Today in High Prairie: April 20, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 20, 2024

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show (Day 1 of 2).

1 – 5 p.m. – Music Jamboree at PTA Hall at Triangle 15 km west of High Prairie.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 20, 2024

1745 – Philippe Pinel, “Father of Modern Psychiatry”

1860 – Charles Curtis, Curtis steam turbine inventor

1889 – Adolf Hitler, Austrian-born German Führer

1896 – Wop May, Canadian WW1 flying ace

1902 – Donald Wolfit, Lawrence of Arabia actor

1904 – Bruce Cabot, King Kong actor

1914 – Betty Lou Gerson, Voice of Cinderella

1924 – Nina Foch, The Ten Commandments actress

1937 – George Takei, Star Trek actor [Sulu]

1940 – James Gammon, Cool Hand Luke actor

1941 – Ryan O’Neal, Paper Moon actor

1949 – Jessica Lange, King Kong, Tootsie actress

1959 – Viacheslav Fetisov, Russian hockey great

1967 – Lara Jill Miller, Gimme a Break actress

1972 – Carmen Electra, American model and actress

1976 – Joey Lawrence, Gimme a Break actor

1983 – Miranda Kerr, Australian supermodel

1983 – Tan France, English TV personality

This Day in Local History – April 20, 2024

April 20, 1948: The question of constructing a gym at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard is discussed at a meeting. It is decided to proceed.

April 20, 1967: Robinson Store in High Prairie celebrates its grand opening with daily draws until April 29.

April 20, 1977: South Peace News reports that CTV will be available within the year to TV viewers in the Lesser Slave Lake area.

April 20, 1983: South Peace News reports Sucker Creek asks the High Prairie Roman Catholic school board to build a high school after a survey shows 80 per cent of band members want it.

April 20, 1983: South Peace News reports High Prairie Elementary School teachers share a $40,000 prize in the Alberta Association for the Mentally Handicapped lottery.

April 20, 1985: Enilda Bowl concludes the season with its annual awards banquet. Major award winners are as follows: ladies’ high single and triple, Charlene Johansson, 338 and 757; ladies’ high average, Diane Bittman, 194; men’s high single, Tom Smith, 359; men’s high triple and average, Bryan Calahasen, 859 and 214.

April 20, 1988: South Peace News reports that Ken Nilsson is trying to start a soccer league for both girls and boys.

April 20, 1991: The High Prairie Taekwondo Club hosts a tournament in High Prairie. Chris Keay, Fran Chalifoux, Tamara Neilsen, Shanda Rosser, Melissa Smith, Verna Smith, Darwin Calliou and Jordan Quevillon all win gold medals.

April 20, 1991: Stan Anderson receives an award for his 418 single at the Enilda Bowl awards banquet. It is the highest score rolled during the season.

April 20, 1992: Angie Lazoruk opens Gateway Crafts and Souvenirs in the Trade-Winds Plaza.

April 20, 1994: South Peace News reports Dwayne Taylor reveals plans to construct the High Prairie Inn.

April 20, 1996: A sod turning ceremony is held to mark construction of the $1.4 million Whitefish Inn Restaurant and Lounge.

April 20, 1999: The Alberta government announces it will give the Treaty 8 commemoration committee $1.2 million.

April 20, 2000: Kristel Fisher celebrates the grand opening of The New Twist Hair Salon.

April 20, 2005: South Peace News reports on the construction of Plains Marketing Canada’s fractionation plant west of High Prairie. The company purchased land from Howard Greer.

April 20, 2005: South Peace News reports that Athabasca MP Brian Jean says heads should roll over the Gomery Inquiry into the Sponsorship Scandal.

April 20, 2008: High Prairie RCMP investigate a vicious five-on-one assault on a lone male, 28, at the Northern Lites Motor Inn shortly after 1 a.m.

April 20, 2010: Four large murals are erected on the west wall of the High Prairie Museum depicting the region’s early history. Later, other murals are installed on the south wall.

April 20, 2016: Terri Wiebe returns as the Town of High Prairie’s treasurer. She left in April 2011.

April 20, 2016: St. Andrew’s Grade 6 students publish the St. Andrew’s Times, a four-page mini-newspaper inside South Peace News.

April 20, 2017: High Prairie Elementary School students raise just over $8,400 at its annual Spell-a-Thon.

This Day in World History – April 20, 2024

295 – Eighth recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1611 – First known performance of Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth.

1759 – Composer George Frideric Handel is buried in Westminster Abbey.

1770 – Captain James Cook arrives in New South Wales, Australia.

1828 – Frenchman René Caillié is first non-Muslim to enter Timbuktu.

1862 – First pasteurization test completed by Frenchmen Louis Pasteur.

1902 – Marie and Pierre Curie isolate radioactive element radium chloride.

1910 – Halley’s Comet passes 29th recorded perihelion at 87.9 million km.

1912 – Boston’s Fenway Park officially opens.

1912 – Tiger Stadium in Detroit opens.

1916 – Weeghman Park [Wrigley Field] in Chicago opens.

1918 – Manfred von Richthofen [Red Baron] down his 79th, 80th victims.

1926 – First cheque sent by radio facsimile transmission across Atlantic.

1931 – British House of Commons agrees for sports play on Sunday.

1940 – First electron microscope demonstrated [RCA] in Philadelphia.

1961 – American Harold Graham makes first rocket belt flight.

1962 – New Orleans Citizens Co. gives free 1-way ride, blacks moving north.

1965 – People’s Republic China offers North Vietnam military aid.

1967 – US Surveyor 3 lands on the moon.

1968 – Pierre Trudeau sworn in as Canada’s 15th PM.

1973 – Canadian ANIK A2 becomes first commercial satellite in orbit.

1981 – Final performance of TV show “Soap” airs.

1992 – 100th episode of American sitcom “Murphy Brown” airs.

1992 – Madonna signs $60-million deal with Time Warner.

1993 – Uranus passes Neptune; occurs once every 171 years.

1999 – Columbine High School massacre near Denver; 13 die.

2018 – Mexican court bars sales of controversial Frida Kahlo Barbie doll.

2018 – Commonwealth countries decide Prince Charles will succeed QEII.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 20, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Dreams and visions about your family paint a rosy picture of your future. These dreams could well be prophetic, but do not jump to that conclusion without first analyzing the symbols and discerning what your dreams are trying to tell you. There could be something you need to consider before you can move ahead toward the future you want to create. But remember dreams can be interpreted in more than one way!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Tonight you might decide to attend a social gathering held in your community that involves a lot of people who are into psychic or spiritual matters. This should be an interesting experience for you, because you could not only glean a lot of fascinating information but also make some new friends. Someone could recommend a few intriguing books. Keep your eyes and ears open, and take your address book with you. Have fun!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you have been uncertain about the possibility of a raise in your salary, today you could finally be told for certain it is coming. This is definitely cause for celebration. You might want to call a friend or romantic partner and propose a night on the town. Your good luck shows signs of continuing if you keep on working as hard as you have been. Now it is time to enjoy it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Love and romance take top priority with you today. You might be feeling a little insecure about the stability of your current relationship, but you are wasting your energy. For now, at least, things look very promising for you and your current lover. You should be communicating well and getting along great. Use your intuition to tune in to your friend’s mind, and you will probably feel your doubts and uncertainties slip away. Enjoy your day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you play your cards right, you just might be able to turn what you are picking up psychically into an exalted creative effort. The emotions and images flowing into your brain might be obscure, but they are significant in some way. Whether you write, play music, dance, or paint, you could be blown away by your own work. Whatever your materials, get them out and memorialize your inspiration. Tomorrow you will be glad you did!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Expect to exchange a lot of phone calls and emails with friends today. Communication with others is your top priority. You have a lot of news to deliver and you will receive a lot in return. Much of what you hear could be useful for whatever you are involved with now. The only downside is mental overload. You could feel as if your brain has spent the day running a marathon.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Financial good fortune continues, although old habits are hard to break and you might have difficulty adjusting to it. You could alternate between wanting to buy out the store and continuing to pinch pennies the way you used to. That is OK. Everybody has to make adjustments in life. Second only to falling in love, this will probably be one of the most pleasant adjustments you will ever have to make!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you going on a trip or possibly moving? Is education involved in some way? Whatever your reasons for going away, you are going to gain whatever you hope for – and more. Writing, teaching, and anything involving communication should go very well right now, including conversations with a romantic partner. Your mind is quick and retentive right now, so make the most of it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You tend to be intuitive by nature, but today you could receive psychic impressions by the dozen. You might even experience visions or hear voices. Do not worry – you are not going crazy! You do, however, need to pay attention to these messages. They may have immense personal or even planetary significance. If you can not make sense of them, write them down. It should all be clear to you later.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Communication with friends and partners should be clear, open, honest, and supportive today. Camaraderie flows freely, and affection is shown without restraint or overkill. If you are presently involved but not yet committed, a declaration of love and an expression of desire to move the relationship to the next level could be in the wind. At the very least, your lover should pay you a compliment or two!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Have you been reading about how a positive mental outlook creates a healthy body and a happy life? If so, you might just find this attitude brings results. You are feeling strong, fit, and mentally sharp. Career interests seem to be looking up for you. A fringe benefit is you are probably feeling especially intuitive, too. Keep doing whatever you have been doing to bring this all about, because it is working!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Research you have been doing for a particular project may finally be completed. Now you are ready to finish your work. Your mind is especially sharp right now, so this is a good time to work on any kind of project that involves communication. If you are a writer, your publishing prospects look good. Romance also should be going well. Perhaps you just became aware of a strong psychic bond between you and your beloved. Make the most of it!