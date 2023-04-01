Today in High Prairie: April 2, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 2, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 2, 2023

742 – Charlemagne, First Holy Roman emperor

1565 – Cornelis de Houtman, First Dutch trip to Java

1725 – Giacomo Casanova, Famous Italian lover

1805 – Hans Christian Andersen, The Ugly Duckling author

1814 – Erastus Bigelow, Weaving machine inventor

1875 – Walter Chrysler, Founder of Chrysler

1908 – “Buddy” Ebsen, Beverly Hillbillies actor

1912 – Herbert Mills, Mills Brothers singer

1914 – Alec Guinness, Bridge on the River Kwai

1917 – Robert Greer, The Green Mile actor

1920 – Jack Webb, Dragnet actor

1925 – Don Stansauk, Incredible Hulk actor

1939 – Marvin Gaye, American singer

1946 – Kurt Winter, The Guess Who musician

1947 – Emmylou Harris, US country singer

1949 – Pamela Reed, Kindergarten Cop actress

1952 – Dan Halldorson, Canadian pro golfer

1952 – Leon Wilkeson, Lynyrd Skynyrd bassist

1953 – David Robinson, The Cars drummer

1954 – Ron Palillo, Welcome Back Kotter actor

1961 – Keren Jane Woodward, Bananarama vocalist

1961 – Christopher Meloni, Law & Order actor

1975 – Adam Rodriguez, CSI: Miami actor

1982 – Leyla Milani, Canadian actress and model

This Day in Local History – April 2, 2023

April 2, 1971: Joussard hands out its Minor Hockey Awards. Emery Norbert wins Best Sportsmen; Charles Caudron Top Scorer; Glen Gladue MVP; Tommy Tompkins Best Goaltender; Floyd Gladue Best Forward; Lavern Willier Best Defenceman.

April 2, 1971: Sister Marian Poirier is awarded the People of Joussard Trophy, for being its most outstanding and devoted citizen.

April 2, 1972: Four people lose their lives in a house fire at the home of Louis Auger 20 miles southeast of High Prairie. Frank Louis Auger, 17, Henry George Auger, 19, Steven Randolf Auger, 16, and Fabian Gilbert Auger, 12 all perish. Fuel spills on the floor while lighting a kerosene lamp causing the blaze.

April 2, 1975: Garand Jones sets up a branch office of Melmit Agencies in High Prairie.

April 2, 1975: High Prairie town council purchases the old Northern Alberta Railway Company’s train station for $350. Just over two months later, council decides to demolish the building.

April 2, 1980: South Peace News reports the town’s gas system netted a $163,000 surplus in 1979.

April 2, 1986: The Grouard Community Council opposes AVC-Grouard’s plan to build its $5 million housing project in High Prairie.

April 2, 1986: South Peace News reports the Alberta government purchases the Shybunia land beside the West Prairie River to build the new Provincial Building. Mayor Fred Dumont says the deal is not done.

April 2, 1986: South Peace News reports a Grouard group is lobbying for a Fur Interpretive Centre.

April 2, 1990: Philip and Diana Chung purchase Red Basket from Alice and Roger Monahan.

April 2, 1992: The Raven Inn wins a Good Housekeeping Award for the second year in a row.

April 2, 1994: Bob Langenhahn closes Bob’s Sporting Goods.

April 2, 1994: Quin Sekulich wins a gold medal in the long jump at the Edmonton Journal Indoor Games Track and Field Meet.

April 2, 1995: A fire sweeps through Aspen Court Apartments destroying 18-22 units and causing $500,000 in damage. The fire is started by a four-year-old boy playing with a lighter or matches.

April 2, 1996: Two youths burn the North American Seeds building in High Prairie’s south end.

April 2, 1997: South Peace News reports testing for PCBs in humans near the Swan Hills special waste treatment centre begins.

April 2, 1997: South Peace News reports Kinuso author Christine Tanasiuk’s book How! hits the bookshelves.

April 2, 2002: Tragedy strikes a High Prairie family when their 18-month-old baby girl dies after becoming trapped behind her bed.

April 2, 2003: Val Marquardt starts VIP Emergency Medical Services.

April 2, 2005: Ditch Denim opens its doors under the ownership of Susan Lee.

April 2, 2005: Lynne Pardell is chosen as High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-Year at the RCMP/Firemens Ball.

April 2, 2006: The Treaty 8 Hockey Championships conclude in High Prairie. Sturgeon Lake wins the Legends Division, the Loon River Stars the Men’s title and the Sucker Creek Panthers the Ladies title.

April 2, 2006: Junior and senior high school students in High Prairie applaud Freson IGA and its manager, Doug Halldorson, after deciding to reopen the store to students during noon. The store had been closed to students because of theft concerns after 10 years.

April 2, 2007: Phone calls to the M.D. of Big Lakes office come in after an April Fool’s prank tells fishermen that ice huts must be accompanied by a registered street address complete with house number. A $50 fee accompanies each hut.

April 2, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of Velva Harding, the long-time wife of businessman Tommy Harding and community booster. She was 86.

April 2, 2011: Trevor Carrier is named High Prairie Fire Department Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual ball at the Legion Hall.

April 2, 2014: South Peace News reports that Smitty’s High Prairie wins an award for best sales increase in 2013 over 2012.

April 2, 2017: The Treaty 8 First Nations Cup concludes in High Prairie. The Sucker Creek Capitals win the Legends Division, the Whitefish Lakers win the Women’s Division; and the Loon River Stars win the Men’s Division.

April 2, 2018: Former High Prairie resident Dez Lorencz passes away at the age of 45 years at Innisfail. He grew up in High Prairie and loved sports. At Innisfail, he was involved in the minor hockey and lacrosse programs.

This Day in World History – April 2, 2023

1513 – Explorer Juan Ponce de León claims Florida for Spain.

1800 – First performance of Beethoven’s 1st Symphony in C Composer.

1819 – First successful agricultural journal “American Farmer” published.

1827 – US inventor Joseph Dixon begins manufacturing lead pencils.

1845 – H.L. Fizeau & Leon Foucault take first photo of the sun.

1908 – Mills Committee declares baseball was invented by Abner Doubleday.

1912 – Sun Yet Sen forms Guomindang Party in China.

1912 – Titanic undergoes sea trials under its own power.

1921 – Albert Einstein lectures in New York City on his new “Theory of Relativity.”

1931 – Teenage girl strikes out Babe Ruth in exhibition game.

1932 – Charles Lindbergh turns over $50,000 as ransom for kidnapped son.

1935 – Robert Watson-Watt receives a British patents for RADAR.

1954 – Plans to build Disneyland are first announced.

1956 – Soap operas “As the World Turns” & “Edge of Night” premiere on TV.

1958 – Antillean Brewery [Amstel beer] opens.

1958 – Wind speed reaches a record 450 kph in tornado in Texas.

1966 – Soviet Union’s Luna 10 becomes first spacecraft to orbit moon.

1973 – CBS radio begins on the hour news, 24 hours a day.

1977 – Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album goes #1 & stays #1 for 31 weeks.

1978 – TV soap show “Dallas” premieres on CBS [as 5-week mini-series].

1980 – Wayne Gretzky becomes first teenager to score 50 goals in a season.

1992 – Edith Cresson, France’s first female premier, resigns.

1996 – Tigers slugger Cecil Fielder steals first base in 1,097th games.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 2, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you have been thinking of buying a new home, this is an excellent time to do it. Surprising developments might clear the way for you. Success through investments of any kind, particularly real estate, looms on the horizon. A young visitor may come to your home today, as well as an important letter or call. In the evening, visit an older friend or relative.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel a little out of sorts today. Perhaps you indulged a bit too much last night. However, some exciting phone calls at midday might perk you up, perhaps good news from a friend or colleague. A change in your financial state is definitely indicated, as is the resulting boost to your self-esteem. All looks wonderful for you in the months to come!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your hard work is finally paying off! A phone call bring good news to you. You should be filled with a new sense of optimism, enthusiasm, and hope. Work will be more of a pleasure than a drag, because you have something to look forward to. Changes are definitely in the wind for you, so be prepared for just about anything!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are a hard worker, with a good business head and strong practical sense. However, success in the past few weeks might have you thinking about doing something more innovative to earn your money, possibly something to do with the opportunities surrounding the Internet. Business and personal communication of all kinds should come to you during this auspicious period.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some strange phone calls might come your way, perhaps from people you do not know. Investments in real estate, particularly the home, should pay off now. You could also decide to make a new investment in this area. Follow your hunches. Do not let your usual logic get in the way! Your mind is especially receptive to messages from other realms now. Make the most of it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A long-awaited and very welcome call from an older friend might finally come your way today. News that a goal you have been working toward has finally been reached could come as well. You are optimistic about the future. The ambition that has served you well in the past will continue to do so. You will probably entertain some visitors. It will mean work, but you will have a great time.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The near future looks great for you, with auspicious omens for success and good fortune regarding career and money. All the hard work you have done in the past may finally be paying off. Advancement is on the horizon, as well as increased income and much happiness. All signs are you will not stop there. You are more likely to continue working toward new, more challenging goals.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today’s celestial energy could find you making plans to travel for pleasure or possibly business. A young friend or relative might accompany you. You are likely to accomplish whatever you hope to on the trip. All signs are for success and good fortune. You might even aim for a new position. This is an excellent period to open up your own business.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Financial benefits may come your way through channels you have never dreamed of. This could have to do with investments, settlements, or insurance benefits. Pleasant recurring dreams may come your way, bringing insights to your past and giving rise to new self-awareness. Someone from the past you have not seen for a long time may suddenly reappear. This should be a pleasant surprise.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A friend might approach you with the idea of forming a partnership, and even propose drawing up a tentative agreement. This is definitely something worth looking into, although you should consider all the facts before committing. Success and good fortune are definitely in the works, whether through this partnership or not. Expect an important call from a romantic partner.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You can look forward to a new sense of purpose and higher morale. Ambition, diligence, and a lot of hard work could pay off now. You could soon be raking in the benefits. You are feeling strong, fit, and physically healthy, as if you could seize the world in your two hands. This is a great time to take the next step in your personal relationship.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you have been thinking about going back to school for a degree of some kind, this is the time to start the process. Success and good fortune through your own initiative and through increasing your skills are definitely indicated now. A journey you have wanted to take for some time may finally be possible, as could achievements in the fields of writing and speaking. Go for it!