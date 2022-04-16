Today in High Prairie: April 17, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 17, 2022

Easter Sunday.

Attend the church of your choice.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 17, 2022

1620 – Marguerite Bourgeoys, First Canadian saint

1837 – J.P. Morgan, US financier, philanthropist

1863 – Augustus Love, Devised Theory of Elasticity

1903 – Louis Jean Heydt, Gone with the Wind actor

1909 – Humphrey Sims Moore, Founder of Peace News

1913 – Paul Langton, Peyton Place actor

1918 – William Holden, Bridge on River Kwai actor

1923 – Harry Reasoner, 60 Minutes newscaster

1932 – Arthur Ellefson, Canadian jazz saxophonist

1934 – Donald Kirshner, Invented “bubblegum music”

1937 – Daffy Duck, Looney Tunes character

1943 – Roy Estrada, Mothers Of Invention rocker

1954 – Michael Sembello, Flashdance singer-songwriter

1954 – Rowdy Roddy Piper, Canadian pro wrestler

1957 – Byron Cherry, Dukes of Hazzard actor

1959 – Stephen Singleton, ABC rocker

1959 – Teri Austin, Knots Landing actress

1967 – Leslie Bega, Head of the Class actress

1974 – Victoria Beckham, Spice Girl [Posh]

This Day in Local History – April 17, 2022

April 17, 1913: J.L. Cote is re-elected to the Alberta Legislature to represent the newly-formed Grouard constituency. The Sifton government is returned to power. The Grouard News hails these matters as a victory for Grouard.

April 17, 1914: The Grouard Chamber of Commerce is formed at a meeting at Shorty’s Cafe and organized by F.L. Body.

April 17, 1915: Grouard News editor J.E. Cook writes he is furious that mail to Grouard goes to High Prairie, then back to Grouard.

April 17, 1915: A full page ad in the Grouard News with the heading “Doomed” graces the page as Mr. Hogue’s store closes and stock sold at less than manufacturer’s cost.

April 17, 1915: A fire breaks out shortly after noon on the second storey of the Grouard Hotel due to an overheated pipe. The building is destroyed.

April 17, 1968: Town of High Prairie Councillor Rollie Mullen is disqualified from council after missing his third straight meeting.

April 17, 1968: Canyon Creek’s Ron Potts is re-elected president of the Alberta Mink Breeders Association.

April 17, 1970: Kinuso celebrates the opening of its new sewage system. Mayor Bob Jordan and MLA Roy Ells are two of many dignitaries attending.

April 17, 1971: Grouard’s Marie Carlson wins the NDP nomination for Lesser Slave Lake after Al Burger, of Faust, fails to show for the meeting.

April 17, 1971: Johnny Keay wins a car in the High Prairie Curling Club raffle.

April 17, 1971: Reg Burgar wins a cart of groceries in The Bay’s draw.

April 17, 1984: About 1,200 fans turn out to see the stars of Stampede Wrestling at the Sports Palace arena.

April 17, 1985: South Peace News reports Blair and Blake Sheane open PanAlta Equipment Rebuilders in the Monahan building.

April 17, 1985: South Peace News reports of a major fish kill at Winagami Lake over the winter because of a loss of oxygen.

April 17, 1985: The High Prairie Golf Club meets and discusses the possibility of getting grass greens. The club also raises green fees to $4 a day.

April 17, 1990: The I.D. council receives a petition from the day care society in Peerless Lake asking Councillor Wilfred Cardinal to resign.

April 17, 1991: Jonathon Yellowknee of Whitefish Lake wins a gold medal at the National Amateur Boxing Championships in Sarnia, Ont.

April 17, 1993: Bruce Robinson and Nancy Cloutier are honoured by Enilda Bowl at their annual awards banquet for rolling the high singles of the past season. Robinson’s 395 was tops in men’s action while Cloutier’s 356 was best in ladies’ competition.

April 17, 2000: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen cuts the ribbon to officially open Youth Connections in High Prairie.

April 17, 2001: A fire on the roof at the Key Inn in High Prairie leaves minor damage to a storage room. Workers using hot tar on the roof accidentally set the fire.

April 17, 2006: South Peace News is nominated for Best Sports Section in its class by the Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association.

April 17, 2006: High Prairie School Division Supt. Ken Riegel completes the world-famous Boston Marathon. He is one of 20,117 athletes to compete and places 16,190th in a time of 4:21.33 seconds.

April 17, 2007: Peace Country Health announces it is scrapping plans to build the new hospital on land owned by H.P. Farm Supply.

April 17, 2008: Guy L’Heureux wins the Joussard byelection in the M.D. of Big Lakes after defeating Myler Savill 142-52.

April 17-18, 2010: Grade 6 student Julie Findlay was so disgusted with High Prairie being so dirty she and her family organized a family cleanup.

April 17, 2013: South Peace News reports St. Andrew’s School teacher Colette Caron receives the Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division nomination for the Edwin Parr Teacher Award.

April 17, 2013: South Peace News reports that Libyan Dr. Mostafa El Mestiri accepts a job at the High Prairie Medical Clinic.

April 17, 2013: Paulette Lapointe is named the volunteer-of-the-year at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s volunteer appreciation banquet.

April 17, 2014: Lionel Stokes passes away at the age of 74 years. A champion curlier, he competed at many provincial and national championships.

April 17, 2014: Between 40-50 students at E.W. Pratt High School collect 600 pounds of food during their 29-hour fast and donate it to the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

April 17, 2015: An ATM is stolen during a break-in at Strawberry Restaurant.

April 17, 2018: The potential opportunity to locate an industrial hemp processing facility in the High Prairie or Falher regions is presented at an information meeting at Triangle.

April 17, 2019: South Peace News reports that Raiden Duchesneau makes the Alberta North U-16 football team as a defensive back.

April 17, 2019: HPSD sets a byelection date of June 17 to replace High Prairie trustee Tammy Henkel.

This Day in World History – April 17, 2022

1397 – Geoffrey Chaucer tells the “Canterbury Tales” for the first time.

1524 – Giovanni Verrazano, a Florentine navigator, discovers New York Bay.

1534 – Sir Thomas More confined in the Tower of London.

1824 – Russia abandons all North American claims south of 54° 40’N.

1869 – First pro baseball game: Cincinnati Reds 24, Cincinnati Amateurs 15.

1875 – Modern Snooker invented by Sir Neville Chamberlain.

1912 – First unofficial gold record: Al Jolson’s “Ragging The Baby To Sleep”

1930 – DuPont scientist Elmer K. Bolton invents neoprene.

1956 – Willie Mosconi sinks 150 consecutive balls in a billiard tournament.

1964 – Ford Mustang formally introduced.

1967 – Surveyor 3 launched; soft lands on moon, April 20.

1969 – Sirhan Sirhan convicted of assassinating US Senator R.F. Kennedy.

1975 – Khmer Rouge captures Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

1982 – Proclamation of the Constitution Act by Canadian PM Pierre Trudeau.

1983 – India entered space age launching SLV-3 rocket.

1986 – Netherlands & Scilly Islands sign peace treaty [War of 1651].

1991 – Dow Jones closes above 3,000 for the first time.

1993 – Two LAPD officers convicted violating Rodney King’s civil rights.

1997 – John Bell, 115, receives a new pacemaker.

1997 – NJ Devil Martin Brodeur is second NHL goalie to score in a playoff game.

2011 – “Game of Thrones” premieres on HBO.

2012 – Europe’s oldest intact book purchased for 9 million pounds.

2013 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in New Zealand.

2017 – First living giant shipworm at 3 feet found in the Philippines.

2018 – Protests erupt across India after rape and murder of an 8-year-old.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 17, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are a conscientious, hard worker, but today your thoughts are more on home than work. You feel especially close to your family and friends. They mean the most to you. Jobs and even careers come and go, but friends and family are forever. Enjoy being with them today. Gather everyone together and order too much Chinese take-out. It is just fine if you restart your diet tomorrow!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is likely to be another busy one for you. You might have a volunteer activity in the morning and then get roped into running errands in the afternoon. It will be busy bordering on hectic, but the hustle and bustle of being out and about is energizing for you. Invite some friends to join you for dinner in the evening to cap off this high-energy day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have a strong spirit of cooperation today. It inspires you to pitch in and help others without being asked. Your romantic partner could be surprised to see you show up and help with a chore. Never mind you do not know what you are doing – you will figure it out. Others will be impressed to see you going above and beyond what you have been asked to do. Your efforts on all fronts will not go unnoticed!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Keep your eyes and ears open to all new possibilities. Even if it is not your habit to read the “Help Wanted” section of the newspaper, do so today. You might be surprised at what you find there. Your skills apply to all sorts of jobs. You do not need to limit your search to one profession. You have a good mind that is working in overdrive now. Use it to figure out the next steps for your advancement!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today your strong sense of nostalgia likely has you leaning toward all things old. If you do some furniture shopping, you will be drawn to antique shops rather than contemporary stores. There is something about the patina that only comes with age. This applies to people as well as objects, which may explain why you tend to prefer to be with people who are older than you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is bound to be a wonderful day, as everybody seems to be in a warm and congenial mood. You and your romantic partner, in particular, are feeling especially close and connected today. If marriage is the process of falling in and out of love, then you are both definitely in the “in” phase. Enjoy it while it lasts! Spend a quiet day together and cap it off with dinner at an elegant bistro!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have much to be grateful for. Why not go out tonight and celebrate with friends? Forget about work and family troubles and kick up your heels. Have a high old time. You deserve the break. If you do not seize these moments when you have the opportunity, you risk becoming a single-minded individual who thinks only of work at the expense of life’s other great pleasures!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are eager and optimistic today, which works well with your strong, capable nature. You are likely to find things begin to click into place at work. Something that has been troubling you for some time suddenly becomes clear. What was once a stumbling block is now a mere bump in the road and easily overcome. All indications are you will be successful at whatever you do now, so dare to dream big!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today should be devoted to paperwork and getting your financial affairs and budgets in order. Once this is done, you can relax in the evening with friends and loved ones. You are especially intuitive right now, so you will be able to pick up on all the unspoken thoughts and feelings of those around you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – All financial undertakings have good aspects today. It could be you have been thinking of starting a new business venture. If so, you are likely to meet the ideal business partner. Keep your eyes and ears tuned as you go about your daily routine. You never know when you might be introduced to that one special person you need in your life. Socialize in the evening with good friends!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is bound to be a wonderful day. You are looking and feeling great and it shows! This is a day of kindness and cooperation. You could find your family pitches in to help at home without being asked. Your romantic partner might volunteer to clean out the garage and your children start to clean their rooms. This definitely is not your typical day! Enjoy the harmony that reigns today!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a good day for you to analyze information. You have an especially acute business sense, which you should use to your advantage. Whether you are thinking of translating a creative project into a business proposal or working on that business plan, all indications say your efforts will yield rich rewards. Make the most of whatever this day has to offer!