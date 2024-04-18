Today in High Prairie: April 19, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 19, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 19, 2024

1898 – Sybil Andrews, Canadian painter

1900 – Roland Michener, Governor-General of Canada

1903 – Eliot Ness, Agent who put away Al Capone

1907 – Alan Wheatley, Robin Hood actor

1925 – Hugh O’Brian, Wyatt Earp actor

1930 – Dick Sargent, Bewitched actor

1933 – Jayne Mansfield, US sex symbol

1935 – Dudley Moore, Arthur actor

1937 – Elinor Donahue, Father Knows Best actress

1942 – Alan Price, Animals keyboardist

1947 – Mark Volman, Turtles musician

1962 – Al Unser Jr., Indy car racer

1972 – Rivaldo, Brazilian footballer

1979 – Kate Hudson, American actress

1981 – Hayden Christensen, Star Wars actor

1987 – Maria Sharapova, Russian tennis pro

This Day in Local History – April 19, 2024

April 19, 1915: The Grouard Cricket Club is formed with Frank Gasson as chair.

April 19, 1973: Alberta Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Don Getty writes in support of High Prairie’s efforts to secure a rapeseed crushing plant.

April 19, 1975: High Prairie residents wake up to discover five businesses, two government buildings and one school the victims of break and enters. Included is the liquor store where the front window is broken and $200 in booze stolen.

April 19, 1989: South Peace News reports that word leaks that Joussard’s bid for a marina fails. The facility will be built at Spruce Point Park near Kinuso.

April 19, 1993: The High Prairie Ag Society meets and votes 32-13 to proceed with the construction of the Agriplex.

April 19, 2001: High Prairie town council, at a special meeting, awards a $3.7 million contract for the construction of a new water treatment plant to Maple Reinders Inc., of Edmonton.

April 19, 2005: High Prairie Elementary School parent council holds a meeting to discuss the idea of scrapping afternoon recess. The idea eventually passes.

April 19, 2006: Richard Willier shoots a bear near his Sucker Creek home after it attacked him. Later in the day, people in the Sucker Creek Walk Against Drugs pass by.

April 19, 2008: The PRJH badminton team wins the HPSD Divisional badminton title in Slave Lake.

April 19, 2008: Irma Tokarz dies in Fairview at the age of 63 years. She worked for Social Services in High Prairie for many years and later at the RCMP detachment in McLennan.

April 19, 2012: High Prairie RCMP and Town of High Prairie peace officers arrest five people after finding 10 grams of cocaine at a town residence.

April 19, 2017: The cards fall right for local cribbage players as the zone playoffs for the 2017 Alberta 55-Plus Fall Games Sept. 14-17 in High Prairie. Robert and Janet Lemay qualify in Doubles Cribbage 55+ Years; while Irene Hoedl and Olga Johnston qualify in Doubles Cribbage 70+ Years.

April 19, 2018: Blaine Gladue receives the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Volunteer-of-the-Year Award.

This Day in World History – April 19, 2024

1529 – Second Parliament of Spiers bans Lutheranism.

1770 – British explorer Captain James Cook first sights Australia.

1892 – First American-made automotive for a test drive.

1904 – Much of Toronto destroyed by fire.

1910 – Halley’s comet seen by naked eye first time this trip [Curacao].

1919 – Leslie Irvin makes first premeditated free-fall parachute jump.

1928 – The 125th and final fascicle of Oxford English Dictionary published.

1932 – Bonnie Parker captured in a failed hardware store burglary, jailed.

1934 – Shirley Temple appears in her first movie, “Stand Up & Cheer”.

1947 – AAU record for a 25-foot rope climb is set in 4.7 seconds.

1948 – American Broadcasting Company [ABC] TV network debuts.

1948 – Chiang Kai-shek elected President of Nationalist China.

1960 – Comiskey Park’s famed “exploding” scoreboard begins operating.

1963 – Johnny Cash releases his single “Ring Of Fire”.

1966 – Roberta Bignay becomes first woman to run in the Boston Marathon.

1967 – Beatles sign a contract to stay together for 10 years. They don’t!

1971 – Charles Manson sentenced to life in jail for murder of Sharon Tate.

1971 – USSR Salyut 1 launched; first manned lab in orbit.

1975 – India launches first satellite with help of USSR.

1982 – Sally Ride is named the first American female astronaut.

1985 – Advance Australia Fair is proclaimed as Australia’s national anthem.

1987 – Last wild condor captured on California wildlife reserve.

1993 – After a 51-day siege, 76 Branch Davidians die in a fire near Waco.

1994 – Rodney King awarded $3,800,000 compensation for his police beating.

2018 – Miguel Diaz-Canel is elected Cuba’s new president.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 19, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A lost object could have all the members of your household going through every room trying to find it – probably without success. Visitors could pitch in as well and help with the search. The item is probably in a fairly large room that everybody uses, probably among other objects. If no one locates it, however, let it go for now. It could reappear later as if by magic.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This could be a very busy day in your community. Some kind of rally, protest, or other public gathering might take place. If you attend, you may not hear much because of all the noise, and the event could seem disorganized at best. It could also render traffic impossible! If you can, stay home today. Going out could be more trouble than it is worth. Protest with your vote or your wallet instead.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A future course of action you may or may not take could depend on information you might receive today. However, do not be surprised if the information is vague and needs to be clarified. On top of it all, you might not be able to reach the person who can clear it up for you! Hang in there. You will want to make up your mind as soon as possible.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Are you unhappy or uncertain about your current profession? Are you thinking of making a change? News could reach you today of possible avenues to explore, but you should not make any decision today. Your mind is not as objective as it should be to think through everything. Think about it, by all means, but wait a day or two before giving serious consideration to anything vital.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your natural psychic or intuitive abilities could be short-circuited today. Interference from the minds of other people could cloud issues, and this will not do you any good. Your imaginative faculties could be rather garbled as well. The best possible advice would be to take the day for your own needs. You can go back to your usual routine tomorrow.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The atmosphere around you could seem somewhat unreal today. If you get a weird vibe from someone, take everything this person says with a grain of salt. He or she has an agenda and is not above distorting the truth to achieve it. If what they say does not affect you, do not worry about it. If it does, take pains to learn the facts before acting on it. You will be glad you did.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Communication could take some extra effort today. A business or romantic partner could seem like they are keeping things from you. You might get some uneasy vibes and wonder if there is trouble with your partnership. Do not be afraid to ask. Your friend probably will non tell you what the problem is, but will reassure you that it has nothing to do with you. If so, it isn’t your business. Let it go!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Messages from a distant state or foreign country, possibly through fax, email, or website, might not be totally accurate. If any information presented in this fashion sets off an alarm bell in your head, be sure to do some research on your own and check out the facts. Do not accept any news at face value today. The lines of human and technical communication are definitely out of whack today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Staying in touch with a love partner could be difficult today, almost to the point of causing a minor panic. Do not jump to any unwarranted conclusions about possible problems in the relationship. What is causing the silence is probably beyond your friend’s control, and could well be related to sudden and unexpected crises, or possibly something as mundane as a computer breakdown. Be patient and hang in there!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Are you having problems with the lighting or heating in your home? If so, you might not be able to get a professional out today. There could be problems in the entire neighbourhood. You might have to get out the candles and flashlights to get you through the evening. Do not let this throw you. It is a minor inconvenience that will be fixed soon. Think of it as an adventure!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A friend or neighbour you need to contact could be in and out all day, and so you could have trouble reaching him or her. Phone or email probably will not work, since your friend could be too busy to check messages. The best way to make contact might be to hop in the car and drive to wherever they might be. Take the side streets, however. The main roads are probably clogged with traffic!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This probably is not a good day to do work that concerns money. Your mind may not be in the right space. You could make errors that cause problems. If possible, also avoid working on any kind of creative project, since your mind might not be very clear and you probably will not be happy with the results. However, this is a great day for routine work that does not require much concentration.