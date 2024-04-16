Today in High Prairie: April 17, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 17, 2024

10 a.m. – Holy Family Catholic Regional Division meeting in PR at Education and Conference Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Northland School.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

6 p.m. – HP Beautification Association meeting at South Peace News office.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 17, 2024

1620 – Marguerite Bourgeoys, First Canadian saint

1837 – J.P. Morgan, US financier, philanthropist

1863 – Augustus Love, Devised Theory of Elasticity

1903 – Louis Jean Heydt, Gone with the Wind actor

1909 – Humphrey Sims Moore, Founder of Peace News

1913 – Paul Langton, Peyton Place actor

1918 – William Holden, Bridge on River Kwai actor

1923 – Harry Reasoner, 60 Minutes newscaster

1932 – Arthur Ellefson, Canadian jazz saxophonist

1934 – Donald Kirshner, Invented “bubblegum music”

1937 – Daffy Duck, Looney Tunes character

1943 – Roy Estrada, Mothers Of Invention rocker

1954 – Michael Sembello, Flashdance singer-songwriter

1954 – Rowdy Roddy Piper, Canadian pro wrestler

1957 – Byron Cherry, Dukes of Hazzard actor

1959 – Stephen Singleton, ABC rocker

1959 – Teri Austin, Knots Landing actress

1967 – Leslie Bega, Head of the Class actress

1974 – Victoria Beckham, Spice Girl [Posh]

This Day in Local History – April 17, 2024

April 17, 1913: J.L. Cote is re-elected to the Alberta Legislature to represent the newly-formed Grouard constituency. The Sifton government is returned to power. The Grouard News hails these matters as a victory for Grouard.

April 17, 1914: The Grouard Chamber of Commerce is formed at a meeting at Shorty’s Cafe and organized by F.L. Body.

April 17, 1915: Grouard News editor J.E. Cook writes he is furious that mail to Grouard goes to High Prairie, then back to Grouard.

April 17, 1915: A full page ad in the Grouard News with the heading “Doomed” graces the page as Mr. Hogue’s store closes and stock sold at less than manufacturer’s cost.

April 17, 1915: A fire breaks out shortly after noon on the second storey of the Grouard Hotel due to an overheated pipe. The building is destroyed.

April 17, 1968: Town of High Prairie Councillor Rollie Mullen is disqualified from council after missing his third straight meeting.

April 17, 1968: Canyon Creek’s Ron Potts is re-elected president of the Alberta Mink Breeders Association.

April 17, 1970: Kinuso celebrates the opening of its new sewage system. Mayor Bob Jordan and MLA Roy Ells are two of many dignitaries attending.

April 17, 1971: Grouard’s Marie Carlson wins the NDP nomination for Lesser Slave Lake after Al Burger, of Faust, fails to show for the meeting.

April 17, 1971: Johnny Keay wins a car in the High Prairie Curling Club raffle.

April 17, 1971: Reg Burgar wins a cart of groceries in The Bay’s draw.

April 17, 1984: About 1,200 fans turn out to see the stars of Stampede Wrestling at the Sports Palace arena.

April 17, 1985: South Peace News reports Blair and Blake Sheane open PanAlta Equipment Rebuilders in the Monahan building.

April 17, 1985: South Peace News reports of a major fish kill at Winagami Lake over the winter because of a loss of oxygen.

April 17, 1985: The High Prairie Golf Club meets and discusses the possibility of getting grass greens. The club also raises green fees to $4 a day.

April 17, 1990: The I.D. council receives a petition from the day care society in Peerless Lake asking Councillor Wilfred Cardinal to resign.

April 17, 1991: Jonathon Yellowknee of Whitefish Lake wins a gold medal at the National Amateur Boxing Championships in Sarnia, Ont.

April 17, 1993: Bruce Robinson and Nancy Cloutier are honoured by Enilda Bowl at their annual awards banquet for rolling the high singles of the past season. Robinson’s 395 was tops in men’s action while Cloutier’s 356 was best in ladies’ competition.

April 17, 2000: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen cuts the ribbon to officially open Youth Connections in High Prairie.

April 17, 2001: A fire on the roof at the Key Inn in High Prairie leaves minor damage to a storage room. Workers using hot tar on the roof accidentally set the fire.

April 17, 2006: South Peace News is nominated for Best Sports Section in its class by the Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association.

April 17, 2006: High Prairie School Division Supt. Ken Riegel completes the world-famous Boston Marathon. He is one of 20,117 athletes to compete and places 16,190th in a time of 4:21.33 seconds.

April 17, 2007: Peace Country Health announces it is scrapping plans to build the new hospital on land owned by H.P. Farm Supply.

April 17, 2008: Guy L’Heureux wins the Joussard byelection in the M.D. of Big Lakes after defeating Myler Savill 142-52.

April 17-18, 2010: Grade 6 student Julie Findlay was so disgusted with High Prairie being so dirty she and her family organized a family cleanup.

April 17, 2013: South Peace News reports St. Andrew’s School teacher Colette Caron receives the Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division nomination for the Edwin Parr Teacher Award.

April 17, 2013: South Peace News reports that Libyan Dr. Mostafa El Mestiri accepts a job at the High Prairie Medical Clinic.

April 17, 2013: Paulette Lapointe is named the volunteer-of-the-year at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s volunteer appreciation banquet.

April 17, 2014: Lionel Stokes passes away at the age of 74 years. A champion curlier, he competed at many provincial and national championships.

April 17, 2014: Between 40-50 students at E.W. Pratt High School collect 600 pounds of food during their 29-hour fast and donate it to the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

April 17, 2015: An ATM is stolen during a break-in at Strawberry Restaurant.

April 17, 2018: The potential opportunity to locate an industrial hemp processing facility in the High Prairie or Falher regions is presented at an information meeting at Triangle.

April 17, 2019: South Peace News reports that Raiden Duchesneau makes the Alberta North U-16 football team as a defensive back.

April 17, 2019: HPSD sets a byelection date of June 17 to replace High Prairie trustee Tammy Henkel.

This Day in World History – April 17, 2024

1397 – Geoffrey Chaucer tells the “Canterbury Tales” for the first time.

1524 – Giovanni Verrazano, a Florentine navigator, discovers New York Bay.

1534 – Sir Thomas More confined in the Tower of London.

1824 – Russia abandons all North American claims south of 54° 40’N.

1869 – First pro baseball game: Cincinnati Reds 24, Cincinnati Amateurs 15.

1875 – Modern Snooker invented by Sir Neville Chamberlain.

1912 – First unofficial gold record: Al Jolson’s “Ragging The Baby To Sleep”

1930 – DuPont scientist Elmer K. Bolton invents neoprene.

1956 – Willie Mosconi sinks 150 consecutive balls in a billiard tournament.

1964 – Ford Mustang formally introduced.

1967 – Surveyor 3 launched; soft lands on moon, April 20.

1969 – Sirhan Sirhan convicted of assassinating US Senator R.F. Kennedy.

1975 – Khmer Rouge captures Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

1982 – Proclamation of the Constitution Act by Canadian PM Pierre Trudeau.

1983 – India entered space age launching SLV-3 rocket.

1986 – Netherlands & Scilly Islands sign peace treaty [War of 1651].

1991 – Dow Jones closes above 3,000 for the first time.

1993 – Two LAPD officers convicted violating Rodney King’s civil rights.

1997 – John Bell, 115, receives a new pacemaker.

1997 – NJ Devil Martin Brodeur is second NHL goalie to score in a playoff game.

2011 – “Game of Thrones” premieres on HBO.

2012 – Europe’s oldest intact book purchased for 9 million pounds.

2013 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in New Zealand.

2017 – First living giant shipworm at 3 feet found in the Philippines.

2018 – Protests erupt across India after rape and murder of an 8-year-old.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 17, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not be surprised if neighbours come to your door asking for a favour – and not just to borrow a cup of sugar! While your initial response will be to say yes (it is your nature, after all), think twice. This “favour” could involve a major time commitment. Is this what you want to do? You can put your needs ahead of your friends’ and still be a good neighbour. Do not worry, they will understand.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are likely to wake up today with a compulsion to clean or organize something. This may be rather unlike you. If we did not know better we would say you were feeling a parental urge, and your nesting instinct is kicking in. Indulge your domestic desires today. Tomorrow you are probably going to be in quite a different frame of mind!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today should be a “no holds barred” day as you strategize your next career move. If you were in the army, you would be a five-star general by now – your tactical sense is that good. Unfortunately, your office is not handing out stars. You will have to be satisfied with a raise and promotion – the least they can offer after all your hard work. If no such offer is forthcoming, go and ask for it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today might be largely devoted to household tasks. It is not exactly the most glamourous assignment, but you take a certain pleasure in attending to daily necessities. Pay some bills, throw in a few loads of laundry, do some yard work and cooking. Your partner or family will appreciate your efforts. It is even more fun if it is not expected of you. And who knows? Maybe they will reciprocate.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is going to be a rather busy day for you, and you are likely to love every minute of it. You can expect to meet many people as you go about your day. There will be side trips and detours you were not anticipating, but they are all the more delightful because of their spontaneity, like the unexpected lunch with a friend. Such stolen moments enrich your life.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have been working hard lately and deserve the professional acclaim that comes your way. As a result of your efforts, it is likely you have received or will soon receive a bonus, raise, or promotion of some kind. Celebrate, but just one night. If you let the party continue indefinitely, the bill could be too large even for you! Be frugal and work hard. That is your real ticket to the good life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is likely to be a day geared to fulfilling the needs of family. Lesser persons would resent the obligation, but not you. You have a nurturing spirit. As long as you feel appreciated, you are happy to go the extra mile (or two). You can expect to feel loved by those around you. You have a willing, giving nature, and it shows in your aura like a beacon for all to see.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Guilt can be a powerful motivator, but it is not a pure one. Today you could feel obligated to help a family member with something you would prefer to take no part in. There are times, like this, when familial duty trumps personal desires. Do your best to be helpful and gracious even though it could be a trying time for you. You will feel good about yourself once it is all done.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you could feel overwhelmed with obligations and commitments to others. There is not a moment free for yourself, not even for a bathroom break! Clearly, something is out of balance. It is time to take charge of your life. It is wonderful you have such a giving, generous spirit, but you do no one any favours if you burn out from exhaustion. Take some time to refill the well of your soul.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Those who know the real you find your lack of confidence frustrating. Your talents are startling to mere mortals, yet you rarely take credit for all your abilities. Today you get an opportunity to participate in a project that could make or break your career. You may hesitate, weigh your capabilities in your mind, and come up short. Not only can you do this, you can do it better than anyone else!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be in a quiet, reflective mood today. You could receive a communication from an old friend that sets you remembering the good old days of your youth. You can not help but look at some of your pivotal decisions and wonder how your life would have been different had you made other choices. It is pointless to play that game. Do not wonder about “what if.” Embrace what you have.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today, forget socializing, working, and answering the phone. Stay home and cuddle in a blanket by the fire. Get out your old yearbooks or photo albums and have fun reflecting on good times from your past. Enjoy being quiet and still. Listen to the ticking of the clock and the wind outside. Measure time by the shadows moving across the room. Give yourself this day of meditation.