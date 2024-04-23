Today in High Prairie: April 24, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – April 24, 2024

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Northland School.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 24, 2024

1620 – John Graunt, Founder of Demography

1743 – Edmund Cartwright, Power loom inventor

1766 – Robert Bailey Thomas, Farmer’s Almanac founder

1909 – Irven Spence, Tom & Jerry animator

1914 – Justin Wilson, Wise Potato Chips maker

1914 – Ruth White, To Kill a Mockingbird actress

1933 – Alan Eagleson, Canadian ice hockey agent

1934 – John Barbour, Real People TV host

1934 – Shirley MacLaine, US actress and mystic

1942 – Barbra Streisand, US singer, actress

1943 – Richard Sterban, Oak Ridge Boys singer

1945 – Doug Clifford, CCR drummer

1945 – Robert Knight, Everlasting Love singer

1947 – Ann Kelly, Hues Corporation singer

1955 – Michael O’Keefe, Caddyshack actor

1964 – Cedric the Entertainer, US comedian/actor

1966 – Pierre Brassard, French-Canadian humourist

1969 – Melinda Clarke, Days of Our Lives actress

1974 – Brian Marshall, Creed bassist, co-founder

1978 – Eric Balfour, What Women Want actor

1982 – Kelly Clarkson, First American Idol winner

1997 – Lydia Ko, New Zealand pro golfer

This Day in Local History – April 24, 2024

April 24, 1915: A campaign involving Grouard town council, the Grouard Board of Trade and the Conservative Association, urges each Grouard citizen, business and association to take part to convince the federal Minister of Railways to build a branch railway line of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad into Grouard. “It is up to somebody to see that Grouard is not further deceived by worthless promises,” writes Grouard News editor J.E. Cook.

April 24, 1962: An estimated 2,000 people attend a gigantic sale held by High Prairie Sales and Service. Over 65 tractors, 50 pieces of machinery and 40 cars and trucks are sold.

April 24, 1968: Building permits in High Prairie top the $1 million mark for the year, thanks to the $949,000 permit issued to build what would be E.W. Pratt High School.

April 24, 1970: The High Prairie Bay store celebrates the company’s 300th anniversary with the release of hundreds of balloons. George Barnes is the current manager.

April 24, 1971: A total of 59 students from Kinuso School raise $4 each during a Walk-a-Thon to raise money for recreation and sports at the school.

April 24, 1971: The High Prairie Association for the Mentally Retarded becomes a member of the Canadian Associations for the Mentally Retarded.

April 24, 1971: The High Prairie Hospital Auxiliary nets a profit of just over $2,000 at an event called The Happening. Games and an auction highlight activities.

April 24, 1972: Stan Beattie is elected president of the Faust Community League.

April 24, 1974: Joussard celebrates the arrival of their new fire truck in conjunction with the fourth annual Firefighter’s Ball.

April 24, 1975: High Prairie Chamber of Commerce member Stan Kozie is put in charge of improving the Spaceship tourist booth. One idea is to put a revolving light on it in order to attract visitors from Highway 2.

April 24, 1976: The High Prairie Golden Age Centre officially opens.

April 24, 1978: A proposal including the construction of handball, squash and racquetball courts is accepted by the High Prairie Recreation Board’s Master Plan committee.

April 24, 1982: Joussard opens its new fire hall and christens its new fire truck.

April 24, 1985: South Peace News reports the HPSD board of trustees votes 5-1 to close McLennan public school in June.

April 24, 1991: Slave Lake Mayor Peter Moore says the proposed Polyboard mill for High Prairie is not economically feasible. The statement shocks High Prairie Mayor Rollie Johnson. Moore later apologizes.

April 24, 2005: Howard Storey’s home and several buildings 35 km southwest of town is destroyed by a fire of undetermined origin.

April 24, 2006: The Gordon Buchanan Family donates $300,000 toward the construction of the second ice surface, gym facility. The building would eventually bear his name and be called the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

April 24, 2006: The Faust Community League hears that parents in the community want walking trails to keep their children safe instead of walking on streets and roads.

April 24, 2009: Carla Auger and Peter Laderoute are named the Bowlers of the Year at the Enilda Mud Bowl banquet. Auger rolls a 348 to win the award, Laderoute a 356. Each receive $1 a point for their award.

April 24, 2010: Falher’s Roger Dickner wins the garage sale package in the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation’s draw. POPS Home Hardware provides the package.

April 24, 2010: Carla Auger and Stan Anderson are honoured as the Bowlers of the Year at the Enilda Mud Bowl Awards Banquet. Auger’s 387 and Anderson’s 365 also each earned them a cheque for $1 per point. “C” Section is awarded the Mixed League title.

April 24-25, 2010: The High Prairie Air Cadets end an 11-year drought after placing first in volleyball at the Northwest Zone Sports and Drill Competition in Edson. The basketball team places second.

April 24, 2011: High Prairie RCMP are looking for a suspect after two men are shot at Whitefish Lake First Nation.

April 24, 2013: High Prairie town council decides to purchase a 78-foot ladder truck for the fire department, citing the deal was too good to pass up.

April 24, 2016: Teams refuse to allow the Lakeland Eagles re-entry into the NPHL. The Eagles applied to re-enter the league but teams refused to call a special meeting to debate the issue.

April 24, 2019: A High Prairie youth is charged with failing to back up safely after striking an elderly woman by St. Andrew’s School. The woman receives minor injuries.

April 24, 2019: Big Lakes County gives permission to Arrow Technology Group, of Edmonton, to construct a tower on the Kinuso Ag Society grounds to expand Internet service in the region.

April 24, 2019: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre recognizes Christine L’Hirondelle as its Volunteer-of-the-Year.

This Day in World History – April 24, 2024

1184 BC – The Greeks enter Troy using the Trojan Horse [traditional date].

1066 – Halley’s Comet sparks English monk to predict end of country.

1833 – Jacob Evert & George Dulty patent the first soda fountain.

1872 – Volcano Mount Vesuvius erupts in Italy.

1888 – Eastman Kodak founded by George Eastman.

1895 – Joshua Slocum completes around-the-world voyage in 11-metre boat.

1908 – First trip by car across USA completed in 32 days, 5 hours, 25 minutes.

1909 – H. Hillman & L. Robertson run 100-metre 3-legged race in 11 seconds.

1928 – Fathometer, which measures underwater depth, patented.

1929 – First non-stop England to India flight takes off.

1953 – Winston Churchill knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

1956 – AL umpire Frank Umont is first to wear glasses in a regular season game.

1961 – 17th century Swedish warship Vasa, sunk on maiden voyage, salvaged.

1970 – People’s Republic of China launches its first satellite.

1974 – Dutch women hockey team becomes world champion.

1981 – Jockey Bill Shoemaker wins his 8,000th race.

1990 – West & East Germany agree to merge currency & economies on July 1.

2013 – Deadliest structural failure in history: 1,134 die in Bangladesh.

2018 – Streaming music services overtake worldwide sales of CDs and vinyl.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 24, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today, you will really be in the limelight. This could help you change what is sometimes a very negative image you have of yourself. You have a certain kind of energy and magnetism about you – it is about time someone noticed! It is only natural you should be proud of yourself, and that other people should acknowledge your hard work and effort. Revel in this moment of glory!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you have been feeling a little under the weather, today’s planetary configuration will make you feel a whole lot better. In a few days you will have the strength to pick up where you left off on the projects you perhaps began last month. A lot of things are changing in your life. Your motivations are evolving and your ambitions could be taking a different direction.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is another passionate day in a series of passionate days! Usually, you are a fairly reserved person where feelings are concerned. You will be much more demonstrative with your emotions over the next few days. You can be like a fire trapped inside a wall of ice, and today that ice is beginning to melt! Let it! And enjoy it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you come across someone a little strange or eccentric today, try and get to know him or her, because that person could be a reflection of part of you. The person will help you to see how modern and innovative you are, and how much you should appreciate your wonderful qualities. Meeting this person could be a kind of exercise in self-satisfaction.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you often help people in need, or if helping people is part of your profession, this day will bring certain ideas to light. You need to take the time on a regular basis to take care of yourself. If you do not, you will not be able to continue to help others. Think about it and stop making excuses for why you can not do it. Think of yourself for a change.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – One could not really say you have a hard time making decisions regarding your love life. You are a passionate person and you believe in love at first sight. You are probably the most spontaneous lover in your immediate circle! Add to that, you are entering a period in which your emotions will be heightened. All the elements are there to ignite your creativity in every aspect of your life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You enjoy reaping rewards for all your efforts. But in your love life, you have to admit you can never be sure of the quantity or the quality of the fruits of your labours. Yet, today, you could realize it is time to plant some new seeds. You might not know how they will turn out, but you do know better than anyone else that you can not win if you do not play.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You probably know you do not attain freedom in one fell swoop, but rather bit by bit as you go through life. Perhaps you have been feeling as if you do not have enough freedom. Over the next few days you could find the situations or people you need in order to liberate yourself. Do not forget that love is the greatest freedom of all. It could be time to make room for it in your life.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Throughout the day you may get the feeling that something has changed in the way people relate to each other. It will be as if people are surer of themselves, more open, more expressive. Where, exactly, do you fit into all of this? Are you in a mood to charm other people just for fun? This period is perfect for taking care of your appearance and getting in shape. Do it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You can relax a little at last! That is what you could be thinking with today’s celestial energy. The time is perfect to get ready for the challenges that up to now were just anxieties inside you. If you are thinking clearly today, it is because you have the strength to face your problems. Now that you have your self-confidence back, you might open your heart even wider to someone dear.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are interested in better understanding yourself and your reactions to the world around you. Well, today you should take the time to look over your successes and failures, especially where your family life is concerned. The atmosphere is changing and things will be much more positive over the next few days. Think about sharing with other people what you have learned.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a perfect day for falling in love! You can expect anything to happen today. You could even meet someone who is ready to love, support, and listen to you when you need him or her most. You need to put all your fears and hesitations behind you on a day like today. Besides, a little madness every now and then will not hurt. Throw caution to the wind!