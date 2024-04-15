Today in High Prairie: April 16, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 16, 2024

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

1 p.m. – HPSD board of trustees meets at Learning Support Centre in High Prairie.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 16, 2024

1682 – John Hadley, Octant inventor

1823 – Esther Pariseau, Canadian religious leader

1867 – Wilbur Wright, Wright Brothers inventors

1889 – Charlie Chaplin, British actor, comedian

1905 – Frits Philips, Dutch engineer, CEO Philips

1907 – J-A Bombardier, Bombardier businessman

1911 – Christine McIntyre, Three Stooges actress

1912 – Garth Williams, Charlotte’s Web illustrator

1917 – Barry Nelson, Actor first to play James Bond

1918 – Spike Milligan, 3 Musketeers actor

1921 – Peter Ustinov, British actor, author

1924 – Henry Mancini, Pink Panther theme composer1

1932 – Goopy Geer, Looney Tunes character

1934 – Robert Stigwood, Saturday Night Fever producer

1935 – Bobby Vinton, Roses are Red singer

1943 – Dave Peverett, Foghat singer

1944 – Bob Montgomery, Last MLB bat without a helmet

1947 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Laker

1950 – David Graf, Police Academy actor

1963 – Jimmy Osmond, Osmond family singer

1964 – Robert Kelker-Kelly, Days of our Live actor

1965 – Jon Cryer, Two and a Half Men Actor

1993 – Chance the Rapper, US rapper, record producer

This Day in Local History – April 16, 2024

April 16, 1973: A marriage and family counselling service is set up in High Prairie by Lesser Slave Lake Preventive Social Services.

April 16, 1975: South Peace News reports Adoph Emter is the new manager of Jack’s Tire and Battery.

April 16, 1975: High Prairie and District Community Services Centre Society receives a $9,500 federal grant to set up a 24-hour distress line.

April 16, 1978: Rick McDonald is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club at its annual meeting. The club also increases membership fees to $40 for single and $55 for a family.

April 16, 1986: Brian Bliss is re-elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club at its annual meeting.

April 16, 1986: The Gift Lakers, High Prairie Playboys, Gift Lake Sluggers and High Prairie Selects attend the organizational meeting of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League. Grouard, Peavine and Driftpile also express interest.

April 16, 1990: Highway 2 is closed east of town after a tire explodes causing a tractor trailer to roll carrying methanol.

April 16, 1994: Proposed plans are unveiled for the new Sports Complex at the annual trade show.

April 16, 1994: Students from E.W. Pratt and St. Andrew’s schools win six gold, three silver and four bronze medals at the Valleyview Hillside Cougar Classic Badminton Tournament.

April 16, 2007: Long-time High Prairie resident Laura Lizee dies at the age of 98 years.

April 16, 2010: The Town of High Prairie’s protective services committee hears the town’s population does not permit it to have photo radar.

April 16, 2014: A public meeting in Faust held by HPSD discloses there is no hope of re-opening a school in the hamlet until potential enrolment increases.

April 16, 2015: Elizabeth “Tanis” Calahasen passes away at the age of 68 years. She formerly worked at AVC as a cook’s helper.

April 16, 2016: Former High Prairie teacher turned author, Beth Rowe, attends a book signing at the High Prairie Municipal Library to promote her books Bird of Barjag and Mischief Mischief.

April 16, 2018: Federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy tells High Prairie provincial court “We’re going to clean this place up” during proceedings.

April 16, 2019: Pat Rehn defeats incumbent MLA Danielle Larivee 5,352 to 3,493 to win the Lesser Slave Lake riding in the Alberta election. Rehn’s United Conservative Party sweeps to power winning 64 seats.

April 16, 2019: HPSD holds its hand games tournament at High Prairie Elementary School. Joussard School wins the elementary title for the third straight year while Prairie River Junior High School wins the junior high crown.

This Day in World History – April 16, 2024

1705 – Queen Anne of England knights Isaac Newton.

1853 – The first passenger rail opens in India.

1866 – Nitroglycerine at Wells Fargo & Company office explodes.

1874 – Dr. David Livingstone’s body arrives in Southampton from Africa.

1881 – In Dodge City, Kansas, Bat Masterson fights his last gun battle.

1917 – Lenin issues “April Theses” calling for Soviets to take power.

1922 – Annie Oakley sets women’s record, breaks 100 clay targets in a row.

1929 – New York Yankees become the first team to wear uniform numbers.

1935 – First radio broadcast of “Fibber McGee & Molly” show.

1943 – Dr. Albert Hofmann discovers the psychedelic effects of LSD.

1956 – First solar-powered radios go on sale.

1962 – Walter Cronkite begins anchoring CBS Evening News.

1975 – Cambodian Red Khmer occupy Phnom Penh.

1977 – Author Alex Haley finds his Roots in Juffure, Gambia.

1982 – Queen Elizabeth proclaims Canada’s new constitution.

1989 – Berendrechtsluis opens in Antwerp, biggest flood lock in world.

2007 – Virginia Tech massacre occurs: gunman kills 32, commits suicide.

2017 – World record for gathering of Charlie Chaplin look-a-likes: 662.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 16, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is likely to be another busy one for you. You might have a volunteer activity in the morning and then get roped into running errands in the afternoon. It will be busy bordering on hectic, but the hustle and bustle of being out and about is energizing for you. Invite some friends to join you for dinner in the evening to cap off this high-energy day.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You have a strong spirit of cooperation today. It inspires you to pitch in and help others without being asked. Your romantic partner could be surprised to see you show up and help with a chore. Never mind you do not know what you are doing – you will figure it out. Others will be impressed to see you going above and beyond what you have been asked to do. Your efforts on all fronts will not go unnoticed.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Keep your eyes and ears open to all new possibilities. Even if it is not your habit to read the “Help Wanted” section of the newspaper, do so today. You might be surprised at what you find there. Your skills apply to all sorts of jobs. You do not need to limit your search to one profession. You have a good mind that is working in overdrive now. Use it to figure out the next steps for your advancement.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today your strong sense of nostalgia likely has you leaning toward all things old. If you do some furniture shopping, you will be drawn to antique shops rather than contemporary stores. There is something about the patina that only comes with age. This applies to people as well as objects, which may explain why you tend to prefer to be with people who are older than you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is bound to be a wonderful day, as everybody seems to be in a warm and congenial mood. You and your romantic partner, in particular, are feeling especially close and connected today. If marriage is the process of falling in and out of love, then you are both definitely in the “in” phase. Enjoy it while it lasts! Spend a quiet day together and cap it off with dinner at an elegant bistro.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have much to be grateful for. Why not go out tonight and celebrate with friends? Forget about work and family troubles and kick up your heels. Have a high old time. You deserve the break. If you do not seize these moments when you have the opportunity, you risk becoming a single-minded individual who thinks only of work at the expense of life’s other great pleasures.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are eager and optimistic today, which works well with your strong, capable nature. You are likely to find things begin to click into place at work. Something that has been troubling you for some time suddenly becomes clear. What was once a stumbling block is now a mere bump in the road and easily overcome. All indications are you will be successful at whatever you do now, so dare to dream big.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today should be devoted to paperwork and getting your financial affairs and budgets in order. Once this is done, you can relax in the evening with friends and loved ones. You are especially intuitive right now, so you will be able to pick up on all the unspoken thoughts and feelings of those around you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – All financial undertakings have good aspects today. It could be you have been thinking of starting a new business venture. If so, you are likely to meet the ideal business partner. Keep your eyes and ears tuned as you go about your daily routine. You never know when you might be introduced to that one special person you need in your life. Socialize in the evening with good friends.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is bound to be a wonderful day. You are looking and feeling great and it shows! This is a day of kindness and cooperation. You could find your family pitches in to help at home without being asked. Your romantic partner might volunteer to clean out the garage and your children start to clean their rooms. This definitely is not your typical day! Enjoy the harmony that reigns today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a good day for you to analyze information. You have an especially acute business sense, which you should use to your advantage. Whether you are thinking of translating a creative project into a business proposal or working on that business plan, all indications say your efforts will yield rich rewards. Make the most of whatever this day has to offer.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are a conscientious, hard worker, but today your thoughts are more on home than work. You feel especially close to your family and friends. They mean the most to you. Jobs and even careers come and go, but friends and family are forever. Enjoy being with them today. Gather everyone together and order too much Chinese take-out. It is just fine if you restart your diet tomorrow.