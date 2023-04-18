Today in High Prairie: April 19, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 19, 2023

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – Joussard Homesteaders card games at the Homesteaders Hall.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 19, 2023

1898 – Sybil Andrews, Canadian painter

1900 – Roland Michener, Governor-General of Canada

1903 – Eliot Ness, Agent who put away Al Capone

1907 – Alan Wheatley, Robin Hood actor

1925 – Hugh O’Brian, Wyatt Earp actor

1930 – Dick Sargent, Bewitched actor

1933 – Jayne Mansfield, US sex symbol

1935 – Dudley Moore, Arthur actor

1937 – Elinor Donahue, Father Knows Best actress

1942 – Alan Price, Animals keyboardist

1947 – Mark Volman, Turtles musician

1962 – Al Unser Jr., Indy car racer

1972 – Rivaldo, Brazilian footballer

1979 – Kate Hudson, American actress

1981 – Hayden Christensen, Star Wars actor

1987 – Maria Sharapova, Russian tennis pro

This Day in Local History – April 19, 2023

April 19, 1915: The Grouard Cricket Club is formed with Frank Gasson as chair.

April 19, 1973: Alberta Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Don Getty writes in support of High Prairie’s efforts to secure a rapeseed crushing plant.

April 19, 1975: High Prairie residents wake up to discover five businesses, two government buildings and one school the victims of break and enters. Included is the liquor store where the front window is broken and $200 in booze stolen.

April 19, 1989: South Peace News reports that word leaks that Joussard’s bid for a marina fails. The facility will be built at Spruce Point Park near Kinuso.

April 19, 1993: The High Prairie Ag Society meets and votes 32-13 to proceed with the construction of the Agriplex.

April 19, 2001: High Prairie town council, at a special meeting, awards a $3.7 million contract for the construction of a new water treatment plant to Maple Reinders Inc., of Edmonton.

April 19, 2005: High Prairie Elementary School parent council holds a meeting to discuss the idea of scrapping afternoon recess. The idea eventually passes.

April 19, 2006: Richard Willier shoots a bear near his Sucker Creek home after it attacked him. Later in the day, people in the Sucker Creek Walk Against Drugs pass by.

April 19, 2008: The PRJH badminton team wins the HPSD Divisional badminton title in Slave Lake.

April 19, 2008: Irma Tokarz dies in Fairview at the age of 63 years. She worked for Social Services in High Prairie for many years and later at the RCMP detachment in McLennan.

April 19, 2012: High Prairie RCMP and Town of High Prairie peace officers arrest five people after finding 10 grams of cocaine at a town residence.

April 19, 2017: The cards fall right for local cribbage players as the zone playoffs for the 2017 Alberta 55-Plus Fall Games Sept. 14-17 in High Prairie. Robert and Janet Lemay qualify in Doubles Cribbage 55+ Years; while Irene Hoedl and Olga Johnston qualify in Doubles Cribbage 70+ Years.

April 19, 2018: Blaine Gladue receives the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Volunteer-of-the-Year Award.

This Day in World History – April 19, 2023

1529 – Second Parliament of Spiers bans Lutheranism.

1770 – British explorer Captain James Cook first sights Australia.

1892 – First American-made automotive for a test drive.

1904 – Much of Toronto destroyed by fire.

1910 – Halley’s comet seen by naked eye first time this trip [Curacao].

1919 – Leslie Irvin makes first premeditated free-fall parachute jump.

1928 – The 125th and final fascicle of Oxford English Dictionary published.

1932 – Bonnie Parker captured in a failed hardware store burglary, jailed.

1934 – Shirley Temple appears in her first movie, “Stand Up & Cheer”.

1947 – AAU record for a 25-foot rope climb is set in 4.7 seconds.

1948 – American Broadcasting Company [ABC] TV network debuts.

1948 – Chiang Kai-shek elected President of Nationalist China.

1960 – Comiskey Park’s famed “exploding” scoreboard begins operating.

1963 – Johnny Cash releases his single “Ring Of Fire”.

1966 – Roberta Bignay becomes first woman to run in the Boston Marathon.

1967 – Beatles sign a contract to stay together for 10 years. They don’t!

1971 – Charles Manson sentenced to life in jail for murder of Sharon Tate.

1971 – USSR Salyut 1 launched; first manned lab in orbit.

1975 – India launches first satellite with help of USSR.

1982 – Sally Ride is named the first American female astronaut.

1985 – Advance Australia Fair is proclaimed as Australia’s national anthem.

1987 – Last wild condor captured on California wildlife reserve.

1993 – After a 51-day siege, 76 Branch Davidians die in a fire near Waco.

1994 – Rodney King awarded $3,800,000 compensation for his police beating.

2018 – Miguel Diaz-Canel is elected Cuba’s new president.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 19, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Plans to attend a lecture may have to be postponed because someone who is going with you feels under the weather. Overindulgence in food or drink may be the reason. This could be something you have wanted to attend for a long time, so make sure you know when and where the event will take place again. Either that or ply your friend with antacids and go anyway!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A desire to make a big purchase might tempt you to overextend your credit cards and clean out your savings. You are not usually one to act on impulse, so do not do it today. Make the purchase if you really feel you need it and it is not going to cause any major setbacks in your financial situation. That way your pleasure in the item will not be offset by guilt.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Home might be a lonely place tonight. The other members of your household may be out or out of town. You might not feel up to any carousing, so you will probably choose to stay home and read or watch TV. However, your natural gregariousness could cause you to feel abandoned. Call a friend and talk for a while. That will make you feel more like yourself.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Usually you are quite social, but today you will feel like nothing more than working alone. Notwithstanding your wishes, however, you might be plagued with phone calls, visitors, and people wanting advice or help. Do not fight it. Go with the flow. Take care of what you need to and then spend the evening alone. Everyone has days like this.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Too much good food, good wine, and good conversation? Not that any of this is undesirable, but you may be suffering from overload right now. Maybe you had better get some rest and give your brain some time to sort through all the information you have taken in. Now you are probably having difficulty processing it all. Do not worry. In the morning you will be able to remember anything important!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You usually do not mind being alone. In fact, you enjoy your own company. Tonight you are going to crave companionship. You could have an impromptu party in your kitchen, perhaps involving friends who are also business associates. Some fascinating conversations could take place about business and intellectual matters, as well as some deeper subjects that keep you thinking for hours or days.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is the day to listen and observe. There is a lot to learn from what is going on around you. You might be surprised at the impact of it. Too much talk now could prove fruitless and even set you back in some way, especially if talk is used to hide your insecurities. Keep your eyes and ears open. Tomorrow you can share what you learn.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you going out tonight with friends who mean a lot to you? You might be tempted to eat and drink too much and spend too much money. Usually you have a pretty strong stomach, but this is not the day to overindulge in partying. Go out for a little while, but then invite your friends to your house for coffee. That way you will feel good about the evening when you wake up tomorrow!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – What is driving you today? Why do you feel an obsessive need to get all your work done at once? If you are trying to impress someone, there is no need. Others already hold you in high regard. If the project you are working on is urgent, get some help. Do not try to do it all yourself unless you want to be too stressed out to accomplish anything tomorrow. Talk about counterproductive!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you are attending a class tonight, do something frivolous for the rest of the day. Read romance novels instead of great literature. Otherwise, by the time you get to class you will already be suffering from intellectual overload and absorb very little of what you hear. Keep yourself hungry for knowledge until you get there. That way you will learn quickly and retain a lot.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The desire to stay home alone and rest tonight might conflict with a need to go out with your friends. You may be too stressed to put up with gossip or too much intellectual stimulation. Tell your friends you will go out with them another time. All signs indicate that is the wisest course for now. Relax with some hot chocolate and a pile of movies.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There will be a light-hearted, almost silly energy in the air today. The universe is encouraging you to give up your iron grip on that list of responsibilities and have some fun. Picture all the pressure you put on yourself as a ball and chain that you need to unshackle. There is no reason to take yourself so seriously all the time!