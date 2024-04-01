Today in High Prairie: April 2, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 2, 2024

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 2, 2024

742 – Charlemagne, First Holy Roman emperor

1565 – Cornelis de Houtman, First Dutch trip to Java

1725 – Giacomo Casanova, Famous Italian lover

1805 – Hans Christian Andersen, The Ugly Duckling author

1814 – Erastus Bigelow, Weaving machine inventor

1875 – Walter Chrysler, Founder of Chrysler

1908 – “Buddy” Ebsen, Beverly Hillbillies actor

1912 – Herbert Mills, Mills Brothers singer

1914 – Alec Guinness, Bridge on the River Kwai

1917 – Robert Greer, The Green Mile actor

1920 – Jack Webb, Dragnet actor

1925 – Don Stansauk, Incredible Hulk actor

1939 – Marvin Gaye, American singer

1946 – Kurt Winter, The Guess Who musician

1947 – Emmylou Harris, US country singer

1949 – Pamela Reed, Kindergarten Cop actress

1952 – Dan Halldorson, Canadian pro golfer

1952 – Leon Wilkeson, Lynyrd Skynyrd bassist

1953 – David Robinson, The Cars drummer

1954 – Ron Palillo, Welcome Back Kotter actor

1961 – Keren Jane Woodward, Bananarama vocalist

1961 – Christopher Meloni, Law & Order actor

1975 – Adam Rodriguez, CSI: Miami actor

1982 – Leyla Milani, Canadian actress and model

This Day in Local History – April 2, 2024

April 2, 1971: Joussard hands out its Minor Hockey Awards. Emery Norbert wins Best Sportsmen; Charles Caudron Top Scorer; Glen Gladue MVP; Tommy Tompkins Best Goaltender; Floyd Gladue Best Forward; Lavern Willier Best Defenceman.

April 2, 1971: Sister Marian Poirier is awarded the People of Joussard Trophy, for being its most outstanding and devoted citizen.

April 2, 1972: Four people lose their lives in a house fire at the home of Louis Auger 20 miles southeast of High Prairie. Frank Louis Auger, 17, Henry George Auger, 19, Steven Randolf Auger, 16, and Fabian Gilbert Auger, 12 all perish. Fuel spills on the floor while lighting a kerosene lamp causing the blaze.

April 2, 1975: Garand Jones sets up a branch office of Melmit Agencies in High Prairie.

April 2, 1975: High Prairie town council purchases the old Northern Alberta Railway Company’s train station for $350. Just over two months later, council decides to demolish the building.

April 2, 1980: South Peace News reports the town’s gas system netted a $163,000 surplus in 1979.

April 2, 1986: The Grouard Community Council opposes AVC-Grouard’s plan to build its $5 million housing project in High Prairie.

April 2, 1986: South Peace News reports the Alberta government purchases the Shybunia land beside the West Prairie River to build the new Provincial Building. Mayor Fred Dumont says the deal is not done.

April 2, 1986: South Peace News reports a Grouard group is lobbying for a Fur Interpretive Centre.

April 2, 1990: Philip and Diana Chung purchase Red Basket from Alice and Roger Monahan.

April 2, 1992: The Raven Inn wins a Good Housekeeping Award for the second year in a row.

April 2, 1994: Bob Langenhahn closes Bob’s Sporting Goods.

April 2, 1994: Quin Sekulich wins a gold medal in the long jump at the Edmonton Journal Indoor Games Track and Field Meet.

April 2, 1995: A fire sweeps through Aspen Court Apartments destroying 18-22 units and causing $500,000 in damage. The fire is started by a four-year-old boy playing with a lighter or matches.

April 2, 1996: Two youths burn the North American Seeds building in High Prairie’s south end.

April 2, 1997: South Peace News reports testing for PCBs in humans near the Swan Hills special waste treatment centre begins.

April 2, 1997: South Peace News reports Kinuso author Christine Tanasiuk’s book How! hits the bookshelves.

April 2, 2002: Tragedy strikes a High Prairie family when their 18-month-old baby girl dies after becoming trapped behind her bed.

April 2, 2003: Val Marquardt starts VIP Emergency Medical Services.

April 2, 2005: Ditch Denim opens its doors under the ownership of Susan Lee.

April 2, 2005: Lynne Pardell is chosen as High Prairie’s Firefighter-of-the-Year at the RCMP/Firemens Ball.

April 2, 2006: The Treaty 8 Hockey Championships conclude in High Prairie. Sturgeon Lake wins the Legends Division, the Loon River Stars the Men’s title and the Sucker Creek Panthers the Ladies title.

April 2, 2006: Junior and senior high school students in High Prairie applaud Freson IGA and its manager, Doug Halldorson, after deciding to reopen the store to students during noon. The store had been closed to students because of theft concerns after 10 years.

April 2, 2007: Phone calls to the M.D. of Big Lakes office come in after an April Fool’s prank tells fishermen that ice huts must be accompanied by a registered street address complete with house number. A $50 fee accompanies each hut.

April 2, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of Velva Harding, the long-time wife of businessman Tommy Harding and community booster. She was 86.

April 2, 2011: Trevor Carrier is named High Prairie Fire Department Firefighter-of-the-Year at the annual ball at the Legion Hall.

April 2, 2014: South Peace News reports that Smitty’s High Prairie wins an award for best sales increase in 2013 over 2012.

April 2, 2017: The Treaty 8 First Nations Cup concludes in High Prairie. The Sucker Creek Capitals win the Legends Division, the Whitefish Lakers win the Women’s Division; and the Loon River Stars win the Men’s Division.

April 2, 2018: Former High Prairie resident Dez Lorencz passes away at the age of 45 years at Innisfail. He grew up in High Prairie and loved sports. At Innisfail, he was involved in the minor hockey and lacrosse programs.

This Day in World History – April 2, 2024

1513 – Explorer Juan Ponce de León claims Florida for Spain.

1800 – First performance of Beethoven’s 1st Symphony in C Composer.

1819 – First successful agricultural journal “American Farmer” published.

1827 – US inventor Joseph Dixon begins manufacturing lead pencils.

1845 – H.L. Fizeau & Leon Foucault take first photo of the sun.

1908 – Mills Committee declares baseball was invented by Abner Doubleday.

1912 – Sun Yet Sen forms Guomindang Party in China.

1912 – Titanic undergoes sea trials under its own power.

1921 – Albert Einstein lectures in New York City on his new “Theory of Relativity.”

1931 – Teenage girl strikes out Babe Ruth in exhibition game.

1932 – Charles Lindbergh turns over $50,000 as ransom for kidnapped son.

1935 – Robert Watson-Watt receives a British patents for RADAR.

1954 – Plans to build Disneyland are first announced.

1956 – Soap operas “As the World Turns” & “Edge of Night” premiere on TV.

1958 – Antillean Brewery [Amstel beer] opens.

1958 – Wind speed reaches a record 450 kph in tornado in Texas.

1966 – Soviet Union’s Luna 10 becomes first spacecraft to orbit moon.

1973 – CBS radio begins on the hour news, 24 hours a day.

1977 – Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album goes #1 & stays #1 for 31 weeks.

1978 – TV soap show “Dallas” premieres on CBS [as 5-week mini-series].

1980 – Wayne Gretzky becomes first teenager to score 50 goals in a season.

1992 – Edith Cresson, France’s first female premier, resigns.

1996 – Tigers slugger Cecil Fielder steals first base in 1,097th games.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 2, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Nurture your loved ones. Tonight feel free to escape into a fantasy world with the object of your desire. Make plans to set your wildest fantasy into motion. Let your imagination lead the way. You will never get where you want to go until you head in that direction. Have confidence you can turn your dreams into reality. Do not waste another day doing things that do not contribute to your long-term plans.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Regardless of your situation, you will want to take the easy way out. There is a laziness sweeping over you, and you could be trying to find a way to sneak out of some responsibilities. Even if this idea seems terrific now, it is likely to get you into some trouble later. Be wary of cheating the system and then expecting the full benefits of hard work in return. You will earn exactly what you deserve.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might be frustrated with romance because it seems to be causing more tension than relaxation. No one said love was easy, but it does not have to be miserable. The key is to not get too stressed out about the little things. Know and expect that some things are not going to match your expectations. You simply have no control over some aspects of a relationship – the other person, for example.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your imagination is your best friend. You are not about to let anyone disturb your fantasy world. You have fit love and romance perfectly into this place, and everything is wonderful in your head. Implementing this plan and making it work in the real world are two different things, so try not to get too tied to this idea. Definitely aim to manifest your vision, but do not be unrealistic about it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Aggression in your world of romance is likely. Whether coming from you or your close partner, the tension is there and can not be ignored. Keep in mind, however, it is possible that much of it stems from something that is not even true. Perhaps there was a misspoken word or misunderstanding of some sort that is now causing confusion. Do your best to clear the air of any misconceptions.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are anxious to make a bold move toward the love of your life. Love and romance are most certainly in your favour right now. It is not surprising you feel brave. Be careful, however, about getting so carried away with your self-assurance that you distort the truth of the situation. There is an element of fantasy operating that is making it difficult for you to see the whole picture.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Although you generally like to keep both feet on the ground and proceed in a stable, organized manner, there is a strong force encouraging you to spread your wings. Incorporate more fantasy into your day, and practice the art of dreaming. Liberate yourself from reality for a while and feel the weight lifted from your shoulders. Let your imagination run wild. This will bring a greater sense of balance to your life.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might be pegged as the wise guy who is unable to take anything seriously. Regardless of the situation, you can turn it into a joke of some sort. Your humour likely lifts the spirits of everyone around you. Be careful of taking this too far, however. There could be some people who are uncomfortable with your constant jesting. Let them know you do have a serious side, too.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – One whiff of a familiar scent is likely to send your imagination running wild. Perhaps you are suddenly transported back to when you were dating someone you adored. Once your imagination starts running, it could be difficult to slow it down. Your fantasy world is likely to be the safest place to hide, so do not worry about avoiding reality. Keep playing in the past if that is where you would rather be today.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You could come into conflict with someone who has a very inclusive attitude. Perhaps he or she encourages a humanistic approach you find unrealistic and even a bit offputting. State exactly how you feel, but make sure you have the facts to back up your point and prepare for a counter argument. A great deal of fantasy is tossed around as truth, so it is important you not add to it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Take care of your friends by supporting their ideas. Be careful you do not automatically encourage a plan or viewpoint that you know is wrong or doomed to fail. Even though you might want to make them feel good by saying exactly what they want to hear, this is not really doing them any favours. People come up with some wild schemes, so it is important to bring a level-headed perspective to the table.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You could be teetering between the real world and a fantasy realm. The fantasy world is more than likely the one that wins out, but that does not mean you should lose all touch with reality. If anyone can bridge these two worlds, it is you. You will probably find yourself drawn to art, which can wonderfully bridge the two. Indeed, your creative juices are gushing like a waterfall today.