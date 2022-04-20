Today in High Prairie: April 21, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 21, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Workshop – Managing Diabetes Part 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at the Homesteaders’ Hall. Bring lunch and a project!

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Play With Lego Time.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Group [12-17 years] meets at Faust Fire Hall. Walking Sticks.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Teen at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

5:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Moving Matters – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

5:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Heart & Stroke Part 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 21, 2022

1814 – Angela Burdett-Coutts, “Richest heiress in England”

1849 – Oskar Hertwig, Discovered fertilization

1913 – Choh Hao Li, Isolated growth hormones

1915 – Anthony Quinn, Zorba the Greek actor

1916 – Sidney Clute, Lou Grant actor

1926 – Queen Elizabeth, Queen of the UK

1936 – James Dobson, American evangelist

1947 – Iggy Pop, American rocker

1949 – Patti LuPone, Evita actress/singer

1951 – Tony Danza, Taxi actor [Tony Banta]

1954 – James Morrison, Twin Peaks actor

1959 – Michael Timmins, Cowboy Junkies musician

1970 – Nicole Sullivan, American actress

1988 – Robbie Amell, Canadian actor

This Day in Local History – April 21, 2022

April 21, 1914: Verner Maurice, of Grouard, disposes of over 300 lots to parties in Edmonton in a $30,000 deal.

April 21, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports the Alberta government has cancelled plans to build a new Provincial Building in High Prairie.

April 21, 1971: South Peace News reports Grouard AGT agent Marie Carlson wins the NDP nomination in Lesser Slave Lake for the upcoming provincial election over Albert Burger, who did not attend the nomination.

April 21, 1971: South Peace News reports that Larry Benard wins the Joussard Students Union raffle. He is the proud owner of a 150-pound pig.

April 21, 1976: The Alberta Ballet Company performs in High Prairie.

April 21, 1985: Maria Lamouche, 35, of Grouard is killed and seven others injured in a head-on crash just east of town.

April 21, 1986: RCMP discover the remains of Reuben Keyespapamatao, 17, of Atikameg, on a cutline near Whitefish Lake. He had been missing since Dec. 2, 1985. Police did not suspect foul play.

April 21, 1993: High Prairie RCMP host a meeting to organize Citizens on Patrol.

April 21, 1997: Lisa Paice leaves her position as High Prairie museum curator and is replaced by Rose Lizee.

April 21, 1997: Florence and Barney Ghostkeeper celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary at J.B. Wood.

April 21, 1997: Snowflake Video owner Robert Snow dies in Edmonton at the age of 65.

April 21, 1998: Nelson Napio, of High Prairie, dies of injuries sustained in a single vehicle rollover 13 km north of town.

April 21, 1999: The High Prairie Recreation Board announces it will bid for the 2001 Alberta Senior Games.

April 21, 2008: Gift Lake’s Beung Ho Kim is fined $2,200 after pleading guilty to having bear parts in his possession.

April 21, 2008: Long-time Joussard resident Lucien Gagnon dies at the age of 83 years.

April 21, 2008: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont and M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings meet with Tolko’s prairie regional woodlands manager, David Knight, to discuss issues to re-open the mill. Efforts are futile as no solutions are reached.

April 21-22, 2008: High Prairie is stuck in the midst of a spring blizzard which dumps over two feet of snow in the area.

April 21, 2010: East Prairie actress Roseanne Supernault is nominated for a Rosie Award. She is up for an award in the Best Alberta Actress category for her role in Blackstone.

April 21, 2010: Clint Cunningham is elected president of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League.

April 21, 2011: Reginald Stuart Williscroft passes away at the age of 85 years. He was in the cattle business for 55 years.

April 21, 2015: HPSD is left scrambling to find an extra $1 million to retain services and programs after the Alberta Budget is delivered and cuts announced.

April 21, 2017: High Prairie hears that no money is set aside in the provincial budget for demolition of the old hospital.

April 21, 2017: Tax concessions are debated to help Tolko re-open its plant west of High Prairie, at the Inter-Municipal Committee meeting.

April 21-22, 2018: Almost 63 per cent of people who filled out a survey favoured cannabis stores in High Prairie. The survey was taken at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show by High Prairie town council.

This Day in World History – April 21, 2022

43 BC – Battle of Mutina: Mark Antony is defeated by Aulus Hirtius.

1526 – Battle at Panipat: Mughal Empire in India is established.

1536 – Thomas Cromwell begins to plot Anne Boleyn’s downfall.

1820 – Hans Christian Orsted is first to identify electromagnetism.

1836 – Battle of San Jacinto, Texas wins independence from Mexico.

1857 – Alexander Douglas patents the bustle.

1908 – Frederick A. Cook claims to reach North Pole. He didn’t.

1918 – Manfred von Richthofen [The Red Baron] shot down and killed.

1930 – “All Quiet on the Western Front” premieres in Los Angeles.

1945 – Soviet army arrives at outskirts of Berlin.

1952 – Secretaries’ Day is first celebrated.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s first hit record, “Heartbreak Hotel”, becomes No. 1.

1959 – Alf Dean lands 2,664-pound great white shark using rod and reel.

1960 – Brasilia becomes capital of Brazil.

1963 – Beatles meet The Rolling Stones for the first time.

1976 – Swine Flu vaccine, for non-epidemic, enters testing.

1977 – Billy Martin pulls Yankee line-up out of a hat, beats Blue Jays 8-6.

1982 – Dr. Michael E Bakey performs first successful heart implant.

1984 – After 37 weeks, Michael Jackson’s album “Thriller” no longer No. 1.

1984 – Centers for Disease Control says virus discovered that causes AIDS.

1986 – Bob Hering sets Formula One power boat record of 165.338 mph.

1986 – Geraldo Rivera opens Al Capone’s vault on TV & finds nothing.

1993 – Brazil votes against a monarchy.

1993 – “Walker, Texas Ranger” starring Chuck Norris debuts on CBS.

1997 – Ashes of Gene Roddenberry [Star Trek creator] launched into orbit.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 21, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Research you have been doing for a particular project may finally be completed. Now you are ready to finish your work. Your mind is especially sharp right now, so this is a good time to work on any kind of project that involves communication. If you are a writer, your publishing prospects look good. Romance also should be going well. Perhaps you just became aware of a strong psychic bond between you and your beloved. Make the most of it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Dreams and visions about your family paint a rosy picture of your future. These dreams could well be prophetic, but do not jump to that conclusion without first analyzing the symbols and discerning what your dreams are trying to tell you. There could be something you need to consider before you can move ahead toward the future you want to create. But remember that dreams can be interpreted in more than one way!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Tonight you might decide to attend a social gathering held in your community that involves a lot of people who are into psychic or spiritual matters. This should be an interesting experience for you, because you could not only glean a lot of fascinating information but also make some new friends. Someone could recommend a few intriguing books. Keep your eyes and ears open, and take your address book with you. Have fun!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you have been uncertain about the possibility of a raise in your salary, today you could finally be told for certain that it is coming. This is definitely cause for celebration. You might want to call a friend or romantic partner and propose a night on the town. Your good luck shows signs of continuing if you keep on working as hard as you have been. Now it is time to enjoy it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Love and romance take top priority with you today. You might be feeling a little insecure about the stability of your current relationship, but you are wasting your energy. For now, at least, things look very promising for you and your current lover. You should be communicating well and getting along great. Use your intuition to tune in to your friend’s mind, and you will probably feel your doubts and uncertainties slip away. Enjoy your day!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you play your cards right, you just might be able to turn what you are picking up psychically into an exalted creative effort. The emotions and images flowing into your brain might be obscure, but they are significant in some way. Whether you write, play music, dance, or paint, you could be blown away by your own work. Whatever your materials, get them out and memorialize your inspiration. Tomorrow you will be glad you did!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Expect to exchange a lot of phone calls and emails with friends today. Communication with others is your top priority. You have a lot of news to deliver and you will receive a lot in return. Much of what you hear could be useful for whatever you are involved with now. The only downside is mental overload. You could feel as if your brain has spent the day running a marathon!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Financial good fortune continues, although old habits are hard to break and you might have difficulty adjusting to it. You could alternate between wanting to buy out the store and continuing to pinch pennies the way you used to. That’s OK. Everybody has to make adjustments in life. Second only to falling in love, this will probably be one of the most pleasant adjustments you will ever have to make!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you going on a trip or possibly moving? Is education involved in some way? Whatever your reasons for going away, you are going to gain whatever you hope for – and more. Writing, teaching, and anything involving communication should go very well right now, including conversations with a romantic partner. Your mind is quick and retentive right now, so make the most of it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You tend to be intuitive by nature, but today you could receive psychic impressions by the dozen. You might even experience visions or hear voices. Do not worry – you are not going crazy! You do, however, need to pay attention to these messages. They may have immense personal or even planetary significance. If you can not make sense of them, write them down. It should all be clear to you later!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Communication with friends and partners should be clear, open, honest, and supportive today. Camaraderie flows freely, and affection is shown without restraint or overkill. If you are presently involved but not yet committed, a declaration of love and an expression of desire to move the relationship to the next level could be in the wind. At the very least, your lover should pay you a compliment or two!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you been reading about how a positive mental outlook creates a healthy body and a happy life? If so, you might just find this attitude brings results. You are feeling strong, fit, and mentally sharp. Career interests seem to be looking up for you. A fringe benefit is you are probably feeling especially intuitive, too. Keep doing whatever you have been doing to bring this all about, because it is working!