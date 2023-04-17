Today in High Prairie: April 18, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 18, 2023

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

1 p.m. – High Prairie School Division board of trustees meeting in HP.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 – 8 p.m. – Dog Obedience & Agility Session at HP Agriplex. Questions? Email krisbond16@gmailcom

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 18, 2023

1590 – Ahmed I, Constructed the Blue Mosque

1875 – Syngman Rhee, First president of South Korea

1901 – Al Lewis, Blueberry Hill songwriter

1908 – Eric Spear, Wrote Coronation Street theme

1939 – Barbara Hale, Perry Mason actress

1939 – Glen Hardin, Crickets musician

1941 – Mike Vickers, Manfred Mann guitarist

1947 – James Woods, Against All Odds actor

1953 – Rick Moranis, Spaceballs actor

1954 – Kim Stone, Spyro Gyra bassist

1961 – Jane Leeves, Murphy Brown actress

1962 – Shirlie Holliman, Wham! Musician

1963 – Conan O’Brien, US TV Late Night host

1963 – Eric McCormack, Will & Grace actor

1971 – David Tennant, Doctor Who actor

1976 – Melissa Joan Hart, Sabrina actress

1979 – Kourtney Kardashian, US reality TV star

This Day in Local History – April 18, 2023

April 18, 1972: Jim Hennessy is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club.

April 18, 1973: South Peace News reports on High Prairie’s efforts in trying to get an alfalfa processing plant.

April 18, 1980: Striking nurses picket the High Prairie Hospital.

April 18, 1980: Canadian Propane holds its grand opening with Merle May as manager of its High Prairie store.

April 18, 1983: The High Prairie Recreation Board considers allowing the Air Cadets to install a rifle range under the north bleachers in the arena.

April 18, 1984: South Peace News reports a minimum security detention facility [prison] for Faust is on hold. MLA Larry Shaben says he is working on the project.

April 18, 1984: South Peace News reports High Prairie accepts Slave Lake’s fitness challenge for the week of May 13-21.

April 18, 1990: High Prairie town council decides to prepare a bid to host the 1992 World Ice Fishing Championships. It would fail.

April 18, 1998: The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrate a sod turning north of the Provincial Building for a new chapel.

April 18, 2001: A teenager on a stolen quad leads police on a wild-goose chase through Big Meadow and Grouard.

April 18, 2008: Rumours swirl the proposed oil upgrader at Kathleen is dead after a sale of land ad is published in the Edmonton Journal. Don Allan, president of Peace River Oil, is unavailable for comment.

April 18, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time trucker and resident Louis J. Bedard at the age of 85.

April 18, 2012: South Peace News features Sheryl King, who fixes broken bicycles for children.

April 18, 2016: Award-winning author Larry Loyie passes away at the age of 82 years. His numerous books won many awards, which highlighted Cree heritage.

April 18, 2017: South Peace News wins the 2016 Black Press Trophy for Best Holiday Edition, Under 3,999 Circulation. SPN also places third for Best Website.

This Day in World History – April 18, 2023

1506 – Cornerstone of the current St. Peter’s Basilica laid in the Vatican.

1874 – David Livingstone, African explorer, buried in Westminster Abbey.

1876 – Daniel O’Leary completes a 500-mile walk in 139 hours, 32 minutes.

1898 – Second Boston Marathon won by Canadian Ron McDonald in 2:42:00.

1906 – San Francisco earthquake kills nearly 4,000, destroys 75% of city.

1910 – 14th Boston Marathon won by Canadian Fred Cameron in 2:28:52.4.

1912 – RMS Carpathia brings 705 survivors from the RMS Titanic to New York.

1924 – First crossword puzzle book published by Simon & Schuster.

1927 – Chiang Kai-shek forms anti-government in China.

1930 – BBC news announcer announces “there is no news” at 20:45 news.

1946 – Jackie Robinson debuts as second baseman for the Montreal Royals.

1946 – League of Nations dissolves [three months after UN starts].

1955 – First “Walk”/”Don’t Walk” lighted street signals installed.

1964 – Sandy Koufax is first pitcher to strike out the side on nine pitches.

1977 – “Roots” author Alex Haley awarded Pulitzer Prize.

1978 – US Senate votes to turn Panama Canal over to Panama on Dec. 31, 1999.

1980 – Zimbabwe [formerly Southern Rhodesia] declares independence from UK.

1982 – Canada Constitution Act replaces British North America Act.

1986 – IBM produces 1st megabit-chip.

1987 – Pat Knauff sets one-leg downhill ski speed record [115.012 mph].

1991 – US Census Bureau said it failed to count 63 million in 1990 census.

1994 – Arsenio Hall announces he will end his show in May 1994.

1999 – Wayne Gretzky plays his last game in the NHL for New York Rangers.

2013 – Two earth-like planets are discovered orbiting the star Kepler-62.

2014 – 12 Nepalese climbers are killed by an avalanche on Mount Everest.

2018 – Commercial cinema re-opens in Saudi Arabia after 35 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 18, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Staying indoors might not be the best thing today. You might feel vague muscular aches and pains for which you can not find any reason. They could be the result of inactivity rather than any dysfunction. Get outside and go for a walk or jog in the park. This will get the endorphins going and wipe away the memory of how you felt earlier. Have fun!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A family member may be absent without explanation. This might worry everyone, and not without reason. It is best to stay calm and phone friends, colleagues, and anyone who might know where this person is. All is probably well. Your family member has probably been preoccupied and neglected to let anyone at home know what is going on. Hang in there!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A sibling or neighbour might not feel very communicative. It may seem this person is not behaving in their normal, friendly manner, but is not sharing why. Give him or her a break. There may have been some upsetting news that your friend can not stop thinking about. By tomorrow they should be on the way back to their usual self. Be patient!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Are you working on a project that requires a little ingenuity? If so, today you may draw a blank. No matter how hard you think about it, you can not come up with a good way to proceed. Perhaps it would be best to put it away and do something else for a while. Trying to force the issue will only reinforce the mental blocks. Relax and let it come naturally in its own time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your intuition is operating at a very high level, except where your family is concerned! No matter how hard you try, you can not seem to make sense of anything anyone says, let alone does. Do not make yourself crazy over it. Ask for explanations, then barring anything destructive or nasty, let them go their own way. Sometimes people just have to learn through their own experiences.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Telepathic messages you get from a friend or relative could seem confused and garbled. This might bother you, especially if the person is normally practical and rational. We all have bad days. Try to observe their behaviour and see if there are any warning signs of inner or outer crisis. If not, you may have to just let them be. You can not force another to ask for assistance.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Are you upset over money? Try to be rational. Your concerns are probably far more negative than the reality of the situation. Be objective and go over your budget to learn the facts. By the time you cover everything, you should be more than relieved. It is nothing you can not handle easily. Put it behind you for now and go out with some friends.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some news about a major event could unsettle and confuse you. There could be contradictory reports, and commentators may confound the issue even more. You are primarily concerned about how this will affect you. The answer is probably very little. The media are apt to blow it out of proportion because it is newsworthy. The truth will come out in a few days. Hang in there!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Spiritual studies might seem fascinating and confusing. Are you reading a book whose author is not clear? Perhaps this is not the best work to bring you the information you seek. Ask friends to recommend better books. Make a trip to the library. See what is available online. There is no need to try to make sense of something that is confusing to begin with.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your intuition may guide you in a direction that seems at odds with what logic and practicality tell you. This could put you in a quandary. Should you try to be practical or should you follow your heart? Do not make the decision today. Ask friends for advice if you like, but wait a few days before making any irrevocable choice. The uncertainty should clear up before long.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Family problems may have a friend or love partner feeling unsettled and helpless. This person could have a few communication problems, especially if firmness is required. Do not get sucked into the situation. Just point out the facts and encourage your friend to consider every factor on its own merits. While you do this, you might have some insights into a problem of your own.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Has someone given you a chore to do and then taken off without giving you any instructions? It is no wonder you feel confused and frustrated! If there is no manual, and if no one else knows what is up, do not feel bad about letting it go until you are given proper coaching. It is more prudent to wait than do it wrong and have to do it again. Better safe than sorry.