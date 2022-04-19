Today in High Prairie: April 20, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 20, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Workshop – Heart & Stroke Part 2 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

10 a.m. – HPSD meets at HP Learning Centre.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County final budget meeting in chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard. Must be double-vaccinated to attend.

1:30 – HP Golden Age Club meeting at HP Golden Age Seniors Centre.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Craft: Duct Tape Craft.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Group [5-11 years] meets at Faust Fire Hall. Plant Pumpkins.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Managing Diabetes Part 2 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

6 p.m. – HP Community Beautification meeting at South Peace News office.

6:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Managing Stress Part 2 of 2 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 20, 2022

1745 – Philippe Pinel, “Father of Modern Psychiatry”

1860 – Charles Curtis, Curtis steam turbine inventor

1889 – Adolf Hitler, Austrian-born German Führer

1896 – Wop May, Canadian WW1 flying ace

1902 – Donald Wolfit, Lawrence of Arabia actor

1904 – Bruce Cabot, King Kong actor

1914 – Betty Lou Gerson, Voice of Cinderella

1924 – Nina Foch, The Ten Commandments actress

1937 – George Takei, Star Trek actor [Sulu]

1940 – James Gammon, Cool Hand Luke actor

1941 – Ryan O’Neal, Paper Moon actor

1949 – Jessica Lange, King Kong, Tootsie actress

1959 – Viacheslav Fetisov, Russian hockey great

1967 – Lara Jill Miller, Gimme a Break actress

1972 – Carmen Electra, American model and actress

1976 – Joey Lawrence, Gimme a Break actor

1983 – Miranda Kerr, Australian supermodel

1983 – Tan France, English TV personality

This Day in Local History – April 20, 2022

April 20, 1948: The question of constructing a gym at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard is discussed at a meeting. It is decided to proceed.

April 20, 1967: Robinson Store in High Prairie celebrates its grand opening with daily draws until April 29.

April 20, 1977: South Peace News reports that CTV will be available within the year to TV viewers in the Lesser Slave Lake area.

April 20, 1983: South Peace News reports Sucker Creek asks the High Prairie Roman Catholic school board to build a high school after a survey shows 80 per cent of band members want it.

April 20, 1983: South Peace News reports High Prairie Elementary School teachers share a $40,000 prize in the Alberta Association for the Mentally Handicapped lottery.

April 20, 1985: Brian Campbell and Keith Calahasen are double medal winners at a taekwondo meet in Slave Lake.

April 20, 1985: Enilda Bowl concludes the season with its annual awards banquet. Major award winners are as follows: ladies’ high single and triple, Charlene Johansson, 338 and 757; ladies’ high average, Diane Bittman, 194; men’s high single, Tom Smith, 359; men’s high triple and average, Bryan Calahasen, 859 and 214.

April 20, 1987: Rodney Allan Goetz and James Andrew Cook, both 21, are charged with armed robbery after incidents at Prairie Cleaning and High Prairie News and Confectionary. Both plead guilty to various charges 10 days later. Cook is sentenced to six months in prison.

April 20, 1988: South Peace News reports that Ken Nilsson is trying to start a soccer league for both girls and boys.

April 20, 1991: The High Prairie Taekwondo Club hosts a tournament in High Prairie. Chris Keay, Fran Chalifoux, Tamara Neilsen, Shanda Rosser, Melissa Smith, Verna Smith, Darwin Calliou and Jordan Quevillon all win gold medals.

April 20, 1991: Stan Anderson receives an award for his 418 single at the Enilda Bowl awards banquet. It’s the highest score rolled during the season.

April 20, 1992: Angie Lazoruk opens Gateway Crafts and Souvenirs in the Trade-Winds Plaza.

April 20, 1994: South Peace News reports Dwayne Taylor reveals plans to construct the High Prairie Inn.

April 20, 1996: A sod turning ceremony is held to mark construction of the $1.4 million Whitefish Inn Restaurant and Lounge.

April 20, 1999: The Alberta government announces it will give the Treaty 8 commemoration committee $1.2 million.

April 20, 2000: Kristel Fisher celebrates the grand opening of The New Twist Hair Salon.

April 20, 2005: South Peace News reports on the construction of Plains Marketing Canada’s fractionation plant west of High Prairie. The company purchased land from Howard Greer.

April 20, 2005: South Peace News reports that Athabasca MP Brian Jean says heads should roll over the Gomery Inquiry into the Sponsorship Scandal.

April 20, 2006: Edward Laurence Gully, a long-time commercial fisherman on Lesser Slave Lake, passes away at the age of 95 years.

April 20, 2006: Jacqueline Alexandra Kwiatkowski, of High Prairie, passes away at the age of 63 years.

April 20, 2007: Molson Canada Breweries donates $6,500 to the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

April 20, 2008: High Prairie RCMP investigate a vicious five-on-one assault on a lone male, 28, at the Northern Lites Motor Inn shortly after 1 a.m.

April 20, 2010: Four large murals are erected on the west wall of the High Prairie Museum depicting the region’s early history. Later, other murals are installed on the south wall.

April 20, 2016: Terri Wiebe returns as the Town of High Prairie’s treasurer. She left in April 2011.

April 20, 2016: St. Andrew’s Grade 6 students publish the St. Andrew’s Times, a four-page mini-newspaper inside South Peace News.

April 20, 2017: High Prairie Elementary School students raise just over $8,400 at its annual Spell-a-Thon.

This Day in World History – April 20, 2022

295 – Eighth recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1611 – First known performance of Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth.

1759 – Composer George Frideric Handel is buried in Westminster Abbey.

1770 – Captain James Cook arrives in New South Wales, Australia.

1828 – Frenchman René Caillié is first non-Muslim to enter Timbuktu.

1862 – First pasteurization test completed by Frenchmen Louis Pasteur.

1902 – Marie and Pierre Curie isolate radioactive element radium chloride.

1910 – Halley’s Comet passes 29th recorded perihelion at 87.9 million km.

1912 – Boston’s Fenway Park officially opens.

1912 – Tiger Stadium in Detroit opens.

1916 – Weeghman Park [Wrigley Field] in Chicago opens.

1918 – Manfred von Richthofen [Red Baron] down his 79th, 80th victims.

1926 – First cheque sent by radio facsimile transmission across Atlantic.

1931 – British House of Commons agrees for sports play on Sunday.

1940 – First electron microscope demonstrated [RCA] in Philadelphia.

1961 – American Harold Graham makes first rocket belt flight.

1962 – New Orleans Citizens Co. gives free 1-way ride, blacks moving north.

1965 – People’s Republic China offers North Vietnam military aid.

1967 – US Surveyor 3 lands on the moon.

1968 – Pierre Trudeau sworn in as Canada’s 15th PM.

1973 – Canadian ANIK A2 becomes first commercial satellite in orbit.

1981 – Final performance of TV show “Soap” airs.

1992 – 100th episode of American sitcom “Murphy Brown” airs.

1992 – Madonna signs $60-million deal with Time Warner.

1993 – Uranus passes Neptune; occurs once every 171 years.

1999 – Columbine High School massacre near Denver; 13 die.

2018 – Mexican court bars sales of controversial Frida Kahlo Barbie doll.

2018 – Commonwealth countries decide Prince Charles will succeed QEII.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 20, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This probably is not a good day to do work that concerns money. Your mind may not be in the right space. You could make errors that cause problems. If possible, also avoid working on any kind of creative project, since your mind might not be very clear and you probably will not be happy with the results. However, this is a great day for routine work that does not require much concentration!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A lost object could have all the members of your household going through every room trying to find it – probably without success. Visitors could pitch in as well and help with the search. The item is probably in a fairly large room that everybody uses, probably among other objects. If no one locates it, however, let it go for now. It could reappear later as if by magic!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This could be a very busy day in your community. Some kind of rally, protest, or other public gathering might take place. If you attend, you may not hear much because of all the noise, and the event could seem disorganized at best. It could also render traffic impossible! If you can, stay home today. Going out could be more trouble than it is worth. Protest with your vote or your wallet instead!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A future course of action you may or may not take could depend on information you might receive today. However, do not be surprised if the information is vague and needs to be clarified. On top of it all, you might not be able to reach the person who can clear it up for you! Hang in there. You will want to make up your mind as soon as possible!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Are you unhappy or uncertain about your current profession? Are you thinking of making a change? News could reach you today of possible avenues to explore, but you should not make any decision today. Your mind is not as objective as it should be to think through everything. Think about it, by all means, but wait a day or two before giving serious consideration to anything vital!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your natural psychic or intuitive abilities could be short-circuited today. Interference from the minds of other people could cloud issues, and this will not do you any good. Your imaginative faculties could be rather garbled as well. The best possible advice would be to take the day for your own needs. You can go back to your usual routine tomorrow!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The atmosphere around you could seem somewhat unreal today. If you get a weird vibe from someone, take everything this person says with a grain of salt. He or she has an agenda and is not above distorting the truth to achieve it. If what they say does not affect you, do not worry about it. If it does, take pains to learn the facts before acting on it. You will be glad you did!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Communication could take some extra effort today. A business or romantic partner could seem like they are keeping things from you. You might get some uneasy vibes and wonder if there is trouble with your partnership. Do not be afraid to ask. Your friend probably will not tell you what the problem is, but will reassure you it has nothing to do with you. If so, it is not your business. Let it go!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Messages from a distant state or foreign country, possibly through fax, email, or website, might not be totally accurate. If any information presented in this fashion sets off an alarm bell in your head, be sure to do some research on your own and check out the facts. Do not accept any news at face value today. The lines of human and technical communication are definitely out of whack today!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Staying in touch with a love partner could be difficult today, almost to the point of causing a minor panic. Do not jump to any unwarranted conclusions about possible problems in the relationship. What is causing the silence is probably beyond your friend’s control, and could well be related to sudden and unexpected crises, or possibly something as mundane as a computer breakdown. Be patient and hang in there!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Are you having problems with the lighting or heating in your home? If so, you might not be able to get a professional out today. There could be problems in the entire neighbourhood. You might have to get out the candles and flashlights to get you through the evening. Do not let this throw you. It is a minor inconvenience that will be fixed soon. Think of it as an adventure!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A friend or neighbour you need to contact could be in and out all day, and so you could have trouble reaching him or her. Phone or e-mail probably will not work, since your friend could be too busy to check messages. The best way to make contact might be to hop in the car and drive to wherever they might be. Take the side streets, however. The main roads are probably clogged with traffic!