Today in High Prairie: April 24, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – April 24, 2023

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 24, 2023

1620 – John Graunt, Founder of Demography

1743 – Edmund Cartwright, Power loom inventor

1766 – Robert Bailey Thomas, Farmer’s Almanac founder

1909 – Irven Spence, Tom & Jerry animator

1914 – Justin Wilson, Wise Potato Chips maker

1914 – Ruth White, To Kill a Mockingbird actress

1933 – Alan Eagleson, Canadian ice hockey agent

1934 – John Barbour, Real People TV host

1934 – Shirley MacLaine, US actress and mystic

1942 – Barbra Streisand, US singer, actress

1943 – Richard Sterban, Oak Ridge Boys singer

1945 – Doug Clifford, CCR drummer

1945 – Robert Knight, Everlasting Love singer

1947 – Ann Kelly, Hues Corporation singer

1955 – Michael O’Keefe, Caddyshack actor

1964 – Cedric the Entertainer, US comedian/actor

1966 – Pierre Brassard, French-Canadian humourist

1969 – Melinda Clarke, Days of Our Lives actress

1974 – Brian Marshall, Creed bassist, co-founder

1978 – Eric Balfour, What Women Want actor

1982 – Kelly Clarkson, First American Idol winner

1997 – Lydia Ko, New Zealand pro golfer

This Day in Local History – April 24, 2023

April 24, 1915: A campaign involving Grouard town council, the Grouard Board of Trade and the Conservative Association, urges each Grouard citizen, business and association to take part to convince the federal Minister of Railways to build a branch railway line of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad into Grouard. “It is up to somebody to see that Grouard is not further deceived by worthless promises,” writes Grouard News editor J.E. Cook.

April 24, 1962: An estimated 2,000 people attend a gigantic sale held by High Prairie Sales and Service. Over 65 tractors, 50 pieces of machinery and 40 cars and trucks are sold.

April 24, 1968: Building permits in High Prairie top the $1 million mark for the year, thanks to the $949,000 permit issued to build what would be E.W. Pratt High School.

April 24, 1970: The High Prairie Bay store celebrates the company’s 300th anniversary with the release of hundreds of balloons. George Barnes is the current manager.

April 24, 1971: A total of 59 students from Kinuso School raise $4 each during a Walk-a-Thon to raise money for recreation and sports at the school.

April 24, 1971: The High Prairie Association for the Mentally Retarded becomes a member of the Canadian Associations for the Mentally Retarded.

April 24, 1971: The High Prairie Hospital Auxiliary nets a profit of just over $2,000 at an event called The Happening. Games and an auction highlight activities.

April 24, 1972: Stan Beattie is elected president of the Faust Community League.

April 24, 1974: Joussard celebrates the arrival of their new fire truck in conjunction with the fourth annual Firefighter’s Ball.

April 24, 1975: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce member Stan Kozie is put in charge of improving the Spaceship tourist booth. One idea is to put a revolving light on it in order to attract visitors from Highway 2.

April 24, 1976: The High Prairie Golden Age Centre officially opens.

April 24, 1978: A proposal including the construction of handball, squash and racquetball courts is accepted by the High Prairie Recreation Board’s Master Plan committee.

April 24, 1982: Joussard opens its new fire hall and christens its new fire truck.

April 24, 1985: South Peace News reports the HPSD board of trustees votes 5-1 to close McLennan public school in June.

April 24, 1991: Slave Lake Mayor Peter Moore says the proposed Polyboard mill for High Prairie is not economically feasible. The statement shocks High Prairie Mayor Rollie Johnson. Moore later apologizes.

April 24, 2005: Howard Storey’s home and several buildings 35 km southwest of town is destroyed by a fire of undetermined origin.

April 24, 2006: The Gordon Buchanan Family donates $300,000 toward the construction of the second ice surface, gym facility. The building would eventually bear his name and be called the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

April 24, 2006: The Faust Community League hears that parents in the community want walking trails to keep their children safe instead of walking on streets and roads.

April 24, 2009: Carla Auger and Peter Laderoute are named the Bowlers of the Year at the Enilda Mud Bowl banquet. Auger rolls a 348 to win the award, Laderoute a 356. Each receive $1 a point for their award.

April 24, 2010: Falher’s Roger Dickner wins the garage sale package in the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation’s draw. POPS Home Hardware provides the package.

April 24, 2010: Carla Auger and Stan Anderson are honoured as the Bowlers of the Year at the Enilda Mud Bowl Awards Banquet. Auger’s 387 and Anderson’s 365 also each earned them a cheque for $1 per point. “C” Section is awarded the Mixed League title.

April 24-25, 2010: The High Prairie Air Cadets end an 11-year drought after placing first in volleyball at the Northwest Zone Sports and Drill Competition in Edson. The basketball team places second.

April 24, 2011: High Prairie RCMP are looking for a suspect after two men are shot at Whitefish Lake First Nation.

April 24, 2013: High Prairie town council decides to purchase a 78-foot ladder truck for the fire department, citing the deal was too good to pass up.

April 24, 2016: Teams refuse to allow the Lakeland Eagles re-entry into the NPHL. The Eagles applied to re-enter the league but teams refused to call a special meeting to debate the issue.

April 24, 2019: A High Prairie youth is charged with failing to back up safely after striking an elderly woman by St. Andrew’s School. The woman receives minor injuries.

April 24, 2019: Big Lakes County gives permission to Arrow Technology Group, of Edmonton, to construct a tower on the Kinuso Ag Society grounds to expand Internet service in the region.

April 24, 2019: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre recognizes Christine L’Hirondelle as its Volunteer-of-the-Year.

This Day in World History – April 24, 2023

1184 BC – The Greeks enter Troy using the Trojan Horse [traditional date].

1066 – Halley’s Comet sparks English monk to predict end of country.

1833 – Jacob Evert & George Dulty patent the first soda fountain.

1872 – Volcano Mount Vesuvius erupts in Italy.

1888 – Eastman Kodak founded by George Eastman.

1895 – Joshua Slocum completes around-the-world voyage in 11-metre boat.

1908 – First trip by car across USA completed in 32 days, 5 hours, 25 minutes.

1909 – H. Hillman & L. Robertson run 100-metre 3-legged race in 11 seconds.

1928 – Fathometer, which measures underwater depth, patented.

1929 – First non-stop England to India flight takes off.

1953 – Winston Churchill knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

1956 – AL umpire Frank Umont is first to wear glasses in a regular season game.

1961 – 17th century Swedish warship Vasa, sunk on maiden voyage, salvaged.

1970 – People’s Republic of China launches its first satellite.

1974 – Dutch women hockey team becomes world champion.

1981 – Jockey Bill Shoemaker wins his 8,000th race.

1990 – West & East Germany agree to merge currency & economies on July 1.

2013 – Deadliest structural failure in history: 1,134 die in Bangladesh.

2018 – Streaming music services overtake worldwide sales of CDs and vinyl.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 24, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A sudden fascination with metaphysical or spiritual concepts could have you wanting to read as much as you can on the subject. Your enthusiasm could lead you in a dozen different directions, which could eventually lead to mental overload. It might be a better idea to take one subject at a time than try to learn about them all at once. Stay focused!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A business enterprise with a friend might seem a little shaky today. You could alternate between enthusiasm and gloom regarding this project. It is probably a good one and could lead to the success you want. Do not make any negative judgments about its future based on what happens today. All should be progressing again within a few days. Hang in there!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A business deal you may have been working to finish could require you to tie up a lot of loose ends today. You might be pulled in a lot of different directions. Do not panic! Get some help if you can. Make a list of what you have to do and cross each task off as it is completed. Stay focused and all should go well. You will achieve the results you want.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Accomplishing some important business might require touching base with many people who live and work far away, perhaps in other countries. This might require you spend a lot of time on the phone, and it also would require allowing for the different time zones, which could be a drag. You will eventually make the contacts you need, even if they do not come until tomorrow.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you have been thinking about investing, this is not the day to commit to anything. This is a great day to consider your options, study economic trends, and analyze what you want from investing. It is not a good day to hand over the money. Land could be a strong possibility. Consult with professionals, read the papers, and look into all kinds of opportunities before committing to one.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Working at home could be difficult today, especially if you are finalizing a business deal. Other household members will be coming and going, slamming doors, asking questions, bringing their friends in. If you are doing household chores, forget it for now and return to it when it is quieter. If you are approaching a deadline, close the door and tell others to leave you alone for a while.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might feel the urge to get all unfinished work done. You could suddenly be in a frenzy to work quickly but perhaps not as conscientiously as you should. You may spend a lot of time going through paperwork and discarding what is outdated. It might be a better idea to slow down a little and look closely at what you are doing. You will not want to throw out something you may need later.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A sudden burst of inspiration for a creative project might keep you busy in the morning and afternoon. You will need information and materials you do not have at home, and finding them might require a larger expenditure of time, energy, and money than you initially thought. Do not give up on the idea. It is likely to be a good one and you will definitely want to pursue it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Too many people may be vying for your attention today, both at work and home. You will want to make them all happy, so you may feel a little frazzled. Your temper might also be on edge. It would be better to put off the less urgent demands than work yourself into a frenzy. Those who matter would rather have you enjoy life than tire yourself out for their sake.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Communications coming your way today may be more plentiful than useful. You could receive lots of confusing phone calls. At first you will be excited by the mailbox full of letters, but then you will find some are junk while others are addressed to people you have never heard of. Hang in there. This tendency should pass by tomorrow!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A friend may ask to borrow some money today. You may feel that he or she is asking for more than is really needed, and certainly more than you are willing to give. You might think this puts you in an awkward position. Try to talk to your friend and explain your situation. If you have to say no, just say it. A real friend will understand and look elsewhere for the money.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some of your job responsibilities are too much for one person and they might weigh you down today. The pile of work seems to get steadily bigger no matter what you do. Delegate if you can. Put the least urgent tasks aside and work your way steadily the rest. Your employer may or may not expect too much of you, but you are entitled to your sanity no matter what.