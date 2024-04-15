Today in High Prairie: April 15, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 15, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

5:30 – 7 p.m. – Volunteer Appreciation BBQ at Nampa Seniors’ Drop-in Centre.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 15, 2024

1452 – Leonardo da Vinci, Italian painter, sculptor

1469 – Guru Nanak, Founder of Sikhism

1841 – Joseph E. Seagram, Canadian distillery founder

1891 – Wallace Reid, “Screen’s Most Perfect Lover”

1894 – Bessie Smith, “Empress of Blues”

1894 – Nikita Khrushchev, First Secretary USSR Communist Party

1898 – Marian Jordan, Voice of Molly [Fibber McGee]

1912 – Kim Il-sung, Founder, dictator North Korea

1917 – Hans Conried, Bullwinkle Show actor

1929 – Adrian Cadbury, Cadbury chocolate maker

1933 – Elizabeth Montgomery, Bewitched actress

1933 – Roy Clark, Hee Haw singer

1938 – Claudia Cardinale, The Pink Panther actress

1947 – Linda Bloodworth, Murphy Brown producer

1959 – Kevin Lowe, Edmonton Oilers’ first draft pick

1968 – Ed O’Brien, Radiohead musician

1976 – Susan Ward, American actress

1990 – Emma Watson, Harry Potter series actress

1997 – Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones actress

This Day in Local History – April 15, 2024

April 15, 1913: W.R. McKenzie makes his mail run from Sawridge to Grouard in a record 12 1/2 hours.

April 15, 1964: More than 160 people attend a meeting at the Elks Hall chaired by Edmo Perry to discuss efforts to build a $54,000 seed cleaning plant in High Prairie.

April 15, 1970: South Peace News reports AGT is spending $5,635 to provide an additional 100 four-party phone lines to rural High Prairie.

April 15, 1970: South Peace News reports on the construction of High Prairie’s new water treatment plant.

April 15, 1970: South Peace News publishes an ad announcing Bob Langenhahn joins the sales team at General Service Garage.

April 15, 1971: The home of Ralph Halvorson of Sunset House is destroyed by fire.

April 15, 1984: Neighbours rush to the aid of Alex and Julia Jabs as their farmyard catches fire. Several buildings and animals are lost.

April 15, 1984: Zone postmaster Laurie Savill’s rink wins the Canadian National Postal Curling Championships in Edmonton. Nick Ronsky skips the rink to the title.

April 15, 1990: The Sucker Creek Capitals defeat the Slave Lake Mudflaps 6-4 in the final to win the annual Easter Classic Hockey Tournament held in High Prairie.

April 15, 1992: The I.D. council refuses to install lights at the Highway 2 and Highway 750 intersection. An upset Grouard I.D. Councillor Peter Calahasen leaves the meeting calling council “a farce.”

April 15, 1998: Michael Turner, 27, dies on Highway 88 after his loaded tanker crashes into the ditch and rolls.

April 15, 2000: Donnelly’s Charles Doyle wins $72,113.90 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

April 15, 2000: Prairie River Junior High School wins its fifth HPSD badminton title in 10 years at Slave Lake.

April 15, 2011: The Government of Alberta announces that a deal has been reached with Peavine Metis Settlement to acquire land for the new High Prairie Hospital.

April 15, 2012: Four students from E.W. Pratt High School win medals at the Concordia Badminton Tournament. Kendall Carlson and Hope Sauvageau win gold medals in Women’s Under 18 Doubles. Sauvageau also wins a silver medal in Women’s Under 18 Singles. Sharlie Zabolotniuk wins a bronze medal in Women’s Under 16 Singles. In the consolation rounds, Carlson wins a gold medal in Women’s Under 18 Singles while Kyle Olansky wins a silver medal in Men’s Under 18 Singles.

April 15, 2012: Juanita Carol Beamish passes away at the age of 38 years. She was a former employee at the High Prairie Medical Clinic.

April 15, 2013: High Prairie marathon runner Craig Rederburg is only one block away from the bomb blasts that rock the Boston Marathon. He escapes unharmed.

April 15, 2015: South Peace News reports on West Fraser’s expansion plans, which include new office and equipment upgrades.

April 15, 2015: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre has lost over $3.75 million in operations since its opening Oct. 29, 2005.

April 15, 2015: South Peace News reports that HPE Grade 2 teacher Tannisha MacKenzie is HPSD’s Edwin Parr Award nominee.

April 15, 2015: Barbara Hindle passes away at the age of 66 years. She was a daughter of former MLA Roy Ells.

April 15, 2016: Joussard School wins the Elementary title and PRJH the Junior High title at the HPSD Hand Games Tournament at HPE.

April 15, 2019: Big Lakes County hires Brett Hawken as its intern under the Alberta Municipal Intern Program.

This Day in World History – April 15, 2024

1250 – Kublai is acclaimed the Great Khan by a Mongol Great Council.

1755 – Samuel Johnson’s “A Dictionary of the English Language” published.

1865 – Otto von Bismarck elevated to rank of Count of Bismarck.

1865 – Abraham Lincoln dies nine hours after he is shot.

1870 – Last day US silver coins allow to circulate in Canada.

1877 – First telephone installed [Boston].

1878 – Harley Procter introduces Ivory Soap.

1892 – General Electric Company formed.

1900 – An early 50-mile race is won by an electric car in over 2 hours.

1912 – Titanic sinks after hitting iceberg off Newfoundland.

1920 – New Canadian small cent coin is released.

1923 – First sound on film public performance shown in New York.

1923 – Insulin becomes generally available for diabetics.

1924 – Rand McNally publishes its first road atlas.

1931 – First backwards walk across American begins.

1941 – First helicopter flight of one hour duration occurs.

1955 – Ray Kroc opens first McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Illinois.

1959 – Fidel Castro begins US goodwill tour.

1962 – US national debt above $300 billion.

1964 – Chesapeake Bay Bridge opens [world’s longest].

1970 – Libyan leader Gadaffi launches “Green Revolution.”

1975 – First appearance of famous mascot San Diego Chicken.

1977 – First baseball game at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium.

1983 – Tokyo Disneyland opens.

1988 – Meteorite explode above Indonesia.

1989 – Students in Beijing pro-democracy protests occur.

1992 – Billionaire Leona Helmsly is sent to jail for tax evasion.

1997 – Baseball honours Jackie Robinson by retiring #42 for all teams.

2010 – Volcanic ash from eruption in Iceland closes airspace in Europe.

2013 – Boston Marathon bombings occur: 3 killed, 183 injured.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 15, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might want to make an extra effort to tidy up the house this morning. It is likely you will have some unexpected guests. Some neighbours could drop by unannounced, or an old friend could call from her car and say she is on her way over. Take it all in stride. Even though you had a lot planned for the day, it will be much more enjoyable if you spend it socializing with friends.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You will have to let go of your usual drill-sergeant manner and simply let the day unfold as it will. Try as you might, even you will not be able to direct events today. You could find your attention diverted from one project to another. It is not an unpleasant day but a disjointed one. Stay open to all possibilities. You could be surprised by the way things turn out.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You work hard to reach your goal of financial independence. All signs indicate you are well on your way. Today you could receive some news that makes you realize you are not there yet. Perhaps a relative calls to say you are no longer his/her sole beneficiary. Maybe your investment statement shows a poor return. This is not what you expected, but you are still on the right track. It just might take a bit longer to reach your destination.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are bound to be busy but happy today. You will likely spend the morning doing chores and generally puttering around the house. Do not be surprised if a friend drops by unexpectedly in the afternoon with some important news to share. Your evening could be occupied doing research at the library or on the computer. It seems your friend’s news piqued your curiosity about a particular subject.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This could be a rather intense day for you. Your mind is filled with plots for novels you want to write and ideas for ways to streamline production at work. Don’t you have a “pause” switch? You would benefit from taking some much-needed time off. You will find you can quiet your mind simply by sipping some tea and being still for ten minutes. Call it meditation or a break, but allow yourself this small indulgence.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is one day for you to be as flexible as possible. It may be that you begin with a specific list of items that absolutely must be done, but get distracted by some news from a friend or co-worker. What had seemed so important is no longer so, and your day shifts to accommodate this new piece of information. You would be rather surprised by but no less satisfied with how the day turns out.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You can overcome the intensity of today’s planetary energies by making a conscious effort to stay positive. Distract yourself with necessary household chores and errands. Do not forget to take some time out for fun, too. As you work around the house, stop to indulge yourself every few hours. A cup of hot chocolate or a chat on the phone will add a welcome grace note to the day.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do not take any information you receive today at face value. Technical glitches will likely plague you throughout the day. Your bank statement could be incomprehensible. Bills could show up with an extra zero tacked on. Do not panic. Make some phone calls and get all the facts. Whatever you do, do not let this ruin your day. Everything will get sorted out. Relax, put your feet up, and treat yourself to a cappuccino.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not take anything you read or hear today at face value. It is possible you will receive some rather distressing news, but before you react in frustration, read the fine print. The news may not really be so bad. In fact, it may not even be true! Take a deep breath and heave a sigh of relief, then get back to your normal routine.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It is likely you will receive some unpleasant news today. Perhaps there are changes occurring at work that you read about in the morning newspaper. Or it could be you get a phone call and receive some upsetting news about an old friend. You will need to take the information in stride and not let it ruin your day. With the intensity of the planetary energies at play, you are at risk of overreacting.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This could be a day of technical glitches and malfunctions. It is frustrating, to be sure, but a little bit funny, too. Everything you touch, from computer to washing machine, seems to groan and shudder before finally breaking. Apparently, today you have the opposite of the Midas touch. Do not take it personally. Instead, use it as an excuse to do something out of the ordinary with your time.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today is filled with socializing, with a strong emphasis on the exchange of information. If you are attending a party this evening, be receptive to anyone you meet. It is likely that someone new will arrive who will have a significant impact on your life. It might be that he or she tips you off about a professional opportunity at work. It is even possible this person will turn into a romantic interest. You never know!