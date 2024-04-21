Today in High Prairie: April 22, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 22, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 22, 2024

1451 – Queen Isabella I, Patron, Christopher Columbus

1724 – Immanuel Kant, German philosopher

1832 – Julius Morton, Started Arbour Day

1953 – Alphonse Bertillon, Devised crime ID system

1870 – Vladimir Lenin, Soviet Leader

1899 – Martyn Green, Gilbert & Sullivan actor

1904 – Robert Oppenheimer, “Father of the Atomic Bomb”

1906 – Eddie Albert, Green Acres actor

1909 – Ralph Byrd, Dick Tracy TV Show actor

1920 – Hal March, $64,000 Question TV host

1923 – Aaron Spelling, Charlie’s Angels producer

1923 – Bettie Page, “Queen of Pinups”

1926 – Charlotte Rae, Facts of Life actress [Edna]

1936 – Glen Campbell, Rhinestone Cowboy singer

1937 – Jack Nicholson, The Shining actor

1950 – Peter Frampton, Peter Frampton rocker

1951 – Paul Carrack, Ace songwriter

1959 – Ryan Stiles, Drew Carey Show actor

1965 – Lauri Hendler, Gimme a Break actress

1975 – Greg Moore, Canadian race car driver

1982 – Kaka, Brazilian footballer

1986 – Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawk

This Day in Local History – April 22, 2024

April 22, 1964: The High Prairie Booster reports that oil strikes in the Slave Lake region have stirred interest in all Western oil circles.

April 22, 1964: The High Prairie Booster reports that Murray Keeler has opened Hi Lite Photography Studio in High Prairie.

April 22, 1970: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Roman Catholic Separate School District accepts a tender for the addition to St. Andrew’s School elementary-junior high school.

April 22, 1971: Former High Prairie businessman Howard Carson passes away in a Kelowna hospital at the age of 73 years. He started a pulp wood business, then sold and serviced chainsaws.

April 22, 1972: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont calls for an end to “behind the scenes activities of politicians to the west of us” concerning the location of a rapeseed crushing plant in town. He adds High Prairie is a “political pawn in a game we may well lose”.

April 22, 1972: High Prairie’s Len Kruger is named Farmer-of-the-Year at the annual Unifarm Banquet.

April 22, 1980: A field fire threatens the hamlet of Joussard.

April 22, 1980: A fire at Buchanan Lumber’s planer mill causes extensive damage.

April 22, 1981: High Prairie town council discusses the construction of a new fire hall.

April 22, 1981: South Peace News reports Michele Courtepatte, Abby Courtepatte, Jennifer Rose, Robin Barnes and Maxine Graham are all competing for the honour of rodeo queen.

April 22, 1983: Babs Bates at High Prairie News and Confectionary brings the first Lotto 6/49 machine into town.

April 22, 1987: Representatives from Municipal Affairs attend High Prairie town council meeting to view proceedings.

April 22, 1989: Enilda Bowl concludes the season with its annual awards banquet. Major award winners are as follows: ladies’ high single, Lorene Rose, 360; ladies’ high triple, Charlene Johansson, 802; ladies’ high average, Shirley Neufeld, 204; men’s high single, David Rushton, 418; men’s high triple and average, Bruce Robinson, 866 and 227.

April 22, 1990: St. Mark’s Anglican Church has a sod turning to celebrate the construction of an addition to the church.

April 22, 1992: Edith Guild begins operating E.G. Frames.

April 22, 1998: Bridge Crew members respond to the Town of High Prairie’s plan “to do something” with them by saying, “Leave us alone!”

April 22, 2001: Adolph Raymond Emter passes away at the age of 57 years. He formerly managed the Fountain Tire store, worked in the grocery department at Freson IGA and at Monahan Ford at an AMA driver.

April 22, 2005: Johnny Bad Boy is found guilty at a mock trial held by Harry Jong Law Offices during Law Day. The day teaches students how the criminal justice system works.

April 22, 2006: Louisa Rich is presented with the 2006 Trail Blazer Award by the Alberta Trial Net Society at Wolf Creek Golf Resort. Rich wins the award for her work on the Grouard Peace River Trail Net Society.

April 22, 2007: Coyote Acres 4-H Club members and Regional Environmental Action Committee members team to pick 75 bags of garbage in High Prairie.

April 22, 2008: The Alberta government announces in its budget it is eliminating health care premiums in 2009.

April 22, 2009: Lindsey Keay, 6, is awarded the Peace Region CanSkater of the Year award.

April 22, 2009: Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division nominates High Prairie’s Karen Backs for the Edwin Parr Award.

April 22, 2009: High Prairie School Division nominates HPE Grade 1 teacher Melissa Isaac for the Edwin Parr Award.

April 22, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to place a bounty on wolves.

April 22, 2010: Jule Asterisk, of Slave Lake, a well-known environmentalist in the region, declares her candidacy for the federal Green Party in the next election.

April 22, 2010: Sunset House School celebrates with a day full of activities for reaching Earth Status, meaning they have completed 1,000 environmental and/or recycling projects.

April 22, 2015: South Peace News publishes an update on the new Triangle Hall construction.

April 22, 2015: Big Lakes County puts a quick halt to buying equipment after an employee negotiated prices down. Reeve Ken Matthews was concerned because other companies bidding were not afforded the same opportunity.

April 22, 2015: Big Lakes County sets aside $20,000 in its budget for community groups willing to pick trash.

April 22, 2019: The Town of High Prairie installs flower boxes on the meridian just north of the post office.

April 22, 2019: Simone Blacha finds an old cream can in a granary and attempts to find its owner. The can is clearly marked Peter Lys family.

April 22, 2019: Frank Tomkins passes away at the age of 92 years. He joined the army in 1945 and was a smokejumper in Saskatchewan.

This Day in World History – April 22, 2024

1056 – Supernova Crab nebula last seen by the naked eye.

1145 – 19th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1370 – Building begins on the Bastille fortress in Paris.

1529 – Treaty of Saragosa: Spain and Portugal divide eastern hemisphere.

1692 – Edward Bishop jailed for proposing flogging as cure for witchcraft.

1817 – Curacao prohibits use of white paint due to fierce sunlight.

1823 – R.J. Tyers patents roller skates.

1864 – US mints 2 cent coin [first appearance of “In God We Trust”].

1876 – Tchaikovsky completes his ballet “Swan Lake”.

1876 – Philadelphia Nationals Wes Fisler scores baseball’s first run.

1884 – Thomas Stevens starts first bike trip around world [2 yrs 9 mths].

1915 – First military use of poison gas [chlorine, by Germany] in WW I.

1933 – Dutch government forbids leftwing radio address.

1940 – Rear Admiral Joseph Taussig testifies war with Japan is inevitable.

1952 – First atomic explosion on network news, Nob, Nevada.

1959 – Chicago White Sox score 11 runs on 1 hit, 10 walks, 3 errors.

1963 – Lester B. Pearson is sworn in as 14th PM of Canada.

1969 – First human eye transplant performed.

1970 – First Earth Day celebrated, founded by Gaylord Nelson.

1972 – Apollo astronauts John Young & Charles Duke ride on moon.

1972 – Belfast boy, 11, is first to die from a rubber bullet.

1976 – Barbara Walters becomes first female nightly network news anchor.

1993 – The web browser Mosaic version 1.0 is released.

1994 – In Denmark, the largest lollipop, weighing 3,011 pounds, made.

2000 – The Big Number Change takes place in the United Kingdom.

2006 – Four Canadian soldiers are killed 75 km north of Kandahar.

2016 – Paris Agreement on climate change signed in New York.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 22, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are on your own when it comes to financial matters. This may not be what you want to hear, but it is how things are. Trust your business acumen will pull you through. Do not take anything at face value. Pay attention, write down the information, but make no commitments and sign no contracts. The environment is not right for any deals. If a deal is valid today, it will still be valid tomorrow.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today would be best spent alone behind closed doors, if possible. There is a lot of tension in your household for some reason. Since there is not much you can do about it, try to avoid it altogether. Let your family members fight it out among themselves. You have better ways to spend your time. Why not take in a movie? When you go by yourself, you do not have to share the popcorn!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is a lot of tension in the air today. It is not just affecting your home environment – everyone you meet seems out of sorts. You will be happiest if you spend much of today in solitude. Books do not honk their horn at you and DVDs do not curse your driving ability. Who needs the aggravation that a day like today can bring? Enjoy a day away from other people’s bad moods.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You feel that life would run more smoothly if money did not exist! The amount of time and energy you spend sorting out your financial affairs is frustrating. Unfortunately, today will be a frustrating day. Today you need to sit down and sort out some neglected bills. It is not fun, but at least by the end of the day you will have the satisfaction of knowing that you got it done.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You feel invincible, as though you can do anything. Enjoy this abundance of energy, for it is certainly unusual. Take care not to overdo it. If you have not jogged in a while, running five miles today will leave you pretty sore tomorrow. Similarly, do not try to finish all your household repairs in one day. Remember that slow and easy wins the race and keeps you in shape for the long haul!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This would be a good day to putter about the house. It is not a good day to travel or begin any major projects. This could be just the excuse you have needed for taking a day off from your life! You need not answer the phone or fulfill any obligations whatsoever. Simply stay put and tackle some minor household chores. If even that proves too much, then curl up with some tea and a good book.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is not the best day for get-togethers. What starts as a friendly lunch could wind up a gossip-fest. No one wins in that situation. You could fear leaving the table because of what they would say about you. There is no upside to the situation, so your best strategy might be to stay home and work on chores. At least you will have the satisfaction of feeling that you have accomplished something.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do not take anything you hear today at face value, especially where money is concerned. A well-meaning friend could approach you with an opportunity not to be missed. Listen to the pitch and take down all the information, but do not make any kind of commitment. You will likely see several flaws when you review the information later. Point them out to your friend. You’ll save this person money and embarrassment by speaking up.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This would be a good day to stay home and spend much of the day in bed! You have been working especially hard lately, juggling both home and work with your usual aplomb. But today you could feel a bit worn out and overwhelmed by everything that remains to be done. Give yourself a day of rest. Spend the day with a good book or some movies. You will find this solitary time refreshing.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Love is very much in the air today, so take advantage of this auspicious environment! Invite your loved one over to play hide and seek under the bedcovers! Or, if you do not have a playmate in your life at the moment, find other ways to fulfill the passion you feel. Spend the afternoon reading a good novel or invite a friend to watch a movie with you. Have a good time!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a day to stay close to home and organize the house. You might be thinking how you can best utilize your living space. It is clear some improvements are in order. Perhaps you could begin by tackling all those minor repairs you have been putting off. Once those are done, a fresh coat of paint will do wonders to brighten both your home and your outlook.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You need rest! Even though you have a long list of tasks, see if you can leave some for later. All signs indicate you should not stray too far from home today if you can help it. You are easily distracted, which makes you prone to accidents. Being behind the wheel of a car is not the place for you right now. Stay home and tackle all those little chores you have been meaning to finish.