Today in High Prairie: April 23, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 23, 2024

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Seniors Bistro at HP Church of the Nazarene. Free lunch for seniors! Soup & biscuits.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 23, 2024

1564 – William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet author

1858 – Max Planck, “Father of Quantum Physics”

1888 – Georges Vanier, French-Canadian soldier

1889 – Charles Warrell, Creator of the I-Spy books

1890 – Marcel L’Herbier, El Dorado director

1891 – Sergei Prokofiev, Peter and the Wolf composer

1897 – Lester B. Pearson, 14th Canadian PM

1904 – Duncan Renaldo, The Cisco Kid actor

1914 – John Hubbard, One Million BC actor

1919 – Dorian Leigh, Fashion industry icon

1928 – Shirley Temple, Famous 1930s child star

1930 – Alan Oppenheimer, The Six Million Dollar Man actor

1936 – Roy Orbison, Pretty Woman singer

1939 – David Birney, St. Elsewhere actor

1939 – Ray Peterson, Tell Laura I Love Her singer

1939 – Lee Majors, The Six Million Dollar Man actor

1941 – Ray Tomlinson, E-mail inventor

1942 – Sandra Dee, Gidget actress

1943 – Tony Esposito, Chicago Blackhawk

1947 – Glenn Cornick, Jethro Tull bassist

1949 – Joyce DeWitt, Three’s Company actress

1953 – James Russo, China Girl actor

1954 – Michael Moore, Fahrenheit 9/11 filmmaker

1957 – Jan Hooks, Designing Women actress

1960 – Steve Clark, Def Leppard guitarist

1960 – Valerie Bertinelli, One Day at a Time actress

1964 – Dan Frischman, Head of the Class actor

1977 – John Cena, US pro wrestler

1977 – Kal Penn, House actor

1996 – Gigi Hadid, US fashion model

This Day in Local History – April 23, 2024

April 23, 1981: Anthony Jason Loyie, 13, of Gift Lake, is accidentally shot and dies during a hunting accident.

April 23, 1984: Rudolf Lubeseder suffers burns in a grass fire at his farm 12 miles northeast of town. “Never trust a fire,” he says while in hospital.

April 23, 1985: Glenn Quick of Red Earth is chosen as the first rep on the I.D. No. 17 advisory council.

April 23, 1987: Court sentences Randall Paul McMillan to five years in prison for the attack on MLA Larry Shaben Dec. 5, 1986.

April 23, 1988: Enilda Bowl concludes the season with its annual awards banquet. Major award winners are as follows: ladies’ high single, Donna Johansson, 338; ladies’ high triple and average, Lauren Rushton, 787 and 198; and men’s high single, triple and average, Doug Gladue, 362 and 848 and 216 respectively.

April 23, 1991: A fire at Prairie Manor Apartments guts one unit and damages three others.

April 23, 1994: Marigold Enterprises becomes a separate entity from the Association for Community Living.

April 23, 1994: Enilda Bowl concludes the season with its annual awards banquet. Carla Auger’s 384 and Stan Anderson’s 388 are the high ladies’ and men’s singles rolled during the year.

April 23, 1994: A delegation from Gift Lake attends the NPHL spring meeting to make their pitch for NPHL acceptance. A delegation of one also attends from Slave Lake.

April 23, 1994: Brandy Clow, Steven Leepile, Melissa Smith and Tamara Neilsen all qualify for the national competition in taekwondo after winning medals at provincials in Slave Lake.

April 23, 1994: South Peace News reports High Prairie’s April Beattie is named the Peace Country’s figure skater-of-the-year.

April 23, 1996: St. Andrew’s School proposes a joint venture with community organizations for classroom expansion and an indoor swimming pool.

April 23, 1997: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Boyd Clark tells High Prairie town council they will host the 1998 Northwest Alberta Winter Games after being the only town to submit a bid.

April 23, 1997: High Prairie town council agrees to put the Highway 2 parking issue to a plebiscite in the October 1998 election.

April 23, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen presents Alberta Centennial coins and certificates to J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit centurions Oswald Peatite, Bessie Roffey and Anton Straub.

April 23, 2008: The 2007 audit released by the M.D. of Big Lakes shows a 27 per cent rise in councillors claims.

April 23, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes holds a public sustainability meeting in Joussard and hears the hamlet needs a plan for the proper disposal of fish guts. They also hear to let Mother Nature take its course regarding lake level on Lesser Slave Lake. Joussard resident Cathy Wilcox also expressed a concern that the M.D. should be providing more recycling options.

April 23, 2009: The sign goes up at the municipal services facility in Enilda, now known as the Craig Bissell Municipal Services Facility in recognition of the long-time councillor and fire chief.

April 23, 2009: Joussard School principal Natalie Cole-Lamothe sheds her hair in support of Austin Norland, a Grade 6 student in need of a heart transplant. Others at the school join and raise $9,594.62.

April 23, 2010: Raleigh Perry dies at the age of 97 years. He is best remembered for bringing rodeo to High Prairie and being chair of the High Prairie Elks when the event came to town.

April 23, 2010: Sucker Creek First Nations staff raise $3,000 for Laura Taylor, who is suffering from a brain tumour. Her mother, Sally Taylor, works for Sucker Creek.

April 23, 2011: Mona Anderson passes away at the age of 100 years. She was a past winner of Gift Lake Metis Settlement’s Community Member for her pioneering efforts.

April 23, 2012: The Progressive Conservatives win the Alberta election. Locally, incumbent MLA Pearl Calahasen wins. Calahasen gets 3,518 votes followed by Wildrose candidate Darryl Boisson with 2,847 votes, New Democrat Steve Kaz with 427 votes, Liberal Stephen Townsend with 235 votes and Independent candidate Donald Bissell with 195 votes.

April 23, 2014: The M.D. of Big Lakes increases it taxation mill rate by 0.25 mills for all taxpayers. The increase generates an extra $504,000 for M.D. coffers.

April 23, 2014: Alice O’Neill passes away in Fort St. John at the age of 86 years. She worked as a nurse at the town hospital in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – April 23, 2024

1348 – First English order of knighthood founded [Order of Garter].

1516 – Duke Wilhelm IV of Bavaria endorses “The German Beer Purity Law”.

1702 – Queen Anne is crowned at Westminster Abbey.

1851 – Canada issues its first postage stamps.

1867 – Queen Victoria & Napoleon III turn down plans for a channel tunnel.

1896 – Vitascope system of movie projection is first shown in New York.

1900 – First know occurrence of word “hillbillie” [NY Journal].

1920 – Mehed VI departs Istanbul palace marking end of Ottoman Empire.

1932 – A 153-year-old windmill in Haarlem, Netherlands, burns down.

1954 – Hammerin’ Hank Aaron hits first of his 755 homers.

1962 – Ranger 4, is first US satellite to reach moon, launched.

1965 – Launch of the first Soviet communications satellite.

1967 – Soyuz 1 launched; Vladimir Komarov becomes first in-flight casualty.

1977 – Dr. Allen Bussey completes 20,302 yo-yo loops.

1977 – Chess master V. Hort plays 201 games simultaneously, only loses 10.

1984 – AIDS-virus identified as HTLV-III.

1985 – New Coke debuts.

1988 – A Greek pedals self-powered aircraft, 74 miles.

1988 – US bans smoking during domestic airline flights of two hours or less.

1991 – USSR grants republics right to secede under certain conditions.

1992 – McDonald’s opens its first fast-food restaurant in China.

1993 – Eritrea votes to secede from Ethiopia.

2003 – Beijing closes all schools for two weeks because of the SARS virus.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 23, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Just because one person is no longer a part of your life does not mean all people are unreliable. People change, as do situations. It is possible this person was no longer a healthy influence on you, in which case the departure is for the best. You are going to have to become more adaptable, because there are more changes on the horizon, especially where your career is concerned.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It can be hard to release old habits and beliefs even as new, better ways of thinking struggle to gain a foothold. It is time for you to do this. You might find it difficult to confide your feelings to another, but a frank conversation with close friends will do much to ease your mind. There is no question you are changing. Your friends will show you that this transformation is positive.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You always suspected your job was making you crazy, but it never occurred to you that it could make you sick, too. Is it really worth it? You may be asking yourself this question today. Fortunately, your talents apply to several professions. Why not take a closer look at other fields? One way or another, it is clear change is coming. You might as well be the one who directs it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Just how long has it been since you indulged in a big helping of your favourite guilty pleasure? It is time to let the youngster in you come out and play today. Eat that chocolate, read those mindless magazines, or skip down the sidewalk. You have been taking life much too seriously lately. Even grownups are entitled to indulge in the pleasures of youth from time to time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you feel like you are trying to push a square peg into a round hole, you are probably right. Whether you are having personal or professional difficulties, there are times when it just does not pay to try so hard. In fact, it is often a sign there is something fundamentally wrong with the relationship. Try to take more of a philosophical attitude. If it is meant to work, it will.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Things are not always as they first appear. People you thought you knew well and circumstances you thought you understood thoroughly now seem anything but straightforward. Has the world really changed that much or has your perception altered somehow? It is time to direct this “altered” vision inward. You are ready for a change. Perhaps it is time to dust off that resume.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Difficult as it may be for you to face all those projects you have left undone, know you will be free to move on once they are complete. People from your past figure prominently now. Perhaps they come forward to repay an old debt or possibly claim repayment from you. Do not abandon your dreams. Once you have cleared a path for them, they are more likely to come true.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could have a “eureka!” moment today, as events from your past unexpectedly bubble to the surface of your mind and crystallize in a surprising new way. Suddenly, you have a clear understanding of how these past events affect your present behaviour. You can use this new knowledge to bring about change. There is clearly a situation at work or at home that is in need of transformation.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Sometimes it is easier to tend to life’s mundane details rather than lift your eyes and see the big picture. For example, it is likely you have grown complacent at work. Could it be you are not at the right job or in the right career after all? Busying yourself with trivia is not the way to avoid answering the question. It is imperative you face it head on and make the necessary changes.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Change is in the air! Whether it is a dramatic change of faith or a major shift in your life’s goals, prepare yourself for a profound transformation. It is likely due to the fact that you now have more freedom to do what you want, when you want. Perhaps a financial windfall has made this possible. Take care to choose your new path wisely. It does not offer you the choice of returning to your old lifestyle.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is time to refill the well of your soul. You spend so much of your life in service to others it is only natural you feel drained sometimes. Rather than try to push past this feeling and go on as though nothing is the matter, consider it a sign that something is amiss. Admit if you are feeling unappreciated. You have spent too much time putting the happiness of others before your own. It is time to change your priorities.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You would make an excellent judge! You are able to consider all aspects of a situation. This is a bit of a blessing and a curse, because it can make it difficult to come to a decision. Today you could face the challenge of reconsidering past decisions. Once-binding contracts need to be reviewed and new ones created. Prior commitments need re-evaluation. This is tiring but necessary if you are to move forward.