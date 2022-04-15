Today in High Prairie; April 16, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 16, 2022

2:00 p.m. – Community Easter Egg Hunt at HP Jaycee Park.

7 – 11 p.m. – Jamboree at Triangle Hall. Music, dancing, socializing. Call [780] 523-5367 for details.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 16, 2022

1682 – John Hadley, Octant inventor

1823 – Esther Pariseau, Canadian religious leader

1867 – Wilbur Wright, Wright Brothers inventors

1889 – Charlie Chaplin, British actor, comedian

1905 – Frits Philips, Dutch engineer, CEO Philips

1907 – J-A Bombardier, Bombardier businessman

1911 – Christine McIntyre, Three Stooges actress

1912 – Garth Williams, Charlotte’s Web illustrator

1917 – Barry Nelson, Actor first to play James Bond

1918 – Spike Milligan, 3 Musketeers actor

1921 – Peter Ustinov, British actor, author

1924 – Henry Mancini, Pink Panther theme composer1

1932 – Goopy Geer, Looney Tunes character

1934 – Robert Stigwood, Saturday Night Fever producer

1935 – Bobby Vinton, Roses are Red singer

1943 – Dave Peverett, Foghat singer

1944 – Bob Montgomery, Last MLB bat without a helmet

1947 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Laker

1950 – David Graf, Police Academy actor

1963 – Jimmy Osmond, Osmond family singer

1964 – Robert Kelker-Kelly, Days of our Live actor

1965 – Jon Cryer, Two and a Half Men Actor

1993 – Chance the Rapper, US rapper, record producer

This Day in Local History – April 16, 2022

April 16, 1969: Brian Draper is named the High Prairie Regals MVP at their awards banquet. Jim McLean and Len Ketchamonia share the Top Scorer Award, Brian Kochon is named Top Rookie, and Mike Mungall Most Popular Player.

April 16, 1972: The Dawson Creek Canucks and the visiting High Prairie Regals tie 8-8 in the second game of the Coachways Cup series. The Canucks win the series on total goals 16-13 by way of their 8-5 win three days earlier.

April 16, 1973: A marriage and family counselling service is set up in High Prairie by Lesser Slave Lake Preventive Social Services.

April 16, 1975: South Peace News reports Adoph Emter is the new manager of Jack’s Tire and Battery.

April 16, 1975: High Prairie and District Community Services Centre Society receives a $9,500 federal grant to set up a 24-hour distress line.

April 16, 1978: Rick McDonald is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club at its annual meeting. The club also increases membership fees to $40 for single and $55 for a family.

April 16, 1986: Brian Bliss is re-elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club at its annual meeting.

April 16, 1986: The Gift Lakers, High Prairie Playboys, Gift Lake Sluggers and High Prairie Selects attend the organizational meeting of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League. Grouard, Peavine and Driftpile also express interest.

April 16, 1990: Highway 2 is closed east of town after a tire blows causing a tractor trailer to roll carrying methanol.

April 16, 1994: Proposed plans are unveiled for the new Sports Complex at the annual trade show.

April 16, 1994: Students from E.W. Pratt and St. Andrew’s schools win six gold, three silver and four bronze medals at the Valleyview Hillside Cougar Classic Badminton Tournament.

April 16, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Laura Lizee dies at the age of 98 years.

April 16, 2010: The Town of High Prairie’s protective services committee hears the town’s population does not permit it to have photo radar.

April 16-17, 2011: Over 3,000 people attend the High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show.

April 16, 2013: East Prairie Hillview School holds its Science Fair. Draye Johnston and Jarryn Supernault win in the Grade 3-4 Division while Mildred Supernault wins the Grade 5-6 Division.

April 16, 2014: A public meeting in Faust held by HPSD discloses there is no hope of re-opening a school in the hamlet until potential enrolment increases.

April 16, 2015: Elizabeth “Tanis” Calahasen passes away at the age of 68 years. She formerly worked at AVC as a cook’s helper.

April 16, 2016: Former High Prairie teacher turned author, Beth Rowe, attends a book signing at the High Prairie Municipal Library to promote her books Bird of Barjag and Mischief Mischief.

April 16, 2018: Federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy tells High Prairie provincial court “We’re going to clean this place up” during proceedings.

April 16, 2019: Pat Rehn defeats incumbent MLA Danielle Larivee 5,352 to 3,493 to win the Lesser Slave Lake riding in the Alberta election. Rehn’s United Conservative Party sweeps to power winning 64 seats.

April 16, 2019: HPSD holds its hand games tournament at High Prairie Elementary School. Joussard School wins the elementary title for the third straight year while Prairie River Junior High School wins the junior high crown.

This Day in World History – April 16, 2022

1705 – Queen Anne of England knights Isaac Newton.

1853 – The first passenger rail opens in India.

1866 – Nitroglycerine at Wells Fargo & Company office explodes.

1874 – Dr. David Livingstone’s body arrives in Southampton from Africa.

1881 – In Dodge City, Kansas, Bat Masterson fights his last gun battle.

1917 – Lenin issues “April Theses” calling for Soviets to take power.

1922 – Annie Oakley sets women’s record, breaks 100 clay targets in a row.

1929 – New York Yankees become the first team to wear uniform numbers.

1935 – First radio broadcast of “Fibber McGee & Molly” show.

1943 – Dr. Albert Hofmann discovers the psychedelic effects of LSD.

1956 – First solar-powered radios go on sale.

1962 – Walter Cronkite begins anchoring CBS Evening News.

1975 – Cambodian Red Khmer occupy Phnom Penh.

1977 – Author Alex Haley finds his Roots in Juffure, Gambia.

1982 – Queen Elizabeth proclaims Canada’s new constitution.

1989 – Berendrechtsluis opens in Antwerp, biggest flood lock in world.

2007 – Virginia Tech massacre occurs: gunman kills 32, commits suicide.

2017 – World record for gathering of Charlie Chaplin look-a-likes: 662.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 16, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is filled with socializing, with a strong emphasis on the exchange of information. If you are attending a party this evening, be receptive to anyone you meet. It is likely someone new will arrive who will have a significant impact on your life. It might be he or she tips you off about a professional opportunity at work. It is even possible this person will turn into a romantic interest. You never know!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might want to make an extra effort to tidy up the house this morning. It is likely you will have some unexpected guests. Some neighbours could drop by unannounced, or an old friend could call from her car and say she is on her way over. Take it all in stride. Even though you had a lot planned for the day, it will be much more enjoyable if you spend it socializing with friends!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You will have to let go of your usual drill-sergeant manner and simply let the day unfold as it will. Try as you might, even you will not be able to direct events today. You could find your attention diverted from one project to another. It is not an unpleasant day but a disjointed one. Stay open to all possibilities. You could be surprised by the way things turn out!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You work hard to reach your goal of financial independence. All signs indicate you are well on your way. Today you could receive some news that makes you realize you are not there yet. Perhaps a relative calls to say you are no longer his/her sole beneficiary. Maybe your investment statement shows a poor return. This is not what you expected, but you are still on the right track. It just might take a bit longer to reach your destination!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are bound to be busy but happy today. You will likely spend the morning doing chores and generally puttering around the house. Do not be surprised if a friend drops by unexpectedly in the afternoon with some important news to share. Your evening could be occupied doing research at the library or on the computer. It seems your friend’s news piqued your curiosity about a particular subject!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This could be a rather intense day for you. Your mind is filled with plots for novels you want to write and ideas for ways to streamline production at work. Don’t you have a “pause” switch? You would benefit from taking some much-needed time off. You will find you can quiet your mind simply by sipping some tea and being still for 10 minutes. Call it meditation or a break, but allow yourself this small indulgence!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is one day for you to be as flexible as possible. It may be you begin with a specific list of items that absolutely must be done, but get distracted by some news from a friend or co-worker. What had seemed so important is no longer so, and your day shifts to accommodate this new piece of information. You will be rather surprised by but no less satisfied with how the day turns out!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You can overcome the intensity of today’s planetary energies by making a conscious effort stay positive. Distract yourself with necessary household chores and errands. Do not forget to take some time out for fun, too. As you work around the house, stop to indulge yourself every few hours. A cup of hot chocolate or a chat on the phone will add a welcome grace note to the day!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not take any information you receive today at face value. Technical glitches will likely plague you throughout the day. Your bank statement could be incomprehensible. Bills could show up with an extra zero tacked on. Do not panic. Make some phone calls and get all the facts. Whatever you do, do not let this ruin your day. Everything will get sorted out. Relax, put your feet up, and treat yourself to a cappuccino.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do not take anything you read or hear today at face value. It is possible you will receive some rather distressing news, but before you react in frustration, read the fine print. The news may not really be so bad. In fact, it may not even be true! Take a deep breath and heave a sigh of relief, then get back to your normal routine!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is likely you will receive some unpleasant news today. Perhaps there are changes occurring at work you read about in the morning newspaper. Or it could be you get a phone call and receive some upsetting news about an old friend. You will need to take the information in stride and not let it ruin your day. With the intensity of the planetary energies at play, you are at risk of overreacting.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This could be a day of technical glitches and malfunctions. It is frustrating, to be sure, but a little bit funny, too. Everything you touch, from computer to washing machine, seems to groan and shudder before finally breaking. Apparently, today you have the opposite of the Midas touch. Do not take it personally. Instead, use it as an excuse to do something out of the ordinary with your time!