativity are high today. If you have been thinking about taking up painting or poetry, this would be an ideal day to get started. Make sure your perfectionism does not get in the way of your creative urges. You can be a critical editor. For now, do not worry about the end product. If you enjoy the creative process, the end result will reflect your joy.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is bad enough having too many cooks in the kitchen, but when those cooks argue not only about how to cook the meal but also about how to design the kitchen, you know you have trouble on your hands. Tempers are likely to flare today. Everyone has an opinion about how you should decorate your home. Whoever pays the mortgage gets to make the final decisions. That should settle it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your self-confidence is at a low point these days, and this is making you especially vulnerable. It is likely a recent confrontation with a close friend has you worrying about the overall health of the relationship. With all kindness, you are overreacting. It is likely your mate feels just as troubled as you right now. Why not meet halfway?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel some frustration over your perceived inability to reach an important milestone in your career. It is possible you only need to re-evaluate the benchmarks you have set in order to see you have made more progress than you thought. Remember, ultimately, the time it takes you to reach a goal matters less than the fact that you reach it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Sometimes you can be too passive and let others trample all over you. Your lack of ego is admirable, but only up to a point. Why let others take credit for your ideas? There could be a situation where you feel compelled to speak up. Protect your rights and defend yourself against an unethical person intent on downplaying your contribution. Hold your ground and you will be vindicated.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An unethical acquaintance could be spreading unfounded rumours. Do not take anything you hear today at face value. Get all the facts before drawing conclusions. Equipment being installed or acting up adds to the confusion. If the situation were not so frustrating, it would be comical. Take deep breaths throughout the day. Tomorrow things will be on a more even keel.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A longtime friend may become something more today. It could be there has always been a certain spark between you, but you have not been able to acknowledge it until now. Make extra sure the time is right, however. You do not want to hurt anyone else’s feelings as you begin to explore the new aspects of this old relationship.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may be frustrated today. An anticipated romantic encounter may be postponed or canceled. There is no reason to consider it a major setback in the relationship. If you feel doubt and uncertainty, it is likely for other reasons. You are agitated and not in a good place to make any sweeping judgments. Let your head clear for a few days and then plan the next steps.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could feel a bit low today due to disappointment in someone important to you. It could be a mentor no longer supports you or perhaps an authority figure has shown his or her true colours. Rather than casting about for a new role model, why not follow the path you know is right for you? You are experienced enough now not to need anyone else to lead the way.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are likely changing your mind about something that has been important to you. Perhaps you are questioning your job, career path, or choice of a mate. Confusion may dominate your thoughts today. Do not expect to arrive at any concrete answers by day’s end. This is a situation that will only be resolved with time. Try to be patient.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Romance is in the air today. Alas, it seems to rain down on everyone but you. You must have put on your romance-repellent raincoat before leaving the house this morning. Do not fret. Your time will come. Try to focus your passion on a creative endeavour. If you have been thinking about trying your hand at writing or painting, do it now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your creativity is at an all-time high, so take advantage of it. This would be an ideal day to paint or write. Even though you consider your talents well below amateur status, you may be surprised by what you are able to produce. Ignore your strict internal editor and work for the pure pleasure of creating. You will be delighted with the results.