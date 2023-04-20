Today in High Prairie: April 20, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 20, 2023

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall. Bring lunch and your project.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – La Petite Ecole at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

5:30 – 7 p.m. – Volunteer Appreciation BBQ at St. Isidore Cultural Centre Gazabo.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7 p.m. – Drop-in Badminton at McLennan Providence School for 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 20, 2023

1745 – Philippe Pinel, “Father of Modern Psychiatry”

1860 – Charles Curtis, Curtis steam turbine inventor

1889 – Adolf Hitler, Austrian-born German Führer

1896 – Wop May, Canadian WW1 flying ace

1902 – Donald Wolfit, Lawrence of Arabia actor

1904 – Bruce Cabot, King Kong actor

1914 – Betty Lou Gerson, Voice of Cinderella

1924 – Nina Foch, The Ten Commandments actress

1937 – George Takei, Star Trek actor [Sulu]

1940 – James Gammon, Cool Hand Luke actor

1941 – Ryan O’Neal, Paper Moon actor

1949 – Jessica Lange, King Kong, Tootsie actress

1959 – Viacheslav Fetisov, Russian hockey great

1967 – Lara Jill Miller, Gimme a Break actress

1972 – Carmen Electra, American model and actress

1976 – Joey Lawrence, Gimme a Break actor

1983 – Miranda Kerr, Australian supermodel

1983 – Tan France, English TV personality

This Day in Local History – April 20, 2023

April 20, 1948: The question of constructing a gym at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard is discussed at a meeting. It is decided to proceed.

April 20, 1967: Robinson Store in High Prairie celebrates its grand opening with daily draws until April 29.

April 20, 1977: South Peace News reports that CTV will be available within the year to TV viewers in the Lesser Slave Lake area.

April 20, 1983: South Peace News reports Sucker Creek asks the High Prairie Roman Catholic school board to build a high school after a survey shows 80 per cent of band members want it.

April 20, 1983: South Peace News reports High Prairie Elementary School teachers share a $40,000 prize in the Alberta Association for the Mentally Handicapped lottery.

April 20, 1985: Enilda Bowl concludes the season with its annual awards banquet. Major award winners are as follows: ladies’ high single and triple, Charlene Johansson, 338 and 757; ladies’ high average, Diane Bittman, 194; men’s high single, Tom Smith, 359; men’s high triple and average, Bryan Calahasen, 859 and 214.

April 20, 1988: South Peace News reports that Ken Nilsson is trying to start a soccer league for both girls and boys.

April 20, 1991: The High Prairie Taekwondo Club hosts a tournament in High Prairie. Chris Keay, Fran Chalifoux, Tamara Neilsen, Shanda Rosser, Melissa Smith, Verna Smith, Darwin Calliou and Jordan Quevillon all win gold medals.

April 20, 1991: Stan Anderson receives an award for his 418 single at the Enilda Bowl awards banquet. It is the highest score rolled during the season.

April 20, 1992: Angie Lazoruk opens Gateway Crafts and Souvenirs in the Trade-Winds Plaza.

April 20, 1994: South Peace News reports Dwayne Taylor reveals plans to construct the High Prairie Inn.

April 20, 1996: A sod turning ceremony is held to mark construction of the $1.4 million Whitefish Inn Restaurant and Lounge.

April 20, 1999: The Alberta government announces it will give the Treaty 8 commemoration committee $1.2 million.

April 20, 2000: Kristel Fisher celebrates the grand opening of The New Twist Hair Salon.

April 20, 2005: South Peace News reports on the construction of Plains Marketing Canada’s fractionation plant west of High Prairie. The company purchased land from Howard Greer.

April 20, 2005: South Peace News reports that Athabasca MP Brian Jean says heads should roll over the Gomery Inquiry into the Sponsorship Scandal.

April 20, 2008: High Prairie RCMP investigate a vicious five-on-one assault on a lone male, 28, at the Northern Lites Motor Inn shortly after 1 a.m.

April 20, 2010: Four large murals are erected on the west wall of the High Prairie Museum depicting the region’s early history. Later, other murals are installed on the south wall.

April 20, 2016: Terri Wiebe returns as the Town of High Prairie’s treasurer. She left in April 2011.

April 20, 2016: St. Andrew’s Grade 6 students publish the St. Andrew’s Times, a four-page mini-newspaper inside South Peace News.

April 20, 2017: High Prairie Elementary School students raise just over $8,400 at its annual Spell-a-Thon.

This Day in World History – April 20, 2023

295 – Eighth recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1611 – First known performance of Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth.

1759 – Composer George Frideric Handel is buried in Westminster Abbey.

1770 – Captain James Cook arrives in New South Wales, Australia.

1828 – Frenchman René Caillié is first non-Muslim to enter Timbuktu.

1862 – First pasteurization test completed by Frenchmen Louis Pasteur.

1902 – Marie and Pierre Curie isolate radioactive element radium chloride.

1910 – Halley’s Comet passes 29th recorded perihelion at 87.9 million km.

1912 – Boston’s Fenway Park officially opens.

1912 – Tiger Stadium in Detroit opens.

1916 – Weeghman Park [Wrigley Field] in Chicago opens.

1918 – Manfred von Richthofen [Red Baron] down his 79th, 80th victims.

1926 – First cheque sent by radio facsimile transmission across Atlantic.

1931 – British House of Commons agrees for sports play on Sunday.

1940 – First electron microscope demonstrated [RCA] in Philadelphia.

1961 – American Harold Graham makes first rocket belt flight.

1962 – New Orleans Citizens Co. gives free 1-way ride, blacks moving north.

1965 – People’s Republic China offers North Vietnam military aid.

1967 – US Surveyor 3 lands on the moon.

1968 – Pierre Trudeau sworn in as Canada’s 15th PM.

1973 – Canadian ANIK A2 becomes first commercial satellite in orbit.

1981 – Final performance of TV show “Soap” airs.

1992 – 100th episode of American sitcom “Murphy Brown” airs.

1992 – Madonna signs $60-million deal with Time Warner.

1993 – Uranus passes Neptune; occurs once every 171 years.

1999 – Columbine High School massacre near Denver; 13 die.

2018 – Mexican court bars sales of controversial Frida Kahlo Barbie doll.

2018 – Commonwealth countries decide Prince Charles will succeed QEII.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 20, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – People could be exploding with rage all around, and you may wonder what the big deal is. If anyone is likely to have a level head through today’s chaos, it is you, and this gives you a tremendous advantage in any situation. The beauty of it is you should be able to use these situations to your advantage. You understand the different sides and you know how to make them work for you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The more you try to control others, the harder it will be to get what you want. People with equally strong wills are making it known they will not be bullied by your manipulative behaviour. If a straightforward approach does not work, let it be. Perhaps the situation was not meant to develop the way you wanted. Trust that things will work out for the best whether or not you get your way.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may join hands with a spokesperson who is willing to attest to your honesty and good nature. This person is happy to step up and toot your horn for you. You have earned a space in the spotlight, so do not shrink into the background when your name is called. Graciously accept the praise you receive – you deserve it. Next, learn how to toot your own horn.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may get frustrated when people who have taken shortcuts gain on your position. You believe hard work is necessary to get where you need to go. You are not afraid to expend the blood and sweat needed for success. You have planned well and you are on track. Try not to get upset by others who take the easy route. They may seem like they are gaining on you, but you are light-years ahead.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may not realize the effect of your erratic behaviour on other people. They may try to understand your viewpoint, but at times it seems you are talking in riddles. Slow down and clarify your thoughts before you dictate orders to others. You have incredible power. Learn how to harness it and become a good leader so you can make the most effective use of the resources at hand.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It may be best if you stay out of the line of fire. Do not get into others’ battles. By choosing sides, you create enemies. Use your compassion to soothe the situation. Use your caring nature to put out the fire. Do not get sucked into the flames where you may add to the confusion. Your job is to stand aside. You can care about the outcome without throwing yourself in headfirst.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Although your general mood is good, this does not mean your day will go off without a hitch. When it comes to projects and getting things done, you may be the one to take the lead. You are good at motivating the troops to move as a unified force. The one thing to be careful of is having selfish motives. If you do not consider the needs of others, there will be mutiny on your ship.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Difficult situations may arise in which you feel like you are doomed no matter what you do. Finding a working solution seems impossible due to the egos of the people involved. Even if everything looks workable on paper, this is no guarantee that things will work out in real life. Be honest and practical and make it a point not to choose sides or be biased in any way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Be quick to point out when you see an injustice. If someone says something offensive or untrue, do not let it slide. If you do, you are just as much at fault as the person who committed the offense. When you know you are right, say so. It is important others respect you. Your honest nature and good moral sense are important qualities and should be recognized accordingly.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your emotions may be erratic. You may want everyone to know what you are feeling and act out in an immature manner to get noticed. In a way, you feel like a kid who will do anything to get a parent’s attention, even if the action is naughty. At the same time, you do not want to be seen as the bad kid. As a result, you may just mope until someone asks you what is wrong.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be fidgeting, given your general restlessness. You are anxious to get up and do some sort of song and dance, and yet you insist on waiting for the right time. Meanwhile, you are getting extremely anxious for your big moment. You are in charge of your own show. If you feel ready to go on, do not wait. Added anxiety will only cause you to forget your lines.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Although you may pride yourself on your patience, this quality could be hard to come by today. It is possible you have bent as far as you can and reached the breaking point. The final straw is about to be placed on the camel’s back. Let loose the explosion of emotion called for by events. There is no use trying to maintain a saintly demeanor today.