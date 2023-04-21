Today in High Prairie: April 22, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 22, 2023

6:30 – 8: 30 p.m. – Dance Familial at St Isidore Cultural Centre. $5 per person or $15 per family.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 22, 2023

1451 – Queen Isabella I, Patron, Christopher Columbus

1724 – Immanuel Kant, German philosopher

1832 – Julius Morton, Started Arbour Day

1953 – Alphonse Bertillon, Devised crime ID system

1870 – Vladimir Lenin, Soviet Leader

1899 – Martyn Green, Gilbert & Sullivan actor

1904 – Robert Oppenheimer, “Father of the Atomic Bomb”

1906 – Eddie Albert, Green Acres actor

1909 – Ralph Byrd, Dick Tracy TV Show actor

1920 – Hal March, $64,000 Question TV host

1923 – Aaron Spelling, Charlie’s Angels producer

1923 – Bettie Page, “Queen of Pinups”

1926 – Charlotte Rae, Facts of Life actress [Edna]

1936 – Glen Campbell, Rhinestone Cowboy singer

1937 – Jack Nicholson, The Shining actor

1950 – Peter Frampton, Peter Frampton rocker

1951 – Paul Carrack, Ace songwriter

1959 – Ryan Stiles, Drew Carey Show actor

1965 – Lauri Hendler, Gimme a Break actress

1975 – Greg Moore, Canadian race car driver

1982 – Kaka, Brazilian footballer

1986 – Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawk

This Day in Local History – April 22, 2023

April 22, 1964: The High Prairie Booster reports that oil strikes in the Slave Lake region have stirred interest in all Western oil circles.

April 22, 1964: The High Prairie Booster reports that Murray Keeler has opened Hi Lite Photography Studio in High Prairie.

April 22, 1970: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Roman Catholic Separate School District accepts a tender for the addition to St. Andrew’s School elementary-junior high school.

April 22, 1971: Former High Prairie businessman Howard Carson passes away in a Kelowna hospital at the age of 73 years. He started a pulp wood business, then sold and serviced chainsaws.

April 22, 1972: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont calls for an end to “behind the scenes activities of politicians to the west of us” concerning the location of a rapeseed crushing plant in town. He adds High Prairie is a “political pawn in a game we may well lose”.

April 22, 1972: High Prairie’s Len Kruger is named Farmer-of-the-Year at the annual Unifarm Banquet.

April 22, 1980: A field fire threatens the hamlet of Joussard.

April 22, 1980: A fire at Buchanan Lumber’s planer mill causes extensive damage.

April 22, 1981: High Prairie town council discusses the construction of a new fire hall.

April 22, 1981: South Peace News reports Michele Courtepatte, Abby Courtepatte, Jennifer Rose, Robin Barnes and Maxine Graham are all competing for the honour of rodeo queen.

April 22, 1983: Babs Bates at High Prairie News and Confectionary brings the first Lotto 6/49 machine into town.

April 22, 1987: Representatives from Municipal Affairs attend High Prairie town council meeting to view proceedings.

April 22, 1989: Enilda Bowl concludes the season with its annual awards banquet. Major award winners are as follows: ladies’ high single, Lorene Rose, 360; ladies’ high triple, Charlene Johansson, 802; ladies’ high average, Shirley Neufeld, 204; men’s high single, David Rushton, 418; men’s high triple and average, Bruce Robinson, 866 and 227.

April 22, 1990: St. Mark’s Anglican Church has a sod turning to celebrate the construction of an addition to the church.

April 22, 1992: Edith Guild begins operating E.G. Frames.

April 22, 1998: Bridge Crew members respond to the Town of High Prairie’s plan “to do something” with them by saying, “Leave us alone!”

April 22, 2001: Adolph Raymond Emter passes away at the age of 57 years. He formerly managed the Fountain Tire store, worked in the grocery department at Freson IGA and at Monahan Ford at an AMA driver.

April 22, 2005: Johnny Bad Boy is found guilty at a mock trial held by Harry Jong Law Offices during Law Day. The day teaches students how the criminal justice system works.

April 22, 2006: Louisa Rich is presented with the 2006 Trail Blazer Award by the Alberta Trial Net Society at Wolf Creek Golf Resort. Rich wins the award for her work on the Grouard Peace River Trail Net Society.

April 22, 2007: Coyote Acres 4-H Club members and Regional Environmental Action Committee members team to pick 75 bags of garbage in High Prairie.

April 22, 2008: The Alberta government announces in its budget it is eliminating health care premiums in 2009.

April 22, 2009: Lindsey Keay, 6, is awarded the Peace Region CanSkater of the Year award.

April 22, 2009: Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division nominates High Prairie’s Karen Backs for the Edwin Parr Award.

April 22, 2009: High Prairie School Division nominates HPE Grade 1 teacher Melissa Isaac for the Edwin Parr Award.

April 22, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to place a bounty on wolves.

April 22, 2010: Jule Asterisk, of Slave Lake, a well-known environmentalist in the region, declares her candidacy for the federal Green Party in the next election.

April 22, 2010: Sunset House School celebrates with a day full of activities for reaching Earth Status, meaning they have completed 1,000 environmental and/or recycling projects.

April 22, 2015: South Peace News publishes an update on the new Triangle Hall construction.

April 22, 2015: Big Lakes County puts a quick halt to buying equipment after an employee negotiated prices down. Reeve Ken Matthews was concerned because other companies bidding were not afforded the same opportunity.

April 22, 2015: Big Lakes County sets aside $20,000 in its budget for community groups willing to pick trash.

April 22, 2019: The Town of High Prairie installs flower boxes on the meridian just north of the post office.

April 22, 2019: Simone Blacha finds an old cream can in a granary and attempts to find its owner. The can is clearly marked Peter Lys family.

April 22, 2019: Frank Tomkins passes away at the age of 92 years. He joined the army in 1945 and was a smokejumper in Saskatchewan.

This Day in World History – April 22, 2023

1056 – Supernova Crab nebula last seen by the naked eye.

1145 – 19th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1370 – Building begins on the Bastille fortress in Paris.

1529 – Treaty of Saragosa: Spain and Portugal divide eastern hemisphere.

1692 – Edward Bishop jailed for proposing flogging as cure for witchcraft.

1817 – Curacao prohibits use of white paint due to fierce sunlight.

1823 – R.J. Tyers patents roller skates.

1864 – US mints 2 cent coin [first appearance of “In God We Trust”].

1876 – Tchaikovsky completes his ballet “Swan Lake”.

1876 – Philadelphia Nationals Wes Fisler scores baseball’s first run.

1884 – Thomas Stevens starts first bike trip around world [2 yrs 9 mths].

1915 – First military use of poison gas [chlorine, by Germany] in WW I.

1933 – Dutch government forbids leftwing radio address.

1940 – Rear Admiral Joseph Taussig testifies war with Japan is inevitable.

1952 – First atomic explosion on network news, Nob, Nevada.

1959 – Chicago White Sox score 11 runs on 1 hit, 10 walks, 3 errors.

1963 – Lester B. Pearson is sworn in as 14th PM of Canada.

1969 – First human eye transplant performed.

1970 – First Earth Day celebrated, founded by Gaylord Nelson.

1972 – Apollo astronauts John Young & Charles Duke ride on moon.

1972 – Belfast boy, 11, is first to die from a rubber bullet.

1976 – Barbara Walters becomes first female nightly network news anchor.

1993 – The web browser Mosaic version 1.0 is released.

1994 – In Denmark, the largest lollipop, weighing 3,011 pounds, made.

2000 – The Big Number Change takes place in the United Kingdom.

2006 – Four Canadian soldiers are killed 75 km north of Kandahar.

2016 – Paris Agreement on climate change signed in New York.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 22, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Stay at home tonight and cook a delicious meal for you and someone you love. You will gravitate toward beauty, both tangible and intangible. In fact, it might be a good day to go shopping, as long as you can control the urge to overspend. Do not let your self-worth be equated with how many shiny toys you have. Splurge a bit, but try not to go overboard.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today may seem like one of those days in which everyone but you has a perfect life. Realize no one has a perfect life. Everyone is plagued by demons of some sort. And it is not wise to compare yourself to others anyway. The more you do, the more you simply set yourself up for failure. Find that sense of love and fulfillment within yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today may be serious, with clouds looming over your parade. Although the clouds are dark and threatening, that does not necessarily mean that rain will pour down. Things are about to climax in your life. Today’s message is you should find the beauty and sensuality in yourself and others and renew your enthusiasm and sensuality in each new day.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today is a terrific day for you. You have the chance to start over on many levels, especially romantic ones. Whether or not you are in a serious romantic relationship, you will find all your interactions with close friends and partners to be especially tender and meaningful. Strengthen your bond with the people around you and your inner core will be strengthened as a result.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Things are starting to lighten up for you, even though you may find your interactions quite heavy today. Do not run away from the feeling. More than likely it is a result of you or the other person consciously or unconsciously wanting to get closer and more intimate. Your sensitivity is heightened. Let yourself feel rather than think. It is a day for listening rather than talking.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today is a terrific day to let your sensitive, caring nature shine through fully. Surprise someone with roses and a candlelit dinner. Take care of the amenities like music and wine. It is also an excellent time to go shopping for yourself or others. Let romance lead the way. Your inner core will be fueled by your sensual relations with others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Turn over a new leaf with your loved ones today. Infuse something new into the relationship. Add a new wave of tenderness and sensuality to the dynamic. If something annoys you about the relationship, do not confront it abrasively and cause the other person’s defensive walls to go up. Be tactful and loving in your approach and you will get the same in return.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are going to feel extra connected with the people around you today. Go out and have a good time with loved ones. You will experience the oneness that comes when people acknowledge we are all part of a whole. This will resonate loud and clear in your core today and you will be extra sensitive and emotional about anything said to you, positive or negative.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is an earthy weightiness to today. You could feel like your relationships are in a difficult situation. Do not worry, because the clouds are going to lighten up tremendously after today. Put in your hard work now and do any last-minute planning you feel is necessary before you are off and running. The starting gate is about to open.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your love, generosity, and sense of beauty are heightened today. If there is one thing you need to do, it is go outside and watch the sunset. The romantic, creative, and beautiful side of all things, including you, will resonate strongly and create a lasting bond with your inner core. Your sense of self will be restored through tender moments and sensual experiences.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Let your guard down today. Do not feel like you need to perform for anyone. Accept the notion you are perfect the way you are. You do not have to prove your self-worth to anyone. Let your heart expand and your mind rest. Make sure the pure glow within you is lighting the path. Do not allow an artificial mask to block the reality of your true identity.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Reconnect with your self-worth today, and say out loud, “I am awesome!” You are good at extending your heart to others and helping them with their issues. Now take some of that love and caring and focus it on you. Issues having to do with love and romance are of primary concern. You should take time to evaluate where you are at this stage and nourish this part of your being.