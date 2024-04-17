Today in High Prairie: April 18, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 18, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

5:30 p.m. – HP Volunteer Appreciation Supper at Triangle Hall.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 18, 2024

1590 – Ahmed I, Constructed the Blue Mosque

1875 – Syngman Rhee, First president of South Korea

1901 – Al Lewis, Blueberry Hill songwriter

1908 – Eric Spear, Wrote Coronation Street theme

1939 – Barbara Hale, Perry Mason actress

1939 – Glen Hardin, Crickets musician

1941 – Mike Vickers, Manfred Mann guitarist

1947 – James Woods, Against All Odds actor

1953 – Rick Moranis, Spaceballs actor

1954 – Kim Stone, Spyro Gyra bassist

1961 – Jane Leeves, Murphy Brown actress

1962 – Shirlie Holliman, Wham! Musician

1963 – Conan O’Brien, US TV Late Night host

1963 – Eric McCormack, Will & Grace actor

1971 – David Tennant, Doctor Who actor

1976 – Melissa Joan Hart, Sabrina actress

1979 – Kourtney Kardashian, US reality TV star

This Day in Local History – April 18, 2024

April 18, 1972: Jim Hennessy is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club.

April 18, 1973: South Peace News reports on High Prairie’s efforts in trying to get an alfalfa processing plant.

April 18, 1980: Striking nurses picket the High Prairie Hospital.

April 18, 1980: Canadian Propane holds its grand opening with Merle May as manager of its High Prairie store.

April 18, 1983: The High Prairie Recreation Board considers allowing the Air Cadets to install a rifle range under the north bleachers in the arena.

April 18, 1984: South Peace News reports a minimum security detention facility [prison] for Faust is on hold. MLA Larry Shaben says he is working on the project.

April 18, 1984: South Peace News reports High Prairie accepts Slave Lake’s fitness challenge for the week of May 13-21.

April 18, 1990: High Prairie town council decides to prepare a bid to host the 1992 World Ice Fishing Championships. It would fail.

April 18, 1998: The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrate a sod turning north of the Provincial Building for a new chapel.

April 18, 2001: A teenager on a stolen quad leads police on a wild-goose chase through Big Meadow and Grouard.

April 18, 2008: Rumours swirl the proposed oil upgrader at Kathleen is dead after a sale of land ad is published in the Edmonton Journal. Don Allan, president of Peace River Oil, is unavailable for comment.

April 18, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time trucker and resident Louis J. Bedard at the age of 85.

April 18, 2012: South Peace News features Sheryl King, who fixes broken bicycles for children.

April 18, 2016: Award-winning author Larry Loyie passes away at the age of 82 years. His numerous books won many awards, which highlighted Cree heritage.

April 18, 2017: South Peace News wins the 2016 Black Press Trophy for Best Holiday Edition, Under 3,999 Circulation. SPN also places third for Best Website.

This Day in World History – April 18, 2024

1506 – Cornerstone of the current St. Peter’s Basilica laid in the Vatican.

1874 – David Livingstone, African explorer, buried in Westminster Abbey.

1876 – Daniel O’Leary completes a 500-mile walk in 139 hours, 32 minutes.

1898 – Second Boston Marathon won by Canadian Ron McDonald in 2:42:00.

1906 – San Francisco earthquake kills nearly 4,000, destroys 75% of city.

1910 – 14th Boston Marathon won by Canadian Fred Cameron in 2:28:52.4.

1912 – RMS Carpathia brings 705 survivors from the RMS Titanic to New York.

1924 – First crossword puzzle book published by Simon & Schuster.

1927 – Chiang Kai-shek forms anti-government in China.

1930 – BBC news announcer announces “there is no news” at 20:45 news.

1946 – Jackie Robinson debuts as second baseman for the Montreal Royals.

1946 – League of Nations dissolves [three months after UN starts].

1955 – First “Walk”/”Don’t Walk” lighted street signals installed.

1964 – Sandy Koufax is first pitcher to strike out the side on nine pitches.

1977 – “Roots” author Alex Haley awarded Pulitzer Prize.

1978 – US Senate votes to turn Panama Canal over to Panama on Dec. 31, 1999.

1980 – Zimbabwe [formerly Southern Rhodesia] declares independence from UK.

1982 – Canada Constitution Act replaces British North America Act.

1986 – IBM produces 1st megabit-chip.

1987 – Pat Knauff sets one-leg downhill ski speed record [115.012 mph].

1991 – US Census Bureau said it failed to count 63 million in 1990 census.

1994 – Arsenio Hall announces he will end his show in May 1994.

1999 – Wayne Gretzky plays his last game in the NHL for New York Rangers.

2013 – Two earth-like planets are discovered orbiting the star Kepler-62.

2014 – 12 Nepalese climbers are killed by an avalanche on Mount Everest.

2018 – Commercial cinema re-opens in Saudi Arabia after 35 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 18, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Instead of digging deep into the barrel looking only for the misshapen, bruised, and rotten apples, concentrate on bringing up the shiny, bright red ones. This way you will bring laughter and smiles to the company around you rather than miserable frowns. Whatever you bring to the surface will be distributed far and wide, so make sure you reach for the good times instead of the sour ones.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today there are many areas in which you can shine. You need only be yourself to win over the hearts of others. There is a graciousness to your manner that draws people close to you, whether or not you have ever noticed it before. Realize this, and know that it is not a fluke. You need not take much action. It will come to you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you are feeling needy today, you might consider seeking counsel from others. Close partners might make light of the situation, so if you are looking for deep metaphysical advice, you might want to look elsewhere. Most of all, pamper yourself with some relaxing downtime. This day is well suited for playing board games, watching a movie, or reading the latest edition of your favourite magazine.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Get out in the fresh air today in whatever way suits your fancy. It is important to exercise your body with some brisk physical activity, or at least refresh your spirit with a ride in a convertible. This is a terrific time for you. You feel alive and joyous about your life. Join with others to recognize all you have, and give thanks for your meal tonight.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Making decisions today is apt to be nearly impossible for you. That is why you should leave them up to someone else. Walk with your partner so you do not have to really think about where you are going. Your job is to focus on the emotional side of things and make it safe for everyone to dream. Your loving, caring nature is a valuable commodity these days. Protect and cherish this gift.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is going to be one of those days when you get annoyed if someone takes too long to make up his or her mind about something. You are not going to have the patience to abide anyone who continues to go over every single detail of an issue. You are more likely to want to simply make a decision, for better or worse.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Use the power of words as an artistic medium to express yourself. You have a magic way with words that often goes unrecognized. Your sensual nature is poetic. You should not deprive others of this talent, so show it off to the world. Perhaps you are moved to write a love poem to a partner who means a great deal to you. As trite as this may sound, it is actually very romantic.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Whatever you are working on at this time can be expanded tremendously with the help of a partner, especially a creative project or written work. Watch as one seed of an idea blossoms into a whole field of creativity. There is more than meets the eye as you find yourself soaring higher and higher. Remember you are only restricted by your own imagination, so dream big!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Take advantage of the lighthearted, flighty feeling of the day instead of getting annoyed by it. You can not hide in your bedroom forever. Well, you could, but you would end up wasting away and no one would even notice. This is a good day to get out and have fun with friends. Make wishes for people instead of cursing them. Make connections. Remember to laugh as often as possible.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The more you talk to people, the more successful you will be. Everyone is a valuable resource, so tap in to this boundless well. Your agility with words and facts is impressive, so use it to your advantage. Friends are a source of great joy, and this is a wonderful time to be with them. For the most part, it does not matter what you are doing. The person you are with is what is important.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Be careful of people who talk a great deal and promise the world but have a difficult time delivering the goods. You might get trapped today if you rely on people who simply do not come through the way they said they would. Feel free to engage in social activities with partners, but do not sign any major business deals with them at this time.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You may find you are radiating gloriously to the people around you. This is due to your polite, gentle, and peaceful nature. You are the jewel that is not always noticed or appreciated as much as it should be. More than likely, you leave it up to others to make the first move. Consider being the instigator today. The world is in your hands.