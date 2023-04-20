Today in High Prairie: April 21, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 21, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Family Dodgeball at Nampa Public School Gymnasium.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 21, 2023

1814 – Angela Burdett-Coutts, “Richest heiress in England”

1849 – Oskar Hertwig, Discovered fertilization

1913 – Choh Hao Li, Isolated growth hormones

1915 – Anthony Quinn, Zorba the Greek actor

1916 – Sidney Clute, Lou Grant actor

1926 – Queen Elizabeth, Queen of the UK

1936 – James Dobson, American evangelist

1947 – Iggy Pop, American rocker

1949 – Patti LuPone, Evita actress/singer

1951 – Tony Danza, Taxi actor [Tony Banta]

1954 – James Morrison, Twin Peaks actor

1959 – Michael Timmins, Cowboy Junkies musician

1970 – Nicole Sullivan, American actress

1988 – Robbie Amell, Canadian actor

This Day in Local History – April 21, 2023

April 21, 1914: Verner Maurice, of Grouard, disposes of over 300 lots to parties in Edmonton in a $30,000 deal.

April 21, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports the Alberta government has cancelled plans to build a new Provincial Building in High Prairie.

April 21, 1971: South Peace News reports Grouard AGT agent Marie Carlson wins the NDP nomination in Lesser Slave Lake for the upcoming provincial election over Albert Burger, who did not attend the nomination.

April 21, 1971: South Peace News reports that Larry Benard wins the Joussard Students Union raffle. He is the proud owner of a 150-pound pig!

April 21, 1976: The Alberta Ballet Company performs in High Prairie.

April 21, 1985: Maria Lamouche, 35, of Grouard is killed and seven others injured in a head-on crash just east of High Prairie.

April 21, 1993: High Prairie RCMP host a meeting to organize Citizens on Patrol.

April 21, 1997: Lisa Paice leaves her position as High Prairie museum curator and is replaced by Rose Lizee.

April 21, 1997: Florence and Barney Ghostkeeper celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary at J.B. Wood.

April 21, 1997: Snowflake Video owner Robert Snow dies in Edmonton at the age of 65.

April 21, 1998: Nelson Napio, of High Prairie, dies of injuries sustained in a single vehicle rollover 13 km north of town.

April 21, 1999: The High Prairie Recreation Board announces it will bid for the 2001 Alberta Senior Games.

April 21, 2008: Gift Lake’s Beung Ho Kim is fined $2,200 after pleading guilty to having bear parts in his possession.

April 21, 2008: Long-time Joussard resident Lucien Gagnon dies at the age of 83 years.

April 21-22, 2008: High Prairie is stuck in the midst of a spring blizzard which dumps over two feet of snow in the area.

April 21, 2010: East Prairie actress Roseanne Supernault is nominated for a Rosie Award. She is up for an award in the Best Alberta Actress category for her role in Blackstone.

April 21, 2010: Clint Cunningham is elected president of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League.

April 21, 2011: Reginald Stuart Williscroft passes away at the age of 85 years. He was in the cattle business for 55 years.

April 21, 2015: HPSD is left scrambling to find an extra $1 million to retain services and programs after the Alberta Budget is delivered and cuts announced.

April 21, 2017: Tax concessions are debated to help Tolko re-open its plant west of High Prairie, at the Inter-Municipal Committee meeting.

April 21-22, 2018: Almost 63 per cent of people who filled out a survey favoured cannabis stores in High Prairie. The survey was taken at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show by High Prairie town council.

This Day in World History – April 21, 2023

43 BC – Battle of Mutina: Mark Antony is defeated by Aulus Hirtius.

1526 – Battle at Panipat: Mughal Empire in India is established.

1536 – Thomas Cromwell begins to plot Anne Boleyn’s downfall.

1820 – Hans Christian Orsted is first to identify electromagnetism.

1836 – Battle of San Jacinto, Texas wins independence from Mexico.

1857 – Alexander Douglas patents the bustle.

1908 – Frederick A. Cook claims to reach North Pole. He didn’t.

1918 – Manfred von Richthofen [The Red Baron] shot down and killed.

1930 – “All Quiet on the Western Front” premieres in Los Angeles.

1945 – Soviet army arrives at outskirts of Berlin.

1952 – Secretaries’ Day is first celebrated.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s first hit record, “Heartbreak Hotel”, becomes No. 1.

1959 – Alf Dean lands 2,664-pound great white shark using rod and reel.

1960 – Brasilia becomes capital of Brazil.

1963 – Beatles meet The Rolling Stones for the first time.

1976 – Swine Flu vaccine, for non-epidemic, enters testing.

1977 – Billy Martin pulls Yankee line-up out of a hat, beats Blue Jays 8-6.

1982 – Dr. Michael E Bakey performs first successful heart implant.

1984 – After 37 weeks, Michael Jackson’s album “Thriller” no longer No. 1.

1984 – Centers for Disease Control says virus discovered that causes AIDS.

1986 – Bob Hering sets Formula One power boat record of 165.338 mph.

1986 – Geraldo Rivera opens Al Capone’s vault on TV & finds nothing.

1993 – Brazil votes against a monarchy.

1993 – “Walker, Texas Ranger” starring Chuck Norris debuts on CBS.

1997 – Ashes of Gene Roddenberry [Star Trek creator] launched into orbit.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 21, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not try to fit into a mold you simply do not belong in. You may have gone through a major transformation lately in which you went from being a square peg to a round peg. Other people might still be trying to push you into the square hole. Do not let them. Let people know it upsets you not to be treated the way you want to be treated.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There may be subtle messages in people’s words today that you need to attend to. Other people could be trying to send you hints in order to push your buttons. Confront them on this behaviour. Do not ignore the subtleties in their voices. Tender, loving messages may be laced with thorns intended to provoke you. Do not let this action go unnoticed.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not keep playing along with the games if you no longer want to repeat the same drama. By placing yourself in a victim role, you are opening yourself up to manipulation and control by others. To stop the repetitive pattern, it is crucial for you to stand up and recognize you have an important part in the healing process. Recognize you have the power and courage to change.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today is excellent for you. You should be encouraged to take action in any artistic realm. Cook a scrumptious dinner and share it with a loved one. Give your heart a chance to speak and act on what it says. Your feminine and masculine sides are on the same page now. Take the opportunity to balance these two aspects. You are a magnet for love and romance.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Go weed the garden. If you do not have a garden, start one. It is important for you to get into the Earth today, so roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty. Feeling a connection with the ground is an important step in manifesting your dreams. Buy some seeds, fertilizer, and a watering can. This is a great day to create a nurturing environment in which a seed can grow.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is great opportunity for romance today. Love the people you are with, but do not smother them. The more you loosen your grip on a situation, the more you will gain control of it. Cutting chains to the past is the first step in moving forward toward a goal. You might not realize how much a past situation holds you back until you make the effort to release it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The active and receptive natures of your being are coming together. There is a balance between these two aspects. You are able to attract the prosperity and love you desire by the way in which you handle yourself around others. Today is about the equilibrium between give and take. Make sure there is a healthy balance between you and your loved ones.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is a fantastic day for you. Your sensual, caring nature will be appreciated. Whether you actively pursue it or sit back and relax, you will receive the love and good fortune you desire. Your creativity is also at a peak during this time. You should take advantage of this energy and actively use your talent to create something beautiful and meaningful.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Being married to someone for many years takes work. No one said it was going to be easy. Hollywood promotes a fantasyland that can make your life look drab and boring by comparison. Realize your life can be good and interesting, too – reality is even better than the movie version. Today is a good day to prepare for future growth.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is a great day to make your big move. If there is something in the love and romance department that you feel you need to act on, this is the day to do it. It is now or never. Approach all situations in a practical, caring manner. Plow forward with confidence and do not look back. Indulge in those things that give you pleasure. Get a massage or take a bubble bath tonight.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Take your focus off you and concentrate on someone else for a day. This does not mean focusing so the person will stop and pay attention to you. It does not mean getting their attention so you have someone who will listen to you talk. Get someone’s attention because you really want to hear what he or she has to say.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It might take an extra few minutes to get out of bed today, but it will be worth it when you do. You will find the more honest you have been with people, the more payoffs you will receive. Being dependable and trustworthy are key issues to focus on. Act strong and proud with regard to who you are and the rewards will come. Bring a certain amount of tenderness to all your actions.