Today in High Prairie: April 19, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 19, 2022

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Parent & Tots meets at Falher Fieldhouse.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Active Seniors Club meets for free Bowling at Smoky River Lanes.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – Play & Learn [under 6 yrs] at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Video Games Activity.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Group [12-17 years] meets at Faust Fire Hall. Plant Pumpkins.

5:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Weight Management Tier 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 19, 2022

1898 – Sybil Andrews, Canadian painter

1900 – Roland Michener, Governor-General of Canada

1903 – Eliot Ness, Agent who put away Al Capone

1907 – Alan Wheatley, Robin Hood actor

1925 – Hugh O’Brian, Wyatt Earp actor

1930 – Dick Sargent, Bewitched actor

1933 – Jayne Mansfield, US sex symbol

1935 – Dudley Moore, Arthur actor

1937 – Elinor Donahue, Father Knows Best actress

1942 – Alan Price, Animals keyboardist

1947 – Mark Volman, Turtles musician

1962 – Al Unser Jr., Indy car racer

1972 – Rivaldo, Brazilian footballer

1979 – Kate Hudson, American actress

1981 – Hayden Christensen, Star Wars actor

1987 – Maria Sharapova, Russian tennis pro

This Day in Local History – April 19, 2022

April 19, 1915: The Grouard Cricket Club is formed with Frank Gasson as chair.

April 19, 1971: Helen Greer is awarded the Mother-of-the-Year award at the High Prairie Minor Hockey Awards Night.

April 19, 1973: Alberta Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Don Getty writes in support of High Prairie’s efforts to secure a rapeseed crushing plant.

April 19, 1975: High Prairie residents wake up to discover five businesses, two government buildings and one school the victims of break and enters. Included is the liquor store where the front window is broken and $200 in booze stolen.

April 19, 1983: Byron Carson is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club.

April 19, 1989: South Peace News reports that word leaks that Joussard’s bid for a marina fails. The facility will be built at Spruce Point Park near Kinuso.

April 19, 1993: The High Prairie Ag Society meets and votes 32-13 to proceed with the construction of the Agriplex.

April 19, 2001: High Prairie town council, at a special meeting, awards a $3.7 million contract for the construction of a new water treatment plant to Maple Reinders Inc., of Edmonton.

April 19, 2005: High Prairie Elementary School parent council holds a meeting to discuss the idea of scrapping afternoon recess. The idea eventually passes.

April 19, 2006: Richard Willier shoots a bear near his Sucker Creek home after it attacked him. Later in the day, people in the Sucker Creek Walk Against Drugs pass by.

April 19, 2008: The PRJH badminton team wins the HPSD Divisional badminton title in Slave Lake.

April 19-20, 2008: The two-day High Prairie Indoor Rodeo plays host to consecutive sellouts at the Agriplex.

April 19, 2008: Irma Tokarz dies in Fairview at the age of 63 years. She worked for Social Services in High Prairie for many years and later at the RCMP detachment in McLennan.

April 19, 2012: High Prairie RCMP and Town of High Prairie peace officers arrest five people after finding 10 grams of cocaine at a town residence.

April 19, 2012: Atikameg School principal Ed Sargent says they are preparing to construct an outdoor skating rink on school grounds after receiving an $82,000 grant from CNRL.

April 19, 2013: Grouard Northland School holds its annual Science Fair. The team of Daniella Lamouche, Juliet Sutherland and Danni Goodswimmer win the Division 1 title while the team of Destin Willier, Tristan Auger and Aaliyah Gladue win the Division 2 title.

April 19, 2017: The cards fall right for local cribbage players as the zone playoffs for the 2017 Alberta 55-Plus Fall Games Sept. 14-17 in High Prairie. Robert and Janet Lemay qualify in Doubles Cribbage 55+ Years; while Irene Hoedl and Olga Johnston qualify in Doubles Cribbage 70+ Years.

April 19, 2018: Blaine Gladue receives the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Volunteer-of-the-Year Award.

This Day in World History – April 19, 2022

1529 – Second Parliament of Spiers bans Lutheranism.

1770 – British explorer Captain James Cook first sights Australia.

1892 – First American-made automotive for a test drive.

1904 – Much of Toronto destroyed by fire.

1910 – Halley’s comet seen by naked eye first time this trip [Curacao].

1919 – Leslie Irvin makes first premeditated free-fall parachute jump.

1928 – The 125th and final fascicle of Oxford English Dictionary published.

1932 – Bonnie Parker captured in a failed hardware store burglary, jailed.

1934 – Shirley Temple appears in her first movie, “Stand Up & Cheer”.

1947 – AAU record for a 25-foot rope climb is set in 4.7 seconds.

1948 – American Broadcasting Company [ABC] TV network debuts.

1948 – Chiang Kai-shek elected President of Nationalist China.

1960 – Comiskey Park’s famed “exploding” scoreboard begins operating.

1963 – Johnny Cash releases his single “Ring Of Fire”.

1966 – Roberta Bignay becomes first woman to run in the Boston Marathon.

1967 – Beatles sign a contract to stay together for 10 years. They don’t!

1971 – Charles Manson sentenced to life in jail for murder of Sharon Tate.

1971 – USSR Salyut 1 launched; first manned lab in orbit.

1975 – India launches first satellite with help of USSR.

1982 – Sally Ride is named the first American female astronaut.

1985 – Advance Australia Fair is proclaimed as Australia’s national anthem.

1987 – Last wild condor captured on California wildlife reserve.

1993 – After a 51-day siege, 76 Branch Davidians die in a fire near Waco.

1994 – Rodney King awarded $3,800,000 compensation for his police beating.

2018 – Miguel Diaz-Canel is elected Cuba’s new president.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 19, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You may find you are radiating gloriously to the people around you. This is due to your polite, gentle, and peaceful nature. You are the jewel that is not always noticed or appreciated as much as it should be. More than likely, you leave it up to others to make the first move. Consider being the instigator today. The world is in your hands!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Instead of digging deep into the barrel looking only for the misshapen, bruised, and rotten apples, concentrate on bringing up the shiny, bright red ones. This way you will bring laughter and smiles to the company around you rather than miserable frowns. Whatever you bring to the surface will be distributed far and wide, so make sure you reach for the good times instead of the sour ones!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today there are many areas in which you can shine. You need only be yourself to win over the hearts of others. There is a graciousness to your manner that draws people close to you, whether or not you have ever noticed it before. Realize this, and know that it is not a fluke. You need not take much action. It will come to you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you are feeling needy today, you might consider seeking counsel from others. Close partners might make light of the situation, so if you are looking for deep metaphysical advice, you might want to look elsewhere. Most of all, pamper yourself with some relaxing downtime. This day is well suited for playing board games, watching a movie, or reading the latest edition of your favourite magazine!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Get out in the fresh air today in whatever way suits your fancy. It is important to exercise your body with some brisk physical activity, or at least refresh your spirit with a ride in a convertible. This is a terrific time for you. You feel alive and joyous about your life. Join with others to recognize all that you have, and give thanks for your meal tonight!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Making decisions today is apt to be nearly impossible for you. That is why you should leave them up to someone else. Walk with your partner so you do not have to really think about where you are going. Your job is to focus on the emotional side of things and make it safe for everyone to dream. Your loving, caring nature is a valuable commodity these days. Protect and cherish this gift!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is going to be one of those days when you get annoyed if someone takes too long to make up his or her mind about something. You are not going to have the patience to abide anyone who continues to go over every single detail of an issue. You are more likely to want to simply make a decision, for better or worse!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Use the power of words as an artistic medium to express yourself. You have a magic way with words that often goes unrecognized. Your sensual nature is poetic. You should not deprive others of this talent, so show it off to the world. Perhaps you are moved to write a love poem to a partner who means a great deal to you. As trite as this may sound, it is actually very romantic!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Whatever you are working on at this time can be expanded tremendously with the help of a partner, especially a creative project or written work. Watch as one seed of an idea blossoms into a whole field of creativity. There is more than meets the eye as you find yourself soaring higher and higher. Remember you are only restricted by your own imagination, so dream big!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Take advantage of the light-hearted, flighty feeling of the day instead of getting annoyed by it. You can not hide in your bedroom forever. Well, you could, but you would end up wasting away and no one would even notice. This is a good day to get out and have fun with friends. Make wishes for people instead of cursing them. Make connections. Remember to laugh as often as possible!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The more you talk to people, the more successful you will be. Everyone is a valuable resource, so tap in to this boundless well. Your agility with words and facts is impressive, so use it to your advantage. Friends are a source of great joy, and this is a wonderful time to be with them. For the most part, it does not matter what you are doing. The person you are with is what is important!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Be careful of people who talk a great deal and promise the world but have a difficult time delivering the goods. You might get trapped today if you rely on people who simply do not come through the way they said they would. Feel free to engage in social activities with partners, but do not sign any major business deals with them at this time!