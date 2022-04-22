Today in High Prairie: April 23, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 23, 2022

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 23, 2022

1564 – William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet author

1858 – Max Planck, “Father of Quantum Physics”

1888 – Georges Vanier, French-Canadian soldier

1889 – Charles Warrell, Creator of the I-Spy books

1890 – Marcel L’Herbier, El Dorado director

1891 – Sergei Prokofiev, Peter and the Wolf composer

1897 – Lester B. Pearson, 14th Canadian PM

1904 – Duncan Renaldo, The Cisco Kid actor

1914 – John Hubbard, One Million BC actor

1919 – Dorian Leigh, Fashion industry icon

1928 – Shirley Temple, Famous 1930s child star

1930 – Alan Oppenheimer, The Six Million Dollar Man actor

1936 – Roy Orbison, Pretty Woman singer

1939 – David Birney, St. Elsewhere actor

1939 – Ray Peterson, Tell Laura I Love Her singer

1939 – Lee Majors, The Six Million Dollar Man actor

1941 – Ray Tomlinson, E-mail inventor

1942 – Sandra Dee, Gidget actress

1943 – Tony Esposito, Chicago Blackhawk

1947 – Glenn Cornick, Jethro Tull bassist

1949 – Joyce DeWitt, Three’s Company actress

1953 – James Russo, China Girl actor

1954 – Michael Moore, Fahrenheit 9/11 filmmaker

1957 – Jan Hooks, Designing Women actress

1960 – Steve Clark, Def Leppard guitarist

1960 – Valerie Bertinelli, One Day at a Time actress

1964 – Dan Frischman, Head of the Class actor

1977 – John Cena, US pro wrestler

1977 – Kal Penn, House actor

1996 – Gigi Hadid, US fashion model

This Day in Local History – April 23, 2022

April 23, 1969: Michael McAteer is charged after the vehicle he is driving strikes Mrs. Angus Sherington at the Hudson’s Bay intersection. She is treated at Providence Hospital and released.

April 23, 1972: Gerald William Killeen and the car he is driving suffers a flat tire and rolls into the ditch west of High Prairie. Of the four passengers, no one is injured.

April 23, 1981: Anthony Jason Loyie, 13, of Gift Lake, is accidentally shot and dies during a hunting accident.

April 23, 1984: Rudolf Lubeseder suffers burns in a grass fire at his farm 12 miles northeast of town. “Never trust a fire,” he says while in hospital.

April 23, 1985: Glenn Quick of Red Earth is chosen as the first rep on the I.D. No. 17 advisory council.

April 23, 1987: Court sentences Randall Paul McMillan to five years in prison for the attack on MLA Larry Shaben Dec. 5, 1986.

April 23, 1988: Enilda Bowl concludes the season with its annual awards banquet. Major award winners are as follows: ladies’ high single, Donna Johansson, 338; ladies’ high triple and average, Lauren Rushton, 787 and 198; and men’s high single, triple and average, Doug Gladue, 362 and 848 and 216 respectively.

April 23, 1991: A fire at Prairie Manor Apartments guts one unit and damages three others.

April 23, 1994: Marigold Enterprises becomes a separate entity from the Association for Community Living.

April 23, 1994: Enilda Bowl concludes the season with its annual awards banquet. Carla Auger’s 384 and Stan Anderson’s 388 are the high ladies’ and men’s singles rolled during the year.

April 23, 1994: A delegation from Gift Lake attends the NPHL spring meeting to make their pitch for NPHL acceptance. A delegation of one also attends from Slave Lake.

April 23, 1994: Steven Matthews is named the High Prairie Regals’ MVP as their annual awards banquet.

April 23, 1994: Brandy Clow, Steven Leepile, Melissa Smith and Tamara Neilsen all qualify for the national competition in taekwondo after winning medals at provincials in Slave Lake.

April 23, 1994: South Peace News reports April Beattie is named the Peace Country’s figure skater-of-the-year.

April 23, 1996: St. Andrew’s School proposes a joint venture with community organizations for classroom expansion and an indoor swimming pool.

April 23, 1997: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Boyd Clark tells High Prairie town council they will host the 1998 Northwest Alberta Winter Games being the only town to submit a bid.

April 23, 1997: High Prairie town council agrees to put the Highway 2 parking issue to a plebiscite in the October 1998 election.

April 23, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen presents Alberta Centennial coins and certificates to J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit centurions Oswald Peatite, Bessie Roffey and Anton Straub.

April 23, 2008: The 2007 audit released by the M.D. of Big Lakes shows a 27 per cent rise in councillors claims.

April 23, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes holds a public sustainability meeting in Joussard and hears the hamlet needs a plan for the proper disposal of fish guts. They also hear to let Mother Nature take its course regarding lake level on Lesser Slave Lake. Joussard resident Cathy Wilcox also expressed a concern that the M.D. should be providing more recycling options.

April 23, 2009: The sign goes up at the municipal services facility in Enilda, now known as the Craig Bissell Municipal Services Facility in recognition of the long-time councillor and fire chief.

April 23, 2009: Joussard School principal Natalie Cole-Lamothe sheds her hair in support of Austin Norland, a Grade 6 student in need of a heart transplant. Others at the school join and raise $9,594.62.

April 23, 2010: Raleigh Perry dies at the age of 97 years. He is best remembered for bringing rodeo to High Prairie and being chair of the High Prairie Elks when the event came to town.

April 23, 2010: Sucker Creek First Nations staff raise $3,000 for Laura Taylor, who is suffering from a brain tumour. Her mother, Sally Taylor, works for Sucker Creek.

April 23, 2011: Mona Anderson passes away at the age of 100 years. She was a past winner of Gift Lake Metis Settlement’s Community Member for her pioneering efforts.

April 23, 2012: The Progressive Conservatives win the Alberta election. Locally, incumbent MLA Pearl Calahasen wins. Calahasen gets 3,518 votes followed by Wildrose candidate Darryl Boisson with 2,847 votes, New Democrat Steve Kaz with 427 votes, Liberal Stephen Townsend with 235 votes and Independent candidate Donald Bissell with 195 votes.

April 23, 2014: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Minor Soccer Association registration tops 200.

April 23, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes increases it taxation mill rate by 0.25 mills for all taxpayers. The increase generates an extra $504,000 for M.D. coffers.

April 23, 2014: Alice O’Neill passes away in Fort St. John at the age of 86 years. She worked as a nurse at the town hospital.

April 23, 2016: Northland School Division Supt. Donna Barrett announces she is retiring. She joined NSD in 2010 and helped guide it through difficult times.

April 23, 2019: High Prairie St. Andrew’s School raises $2,000 during its annual Share Lent campaign. Money is forwarded to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation in Edmonton.

This Day in World History – April 23, 2022

1348 – First English order of knighthood founded [Order of Garter].

1516 – Duke Wilhelm IV of Bavaria endorses “The German Beer Purity Law”.

1702 – Queen Anne is crowned at Westminster Abbey.

1851 – Canada issues its first postage stamps.

1867 – Queen Victoria & Napoleon III turn down plans for a channel tunnel.

1896 – Vitascope system of movie projection is first shown in New York.

1900 – First know occurrence of word “hillbillie” [NY Journal].

1920 – Mehed VI departs Istanbul palace marking end of Ottoman Empire.

1932 – A 153-year-old windmill in Haarlem, Netherlands, burns down.

1954 – Hammerin’ Hank Aaron hits first of his 755 homers.

1962 – Ranger 4, is first US satellite to reach moon, launched.

1965 – Launch of the first Soviet communications satellite.

1967 – Soyuz 1 launched; Vladimir Komarov becomes first in-flight casualty.

1977 – Dr. Allen Bussey completes 20,302 yo-yo loops.

1977 – Chess master V. Hort plays 201 games simultaneously, only loses 10.

1984 – AIDS-virus identified as HTLV-III.

1985 – New Coke debuts.

1988 – A Greek pedals self-powered aircraft, 74 miles.

1988 – US bans smoking during domestic airline flights of two hours or less.

1991 – USSR grants republics right to secede under certain conditions.

1992 – McDonald’s opens its first fast-food restaurant in China.

1993 – Eritrea votes to secede from Ethiopia.

2003 – Beijing closes all schools for two weeks because of the SARS virus.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 23, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You need rest! Even though you have a long list of tasks, see if you can leave some for later. All signs indicate you should not stray too far from home today if you can help it. You are easily distracted, which makes you prone to accidents. Being behind the wheel of a car is not the place for you right now. Stay home and tackle all those little chores you have been meaning to finish!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are on your own when it comes to financial matters. This may not be what you want to hear, but it is how things are. Trust your business acumen will pull you through. Do not take anything at face value. Pay attention, write down the information, but make no commitments and sign no contracts. The environment is not right for any deals. If a deal is valid today, it will still be valid tomorrow!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today would be best spent alone behind closed doors, if possible. There is a lot of tension in your household for some reason. Since there is not much you can do about it, try to avoid it altogether. Let your family members fight it out among themselves. You have better ways to spend your time. Why not take in a movie? When you go by yourself, you do not have to share the popcorn!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There is a lot of tension in the air today. It is not just affecting your home environment – everyone you meet seems out of sorts. You will be happiest if you spend much of today in solitude. Books do not honk their horn at you and DVDs do not curse your driving ability. Who needs the aggravation that a day like today can bring? Enjoy a day away from other people’s bad moods!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You feel life would run more smoothly if money did not exist! The amount of time and energy you spend sorting out your financial affairs is frustrating. Unfortunately, today will be a frustrating day. Today you need to sit down and sort out some neglected bills. It is not fun, but at least by the end of the day you will have the satisfaction of knowing that you got it done!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You feel invincible, as though you can do anything. Enjoy this abundance of energy, for it is certainly unusual. Take care not to overdo it. If you have not jogged in a while, running five miles today will leave you pretty sore tomorrow. Similarly, do not try to finish all your household repairs in one day. Remember that slow and easy wins the race and keeps you in shape for the long haul!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This would be a good day to putter about the house. It is not a good day to travel or begin any major projects. This could be just the excuse you have needed for taking a day off from your life! You need not answer the phone or fulfill any obligations whatsoever. Simply stay put and tackle some minor household chores. If even that proves too much, then curl up with some tea and a good book!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is not the best day for get-togethers. What starts as a friendly lunch could wind up a gossip-fest. No one wins in that situation. You could fear leaving the table because of what they say about you. There is no upside to the situation, so your best strategy might be to stay home and work on chores. At least you will have the satisfaction of feeling that you have accomplished something!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not take anything you hear today at face value, especially where money is concerned. A well-meaning friend could approach you with an opportunity not to be missed. Listen to the pitch and take down all the information, but do not make any kind of commitment. You will likely see several flaws when you review the information later. Point them out to your friend. You will save this person money and embarrassment by speaking up!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This would be a good day to stay home and spend much of the day in bed! You have been working especially hard lately, juggling both home and work with your usual aplomb. But today you could feel a bit worn out and overwhelmed by everything that remains to be done. Give yourself a day of rest. Spend the day with a good book or some movies. You will find this solitary time refreshing!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love is very much in the air today, so take advantage of this auspicious environment! Invite your loved one over to play hide and seek under the bedcovers! Or, if you do not have a playmate in your life at the moment, find other ways to fulfill the passion you feel. Spend the afternoon reading a good novel or invite a friend to watch a movie with you. Have a good time!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a day to stay close to home and organize the house. You might be thinking how you can best utilize your living space. It is clear some improvements are in order. Perhaps you could begin by tackling all those minor repairs you have been putting off. Once those are done, a fresh coat of paint will do wonders to brighten both your home and your outlook!