Today in High Prairie: April 24, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – April 24, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

Grouard Community Clean-Up.

1:30 p.m. – Lucie Heins visits HP Museum [author of Alberta Quiltmakers and Their Quilts].

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 24, 2022

1620 – John Graunt, Founder of Demography

1743 – Edmund Cartwright, Power loom inventor

1766 – Robert Bailey Thomas, Farmer’s Almanac founder

1909 – Irven Spence, Tom & Jerry animator

1914 – Justin Wilson, Wise Potato Chips maker

1914 – Ruth White, To Kill a Mockingbird actress

1933 – Alan Eagleson, Canadian ice hockey agent

1934 – John Barbour, Real People TV host

1934 – Shirley MacLaine, US actress and mystic

1942 – Barbra Streisand, US singer, actress

1943 – Richard Sterban, Oak Ridge Boys singer

1945 – Doug Clifford, CCR drummer

1945 – Robert Knight, Everlasting Love singer

1947 – Ann Kelly, Hues Corporation singer

1955 – Michael O’Keefe, Caddyshack actor

1964 – Cedric the Entertainer, US comedian/actor

1966 – Pierre Brassard, French-Canadian humourist

1969 – Melinda Clarke, Days of Our Lives actress

1974 – Brian Marshall, Creed bassist, co-founder

1978 – Eric Balfour, What Women Want actor

1982 – Kelly Clarkson, First American Idol winner

1997 – Lydia Ko, New Zealand pro golfer

This Day in Local History – April 24, 2022

April 24, 1915: A campaign involving Grouard town council, the Grouard Board of Trade and the Conservative Association, urges each Grouard citizen, business and association to take part to convince the federal Minister of Railways to build a branch railway line of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad into Grouard. “It is up to somebody to see that Grouard is not further deceived by worthless promises,” writes Grouard News editor J.E. Cook.

April 24, 1962: An estimated 2,000 people attend a gigantic sale held by High Prairie Sales and Service. Over 65 tractors, 50 pieces of machinery and 40 cars and trucks are sold.

April 24, 1968: Building permits in High Prairie top the $1 million mark for the year, thanks to the $949,000 permit issued to build what would be E.W. Pratt High School.

April 24, 1970: The High Prairie Bay store celebrates the company’s 300th anniversary with the release of hundreds of balloons. George Barnes is the current manager.

April 24, 1971: Janet Borsky wins the High Prairie 4-H Shutterbugs project at Achievement Day.

April 24, 1971: A total of 59 students from Kinuso School raise $4 each during a Walk-a-Thon to raise money for recreation and sports at the school.

April 24, 1971: The High Prairie Association for the Mentally Retarded becomes a member of the Canadian Associations for the Mentally Retarded.

April 24, 1971: The High Prairie Hospital Auxiliary nets a profit of just over $2,000 at an event called The Happening. Games and an auction highlight activities.

April 24, 1972: Stan Beattie is elected president of the Faust Community League.

April 24, 1974: Joussard celebrates the arrival of their new fire truck in conjunction with the fourth annual Firefighter’s Ball.

April 24, 1975: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce member Stan Kozie is put in charge of improving the Spaceship tourist booth. One idea is to put a revolving light on it in order to attract visitors from Highway 2.

April 24, 1976: The High Prairie Golden Age Centre officially opens.

April 24, 1978: A proposal including the construction of handball, squash and racquetball courts is accepted by the High Prairie Recreation Board’s Master Plan committee.

April 24, 1982: Joussard opens its new fire hall and christens its new fire truck.

April 24, 1985: South Peace News reports the HPSD board of trustees votes 5-1 to close McLennan public school in June.

April 24, 1991: Slave Lake Mayor Peter Moore says the proposed Polyboard mill for High Prairie is not economically feasible. The statement shocks High Prairie Mayor Rollie Johnson. Moore later apologizes.

April 24, 1993: Danny Sauvageau, Jessica Chapman, Julie Calliou, Theressa Lemay, Leanne Kowalchuk and Carissa Slater qualify for provincials in Lethbridge after placing at the Zone Badminton Tournament in Grande Prairie.

April 24, 2005: Howard Storey’s home and several buildings 35 km southwest of town is destroyed by a fire of undetermined origin.

April 24, 2006: The Gordon Buchanan Family donates $300,000 toward the construction of the second ice surface, gym facility. The building would eventually bear his name and be called the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

April 24, 2006: The Faust Community League hears that parents in the community want walking trails to keep their children safe instead of walking on streets and roads.

April 24, 2009: Carla Auger and Peter Laderoute are named the Bowlers of the Year at the Enilda Mud Bowl banquet. Auger rolls a 348 to win the award, Laderoute a 356. Each receive $1 a point for their award.

April 24, 2010: Falher’s Roger Dickner wins the garage sale package in the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation’s draw. POPS Home Hardware provides the package.

April 24, 2010: Carla Auger and Stan Anderson are honoured as the Bowlers of the Year at the Enilda Mud Bowl Awards Banquet. Auger’s 387 and Anderson’s 365 also each earned them a cheque for $1 per point. “C” Section is awarded the Mixed League title.

April 24-25, 2010: The High Prairie Air Cadets end an 11-year drought after placing first in volleyball at the Northwest Zone Sports and Drill Competition in Edson. The basketball team places second.

April 24, 2011: High Prairie RCMP are looking for a suspect after two men are shot at Whitefish Lake First Nation.

April 24, 2013: High Prairie town council decides to purchase a 78-foot ladder truck for the fire department, citing the deal was too good to pass up.

April 24, 2013: High Prairie town council decides it needs more information before deciding to hire third peace officer. Council is clearly split on the matter.

April 24, 2013: A proposed $480,000 land sale to Joe Quartly, owner of Joe Quartly Trucking, is held up pending concerns from Mayor Linda Cox. By year’s end, the sale was completed and land prepared for construction of the new facility.

April 24, 2016: Teams refuse to allow the Lakeland Eagles re-entry into the NPHL. The Eagles applied to re-enter the league but teams refused to call a special meeting to debate the issue.

April 24, 2019: A High Prairie youth is charged with failing to back up safely after striking an elderly woman by St. Andrew’s School. The woman receives minor injuries.

April 24, 2019: Big Lakes County gives permission to Arrow Technology Group, of Edmonton, to construct a tower on the Kinuso Ag Society grounds to expand Internet service in the region.

April 24, 2019: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre recognizes Christine L’Hirondelle as its Volunteer-of-the-Year.

This Day in World History – April 24, 2022

1184 BC – The Greeks enter Troy using the Trojan Horse [traditional date].

1066 – Halley’s Comet sparks English monk to predict end of country.

1833 – Jacob Evert & George Dulty patent the first soda fountain.

1872 – Volcano Mount Vesuvius erupts in Italy.

1888 – Eastman Kodak founded by George Eastman.

1895 – Joshua Slocum completes around-the-world voyage in 11-metre boat.

1908 – First trip by car across USA completed in 32 days, 5 hours, 25 minutes.

1909 – H. Hillman & L. Robertson run 100-metre 3-legged race in 11 seconds.

1928 – Fathometer, which measures underwater depth, patented.

1929 – First non-stop England to India flight takes off.

1953 – Winston Churchill knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

1956 – AL umpire Frank Umont is first to wear glasses in a regular season game.

1961 – 17th century Swedish warship Vasa, sunk on maiden voyage, salvaged.

1970 – People’s Republic of China launches its first satellite.

1974 – Dutch women hockey team becomes world champion.

1981 – Jockey Bill Shoemaker wins his 8,000th race.

1990 – West & East Germany agree to merge currency & economies on July 1.

2013 – Deadliest structural failure in history: 1,134 die in Bangladesh.

2018 – Streaming music services overtake worldwide sales of CDs and vinyl.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 24, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You would make an excellent judge! You are able to consider all aspects of a situation. This is a bit of a blessing and a curse, because it can make it difficult to come to a decision. Today you could face the challenge of reconsidering past decisions. Once-binding contracts need to be reviewed and new ones created. Prior commitments need re-evaluation. This is tiring but necessary if you are to move forward!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Just because one person is no longer a part of your life does not mean all people are unreliable. People change, as do situations. It is possible this person was no longer a healthy influence on you, in which case the departure is for the best. You are going to have to become more adaptable, because there are more changes on the horizon, especially where your career is concerned!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It can be hard to release old habits and beliefs even as new, better ways of thinking struggle to gain a foothold. It is time for you to do this. You might find it difficult to confide your feelings to another, but a frank conversation with close friends will do much to ease your mind. There is no question you are changing. Your friends will show you that this transformation is positive!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You always suspected your job was making you crazy, but it never occurred to you it could make you sick, too. Is it really worth it? You may be asking yourself this question today. Fortunately, your talents apply to several professions. Why not take a closer look at other fields? One way or another, it is clear that change is coming. You might as well be the one who directs it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Just how long has it been since you indulged in a big helping of your favourite guilty pleasure? It is time to let the youngster in you come out and play today. Eat that chocolate, read those mindless magazines, or skip down the sidewalk. You have been taking life much too seriously lately. Even grownups are entitled to indulge in the pleasures of youth from time to time!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you feel like you are trying to push a square peg into a round hole, you are probably right. Whether you are having personal or professional difficulties, there are times when it just does not pay to try so hard. In fact, it is often a sign there is something fundamentally wrong with the relationship. Try to take more of a philosophical attitude. If it is meant to work, it will!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Things are not always as they first appear. People you thought you knew well and circumstances you thought you understood thoroughly now seem anything but straightforward. Has the world really changed that much or has your perception altered somehow? It is time to direct this “altered” vision inward. You are ready for a change. Perhaps it is time to dust off that resume!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Difficult as it may be for you to face all those projects you have left undone, know you will be free to move on once they are complete. People from your past figure prominently now. Perhaps they come forward to repay an old debt or possibly claim repayment from you. Do not abandon your dreams. Once you have cleared a path for them, they are more likely to come true!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could have a “eureka!” moment today, as events from your past unexpectedly bubble to the surface of your mind and crystallize in a surprising new way. Suddenly, you have a clear understanding of how these past events affect your present behaviour. You can use this new knowledge to bring about change. There is clearly a situation at work or at home that is in need of transformation!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Sometimes it is easier to tend to life’s mundane details rather than lift your eyes and see the big picture. For example, it is likely you have grown complacent at work. Could it be you are not at the right job or in the right career after all? Busying yourself with trivia is not the way to avoid answering the question. It is imperative that you face it head on and make the necessary changes!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Change is in the air. Whether it is a dramatic change of faith or a major shift in your life’s goals, prepare yourself for a profound transformation. It is likely due to the fact you now have more freedom to do what you want, when you want. Perhaps a financial windfall has made this possible. Take care to choose your new path wisely. It does not offer you the choice of returning to your old lifestyle!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is time to refill the well of your soul! You spend so much of your life in service to others it is only natural you feel drained sometimes. Rather than try to push past this feeling and go on as though nothing is the matter, consider it a sign that something is amiss. Admit if you are feeling unappreciated. You have spent too much time putting the happiness of others before your own. It is time to change your priorities!