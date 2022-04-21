Today in High Prairie: April 22, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 22, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library “Earth Day” Watershed Activity.

7 p.m. – Free Retro Movie Night at Centre Chevaliers in Falher.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 22, 2022

570 – Muhammad, Founder of Islam [ or April 26, date disputed]

1451 – Queen Isabella I, Patron, Christopher Columbus

1724 – Immanuel Kant, German philosopher

1832 – Julius Morton, Started Arbour Day

1953 – Alphonse Bertillon, Devised crime ID system

1870 – Vladimir Lenin, Soviet Leader

1899 – Martyn Green, Gilbert & Sullivan actor

1904 – Robert Oppenheimer, “Father of the Atomic Bomb”

1906 – Eddie Albert, Green Acres actor

1909 – Ralph Byrd, Dick Tracy TV Show actor

1920 – Hal March, $64,000 Question TV host

1923 – Aaron Spelling, Charlie’s Angels producer

1923 – Bettie Page, “Queen of Pinups”

1926 – Charlotte Rae, Facts of Life actress [Edna]

1936 – Glen Campbell, Rhinestone Cowboy singer

1937 – Jack Nicholson, The Shining actor

1950 – Peter Frampton, Peter Frampton rocker

1951 – Paul Carrack, Ace songwriter

1959 – Ryan Stiles, Drew Carey Show actor

1965 – Lauri Hendler, Gimme a Break actress

1975 – Greg Moore, Canadian race car driver

1982 – Kaka, Brazilian footballer

1986 – Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawk

This Day in Local History – April 22, 2022

April 22, 1956: The Parent Teachers Association is formed at Joussard School.

April 22, 1964: The High Prairie Booster reports that oil strikes in the Slave Lake region have stirred interest in all Western oil circles.

April 22, 1964: The High Prairie Booster reports that Murray Keeler has opened Hi Lite Photography Studio in High Prairie.

April 22, 1970: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Roman Catholic Separate School District accepts a tender for the addition to St. Andrew’s School elementary-junior high school.

April 22, 1971: Former High Prairie businessman Howard Carson passes away in a Kelowna hospital at the age of 73 years. He started a pulp wood business, then sold and serviced chainsaws.

April 22, 1972: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont calls for an end to “behind the scenes activities of politicians to the west of us” concerning the location of a rapeseed crushing plant in town. He adds High Prairie is a “political pawn in a game we may well lose”.

April 22, 1972: High Prairie’s Len Kruger is named Farmer-of-the-Year at the annual Unifarm Banquet.

April 22, 1980: A field fire threatens the hamlet of Joussard.

April 22, 1980: A fire at Buchanan Lumber’s planer mill causes extensive damage.

April 22, 1981: High Prairie town council discusses the construction of a new fire hall.

April 22, 1981: South Peace News reports Michele Courtepatte, Abby Courtepatte, Jennifer Rose, Robin Barnes and Maxine Graham are all competing for the honour of rodeo queen.

April 22, 1983: Babs Bates at High Prairie News and Confectionary brings the first Lotto 6/49 machine into town.

April 22, 1985: Brian Lowery is welcomed as the newest member of the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board.

April 22, 1987: Representatives from Municipal Affairs attend High Prairie town council meeting to view proceedings.

April 22, 1989: Enilda Bowl concludes the season with its annual awards banquet. Major award winners are as follows: ladies’ high single, Lorene Rose, 360; ladies’ high triple, Charlene Johansson, 802; ladies’ high average, Shirley Neufeld, 204; men’s high single, David Rushton, 418; men’s high triple and average, Bruce Robinson, 866 and 227.

April 22, 1990: St. Mark’s Anglican Church has a sod turning to celebrate the construction of an addition to the church.

April 22, 1992: Edith Guild begins operating E.G. Frames.

April 22, 1993: Gordon Frank Peters and Kathleen Erin Peters of Sunset House are fined $200 in court for having animals in distress.

April 22, 1998: Bridge Crew members respond to the Town of High Prairie’s plan “to do something” with them by saying, “Leave us alone!”

April 22, 1998: High Prairie town council reports that AVC-High Prairie obtains campus status.

April 22, 2001: Adolph Raymond Emter passes away at the age of 57 years. He formerly managed the Fountain Tire store, worked in the grocery department at Freson IGA and at Monahan Ford at an AMA driver.

April 22, 2005: Johnny Bad Boy is found guilty at a mock trial held by Harry Jong Law Offices during Law Day. The day teaches students how the criminal justice system works.

April 22, 2006: Louisa Rich is presented with the 2006 Trail Blazer Award by the Alberta Trial Net Society at Wolf Creek Golf Resort. Rich wins the award for her work on the Grouard Peace River Trail Net Society.

April 22, 2007: Coyote Acres 4-H Club members and Regional Environmental Action Committee members team to pick 75 bags of garbage in High Prairie.

April 22, 2008: The Alberta government announces in its budget it is eliminating health care premiums in 2009.

April 22, 2009: Lindsey Keay, 6, is awarded the Peace Region CanSkater of the Year award.

April 22, 2009: Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division nominates High Prairie’s Karen Backs for the Edwin Parr Award.

April 22, 2009: High Prairie School Division nominates HPE Grade 1 teacher Melissa Isaac for the Edwin Parr Award.

April 22, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to place a bounty on wolves.

April 22, 2010: Calling it a “kick in the teeth”, Linda Williscroft, a member of the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation, announces the Black and White Gala is cancelled due to low ticket sales. She says no announcement of the hospital being built “killed us”.

April 22, 2010: Jule Asterisk, of Slave Lake, a well-known environmentalist in the region, declares her candidacy for the federal Green Party in the next election.

April 22, 2010: Sunset House School celebrates with a day full of activities for reaching Earth Status, meaning they have completed 1,000 environmental and/or recycling projects.

April 22, 2015: South Peace News publishes an update on the new Triangle Hall construction.

April 22, 2015: Big Lakes County debates the possibility of conducting its own census. CAO Bill Kostiw says the county may be losing out on tens of thousands of dollars in potential tax money.

April 22, 2015: Big Lakes County puts a quick halt to buying equipment after an employee negotiated prices down. Reeve Ken Matthews was concerned because other companies bidding were not afforded the same opportunity.

April 22, 2015: Big Lakes County sets aside $20,000 in its budget for community groups willing to pick trash.

April 22, 2015: Big Lakes County decides to contribute an extra $20,000 to the cash-strapped Little Smoky Ski Area for operations.

April 22, 2019: The Town of High Prairie installs flower boxes on the meridian just north of the post office.

April 22, 2019: Simone Blacha finds an old cream can in a granary and attempts to find its owner. The can is clearly marked Peter Lys family.

April 22, 2019: Frank Tomkins passes away at the age of 92 years. He joined the army in 1945 and was a smokejumper in Saskatchewan.

This Day in World History – April 22, 2022

1056 – Supernova Crab nebula last seen by the naked eye.

1145 – 19th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1370 – Building begins on the Bastille fortress in Paris.

1529 – Treaty of Saragosa: Spain and Portugal divide eastern hemisphere.

1692 – Edward Bishop jailed for proposing flogging as cure for witchcraft.

1817 – Curacao prohibits use of white paint due to fierce sunlight.

1823 – R.J. Tyers patents roller skates.

1864 – US mints 2 cent coin [first appearance of “In God We Trust”].

1876 – Tchaikovsky completes his ballet “Swan Lake”.

1876 – Philadelphia Nationals Wes Fisler scores baseball’s first run.

1884 – Thomas Stevens starts first bike trip around world [2 yrs 9 mths].

1915 – First military use of poison gas [chlorine, by Germany] in WW I.

1933 – Dutch government forbids leftwing radio address.

1940 – Rear Admiral Joseph Taussig testifies war with Japan is inevitable.

1952 – First atomic explosion on network news, Nob, Nevada.

1959 – Chicago White Sox score 11 runs on 1 hit, 10 walks, 3 errors.

1963 – Lester B. Pearson is sworn in as 14th PM of Canada.

1969 – First human eye transplant performed.

1970 – First Earth Day celebrated, founded by Gaylord Nelson.

1972 – Apollo astronauts John Young & Charles Duke ride on moon.

1972 – Belfast boy, 11, is first to die from a rubber bullet.

1976 – Barbara Walters becomes first female nightly network news anchor.

1993 – The web browser Mosaic version 1.0 is released.

1994 – In Denmark, the largest lollipop, weighing 3,011 pounds, made.

2000 – The Big Number Change takes place in the United Kingdom.

2006 – Four Canadian soldiers are killed 75 km north of Kandahar.

2016 – Paris Agreement on climate change signed in New York.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 22, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are you waiting for a love partner to phone you at work? As much as you want to hear from your friend, you could well get so caught up in your work you would not hear a marching band go by. As you work, be sure to keep one ear tuned to the real world by looking up or getting up and walking around occasionally. Otherwise, you might sabotage what you want the most today!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your sensuality is tempered today with a touch of the mystical sort of romantic feeling found in fairy tales. This might be unusual for you, but your current partner is going to love it! If you are single, you are likely to attract a lot of attention and possibly meet someone new and exciting. Take care you make the effort to see the real person and not just a romantic image. Good luck!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A desire to spruce up your home might start with a thorough cleaning from attic to basement. You could go through that chore like gangbusters and then do some repairs or go for the fun stuff, such as redecorating with plants or even some new furniture. You can have a lot of fun with this, especially if your partner or friends help out. Work hard and enjoy your day!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A love partner could contact you out of the blue, perhaps proposing the two of you get together tonight – alone! You are in just the mood for this, since you are feeling especially sexy and not particularly afraid to show it. An evening at home or in a dark corner of your favourite restaurant might be just the ticket. Do not be surprised if your friend orders champagne and shows up with flowers! Have fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Have you been waiting to hear about some funds, perhaps to create a piece of art, write a book, or make a documentary film? If so, you could have a lot to celebrate today when you receive news the money is forthcoming! Do not be surprised if there is a delay, however. The project is still going to happen, but just a little later than you had hoped. All you can do now is be patient!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Someone at your workplace could suddenly find you very attractive and make no secret of it today. How you respond, of course, is up to you, but if you do not reciprocate this person’s feelings, do not respond positively simply because you are flattered. This could cause trouble for you down the line, particularly if this person is in a position of authority. Hold out for the right person!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your desire to respect and honour the special someone in your life clashes today with an equally strong desire to become a passionate persuader. The secret to resolving this conflict lies in knowing the two are not mutually exclusive. Also, if you are going to make the most of both drives, you need to tune in to your partner’s thoughts and feelings. Zero in on what you both want and then go for it! Enjoy your day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Have you been harbouring a secret desire for someone you believe thinks of you only as a friend? Do not be surprised if you learn differently today. This is a day when hidden passions may suddenly be revealed – and your friend could unexpectedly divulge a covert attraction to you! The only downside is sometimes it can be a letdown when fantasies become reality. Take note of your reaction before moving ahead!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you could encounter a work colleague and suddenly feel an unexpected romantic attraction. This could catch you off guard because you never before thought about this person in that way. Before jumping in with both feet, give yourself some time to come down. You are feeling especially sensual today, so this might well pass by tomorrow. Stay grounded for now. If the attraction is still there in a few days, think about it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A sum of money you might have been expecting from far away may be delayed. This could be frustrating for you, but do not panic. The money is indeed coming. So unless your situation is urgent, just sit back and wait. If you want to check with those who are sending it, by all means do so. However, you will probably find the matter is out of their hands. Be patient and hang in there!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Sex and romance are top priority for you today. You are looking especially beautiful, you are feeling especially sensual, and you could well attract admiring looks from strangers. You might want to indulge in some new clothes or perhaps new cologne. This is definitely the perfect day to schedule an intimate evening with a love partner. If you can, go for it. It might be a day or two before your schedules mesh, however. Be patient!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you are single, tonight you could find yourself longing for a lover from the past and wondering what is happening with this person right now. If you are currently involved, you might be experiencing a temporary separation from your beloved, and could feel inclined to spend the evening at home. If you choose to do this, entertain yourself with a favourite book or movie. Remember – a watched phone never rings!