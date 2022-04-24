Today in High Prairie: April 25, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – April 25, 2022

1 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Managing Diabetes Part 2 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Games Outdoor Activity.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Group [5-11 years] meets at Faust Fire Hall. Tree Bud Hunt.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Kids at HP Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

6-8 p.m. – HP Volunteer Appreciation at HP Legion Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – April 25, 2022

1599 – Oliver Cromwell, Puritan protector of England

1769 – Marc Isambard Brunel, Thames Tunnel engineer

1874 – Guglielmo Marconi, Italian radio inventor

1912 – Gladys Presley, Mother of Elvis Presley

1917 – Ella Fitzgerald, US jazz singer

1923 – Albert King, BB King & Friends musician

1923 – Melissa Hayden, Canadian ballerina

1925 – Kay E. Kuter, Green Acres actor

1932 – Meadowlark Lemon, Harlem Globetrotter

1940 – Al Pacino, The Godfather actor

1945 – Björn Ulvaeus, ABBA singer/producer

1945 – Stu Cook, CCR bassist

1946 – Talia Shire, Rocky actress [Adrienne]

1949 – Watermelon Slim, US blues musician

1952 – Vladislav Tretiak, Russian hockey great

1957 – Eric Bristow, 5-time world darts champ

1962- Adam Silver, NBA commissioner

1964 – Hank Azaria, Simpsons characters’ voices

1969 – Joe Buck, US sports broadcaster

1969 – Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones series actress

1976 – Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spur

1977 – Jonathan Angel, Saved By The Bell actor

1985 – Jonathan Halyalkar, Who’s the Boss actor

1989 – Michael van Gerwen, 3-time world darts champ

This Day in Local History – April 25, 2022

April 25, 1914: The Grouard News reports Mildred Shaw, 15, is in Grouard police barracks charged with eloping last November with Mr. Hunting.

April 25, 1968: The High Prairie Senior Baseball Club is formed, under the direction of president Fred McCuaig.

April 25, 1970: About 120 High Prairie Brownies, Cubs, Guides and Scouts participate in “Tidy up their Town as 75 bags of garbage are collected.

April 25, 1971: High Prairie’s Larry Marquardt is awarded the Alberta “C” Class 440 cc title at the Northwestern Snowmobile Association’s banquet in Edmonton.

April 25, 1975: Prairie River Natural Gas Co-op customers are told at a meeting at the Elks hall, “There will be gas in every home this fall, barring any hold-ups…”

April 25, 1977: The first meeting of the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board is held. The newly-formed board is comprised of nine members from the I.D. and town of High Prairie including Howard Greer, Dave Heggie, Chuck Johnston, Howard Nordin, Claus Otto, Elgin Paish, Philip Rutter, Gwen Stout and Bill Vanderaegen.

April 25, 1981: Goaltender Dwayne Pollack is named the High Prairie Regals’ MVP as their annual awards banquet.

April 25, 1983: The Alberta government announces that a 275-metre long breakwater will be built at Winagami Lake.

April 25, 1988: Chrysler vehicles begin arriving in town signalling the start of the Chrysler dealership.

April 25, 2000: The High Prairie Recreation Board and chamber of commerce both agree to move their offices to the Trade-Wind Plaza from the Provincial Building.

April 25, 2001: High Prairie town council objects to a proposal from the M.D. of Lesser Slave River to siphon 65 million cubic metres of water from Lesser Slave Lake.

April 25, 2006: Ralph Courtorielle is re-elected president of the High Prairie Fastball League at its organizational meeting.

April 25, 2006: George Edwin Nelson, a long-time farmer west of High Prairie, passes away at the age of 78 years.

April 25, 2007: South Peace News features Prairie Vista Condominiums and the fact land clearing begins for the project.

April 25, 2007: High Prairie town council announces there will be little change in tax bills this year. However, they defer the extra tax for the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex for one year, partly because of the coming fall election.

April 25, 2008: High Prairie RCMP rule a shooting death at Peavine to be accidental. Devin Lee Carifelle, 18, dies in the mishap.

April 25, 2009: Velva Harding donates $200,000 to the High Prairie and District Agricultural Society to replace the bleachers at the Agriplex. The donation is made at the indoor rodeo – an event which Tommy Harding dearly loved.

April 25, 2009: St. Andrew’s Saints athletes Billy-Rae Belcourt, Jesse Lee, Nathan Gingerich and Hope Sauvageau all win badminton medals at the zone tournament in Valleyview.

April 25, 2011: Fish and Wildlife begin a search for the owner of an abandoned ice shack on Lesser Slave Lake.

April 25, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to increase taxes by a half-mill for homeowners and industry.

April 25, 2012: High Prairie town council passes a motion declaring mascot Dolly Wally the town’s official mascot. Council had already done the same over 20 years earlier on Feb. 12, 1992.

April 25, 2014: Enilda Mud Bowl holds its Seniors Bowling Banquet. The Pin Snappers win the Monday Afternoon League rolloff title and Grumpy Old Folks the Thursday Afternoon League rolloff title. The Happy Gang wins the Monday Afternoon League title and High Five the Thursday Afternoon League title.

April 25, 2015: Hazel Laboucan and Matthew Cunningham are named Bowlers of the Year at the Enilda Mud Bowl Banquet. The Fireballs win the A Event Rolloff title and the Monday 7-9 p.m. League title.

April 25, 2016: Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman and dignitaries tour the High Prairie Hospital under construction.

April 25, 2016: The High Prairie Royal Purple donate $100,000 to the CT Scan fundraising campaign.

April 25, 2016: High Prairie town council debates whether or not to take from savings instead of implementing a modest tax hike of 2.78 per cent for business and residential owners.

April 25, 2016: Less than two weeks after unanimously deciding to scrap the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board, High Prairie town council rescinds its motion. Instead, council decides on a move to restructure the board.

April 25, 2018: Dreams of constructing an integrated college campus are officially shelved after HPSD rescinds a motion to offer land to Northern Lakes College for the project.

April 25, 2018: No one attends a multiplex meeting held to discuss the possible future construction of a cultural – recreation complex.

April 25, 2019: South Peace News sweeps Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association Award nominations in the General Excellence, Best Editorial Page, Best Front Page, and Best Sports in its circulation category.

This Day in World History – April 25, 2022

1507 – German cartographer Waldseemüller is first to use “America” on world map.

1644 – Last Ming Emperor Chongzhen hangs himself from a tree.

1684 – Patent is granted for thimble.

1719 – Daniel Defoe publishes “Robinson Crusoe”.

1792 – Guillotine is first used in France, executes Nicolas Pelletier.

1792 – “La Marseillaise”, later the national anthem of France, is composed.

1859 – Ground broken for Suez Canal.

1881 – 250,000 Germans petition to bar foreign Jews from entering Germany.

1945 – Soviet forces complete their encirclement of Berlin.

1945 – “Elbe Day” – US and Soviet forces meet at Torgau, Germany.

1954 – Bell labs announce the first solar battery made from silicon.

1957 – First experimental sodium nuclear reactor operated.

1959 – St. Lawrence Seaway opens to shipping.

1960 – First submerged circumnavigation of Earth completed by USS sub.

1961 – Mercury/Atlas rocket lifted off with an electronic mannequin.

1961 – Robert Noyce patents integrated circuit.

1962 – US Ranger spacecraft crash lands on moon.

1971 – About 200,000 anti-Vietnam War protesters march on Washington, D.C.

1972 – Hans-Werner Grosse glides 907.7 miles [1,461 km].

1975 – Portugal’s first free election since 1925.

1978 – Mascot Phillie Phanatic makes first appearance.

1983 – Yuri Andropov invites US schoolgirl Samantha Smith to Soviet Union.

1985 – West German Parliament rules it is illegal to deny the Holocaust.

1990 – Hubble space telescope is placed into orbit by shuttle Discovery.

1993 – Russia elects Boris Yeltsin leader.

2015 – 7.8-magnitude earthquake near Kathmandu in Nepal kills 8,000.

Today’s Horoscopes – April 25, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a perfect day for falling in love! You can expect anything to happen today. You could even meet someone who is ready to love, support, and listen to you when you need him or her most. You need to put all your fears and hesitations behind you on a day like today. Besides, a little madness every now and then will not hurt. Throw caution to the wind!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today, you will really be in the limelight. This could help you change what is sometimes a very negative image you have of yourself. You have a certain kind of energy and magnetism about you – it is about time someone noticed! It is only natural you should be proud of yourself, and other people should acknowledge your hard work and effort. Revel in this moment of glory!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you have been feeling a little under the weather, today’s planetary configuration will make you feel a whole lot better. In a few days you will have the strength to pick up where you left off on the projects you perhaps began last month. A lot of things are changing in your life. Your motivations are evolving and your ambitions could be taking a different direction!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today is another passionate day in a series of passionate days! Usually, you are a fairly reserved person where feelings are concerned. You will be much more demonstrative with your emotions over the next few days. You can be like a fire trapped inside a wall of ice, and today that ice is beginning to melt! Let it – and enjoy it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you come across someone a little strange or eccentric today, try and get to know him or her, because that person could be a reflection of part of you. The person will help you to see how modern and innovative you are, and how much you should appreciate your wonderful qualities. Meeting this person could be a kind of exercise in self-satisfaction!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you often help people in need, or if helping people is part of your profession, this day will bring certain ideas to light. You need to take the time on a regular basis to take care of yourself. If you do not, you will not be able to continue to help others. Think about it and stop making excuses for why you can not do it. Think of yourself for a change!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – One could not really say you have a hard time making decisions regarding your love life. You are a passionate person and you believe in love at first sight. You are probably the most spontaneous lover in your immediate circle! Add to that, you are entering a period in which your emotions will be heightened. All the elements are there to ignite your creativity in every aspect of your life!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You enjoy reaping rewards for all your efforts. But in your love life, you have to admit you can never be sure of the quantity or the quality of the fruits of your labours. Yet, today, you could realize it is time to plant some new seeds. You might not know how they will turn out, but you do know better than anyone else that you can not win if you do not play!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You probably know you do not attain freedom in one fell swoop, but rather bit by bit as you go through life. Perhaps you have been feeling as if you do not have enough freedom. Over the next few days you could find the situations or people you need in order to liberate yourself. Do not forget love is the greatest freedom of all. It could be time to make room for it in your life!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Throughout the day you may get the feeling something has changed in the way people relate to each other. It will be as if people are surer of themselves, more open, more expressive. Where, exactly, do you fit into all of this? Are you in a mood to charm other people just for fun? This period is perfect for taking care of your appearance and getting in shape. Do it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You can relax a little at last! That is what you could be thinking with today’s celestial energy. The time is perfect to get ready for the challenges that up to now were just anxieties inside you. If you are thinking clearly today, it is because you have the strength to face your problems. Now that you have your self-confidence back, you might open your heart even wider to someone dear!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are interested in better understanding yourself and your reactions to the world around you. Well, today you should take the time to look over your successes and failures, especially where your family life is concerned. The atmosphere is changing and things will be much more positive over the next few days. Think about sharing with other people what you have learned!