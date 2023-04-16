Today in High Prairie: April 17, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 17, 2023

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Little Adventures: The Plot Thickens (0-5 years) at Nampa FCSS Office.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 17, 2023

1620 – Marguerite Bourgeoys, First Canadian saint

1837 – J.P. Morgan, US financier, philanthropist

1863 – Augustus Love, Devised Theory of Elasticity

1903 – Louis Jean Heydt, Gone with the Wind actor

1909 – Humphrey Sims Moore, Founder of Peace News

1913 – Paul Langton, Peyton Place actor

1918 – William Holden, Bridge on River Kwai actor

1923 – Harry Reasoner, 60 Minutes newscaster

1932 – Arthur Ellefson, Canadian jazz saxophonist

1934 – Donald Kirshner, Invented “bubblegum music”

1937 – Daffy Duck, Looney Tunes character

1943 – Roy Estrada, Mothers Of Invention rocker

1954 – Michael Sembello, Flashdance singer-songwriter

1954 – Rowdy Roddy Piper, Canadian pro wrestler

1957 – Byron Cherry, Dukes of Hazzard actor

1959 – Stephen Singleton, ABC rocker

1959 – Teri Austin, Knots Landing actress

1967 – Leslie Bega, Head of the Class actress

1974 – Victoria Beckham, Spice Girl [Posh]

This Day in Local History – April 17, 2023

April 17, 1913: J.L. Cote is re-elected to the Alberta Legislature to represent the newly-formed Grouard constituency. The Sifton government is returned to power. The Grouard News hails these matters as a victory for Grouard.

April 17, 1914: The Grouard Chamber of Commerce is formed at a meeting at Shorty’s Cafe and organized by F.L. Body.

April 17, 1915: A full page ad in the Grouard News with the heading “Doomed” graces the page as Mr. Hogue’s store closes and stock sold at less than manufacturer’s cost.

April 17, 1915: A fire breaks out shortly after noon on the second storey of the Grouard Hotel due to an overheated pipe. The building is destroyed.

April 17, 1968: Town of High Prairie Councillor Rollie Mullen is disqualified from council after missing his third straight meeting.

April 17, 1968: Canyon Creek’s Ron Potts is re-elected president of the Alberta Mink Breeders Association.

April 17, 1970: Kinuso celebrates the opening of its new sewage system. Mayor Bob Jordan and MLA Roy Ells are two of many dignitaries attending.

April 17, 1971: Johnny Keay wins a car in the High Prairie Curling Club raffle.

April 17, 1971: Reg Burgar wins a cart of groceries in The Bay’s draw.

April 17, 1984: About 1,200 fans turn out to see the stars of Stampede Wrestling at the Sports Palace arena.

April 17, 1985: South Peace News reports Blair and Blake Sheane open PanAlta Equipment Rebuilders in the Monahan building.

April 17, 1985: South Peace News reports of a major fish kill at Winagami Lake over the winter because of a loss of oxygen.

April 17, 1985: The High Prairie Golf Club meets and discusses the possibility of getting grass greens. The club also raises green fees to $4 a day.

April 17, 1990: The I.D. council receives a petition from the day care society in Peerless Lake asking Councillor Wilfred Cardinal to resign.

April 17, 1991: Jonathon Yellowknee of Whitefish Lake wins a gold medal at the National Amateur Boxing Championships in Sarnia, Ont.

April 17, 1993: Bruce Robinson and Nancy Cloutier are honoured by Enilda Bowl at their annual awards banquet for rolling the high singles of the past season. Robinson’s 395 was tops in men’s action while Cloutier’s 356 was best in ladies’ competition.

April 17, 2001: A fire on the roof at the Key Inn in High Prairie leaves minor damage to a storage room. Workers using hot tar on the roof accidentally set the fire.

April 17, 2006: South Peace News is nominated for Best Sports Section in its class by the Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association.

April 17, 2006: High Prairie School Division Supt. Ken Riegel completes the world-famous Boston Marathon. He is one of 20,117 athletes to compete and places 16,190th in a time of 4:21.33 seconds.

April 17, 2007: Peace Country Health announces it is scrapping plans to build the new hospital on land owned by H.P. Farm Supply.

April 17, 2008: Guy L’Heureux wins the Joussard byelection in the M.D. of Big Lakes after defeating Myler Savill 142-52.

April 17-18, 2010: Grade 6 student Julie Findlay was so disgusted with High Prairie being so dirty she and her family organized a family cleanup.

April 17, 2013: South Peace News reports St. Andrew’s School teacher Colette Caron receives the Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division nomination for the Edwin Parr Teacher Award.

April 17, 2013: South Peace News reports that Libyan Dr. Mostafa El Mestiri accepts a job at the High Prairie Medical Clinic.

April 17, 2013: Paulette Lapointe is named the volunteer-of-the-year at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s volunteer appreciation banquet.

April 17, 2014: Lionel Stokes passes away at the age of 74 years. A champion curlier, he competed at many provincial and national championships.

April 17, 2014: Between 40-50 students at E.W. Pratt High School collect 600 pounds of food during their 29-hour fast and donate it to the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

April 17, 2015: An ATM is stolen during a break-in at Strawberry Restaurant.

April 17, 2018: The potential opportunity to locate an industrial hemp processing facility in the High Prairie or Falher region is presented at an information meeting at Triangle.

This Day in World History – April 17, 2023

1397 – Geoffrey Chaucer tells the “Canterbury Tales” for the first time.

1524 – Giovanni Verrazano, a Florentine navigator, discovers New York Bay.

1534 – Sir Thomas More confined in the Tower of London.

1824 – Russia abandons all North American claims south of 54° 40’N.

1869 – First pro baseball game: Cincinnati Reds 24, Cincinnati Amateurs 15.

1875 – Modern Snooker invented by Sir Neville Chamberlain.

1912 – First unofficial gold record: Al Jolson’s “Ragging The Baby To Sleep”

1930 – DuPont scientist Elmer K. Bolton invents neoprene.

1956 – Willie Mosconi sinks 150 consecutive balls in a billiard tournament.

1964 – Ford Mustang formally introduced.

1967 – Surveyor 3 launched; soft lands on moon, April 20.

1969 – Sirhan Sirhan convicted of assassinating US Senator R.F. Kennedy.

1975 – Khmer Rouge captures Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

1982 – Proclamation of the Constitution Act by Canadian PM Pierre Trudeau.

1983 – India entered space age launching SLV-3 rocket.

1986 – Netherlands & Scilly Islands sign peace treaty [War of 1651].

1991 – Dow Jones closes above 3,000 for the first time.

1993 – Two LAPD officers convicted violating Rodney King’s civil rights.

1997 – John Bell, 115, receives a new pacemaker.

1997 – NJ Devil Martin Brodeur is second NHL goalie to score in a playoff game.

2011 – “Game of Thrones” premieres on HBO.

2012 – Europe’s oldest intact book purchased for 9 million pounds.

2013 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in New Zealand.

2017 – First living giant shipworm at 3 feet found in the Philippines.

2018 – Protests erupt across India after rape and murder of an 8-year-old.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 17, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Even though you are slaving away at work, your mind is very much on romance. Passion is running high, especially yours! If you already have a romantic partner, why not plan an intimate evening together? If you do not yet have someone special in your life, it is likely you will meet someone today or soon thereafter. Make sure you look your best at all times!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you had to score your life right now, it would have to be a perfect ten. You look great, your career is going well, and your domestic life is harmonious. Could there be anything more to life? Do not think so! You may receive news of more success at work when an important sale comes through or a project is successfully completed. You have much to celebrate!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have a lot to celebrate, especially where your love life is concerned. Today you may receive a communication from your loved one that makes you yearn for this person’s company. You have been together a lot recently, attending many dinners and social gatherings, but you have had little one-on-one time. Do what you can to rectify that tonight!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There is a lot of work to be done today, and much of it centres on finances. Whether you are working on budgets or investments, you will easily finish the task. Your trusty computer will help you as you discover a new website that supports your efforts or post a question in a financial chatroom that yields many responses. Favourable advancement is likely, if not today then quite soon.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be privy to some information today that will ultimately result in financial gain. You may get wind of a new company and be one of the first investors. Or perhaps what you hear gives you an idea for a new product that you bring to market yourself. The outlook for you is rosy indeed, although your success will not come without putting your own skills and talents to use!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Expect to receive some great news today. Answer your phone and check email all day, because you never know when it will come. Indications suggest that success in all aspects of your life is coming. You may complete a project to acclaim or submit a report that is accepted without question. These small successes boost your self-confidence, which brings more success. It is a powerful cycle.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your optimistic nature has served you well. This quality makes you a great manager since you can motivate and inspire co-workers. Today you may be recognized for your leadership abilities and can-do attitude. Your reward might be a promotion or bonus, or perhaps another project even more challenging than the last. Your career efforts bring you success. You have a lot to celebrate!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You woke up feeling happy and enthusiastic. Your intuition tells you that you will achieve whatever you set your mind to. Whatever your goals – career, education, or personal – you are bound to succeed. If you do not have a significant other by your side to support your progress, all signs indicate you will meet someone soon. If you have a mate, lucky you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Whether you spend today with your feet on the ground or in an airplane, you are eager and enthusiastic about your life direction. If you are not on your way to a distant land, it is likely you will be airborne soon. You have achieved tremendous success lately and that trend is going to continue. If this trip is a reward to yourself for all of your hard work, you deserve it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Success and good fortune are strongly indicated today, along with a sense of optimism. All sorts of changes and surprises lie in store for you. You may receive information from a business partner that radically changes your short-term plans. A trip may be in order, or you could have a visitor. You accept the change in plans with your usual good humour. You are a winner!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Money matters are highlighted today. You can expect to spend a lot of time with the calculator as you balance your chequebook or begin to work on your budget. Even if you do not consider yourself particularly good with numbers, you will do a great job. You are conscientious. Success in all endeavours is indicated today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – An unexpected financial windfall could come your way today. You may stand there with an open envelope in your hand, unable to speak. Whether it is an unanticipated bonus, gift, or surprising stock dividend, invest the money wisely. You have spent a lot of money recently, and it would be good for you to begin to replenish the bank account.