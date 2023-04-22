Today in High Prairie: April 23, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 23, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1 p.m. – Seniors Cribbage at Donnelly.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 23, 2023

1564 – William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet author

1858 – Max Planck, “Father of Quantum Physics”

1888 – Georges Vanier, French-Canadian soldier

1889 – Charles Warrell, Creator of the I-Spy books

1890 – Marcel L’Herbier, El Dorado director

1891 – Sergei Prokofiev, Peter and the Wolf composer

1897 – Lester B. Pearson, 14th Canadian PM

1904 – Duncan Renaldo, The Cisco Kid actor

1914 – John Hubbard, One Million BC actor

1919 – Dorian Leigh, Fashion industry icon

1928 – Shirley Temple, Famous 1930s child star

1930 – Alan Oppenheimer, The Six Million Dollar Man actor

1936 – Roy Orbison, Pretty Woman singer

1939 – David Birney, St. Elsewhere actor

1939 – Ray Peterson, Tell Laura I Love Her singer

1939 – Lee Majors, The Six Million Dollar Man actor

1941 – Ray Tomlinson, E-mail inventor

1942 – Sandra Dee, Gidget actress

1943 – Tony Esposito, Chicago Blackhawk

1947 – Glenn Cornick, Jethro Tull bassist

1949 – Joyce DeWitt, Three’s Company actress

1953 – James Russo, China Girl actor

1954 – Michael Moore, Fahrenheit 9/11 filmmaker

1957 – Jan Hooks, Designing Women actress

1960 – Steve Clark, Def Leppard guitarist

1960 – Valerie Bertinelli, One Day at a Time actress

1964 – Dan Frischman, Head of the Class actor

1977 – John Cena, US pro wrestler

1977 – Kal Penn, House actor

1996 – Gigi Hadid, US fashion model

This Day in Local History – April 23, 2023

April 23, 1981: Anthony Jason Loyie, 13, of Gift Lake, is accidentally shot and dies during a hunting accident.

April 23, 1984: Rudolf Lubeseder suffers burns in a grass fire at his farm 12 miles northeast of town. “Never trust a fire,” he says while in hospital.

April 23, 1985: Glenn Quick of Red Earth is chosen as the first rep on the I.D. No. 17 advisory council.

April 23, 1987: Court sentences Randall Paul McMillan to five years in prison for the attack on MLA Larry Shaben Dec. 5, 1986.

April 23, 1988: Enilda Bowl concludes the season with its annual awards banquet. Major award winners are as follows: ladies’ high single, Donna Johansson, 338; ladies’ high triple and average, Lauren Rushton, 787 and 198; and men’s high single, triple and average, Doug Gladue, 362 and 848 and 216 respectively.

April 23, 1991: A fire at Prairie Manor Apartments guts one unit and damages three others.

April 23, 1994: Marigold Enterprises becomes a separate entity from the Association for Community Living.

April 23, 1994: Enilda Bowl concludes the season with its annual awards banquet. Carla Auger’s 384 and Stan Anderson’s 388 are the high ladies’ and men’s singles rolled during the year.

April 23, 1994: A delegation from Gift Lake attends the NPHL spring meeting to make their pitch for NPHL acceptance. A delegation of one also attends from Slave Lake.

April 23, 1994: Brandy Clow, Steven Leepile, Melissa Smith and Tamara Neilsen all qualify for the national competition in taekwondo after winning medals at provincials in Slave Lake.

April 23, 1994: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s April Beattie is named the Peace Country’s figure skater-of-the-year.

April 23, 1996: St. Andrew’s School proposes a joint venture with community organizations for classroom expansion and an indoor swimming pool.

April 23, 1997: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Boyd Clark tells High Prairie town council they will host the 1998 Northwest Alberta Winter Games after being the only town to submit a bid.

April 23, 1997: High Prairie town council agrees to put the Highway 2 parking issue to a plebiscite in the October 1998 election.

April 23, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen presents Alberta Centennial coins and certificates to J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit centurions Oswald Peatite, Bessie Roffey and Anton Straub.

April 23, 2008: The 2007 audit released by the M.D. of Big Lakes shows a 27 per cent rise in councillors claims.

April 23, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes holds a public sustainability meeting in Joussard and hears the hamlet needs a plan for the proper disposal of fish guts. They also hear to let Mother Nature take its course regarding lake level on Lesser Slave Lake. Joussard resident Cathy Wilcox also expressed a concern that the M.D. should be providing more recycling options.

April 23, 2009: The sign goes up at the municipal services facility in Enilda, now known as the Craig Bissell Municipal Services Facility in recognition of the long-time councillor and fire chief.

April 23, 2009: Joussard School principal Natalie Cole-Lamothe sheds her hair in support of Austin Norland, a Grade 6 student in need of a heart transplant. Others at the school join and raise $9,594.62.

April 23, 2010: Raleigh Perry dies at the age of 97 years. He is best remembered for bringing rodeo to High Prairie and being chair of the High Prairie Elks when the event came to town.

April 23, 2010: Sucker Creek First Nations staff raise $3,000 for Laura Taylor, who is suffering from a brain tumour. Her mother, Sally Taylor, works for Sucker Creek.

April 23, 2011: Mona Anderson passes away at the age of 100 years. She was a past winner of Gift Lake Metis Settlement’s Community Member for her pioneering efforts.

April 23, 2012: The Progressive Conservatives win the Alberta election. Locally, incumbent MLA Pearl Calahasen wins. Calahasen gets 3,518 votes followed by Wildrose candidate Darryl Boisson with 2,847 votes, New Democrat Steve Kaz with 427 votes, Liberal Stephen Townsend with 235 votes and Independent candidate Donald Bissell with 195 votes.

April 23, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes increases it taxation mill rate by 0.25 mills for all taxpayers. The increase generates an extra $504,000 for M.D. coffers.

April 23, 2014: Alice O’Neill passes away in Fort St. John at the age of 86 years. She worked as a nurse at the town hospital in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – April 23, 2023

1348 – First English order of knighthood founded [Order of Garter].

1516 – Duke Wilhelm IV of Bavaria endorses “The German Beer Purity Law”.

1702 – Queen Anne is crowned at Westminster Abbey.

1851 – Canada issues its first postage stamps.

1867 – Queen Victoria & Napoleon III turn down plans for a channel tunnel.

1896 – Vitascope system of movie projection is first shown in New York.

1900 – First know occurrence of word “hillbillie” [NY Journal].

1920 – Mehed VI departs Istanbul palace marking end of Ottoman Empire.

1932 – A 153-year-old windmill in Haarlem, Netherlands, burns down.

1954 – Hammerin’ Hank Aaron hits first of his 755 homers.

1962 – Ranger 4, is first US satellite to reach moon, launched.

1965 – Launch of the first Soviet communications satellite.

1967 – Soyuz 1 launched; Vladimir Komarov becomes first in-flight casualty.

1977 – Dr. Allen Bussey completes 20,302 yo-yo loops.

1977 – Chess master V. Hort plays 201 games simultaneously, only loses 10.

1984 – AIDS-virus identified as HTLV-III.

1985 – New Coke debuts.

1988 – A Greek pedals self-powered aircraft, 74 miles.

1988 – US bans smoking during domestic airline flights of two hours or less.

1991 – USSR grants republics right to secede under certain conditions.

1992 – McDonald’s opens its first fast-food restaurant in China.

1993 – Eritrea votes to secede from Ethiopia.

2003 – Beijing closes all schools for two weeks because of the SARS virus.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 23, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do something that inspires the passion within you. Do not be discouraged by setbacks – be motivated. Use discipline and patience to set your dreams in motion. Be realistic in your approach. The time has come to face the music. Whatever you do, do not shrink into the background and expect others to take care of things for you. The only one who acts in your best interests is you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Take control of your power today. Strip any excess baggage out of your life. Things are coming to a critical climax now. This is not a time to back down. If anything, it is a time to push the limits even further. Look to the future with the same perspective you had as a child. Rid yourself of jaded thinking and a clouded mind.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is a powerful force moving through your life that can not be ignored any longer. Adjustments may be needed in order to take full advantage of the energy at hand. You will find with a healthy balance of restriction and expansion that you can take the reins and set yourself on the road to success. There is a great intensity to today that will seep into every facet of your life.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Seize today. This is the day you have been waiting for. Do not back down from the intensity. You have the power to get ahead in whatever it is you wish to accomplish in this lifetime. You will find your willpower and discipline strong. It is time to grab the opportunities that are presented to you. Take the plunge toward a brighter future and be confident of your success.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your quest for the new and unconventional, the latest gadgets, and the best technology may come into conflict with a sobering force today. New ways of doing things may suddenly be challenged by a more traditional approach. Realize the opposition’s strength may also be its biggest downfall. It is time to do away with the old and bring in the new.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – For dreams to be actualized, they must have a vehicle through which they can manifest. Today is a day to help bring those dreams to life. Use the incredible grounding force to simultaneously expand your mind and bring it down to Earth in a realistic manner. Combine ancient wisdom with practical planning to help set a powerful wave in motion for the future. You have all the tools you need.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Combine your discipline and expansiveness today and see what manifests. Concentrate on your investments and home. The energy of the day is quite powerful and not something to be taken lightly. You may have much greater control than you realize. Understand that you have to be the one to take the initiative in order to activate the magic of today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is no ordinary day for you, certainly not one in which you should sleep late. Get up and get moving. There are opportunities on your doorstep just waiting for you to grab them. Put away the issues of the past and focus on the future. There are great forces at work today that are coming together in your favour. Stick to what resonates with your soul.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Ground yourself today. Lay a solid foundation for the future. This is a very critical time in which you must think realistically about your future success. You must incorporate an element of restriction into your life before your dreams can actualize. Today is one of those days in which you can fuse a powerful combination of fantasy and reality in order to build success.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Use your powerful sense of intuition today. Whether you realize it consciously or not, the oceans are creating a tsunami of power that will not be ignored. Make sure you are operating from a solid base before you extend yourself outward. Be careful of the rip tides. It may be fun to play in the waves, but this is one of those times in which you could easily get sucked out to sea.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Respect your superiors today. There is great wisdom to be learned, so keep your eyes and ears open. Hasty actions are bound to get you in trouble. Do not step blindly into situations. Make sure you have all the facts before you proceed. The information is out there, but you have to be patient to find it. Make sure your goals are worthy before extend yourself trying to reach them.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is OK to cry today. Releasing is critical to receiving. If you have no sense of fear and restriction, it may be hard for you to experience joy and expansion. Incorporate the good with the bad and let these two powers settle harmoniously within your being. Make the preparations that will let you soar to great heights. Make sure you are ready to accept the challenges that come with growth.