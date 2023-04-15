Today in High Prairie: April 16, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 16, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show at Sports Palace, curling rink and GBRC.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave. Wind-Up Supper.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Legion Hall. $5 per person. Light snack provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 16, 2023

1682 – John Hadley, Octant inventor

1823 – Esther Pariseau, Canadian religious leader

1867 – Wilbur Wright, Wright Brothers inventors

1889 – Charlie Chaplin, British actor, comedian

1905 – Frits Philips, Dutch engineer, CEO Philips

1907 – J-A Bombardier, Bombardier businessman

1911 – Christine McIntyre, Three Stooges actress

1912 – Garth Williams, Charlotte’s Web illustrator

1917 – Barry Nelson, Actor first to play James Bond

1918 – Spike Milligan, 3 Musketeers actor

1921 – Peter Ustinov, British actor, author

1924 – Henry Mancini, Pink Panther theme composer1

1932 – Goopy Geer, Looney Tunes character

1934 – Robert Stigwood, Saturday Night Fever producer

1935 – Bobby Vinton, Roses are Red singer

1943 – Dave Peverett, Foghat singer

1944 – Bob Montgomery, Last MLB bat without a helmet

1947 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Laker

1950 – David Graf, Police Academy actor

1963 – Jimmy Osmond, Osmond family singer

1964 – Robert Kelker-Kelly, Days of our Live actor

1965 – Jon Cryer, Two and a Half Men Actor

1993 – Chance the Rapper, US rapper, record producer

This Day in Local History – April 16, 2023

April 16, 1973: A marriage and family counselling service is set up in High Prairie by Lesser Slave Lake Preventive Social Services.

April 16, 1975: South Peace News reports Adoph Emter is the new manager of Jack’s Tire and Battery.

April 16, 1975: High Prairie and District Community Services Centre Society receives a $9,500 federal grant to set up a 24-hour distress line.

April 16, 1978: Rick McDonald is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club at its annual meeting. The club also increases membership fees to $40 for single and $55 for a family.

April 16, 1986: Brian Bliss is re-elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club at its annual meeting.

April 16, 1986: The Gift Lakers, High Prairie Playboys, Gift Lake Sluggers and High Prairie Selects attend the organizational meeting of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League. Grouard, Peavine and Driftpile also express interest.

April 16, 1990: Highway 2 is closed east of town after a tire explodes causing a tractor trailer to roll carrying methanol.

April 16, 1994: Proposed plans are unveiled for the new Sports Complex at the annual trade show.

April 16, 1994: Students from E.W. Pratt and St. Andrew’s schools win six gold, three silver and four bronze medals at the Valleyview Hillside Cougar Classic Badminton Tournament.

April 16, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Laura Lizee dies at the age of 98 years.

April 16, 2010: The Town of High Prairie’s protective services committee hears the town’s population does not permit it to have photo radar.

April 16, 2014: A public meeting in Faust held by HPSD discloses there is no hope of re-opening a school in the hamlet until potential enrolment increases.

April 16, 2015: Elizabeth “Tanis” Calahasen passes away at the age of 68 years. She formerly worked at AVC as a cook’s helper.

April 16, 2016: Former High Prairie teacher turned author, Beth Rowe, attends a book signing at the High Prairie Municipal Library to promote her books Bird of Barjag and Mischief Mischief.

April 16, 2018: Federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy tells High Prairie provincial court “We’re going to clean this place up” during proceedings.

April 16, 2019: Pat Rehn defeats incumbent MLA Danielle Larivee 5,352 to 3,493 to win the Lesser Slave Lake riding in the Alberta election. Rehn’s United Conservative Party sweeps to power winning 64 seats.

April 16, 2019: HPSD holds its hand games tournament at High Prairie Elementary School. Joussard School wins the elementary title for the third straight year while Prairie River Junior High School wins the junior high crown.

This Day in World History – April 16, 2023

1705 – Queen Anne of England knights Isaac Newton.

1853 – The first passenger rail opens in India.

1866 – Nitroglycerine at Wells Fargo & Company office explodes.

1874 – Dr. David Livingstone’s body arrives in Southampton from Africa.

1881 – In Dodge City, Kansas, Bat Masterson fights his last gun battle.

1917 – Lenin issues “April Theses” calling for Soviets to take power.

1922 – Annie Oakley sets women’s record, breaks 100 clay targets in a row.

1929 – New York Yankees become the first team to wear uniform numbers.

1935 – First radio broadcast of “Fibber McGee & Molly” show.

1943 – Dr. Albert Hofmann discovers the psychedelic effects of LSD.

1956 – First solar-powered radios go on sale.

1962 – Walter Cronkite begins anchoring CBS Evening News.

1975 – Cambodian Red Khmer occupy Phnom Penh.

1977 – Author Alex Haley finds his Roots in Juffure, Gambia.

1982 – Queen Elizabeth proclaims Canada’s new constitution.

1989 – Berendrechtsluis opens in Antwerp, biggest flood lock in world.

2007 – Virginia Tech massacre occurs: gunman kills 32, commits suicide.

2017 – World record for gathering of Charlie Chaplin look-a-likes: 662.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 16, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be worried about your financial situation today. You might feel a tug at your purse strings. If you have experienced a delay in receiving some funds you were expecting, this may add to your concern. You might want to tackle this directly by examining your situation. Check up on expected funds and make any necessary arrangements to alleviate this stress.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An unexpected event might cause you to be temporarily separated from your partner today. Confusion about the incident and your mate’s role in it might plague you. You might doubt his or her motives. If so, it may be best to talk and clear up any suspicions. Letting such thoughts sit for even a short time can create challenges for a relationship. Deal with the situation now.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might have a sore throat and mild cold symptoms today. It may affect your ability to work. Chances are you are an active person. Having to slow down to tend to your health may frustrate you. Consider going to the doctor’s office now rather than ignore your health. This could make all the difference in how long you stay under the weather and are kept from things you want to do.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Spend some quality time with your partner today. Perhaps he or she is a little jealous of your friends or feeling left out. Perhaps you have received invitations lately that are just for you. It might be a good idea to turn one down in favour of being with your partner. Plan a romantic interlude. A little quality time can help get things back on track.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may want to take a day off from your obligations, perhaps to take care of unfinished creative projects. Chances are this may not be possible. Concerns about work issues might keep your mind occupied and distract you from the task at hand. This and possible family disagreements may have you upset. Try to remain centered and focused despite it all. It is the only way to get anything done.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may reminisce today. Perhaps you are thinking about friends and family who live far away. You could feel a bit nostalgic, not to mention blue, thinking about times long past. Consider making some phone calls to counteract these feelings. If you can not connect with a particular person, spend a little time looking through a photo album to bring him or her closer to you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Money matters might be a bit tangled today. There may be an unexpected delay in receiving funds due you. Your bank statement may have you confused. Getting to the bottom of things may prove a bit frustrating but not necessarily impossible. If you find you are uncertain about your financial situation, consider talking with those involved to get a better understanding.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may need reassurance today. Trouble with friends or a romantic partner may have you feeling unloved, insecure, and emotionally blocked. You may see the situation as more serious than others do. Perhaps a misunderstanding has caused the dilemma. Take the time to reach out to those you are concerned about and get some reassurance. If you owe an apology, give it freely and move on.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel a little under the weather today. You may even develop sniffles or a sore throat. If so, consider going to the doctor. This can be an especially unwelcome development, as it keeps you from certain activities. If you act quickly, your ailment may not worsen. Take the time you need to feel healthy again before returning to your routine.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might feel lonely and insecure due to lack of contact with a close friend or romantic partner. You might wonder if the person has forgotten you or simply does not care anymore. Take the time to try to connect with this person. You may discover that no neglect was intended and that the relationship is solid. It is better for you to tackle this directly rather than speculate.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Juggling work and home may seem difficult today. Work responsibilities may weigh on your mind to the point where they interfere with the harmony of your home life. This can cause some inner conflict. It might be wise to prioritize work tasks on paper and schedule duties and deadlines. Then you can spend time with your family without worrying that work will be forgotten.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you have to deal with some disappointment today, try not to let it get you down. You may receive a letter or phone call that brings less than favourable news. Perhaps someone you were hoping to see will not be able to make it, or a friend has to turn down an invitation to a party you are having. Try not to let this spoil your mood. These things happen. Keep yourself busy!