Today in High Prairie: April 21, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 21, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

HP Gun and Sportsmen Show (Day 2 of 2).

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 11 years & under. Board provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 21, 2024

1814 – Angela Burdett-Coutts, “Richest heiress in England”

1849 – Oskar Hertwig, Discovered fertilization

1913 – Choh Hao Li, Isolated growth hormones

1915 – Anthony Quinn, Zorba the Greek actor

1916 – Sidney Clute, Lou Grant actor

1926 – Queen Elizabeth, Queen of the UK

1936 – James Dobson, American evangelist

1947 – Iggy Pop, American rocker

1949 – Patti LuPone, Evita actress/singer

1951 – Tony Danza, Taxi actor [Tony Banta]

1954 – James Morrison, Twin Peaks actor

1959 – Michael Timmins, Cowboy Junkies musician

1970 – Nicole Sullivan, American actress

1988 – Robbie Amell, Canadian actor

This Day in Local History – April 21, 2024

April 21, 1914: Verner Maurice, of Grouard, disposes of over 300 lots to parties in Edmonton in a $30,000 deal.

April 21, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports the Alberta government has cancelled plans to build a new Provincial Building in High Prairie.

April 21, 1971: South Peace News reports Grouard AGT agent Marie Carlson wins the NDP nomination in Lesser Slave Lake for the upcoming provincial election over Albert Burger, who did not attend the nomination.

April 21, 1971: South Peace News reports that Larry Benard wins the Joussard Students Union raffle. He is the proud owner of a 150-pound pig!

April 21, 1976: The Alberta Ballet Company performs in High Prairie.

April 21, 1985: Maria Lamouche, 35, of Grouard is killed and seven others injured in a head-on crash just east of High Prairie.

April 21, 1993: High Prairie RCMP host a meeting to organize Citizens on Patrol.

April 21, 1997: Lisa Paice leaves her position as High Prairie museum curator and is replaced by Rose Lizee.

April 21, 1997: Florence and Barney Ghostkeeper celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary at J.B. Wood.

April 21, 1997: Snowflake Video owner Robert Snow dies in Edmonton at the age of 65.

April 21, 1998: Nelson Napio, of High Prairie, dies of injuries sustained in a single vehicle rollover 13 km north of town.

April 21, 1999: The High Prairie Recreation Board announces it will bid for the 2001 Alberta Senior Games.

April 21, 2008: Gift Lake’s Beung Ho Kim is fined $2,200 after pleading guilty to having bear parts in his possession.

April 21, 2008: Long-time Joussard resident Lucien Gagnon dies at the age of 83 years.

April 21-22, 2008: High Prairie is stuck in the midst of a spring blizzard which dumps over two feet of snow in the area.

April 21, 2010: East Prairie actress Roseanne Supernault is nominated for a Rosie Award. She is up for an award in the Best Alberta Actress category for her role in Blackstone.

April 21, 2010: Clint Cunningham is elected president of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League.

April 21, 2011: Reginald Stuart Williscroft passes away at the age of 85 years. He was in the cattle business for 55 years.

April 21, 2015: HPSD is left scrambling to find an extra $1 million to retain services and programs after the Alberta Budget is delivered and cuts announced.

April 21, 2017: Tax concessions are debated to help Tolko re-open its plant west of High Prairie, at the Inter-Municipal Committee meeting.

April 21-22, 2018: Almost 63 per cent of people who filled out a survey favoured cannabis stores in High Prairie. The survey was taken at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show by High Prairie town council.

This Day in World History – April 21, 2024

43 BC – Battle of Mutina: Mark Antony is defeated by Aulus Hirtius.

1526 – Battle at Panipat: Mughal Empire in India is established.

1536 – Thomas Cromwell begins to plot Anne Boleyn’s downfall.

1820 – Hans Christian Orsted is first to identify electromagnetism.

1836 – Battle of San Jacinto, Texas wins independence from Mexico.

1857 – Alexander Douglas patents the bustle.

1908 – Frederick A. Cook claims to reach North Pole. He didn’t.

1918 – Manfred von Richthofen [The Red Baron] shot down and killed.

1930 – “All Quiet on the Western Front” premieres in Los Angeles.

1945 – Soviet army arrives at outskirts of Berlin.

1952 – Secretaries’ Day is first celebrated.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s first hit record, “Heartbreak Hotel”, becomes No. 1.

1959 – Alf Dean lands 2,664-pound great white shark using rod and reel.

1960 – Brasilia becomes capital of Brazil.

1963 – Beatles meet The Rolling Stones for the first time.

1976 – Swine Flu vaccine, for non-epidemic, enters testing.

1977 – Billy Martin pulls Yankee line-up out of a hat, beats Blue Jays 8-6.

1982 – Dr. Michael E Bakey performs first successful heart implant.

1984 – After 37 weeks, Michael Jackson’s album “Thriller” no longer No. 1.

1984 – Centers for Disease Control says virus discovered that causes AIDS.

1986 – Bob Hering sets Formula One power boat record of 165.338 mph.

1986 – Geraldo Rivera opens Al Capone’s vault on TV & finds nothing.

1993 – Brazil votes against a monarchy.

1993 – “Walker, Texas Ranger” starring Chuck Norris debuts on CBS.

1997 – Ashes of Gene Roddenberry [Star Trek creator] launched into orbit.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 21, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your sensuality is tempered today with a touch of the mystical sort of romantic feeling found in fairy tales. This might be unusual for you, but your current partner is going to love it! If you are single, you are likely to attract a lot of attention and possibly meet someone new and exciting. Take care you make the effort to see the real person and not just a romantic image. Good luck!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A desire to spruce up your home might start with a thorough cleaning from attic to basement. You could go through that chore like gangbusters and then do some repairs or go for the fun stuff, such as redecorating with plants or even some new furniture. You can have a lot of fun with this, especially if your partner or friends help out. Work hard and enjoy your day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A love partner could contact you out of the blue, perhaps proposing the two of you get together tonight – alone! You are in just the mood for this, since you are feeling especially sexy and not particularly afraid to show it. An evening at home or in a dark corner of your favourite restaurant might be just the ticket. Do not be surprised if your friend orders champagne and shows up with flowers! Have fun!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been waiting to hear about some funds, perhaps to create a piece of art, write a book, or make a documentary film? If so, you could have a lot to celebrate today when you receive news the money is forthcoming! Do not be surprised if there is a delay, however. The project is still going to happen, but just a little later than you had hoped. All you can do now is be patient.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Someone at your workplace could suddenly find you very attractive and make no secret of it today. How you respond, of course, is up to you, but if you do not reciprocate this person’s feelings, do not respond positively simply because you are flattered. This could cause trouble for you down the line, particularly if this person is in a position of authority. Hold out for the right person!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your desire to respect and honour the special someone in your life clashes today with an equally strong desire to become a passionate persuader. The secret to resolving this conflict lies in knowing the two are not mutually exclusive. Also, if you are going to make the most of both drives, you need to tune in to your partner’s thoughts and feelings. Zero in on what you both want and then go for it! Enjoy your day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Have you been harbouring a secret desire for someone you believe thinks of you only as a friend? Do not be surprised if you learn differently today. This is a day when hidden passions may suddenly be revealed – and your friend could unexpectedly divulge a covert attraction to you! The only downside is sometimes it can be a letdown when fantasies become reality. Take note of your reaction before moving ahead.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you could encounter a work colleague and suddenly feel an unexpected romantic attraction. This could catch you off guard because you never before thought about this person in that way. Before jumping in with both feet, give yourself some time to come down. You are feeling especially sensual today, so this might well pass by tomorrow. Stay grounded for now. If the attraction is still there in a few days, think about it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A sum of money you might have been expecting from far away may be delayed. This could be frustrating for you, but do not panic. The money is indeed coming. So unless your situation is urgent, just sit back and wait. If you want to check with those who are sending it, by all means do so. However, you will probably find the matter is out of their hands. Be patient and hang in there!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Sex and romance are top priority for you today. You are looking especially beautiful, you are feeling especially sensual, and you could well attract admiring looks from strangers. You might want to indulge in some new clothes or perhaps new cologne. This is definitely the perfect day to schedule an intimate evening with a love partner. If you can, go for it. It might be a day or two before your schedules mesh, however. Be patient!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you are single, tonight you could find yourself longing for a lover from the past and wondering what is happening with this person right now. If you are currently involved, you might be experiencing a temporary separation from your beloved, and could feel inclined to spend the evening at home. If you choose to do this, entertain yourself with a favourite book or movie. Remember – a watched phone never rings!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Are you waiting for a love partner to phone you at work? As much as you want to hear from your friend, you could well get so caught up in your work that you would not hear a marching band go by. As you work, be sure to keep one ear tuned to the real world by looking up or getting up and walking around occasionally. Otherwise, you might sabotage what you want the most today.