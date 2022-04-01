Today in High Prairie: April 2, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 2, 2022

Kinuso Loggers Bonspiel.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Enilda Farmers’ Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 2, 2022

742 – Charlemagne, First Holy Roman emperor

1565 – Cornelis de Houtman, First Dutch trip to Java

1725 – Giacomo Casanova, Famous Italian lover

1805 – Hans Christian Andersen, The Ugly Duckling author

1814 – Erastus Bigelow, Weaving machine inventor

1875 – Walter Chrysler, Founder of Chrysler

1908 – “Buddy” Ebsen, Beverly Hillbillies actor

1912 – Herbert Mills, Mills Brothers singer

1914 – Alec Guinness, Bridge on the River Kwai

1917 – Robert Greer, The Green Mile actor

1920 – Jack Webb, Dragnet actor

1925 – Don Stansauk, Incredible Hulk actor

1939 – Marvin Gaye, American singer

1946 – Kurt Winter, The Guess Who musician

1947 – Emmylou Harris, US country singer

1949 – Pamela Reed, Kindergarten Cop actress

1952 – Dan Halldorson, Canadian pro golfer

1952 – Leon Wilkeson, Lynyrd Skynyrd bassist

1953 – David Robinson, The Cars drummer

1954 – Ron Palillo, Welcome Back Kotter actor

1961 – Keren Jane Woodward, Bananarama vocalist

1961 – Christopher Meloni, Law & Order actor

1975 – Adam Rodriguez, CSI: Miami actor

1982 – Leyla Milani, Canadian actress and model

This Day in Local History – April 2, 2022

April 2, 1971: Joussard hands out its Minor Hockey Awards. Emery Norbert wins Best Sportsmen; Charles Caudron Top Scorer; Glen Gladue MVP; Tommy Tompkins Best Goaltender; Floyd Gladue Best Forward; Lavern Willier Best Defenceman.

April 2, 1971: Sister Marian Poirier is awarded the People of Joussard Trophy, for being its most outstanding and devoted citizen.

April 2, 1972: Four people lose their lives in a house fire at the home of Louis Auger 20 miles southeast of High Prairie. Frank Louis Auger, 17, Henry George Auger, 19, Steven Randolf Auger, 16, and Fabian Gilbert Auger, 12 all perish. Fuel spills on the floor while lighting a kerosene lamp causing the blaze.

April 2, 1975: Garand Jones sets up a branch office of Melmit Agencies in High Prairie.

April 2, 1975: High Prairie town council purchases the old Northern Alberta Railway Company’s train station for $350. Just over two months later, council decides to demolish the building.

April 2, 1978: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Elks 3-1 to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven NPHL final.

April 2, 1980: South Peace News reports the town’s gas system netted a $163,000 surplus in 1979.

April 2, 1984: Clayton Auger, 20, of East Prairie, is found dead in his vehicle 12 1/2 miles west of town. Police say the vehicle was there at least two days before they investigated.

April 2, 1986: The Grouard Community Council opposes AVC-Grouard’s plan to build its $5 million housing project in High Prairie.

April 2, 1986: South Peace News reports the Alberta government purchases the Shybunia land beside the West Prairie River to build the new Provincial Building. Mayor Fred Dumont says the deal is not done.

April 2, 1986: South Peace News reports a Grouard group is lobbying for a Fur Interpretive Centre.

April 2, 1989: The High Prairie Bantam Carriers lose the semi-final to Barrhead 6-3 at provincials in Cochrane.

April 2, 1990: Philip and Diana Chung purchase Red Basket from Alice and Roger Monahan.

April 2, 1991: Town Councillor Irene Salisbury says no entries have been received for the citizen-of-the-year contest.

April 2, 1992: The Raven Inn wins a Good Housekeeping Award for the second year in a row.

April 2, 1994: Bob Langenhahn closes Bob’s Sporting Goods.

April 2, 1994: Quin Sekulich wins a gold medal in the long jump at the Edmonton Journal Indoor Games Track and Field Meet.

April 2, 1995: A fire sweeps through Aspen Court Apartments destroying 18-22 units and causing $500,000 in damage. The fire is started by a four-year-old boy playing with a lighter or matches.

April 2, 1996: Two youths burn the North American Seeds building in High Prairie’s south end.

April 2, 1997: South Peace News reports testing for PCBs in humans near the Swan Hills special waste treatment centre begins.

April 2, 1997: South Peace News reports Red Earth Creek parents are lobbying for their own school.

April 2, 1997: South Peace News reports Kinuso author Christine Tanasiuk’s book How! hits the bookshelves.

April 2, 2002: Tragedy strikes a High Prairie family when their 18-month-old baby girl dies after becoming trapped behind her bed.

April 2, 2003: Val Marquardt starts VIP Emergency Medical Services.

April 2, 2004: Kelly Giroux wins the Joussard Idol contest held at the community hall.

April 2, 2005: Ditch Denim opens its doors under the ownership of Susan Lee.

April 2, 2005: Lynne Pardell is chosen as High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-Year at the RCMP/Firemens Ball.

April 2, 2006: The Treaty 8 Hockey Championships conclude in High Prairie. Sturgeon Lake wins the Legends Division, the Loon River Stars the Men’s title and the Sucker Creek Panthers the Ladies title.

April 2, 2006: Junior and senior high school students in High Prairie applaud Freson IGA and its manager, Doug Halldorson, after deciding to reopen the store to students during noon. The store had been closed to students because of theft concerns after 10 years.

April 2, 2007: Phone calls to the M.D. of Big Lakes office come in after an April Fool’s prank tells fishermen that ice huts must be accompanied by a registered street address complete with house number. A $50 fee accompanies each hut.

April 2, 2008: South Peace News reports on PennWest’s location to a new office in the old Washboard Coin Laundry location.

April 2: Long-time High Prairie postmaster Laurie Savill passes away at the age of 82 years.

April 2, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of Velva Harding, the long-time wife of businessman Tommy Harding and community booster. She was 86.

April 2, 2011: Trevor Carrier is named High Prairie Fire Department Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual ball at the Legion Hall.

April 2, 2012: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce presents its first welcome bags after assuming control of the program. Cristina Penner is the first to receive a welcome bag.

April 2, 2014: South Peace News reports that Smitty’s High Prairie wins an award for best sales increase in 2013 over 2012.

April 2, 2017: The Treaty 8 First Nations Cup concludes in High Prairie. The Sucker Creek Capitals win the Legends Division, the Whitefish Lakers win the Women’s Division; and the Loon River Stars win the Men’s Division.

April 2, 2018: Former High Prairie resident Dez Lorencz passes away at the age of 45 years at Innisfail. He grew up in High Prairie and loved sports. At Innisfail, he was involved in the minor hockey and lacrosse programs.

April 2, 2019: Big Lakes County starts its new rural transportation program. The service offers trips to Grande Prairie, Slave Lake and High Prairie.

This Day in World History – April 2, 2022

1513 – Explorer Juan Ponce de León claims Florida for Spain.

1800 – First performance of Beethoven’s 1st Symphony in C Composer.

1819 – First successful agricultural journal “American Farmer” published.

1827 – US inventor Joseph Dixon begins manufacturing lead pencils.

1845 – H.L. Fizeau & Leon Foucault take first photo of the sun.

1908 – Mills Committee declares baseball was invented by Abner Doubleday.

1912 – Sun Yet Sen forms Guomindang Party in China.

1912 – Titanic undergoes sea trials under its own power.

1921 – Albert Einstein lectures in New York City on his new “Theory of Relativity.”

1931 – Teenage girl strikes out Babe Ruth in exhibition game.

1932 – Charles Lindbergh turns over $50,000 as ransom for kidnapped son.

1935 – Robert Watson-Watt receives a British patents for RADAR.

1954 – Plans to build Disneyland are first announced.

1956 – Soap operas “As the World Turns” & “Edge of Night” premiere on TV.

1958 – Antillean Brewery [Amstel beer] opens.

1958 – Wind speed reaches a record 450 kph in tornado in Texas.

1966 – Soviet Union’s Luna 10 becomes first spacecraft to orbit moon.

1973 – CBS radio begins on the hour news, 24 hours a day.

1977 – Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album goes #1 & stays #1 for 31 weeks.

1978 – TV soap show “Dallas” premieres on CBS [as 5-week mini-series].

1980 – Wayne Gretzky becomes first teenager to score 50 goals in a season.

1992 – Edith Cresson, France’s first female premier, resigns.

1996 – Tigers slugger Cecil Fielder steals first base in 1,097th games.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 2, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are likely to have tremendous concentration that seems to have materialized out of nowhere. Use this to your advantage, because it may not last long. You are usually blown from one thing to another like a leaf in the wind, and it is hard for you to settle on one project or issue for an extended time. You may have to shut a few people out in order to finish some tasks, but that is fine. Do what you have to do!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Be careful about shutting yourself off from the rest of the world. You might hesitate to talk to people. You could have the feeling they are unworthy of your time. Perhaps you feel your problems are more important and others are too concerned with superficial things to understand the true depth of your nature. Isolating yourself certainly is not going to remedy the situation. You really need to communicate more!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might talk as if you possess many lifetimes of wisdom. Perhaps you do, but that does not mean you should be arrogant about it. Your words might have the tone of a sage schooled in every subject. As a result, you could grow frustrated with others who act immature or uneducated. It is not your job to judge. Help others understand the bigger picture instead of assume they are unworthy or unwilling to learn!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Once you have made up your mind, it is doubtful anyone can change it. You are set in your ways and your plans are set in stone. Having this solid base to stand on will let others support you effectively. You are trustworthy and predictable. Others can depend on you and know where they stand in relation to you. Do not let self-doubt slip in. This is your time to stand tall and proud!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might be hard and cold when it comes to the facts, and you could come across as tough and rather harsh. In reality, this often just masks your sensitive interior. Perhaps you are insecure about your feelings and how you express yourself. People might never know this because you are so good at showing only the strong-willed, electric side of your personality. Be careful of being too stingy about sharing yourself with others!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are likely to be feeling a bit lonely, perhaps even isolated. Maybe you think no one else has your same wild thoughts running through their heads. You would be surprised to learn how many people do. It is unlikely, however, you will share these thoughts with anyone, especially now. Do not feel like you have to. Just know you are not alone and you have a network of support at all times!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you have the opportunity to teach someone a lesson, feel free to do so. There is probably someone in your world who could use a bit of instruction now. You will have the patience and clarity of words to straighten things out and make the correct path obvious. Do not be stingy with your knowledge. The situation will improve for you and everyone else when you selflessly spread your wisdom to others!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could hesitate to take the initiative. Instead, you would rather wait and see how things pan out before you make a major move. Your movements are hindered in some way, although you may not be sure why. It is best to go with your intuition and not question too much. Just know you are better off taking the safer route rather than walking too far out on the thin ice!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could feel increasingly uncomfortable as the day goes on. Perhaps you are tongue-tied in conversations – quite rare for you! The problem is you simply do not know what to say, or if you do, you do not feel comfortable saying it in front of these people. Perhaps you feel you have lost your edge. Do not despair. This is only a passing phase. You should return to your full-blown communicative self before long!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You could lapse into pessimism. Suddenly the glass appears half empty and everything looks bleak. You feel like you are going around in circles. You might ask yourself what you are doing it all for anyway. You can talk yourself out of this mood as easily as you talked yourself into it. It might not seem possible, but you must trust that it is necessary in order to see the glass as half full again!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might be much more aware of yourself than usual and hyper-alert to every move you make today, especially around others. You are feeling self-conscious about your words, and you could be constantly wondering if you are saying the right thing to the right person at the right time. Too much self-analysis of could drive you completely insane if you are not careful. Try not to take everything so seriously.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your attitude is calm and matter-of-fact when talking to others. You tell it like it is while omitting the frills and fantasies. You have no reason to hide the truth, so you are happy to disclose information to any willing listener. Be careful, because you could get into someone else’s private business uninvited. If you hear some secret information, you could tell it to others who definitely shouldn’t hear it!